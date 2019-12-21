Shaping futures with grit and love

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 19:22 IST

Decades-long memories are the kind of emotional bulwark that not only shapes one’s life but also of those who come in one’s contact. Tamanna Raza, 70, nee Kuraishy, draws strength from the memories of the years spent in the hallowed portals of La Martiniere Girls’ College – first her Alma Mater and then the ground from which she launched her teaching career of nearly four decades.

She retired from La Martiniere College (the boys’ college), but still continues to serve society by running a madarsa where children are taught languages and life skills to children from not-so-well-off families, as well as a institute which grooms toddlers to face the interview while seeking admission in the elite institutions of Lucknow.

Early life

She comes from a large family – 11 sisters and two brothers. Of these, eight studied at La Martiniere Girls’ College at one time, which is a record. “We were a family of toppers. On Prize Day my father proudly collected our prizes to show his friends,” said this 70-year-old.

“My Father Jalil Ahmed Kuraishy was a tough forest officer. He was the Director of Lucknow Zoo, besides being in charge of 24 Divisions for 10 long years in the 50s. He was instrumental in building ‘Eucalyptus Grove’ which later became Forest Bhawan in Lucknow. He loved forest life, so we have imbibed his love of plants and wildlife,” she said.

“He came from Bundelkhand, from a family with a defence background. We travelled all over the jungles of the Terai and Bundelkhund. We led adventurous outdoor lives. My mother, Begum Ayisha Kuraishy, taught us life skills and cooking delicious meals,” she said.

Schooling

Her junior schooling is from Loreto Convent, Lucknow. Later, she shifted to La Martiniere Girls College, from where she completed her Senior Cambridge (now ISC) in 1966.

Thereafter, there was no looking back. It was La Martiniere all the way from Girls’ to Boys’ College from where she retired. The La Martiniere connection was never lost as her daughter, Noorein Raza, also studied there and now serves the institution as a senior art teacher.

“There are recollections of happy days at the Girls’ School. Back then, we had NCC too, where I commanded the parade. I painted for the exhibitions and took part in debates. Besides, I was an elocutionist. In my final year, I got a standing ovation from the judges for reciting a drama prose of 45 pages in Hindi. My Hindi teacher was thrilled,” recalled Raza, who has not lost touch with some of her classmates.

Girls getting quality education

“My parents and grandparents were far-sighted about the value of education, especially English, and that it would give us strength to fight for our rights which we did with the vicissitudes that life interspersed on our journey. They educated us in top English schools when few Muslim girls were allowed to venture out of their homes. We daughters were given equal rights,” she said.

“They wanted us to be proficient in English language and be self-reliant. My elder sister, Raisa Ali, tells us that our grandfather personally supervised their studies. La Martiniere Girls’ College gave us that tough edge to survive. We were taught that school came first, everything else was secondary. Unlike the parents of today, they never interfered with the working or discipline of the school. Indeed, we sisters are indebted to them,” she said.

When asked why she chose to become a teacher, Tamanna said, “I did not choose teaching. After my teachers’ training, my principal, Ms Mary Gresseux, simply wrote to me to come and join the staff. She valued all the Kuraishy Sisters. At every Report Card Day, she announced that she would take 25 more Kuraishys. My old teachers and later colleagues, Mrs Marie Kalra and Ms Chander Cornelius remember this well.” She worked with the girls’ college for 12 years.

Later, on that reputation, she was given a job in La Martiniere College by the then principal, T Phillips, where she worked for 24 years. “I am a teacher not by choice but by circumstances. Having said so, I soon realised it was God’s will, because despite not having any big degrees, I have achieved much by way of job satisfaction, name and fame. I grew to love teaching and took a keen interest in any work assigned to me,” she said.

Besides, she claimed she has successfully pulled the La Martiniere basketball team up from where it had gone down despite the hard practise put in by the girls.

Values learnt at LMGC

La Martiniere stands for ‘labore et constantia’ (by labour and constancy). There is no substitute for hard work. “We were valued for work and reprimanded for our mistakes. It was here, at my Alma Mater, where I learnt to work hard. I learnt to successfully train students for elocution, dramatics, sports, PT displays, basketball, hockey, handball, gymnastics, costume designing, and all curricular and extra-curricular activities,” she said.

“I still witness this spirit in the present day generation of both students and teachers at La Martiniere. Besides, there was a close camaraderie irrespective of caste and creed,” she said.

“It was a moment of retrospection, whenever we were praised by our principal Ms Gresseux. My Dad would say, ‘Since she has praised you all so highly, it means more hard work is required so that you don’t let her down’,” she recollected.

“As an artist and painter, I have done many works which are on display in La Martiniere College, Lucknow,” she said.

Tenure at La Martiniere

My stint at La Martinere Girls was best described by Mrs Florence Keelor--my former principal. Quote: “Mrs Raza showed a keen, cheerful interest in all extra- curricular activities and helped to organise the sports and PT displays and other annual functions. She was the dynamic force behind the successes of the school basketball team.”

While Ms Gresseux said of me: ‘Her greatest contribution, however, has been the creating of an excellent basketball team, which has produced players at state level.”

Any interesting anecdote

She remembers so many anecdotes from her school days as well teaching days. “Ms Mary Gresseux, my principal since my student days, had a typically beautiful British dress with big blue flowers and green foliage. She wore this dress generally on Monday. That was the day someone would be on the mat. So we called a ‘bad mood dress’”.

“Once, on a Monday morning as I stood for morning Assembly with Mrs Ida Cooke, my Head of the Department, we saw her stepping out of her office in ‘the dress’,” she recalled.

“Goodness! Mrs Cooke, she is wearing that horrible dress. Wonder whose bad day it will be……….,” I whispered to her and she whispered back that she would tell Ms M. Gresseux. So I quickly walked to the Centenary Hall. I wouldn’t look back knowing Mrs Cooke had passed my whisper on to her,” she recalled.

“As I walked I could hear the tick-tock of her stilettos. She caught up with me in the verandah, and whispered in my ear, “Tammy, I am going to wear this dress every day” and just continued towards the stage leaving me shell shocked,” she said.

“How we laughed afterwards! She had such a good sense of humour. She was a hard task-master, but instilled in us the value of hard work,” Tamanna said.

Life after retirement

Currently, she is the president of an NGO (non-government organisation) which is involved in education and health. Tamanna Raza is running a free school for the under privileged children, and especially the girl child. Modern Madarsa teaches Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and English to the young ones.

“Our vision is to make children computer-literate and to provide a platform to these children to enhance their talents and help them blossom. I have chiefly employed poor women and widows at the Modern Madarsa,” she said.

“Besides we teach our boys and girls to participate in sports, conducted by the volunteers of Project Khel. Our girls take part in Girl Child Day organised by Gandhi Corner of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow, and have won many laurels. We also teach life skills and moral values to the children and conduct health and Pulse Polio camps,” she said.

Message for working women: strike a balance between career and family

“As the years roll by, my message to all working women is never to give up. At times, the going will get tough but be steadfast. Achieving some sort of a balance between work and family is critical for your mental and physical health. Manage time and share your work load so that you do not neglect or overstrain yourself,” she said.

“Don’t hold grudges because it will give you negative vibes. In turn, lend a helping hand to those women who need help. By so doing your burden will seem less. Be kind, helpful and a good human being,” She said.