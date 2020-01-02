Zareen Khan: Marriage has become a joke nowadays

sex-and-relationships

You don’t have a personal life when you are a public figure. And if not that, it’s atleast super tough to hide things from the public eye. One question that unmarried celebs are constantly asked is: who are they dating, and when are they getting married?

Pop this question to actor Zareen Khan, whether she’s planning to get hitched anytime soon, and she quips, “I am not! For me, marriage is a very big decision, and it should be because nowadays marriage has become a joke. I have seen marriages falling apart in less than three-six months. I don’t want a marriage like that. I want one like my nana-nani, dada-dadi had, the old world one, which goes on till their end (till they pass away), living with each other despite compromises, instead of just throwing it. I want something like that, if I ever wanted, which is very difficult to find. I am very okay not having it.”

Moving on from her personal life, we come to her professional one. The 32-year old, who has been a part of films such as Housefull 2 and Hate Story, says that she has come a long way since her debut in Veer. In fact, she has also changed the way she picks up her projects now.

“I have realised I do not have any back up, or filmi background, or any influential person who is making movies for me. I have to take this journey on my own, and be careful. For me, if I do something wrong, I am not going to get second chances,” she says.

“Ever after Hate Story happened,” Zareen continues, “things changed around for me. I will be careful after that. What if there’s another mistake, and I am not lucky enough to get one more chance? I get scripts every other day, but until I don’t feel satisfied, I will not be a part of it.”

