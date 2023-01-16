5 premium electronic products to grab during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale 2023

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up for grabs are mobile phones, tablets, TVs and cameras.

Amazon's Republic Day Sale around the corner, we have scoured the internet for some of India's best and most luxurious products. It will start from 15th to 20th, but prime members can only get early access from today. These five products will elevate your shopping experience this festive season, from mobiles to sleek cameras. Read on to find out more about what you can expect from this sale! Product list 1. iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the latest and greatest iPhone from Apple. It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 48MP main camera, dynamic island, 4K Dolby Vision and more. This phone is sure to turn heads and impress anyone who sees it. The dynamic island is a new feature that allows the phone to have a constantly changing look. The 4K Dolby Vision is also a great feature that allows you to have an immersive experience when watching movies or TV shows. Specifications: Chipset: Apple A16 Bionic Camera: Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Display: Super Retina XDR display Display size: 6.7-inch

Pros Cons Display Charging Speed Dynamic island

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE This Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a powerful and versatile tablet perfect for work and play. It features a huge 12.4-inch display that's great for watching movies or working on documents and comes with an S-Pen in the box so you can take advantage of all the tablet's features. The slim metal body makes the tablet feel premium and durable, while the Dolby Atmos sound system provides an immersive audio experience. Whether you want to stay productive or have fun, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has everything you need. Specifications: Display size: 12.4 inch Battery: 10,090 mAH Stylus: S-Pen Camera: 8MP + 5MP

Pros Cons Huge battery No headset jack Premium build

3. LG 55 inches 4K Smart LED TV The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a great television for anyone who wants a quality 4K display with a 60-hertz refresh rate. The 20 watts sound output is also great for watching movies or playing video games. This television also has AI brightness control which automatically adjusts the screen's brightness to suit the viewing environment. The webOS 22 operating system is also very user-friendly and provides access to various apps and services. Overall, the LG 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality 4K television. Specifications: Os: WebOS 22 Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Sound: 20 Watts Output Resolution: 4K

Pros Cons 178 ° Viewing Angle Only 1 HDMI and USB port 4K Resolution

4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The new Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) feature spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ, and a new contoured design. With these features, the AirPods provide an immersive sound experience tailored to each user. The spatial audio creates a sense of space and directionality, while the dynamic head tracking allows the sound to follow the user's movements. This makes for a truly immersive experience that is unlike any other. The adaptive EQ automatically adjusts the sound to fit the user's unique hearing, while the new contoured design provides a more comfortable and stable fit. With all these features combined, the Apple AirPods will surely provide an unparalleled listening experience. Specifications: Battery life: Up to 6 hours Battery life with charging case: More than 30 hours Fit: Universal

Pros Cons Spatial audio works well Not the best bass output Excellent sound stage

5. Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Camera The Panasonic LUMIX G7 is a 16 megapixel Micro Four Thirds digital camera that features 4K QHD video recording, easy controls, and a 3-inch tilt/swivel LCD display. It also has a 3.5mm external mic port for attaching an external microphone. The camera is designed for use with interchangeable lenses, and the included lens is a 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens. The G7 has a sensitivity range of ISO 100-25600, and it can shoot at up to 8fps in continuous shooting mode. Specification: Model name: G series Effective Still Resolution: 16 MP Optical Zoom: 3X Special Feature: Live View, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Pros Cons Vari-angle touch LCD Plastic build 4K video

Price of premium products like mobile phones, TVs, cameras at a glance:

Product Price iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs. 1,83,990 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Rs. 33,999 LG 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Rs. 45,990 Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Rs. 16,999 Panasonic LUMIX G7 Rs. 37,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Dynamic island Apple A16 Bionic chip Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 10,090 mAH battery S-Pen Dolby Atmos sound system LG 139 cm 4K Smart LED TV WebOs 4K display with a 60-hertz refresh rate 20 watts sound output Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Spatial audio Dynamic head tracking Adaptive EQ Panasonic LUMIX G7 16-megapixel Tilt/swivel LCD display Wi-Fi connectivity

Best overall product The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best overall product on the market. It has an amazing camera, a dynamic island, premium build quality and more. The camera is one of the best features of this phone, and it takes stunning photos and videos. The dynamic island is another great feature; it allows you to have a more interactive experience with your phone. The build quality of this phone is top-notch, and it feels very premium in your hand. Overall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best product on the market and is worth its price tag. Best value for money The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) is the best value-for-money product on the market. It offers spatial audio, dynamic head tracking and more, making it the perfect choice for those who want the best possible audio experience. The sound quality is excellent, and the battery life is impressive, making it a great choice for those who want to use their headphones for long periods of time. The design is comfortable and sleek, and the overall build quality is very good. The AirPods are also very easy to use, and they come with various accessories that make them even more convenient to use. Overall, the AirPods are excellent value for money, offering many features and benefits that make them worth the price tag.