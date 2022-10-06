Story Saved
10 best Vivo mobile phones under 20,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 06, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

Vivo offers some of the best smartphones, accessories and other online services. The excellent features and wide range of choices make Vivo smartphones popular among Indians. Here, we tell you about the best Vivo phones available for under 20,000.

Vivo mobile phones under 20,000: You can expect top-notch display in these smartphones.

While buying a mobile phone, numerous things need to be kept in mind. Specifications of a smartphone help a person decide which mobile to buy. The battery is the most critical aspect a consumer must consider before purchasing. A mobile phone should have good battery life, even for heavy usage. The other features necessary in a good mobile phone are a high resolution for both front and rear camera, a fast processor, better memory and a good display. Many Vivo mobile phones have excellent features and are also available for under 20,000.

Top Vivo smartphones under 20,000:

1. Vivo Y15C

The Vivo Y15C is one of the sleek models of the Vivo brand that runs on a 12nm AI octa-core processor. In addition, the mobile phone brings in a Halo Fullview display to ensure a stunning visual experience, given the 89% screen ratio.

Product Specifications:

Operating System: Android 9.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 octa core processor

Body: The sleek model comes with a year’s warranty.

Network: ‎GSM, TDD LTE, (B38/40/41), 3G, 4, 2G, WCDMA, (B1/5/8), FDD LTE, (B2/3/5/8), (B1/3/5/8)

Display: The screen size is 6.35 inches and it comes with a 720 x 1544 pixels resolution.

Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera | 16MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Good designDisplay not up to the mark
Terrific battery life 
Great performance 
Vivo Y15 (Burgundy Red, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
11% off 12,500 14,000
2. Vivo Y33T

The Vivo Y33T was released in January 2022. The phone runs the Android 11 (Funtouch 12) operating system and is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G processor and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 8GB

ROM Storage: 128GB

Body: The body includes dimensions of 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches; it weighs 182 grams and has a glass front and plastic frame and back. Vivo Y33T has a dual SIM feature

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: The display type is IPS LCD and is 6.58 inches. The resolution of the phone is 1080 x 2408 pixels

Camera: The triple camera of the rear has a resolution of 50MP (wide), 2MP (macro), and 2MP (depth). The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging of 18W

ProsCons
Good photo and video qualityLatest OS is missing
LightweightNo 5G
Good battery life 
Vivo Y33T (Mid Day Dream, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 17,990 22,990
3. Vivo Y21

The Vivo Y21 was released in August 2021. The phone runs the Android 11 (Funtouch 11.1) operating system and is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor and a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64GB

Body: The body includes dimensions of 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.31 inches; it weighs 182 grams and has a glass front and plastic frame and back. The Vivo Y21 2021 has a dual SIM feature.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: The display type is IPS LCD and has a size of 6.51 inches. The resolution of the phone is 720 x 1600 pixels

Camera: The dual camera at the rear has a resolution of 13MP (wide) and 2MP (macro). The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 8MP

Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging of 18W

ProsCons
Latest processorNo Gorilla Glass protection
Great battery lifeHeating problems on heavy usage
Dedicated micro SD card slot 
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 13,490 17,990
4. Vivo Y30

The Vivo Y30 was released in May 2020. The phone runs the Android 10 (Funtouch 10.0) operating system and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128GB

Body: Body includes dimensions of 6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 inches; it weighs 197 grams. It has a hybrid dual SIM feature.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: The display type is IPS LCD and has a size of 6.47 inches

Camera: The quad camera at the rear has a resolution of 13MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP. The front camera is a single camera with a resolution of 8MP

Battery: Li-ion 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Great battery lifeOnly 10W fast charging
OTG supportNo Gorilla Glass protection
Widescreen 
Vivo Y30 (Dazzle Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
14,990
5. Vivo Y33s

The Vivo Y33s runs on the Android 11 (Funtouch 11.1) operating system and comes packed with a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 8GB

ROM Storage: 128GB

Network: ‎4G

Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution

Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP

Battery: 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C)

ProsCons
High-resolution screenPoor processing speed
LightweightLow camera quality
Elegant design 
Vivo Y33s (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
20% off 17,600 21,990
6. Vivo Y53s

The Vivo Y53s works on the Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11 and is powered by the Helio G80 Octa-core processor. It comes with 128GB of sufficient internal memory, which is why users prefer this model.

Product Specifications:

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Camera: ‎64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh; fast charging 18W

ProsCons
Good memory storage capacityPoor sound quality
Affordable 
Better camera quality 
Vivo Y53s (Deap Sea Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
17% off 18,990 22,990
7. Vivo Y73

In an affordable price point ( 19,989), you get the Vivo Y73 with 8GB ram and 128 GB internal memory. It also comes with a Mediatek Helio G95 octa-core processor.

Product Specifications:

Operating System: ‎Funtouch OS 11.1 (Based on Android 11)

Body: The diamond flare colour phone comes with a 7.38mm AG glass, an ultra-slim design and AG matte finish to ensure the user feels the delicate feeling when they touch the screen.

Display: The phone has AMOLED display technology and other wireless display features

Camera: The rear camera lens has 64 megapixels

Battery: ‎4000 mAh lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Camera qualityLag issues found
Effective processorBattery backup is not effective
Fast charging 
Vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
12% off 21,999 24,990
8. Vivo Y21T

Don’t feel like waiting for the battery to charge? Well, the Vivo Y21T would be a perfect choice for you. This dual-sim, fast-charging phone is brought to you at an affordable price of 15,490.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128GB

Operating System: ‎Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11)

Network:GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD+ Display with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera; 8MP Selfie Camera

Battery: 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C).

ProsCons
Good battery lifeCamera quality may not be effective
High processing speedLag issues may persist
Sufficient storage 
Vivo Y21T (PearlWhite, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off 15,490 19,990
9. Vivo Y55s

Are you looking to invest minimally and get the best out of a Vivo phone? Well, the Vivo Y55s would be a perfect choice for you. With an affordable price ( 13,490) and outstanding performance, it's a must-have triple card slot phone.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 3GB

Operating System: Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.4GHz Cortex-A53

Body: The body comes with a 5.2-inch HD TFT glass and eye protection and a sleek and compact look.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 282 ppi pixel density

Camera: 13MP primary camera with autofocus, LED flash

Battery: 2730 mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
Multitasking facilitiesPoor sound quality
Triple card slotInsufficient battery life
13MP rear camera 
Vivo Y55s (Crown Gold)
13,490
10. Vivo Y21G

This phone is best for people looking for great safety features for regular usage. At 13,499 on Amazon, it comes at an affordable price as well.

Product Specifications:

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64GB

Operating System: Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 11)

Body: The body comes with an HD+ screen with eye protection.

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Display: 16.53cm (6.51") HD+ Display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution.

Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear Camera; 8MP Selfie Camera

Battery: 18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery (Type-C).

ProsCons
Sleek designNot suitable for gamers or heavy users
Excellent performanceInsufficient battery life
64GB in-built storage 
Vivo Y21G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 13,499 17,990
Price of Vivo mobile phones under 20000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo Y15C 12,500
Vivo Y33T 17,990
Vivo Y21 13,490
Vivo Y30 14,990
Vivo Y33s 18,990
Vivo Y53s 19,989
Vivo Y73 19,989
Vivo Y21T 15,490
Vivo Y55s 13,490
Vivo Y21G 13,499

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo Y15CAndroid Pie v9.0 operating systemMediatek Processor16.15cm(6.35) Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 89% Screen Ratio
Vivo Y33T128GB internal memory18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera
Vivo Y218.0mm Ultra SlimSide Fingerprint Sensor + Face WakeAI Rear Camera System
Vivo Y308MP front camera128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB5000mAH lithium-ion battery
Vivo Y33s50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera18W fast charging8GB RAM (+4GB Extended Ram)
Vivo Y53sDual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G).64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera; 16MP Selfie CameraHelio G80 Octa core processor
Vivo Y73AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution128GB ROMMediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor
Vivo Y21T4GB RAM, 128GB ROM50MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera18W fast charging with 5000 mAh battery
Vivo Y55s1.4GHz Cortex-A53 Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 quad core processor2730mAH lithium-ion batteryAndroid v6.0 Marshmallow operating system
Vivo Y21GFuntouch OS 12.064GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G1600 x 720 pixels resolution

Best value for money

The Vivo Y15C would be the best product in the 'value for money' category. Its features include a 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera, a 16MP front camera, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Best overall

The Vivo Y73 would be considered the best overall phone in the list of Vivo smartphones under 20,000. The Vivo Y73 is a great option if you are looking for a phone with a powerful processor and a good set of cameras. With an octa-core processor and a fantastic processing speed, this piece is suitable for both beginners and experienced professionals.

How to find the perfect Vivo smartphone?

Are you looking for a new smartphone? In that case, you may be wondering which one to choose.

First, you'll need to decide what should be the size of your phone. Vivo's phones come in various sizes, from small to large. A larger phone would be better if you want a phone with a large screen for watching videos or playing games.

Then, it's time to choose the features you want. Vivo offers a wide range of features, so take some time to consider what's important to you.

Now, it's time to start browsing Vivo's selection of smartphones. You can do this online or in-store. We recommend checking out Vivo's website if you're unsure where to start. Here, you can compare different models and read reviews from other customers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

