Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get smartwatches at up to 83% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches are popular as they help manage our lives and health better.

The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings a lot of exciting offers just to get availed starting from the 15th to the 20th January. So, if you are looking for good smartwatch offers, read on till the end. With the aid of wearable devices, accessing your personal information, such as your working hours and days of the week, is simpler. Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular since they can arrange times for you to work or spend time with loved ones and track your online and offline habits. Smartwatches, the newest addition to the technological landscape, are an excellent and user-friendly way to keep your personal information safe. Every day, their popularity is rising. The top smartwatches currently are the market are listed below for your convenience! Product list: 1. OnePlus Nord smartwatch In October 2022, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord smartwatch. It's a beautiful, well-made watch with many significantly less expensive functions than competing smartwatches. For those who want a smartwatch but don't want to invest a lot of money, the OnePlus Nord is a fantastic choice. The OnePlus Nord is more affordable than competing smartwatches while having many features. For much less money than other smartwatches, it offers a lot of functionality, a stunning design, and a long battery life. Specification: Brand: OnePlus Colour: Blue and black OS: RTOS Dimension: 26 x 3.7 x 1.1 cm Battery: 230 mAh

Pros Cons AMOLED display is used. Missing Built-in GPS. IP68 rated.

2. Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch The ideal accessory for active folks on the run is the Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch. Thanks to its user-friendly features, this smartwatch makes it simple to stay in touch with loved ones while on the go. Its fire-themed design is also certain to draw attention. The watch has a built-in speaker that makes it simple to hear the caller and is composed of sturdy, high-quality materials. The watch has a battery life of up to 12 hours and a vibrating alert feature that will let you know when someone is calling you. The Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is the perfect pick for anyone who wishes to make calls while driving hands-free. Specification: Brand: Fire-Boltt Colour: Black OS: 1U hardware Dimension: 45 x 39 x 12 mm Battery: 250 mAh

Pros Cons Over 120 sports modes. Plastic built body. Super Light-Weight with IP68 Rating.

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha In addition to a few new functions, this new watch contains all the features of the original colorfit pro. Finding one's style is simple thanks to the watch's design, which is built of other black stainless steel. The new watch includes an always-on colour display that you can personalise to display your preferred apps, notifications, and more. The watch now contains a built-in heart rate monitor and is water resistant. It includes a built-in GPS and is water-resistant. The watch supports both Android and iOS devices. Specification: Brand: Noise Colour: Black, wine, pink, brown and grey OS: Colorfit OS Dimension: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm Battery: 270 mAh

Pros Cons 60Hz display touch display. The build and Strap quality could be better. Long battery life and is lightweight.

4. Apple Watch SE Introdu4. cing Apple's newest smartwatch, the Watch SE. It is a variant of the Apple Watch that has a smaller screen and a more user-friendly interface. A heart rate monitor, audio streaming, and car navigation are just a few of the functions offered by the Apple Watch SE. For those who prefer a tiny form factor and an intuitive user interface, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic wristwatch. For enthusiastic people, it’s a great addition to their collection and is compatible with any apple device. Specification: Brand: Apple Colour: Space grey, Gold and Silver OS: Apple watches OS Dimension: 10.4 x 34 x 38mm Battery: 296 mAh

Pros Cons Inbuilt altimeter. No always-on display. Accurate tracking of heart rate and steps.

5. Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) For those looking for a compact, lightweight wristwatch that can compete with most of the capabilities given by more expensive watches, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini is a wonderful option. This watch comes with various capabilities, including support for iOS and Android devices, and is offered in many colours. For people who wish to use their watch without worrying about having it connected to a charger, this watch often lasts for roughly two days without needing to be charged. The Amazfit GTS2 Mini is a fantastic smartwatch all around and ideal for anyone searching for a tiny, lightweight gadget that can still offer a tonne of functionality. Specification: Brand: Amazfit Colour: Black, blue and pink OS: Manual Dimension: 46 x 36 x 11 mm Battery: 220 mAh

Pros Cons The user interface felt sufficiently responsive. Below average battery backup. Excellent display and elegant design.

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord smartwatch Rs. 4,999 Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch Rs. 2,999 Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Rs. 4,499 Apple Watch SE Rs. 28,900 Amazfit GTS2 Mini Rs. 5,799

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord smartwatch 500nit brightness 70.7% screen-to-body Ratio 2.5D Curved Glass Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch Full Circle 3D HD bevel curved glass SpO2 Monitoring IP67 water resistant Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor 60Hz Refresh Rate Bluetooth 5.3 for quick pairing Apple Watch SE Crash Detection second-gen optical heart rate sensor temperature sensing Amazfit GTS2 Mini 68+ Sports Modes SpO2 Level Measurement Built-in Amazon Alexa

Best overall product The greatest overall smartwatch is the OnePlus Nord. The battery life is excellent, and the display is fantastic. The OnePlus Nord smartwatch is a wonderful option for anyone seeking a smartwatch because it includes several functions. The watch's ability to track your health and fitness statistics is one of its most noticeable features. This enables you to monitor your development and determine how your workouts influence your general health. The design is fantastic and looks fashionable. The best-discounted smartwatch now is the OnePlus Nord, which is unquestionably worth purchasing. Best value for money The Amazfit GTS2 Mini is the ideal choice if you're seeking a smartwatch that provides good value. This watch is an excellent option for individuals seeking a smartwatch that can do various jobs because it is offered in several colours and has a lot of capabilities. To begin with, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini has several sensors that enable it to monitor your daily schedule and exercise activities. The watch also has several functions that make it an excellent option for people searching for a smartwatch that can also serve as a tool to communicate. How to find the perfect Smartwatches It can be challenging to find the ideal smartwatch, but there are a few considerations. First, think about why you need the watch. Do you require a watch that can track your physical activity, tell time, and send notifications? Or are you seeking a watch with additional features like calendar tracking, call reminders, and music playback control? When you are clear on your requirements, it is time to consider the various models of smartwatches on the market.