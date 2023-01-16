Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get smartwatches at up to 83% off

Do the goods that were sold during the sale have flaws?
No, before being shipped to you, the products in the sale are guaranteed to be in flawless condition and to have passed all quality checks.
Summary:
The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings a lot of exciting offers just to get availed starting from the 15th to the 20th January. So, if you are looking for good smartwatch offers, read on till the end. With the aid of wearable devices, accessing your personal information, such as your working hours and days of the week, is simpler. Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular since they can arrange times for you to work or spend time with loved ones and track your online and offline habits. Smartwatches, the newest addition to the technological landscape, are an excellent and user-friendly way to keep your personal information safe. Every day, their popularity is rising. The top smartwatches currently are the market are listed below for your convenience!
Product list:
1. OnePlus Nord smartwatch
In October 2022, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord smartwatch. It's a beautiful, well-made watch with many significantly less expensive functions than competing smartwatches. For those who want a smartwatch but don't want to invest a lot of money, the OnePlus Nord is a fantastic choice. The OnePlus Nord is more affordable than competing smartwatches while having many features. For much less money than other smartwatches, it offers a lot of functionality, a stunning design, and a long battery life.
Specification:
Brand: OnePlus
Colour: Blue and black
OS: RTOS
Dimension: 26 x 3.7 x 1.1 cm
Battery: 230 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display is used.
|Missing Built-in GPS.
|IP68 rated.
2. Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
The ideal accessory for active folks on the run is the Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch. Thanks to its user-friendly features, this smartwatch makes it simple to stay in touch with loved ones while on the go. Its fire-themed design is also certain to draw attention. The watch has a built-in speaker that makes it simple to hear the caller and is composed of sturdy, high-quality materials. The watch has a battery life of up to 12 hours and a vibrating alert feature that will let you know when someone is calling you. The Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is the perfect pick for anyone who wishes to make calls while driving hands-free.
Specification:
Brand: Fire-Boltt
Colour: Black
OS: 1U hardware
Dimension: 45 x 39 x 12 mm
Battery: 250 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Over 120 sports modes.
|Plastic built body.
|Super Light-Weight with IP68 Rating.
3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha
In addition to a few new functions, this new watch contains all the features of the original colorfit pro. Finding one's style is simple thanks to the watch's design, which is built of other black stainless steel. The new watch includes an always-on colour display that you can personalise to display your preferred apps, notifications, and more. The watch now contains a built-in heart rate monitor and is water resistant. It includes a built-in GPS and is water-resistant. The watch supports both Android and iOS devices.
Specification:
Brand: Noise
Colour: Black, wine, pink, brown and grey
OS: Colorfit OS
Dimension: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm
Battery: 270 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|60Hz display touch display.
|The build and Strap quality could be better.
|Long battery life and is lightweight.
4. Apple Watch SE
Introdu4. cing Apple's newest smartwatch, the Watch SE. It is a variant of the Apple Watch that has a smaller screen and a more user-friendly interface. A heart rate monitor, audio streaming, and car navigation are just a few of the functions offered by the Apple Watch SE. For those who prefer a tiny form factor and an intuitive user interface, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic wristwatch. For enthusiastic people, it’s a great addition to their collection and is compatible with any apple device.
Specification:
Brand: Apple
Colour: Space grey, Gold and Silver
OS: Apple watches OS
Dimension: 10.4 x 34 x 38mm
Battery: 296 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Inbuilt altimeter.
|No always-on display.
|Accurate tracking of heart rate and steps.
5. Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version)
For those looking for a compact, lightweight wristwatch that can compete with most of the capabilities given by more expensive watches, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini is a wonderful option. This watch comes with various capabilities, including support for iOS and Android devices, and is offered in many colours. For people who wish to use their watch without worrying about having it connected to a charger, this watch often lasts for roughly two days without needing to be charged. The Amazfit GTS2 Mini is a fantastic smartwatch all around and ideal for anyone searching for a tiny, lightweight gadget that can still offer a tonne of functionality.
Specification:
Brand: Amazfit
Colour: Black, blue and pink
OS: Manual
Dimension: 46 x 36 x 11 mm
Battery: 220 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|The user interface felt sufficiently responsive.
|Below average battery backup.
|Excellent display and elegant design.
|Product
|Price
|OnePlus Nord smartwatch
|Rs. 4,999
|Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
|Rs. 2,999
|Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha
|Rs. 4,499
|Apple Watch SE
|Rs. 28,900
|Amazfit GTS2 Mini
|Rs. 5,799
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus Nord smartwatch
|500nit brightness
|70.7% screen-to-body Ratio
|2.5D Curved Glass
|Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch
|Full Circle 3D HD bevel curved glass
|SpO2 Monitoring
|IP67 water resistant
|Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha
|SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor
|60Hz Refresh Rate
|Bluetooth 5.3 for quick pairing
|Apple Watch SE
|Crash Detection
|second-gen optical heart rate sensor
|temperature sensing
|Amazfit GTS2 Mini
|68+ Sports Modes
|SpO2 Level Measurement
|Built-in Amazon Alexa
Best overall product
The greatest overall smartwatch is the OnePlus Nord. The battery life is excellent, and the display is fantastic. The OnePlus Nord smartwatch is a wonderful option for anyone seeking a smartwatch because it includes several functions. The watch's ability to track your health and fitness statistics is one of its most noticeable features. This enables you to monitor your development and determine how your workouts influence your general health. The design is fantastic and looks fashionable. The best-discounted smartwatch now is the OnePlus Nord, which is unquestionably worth purchasing.
Best value for money
The Amazfit GTS2 Mini is the ideal choice if you're seeking a smartwatch that provides good value. This watch is an excellent option for individuals seeking a smartwatch that can do various jobs because it is offered in several colours and has a lot of capabilities. To begin with, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini has several sensors that enable it to monitor your daily schedule and exercise activities. The watch also has several functions that make it an excellent option for people searching for a smartwatch that can also serve as a tool to communicate.
How to find the perfect Smartwatches
It can be challenging to find the ideal smartwatch, but there are a few considerations. First, think about why you need the watch. Do you require a watch that can track your physical activity, tell time, and send notifications? Or are you seeking a watch with additional features like calendar tracking, call reminders, and music playback control? When you are clear on your requirements, it is time to consider the various models of smartwatches on the market.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Yes, sending texts from a smartwatch is possible. Open the text messaging app on your watch, then enter the message you want to send. Tap the send button once you've completed typing. Your message will be sent immediately if your watch has a cellular connection.
This question has no right answer because it depends on your individual needs and financial situation. On the other hand, a smartwatch can be a great option if you're looking for a simple way to stay connected to your devices and keep up with the latest news.
The benefits of owning a smartwatch are numerous. A smartwatch, for instance, can assist you in maintaining your organisation and scheduling. Additionally, it helps you maintain contact with your loved ones. By recording your exercise statistics, a smartwatch can also assist you in maintaining your health.
The response to this question varies based on the particular smartwatch, but in general, most smartwatches offer some essential functionality that is lacking in classic watches. These functions, along with others like voice calls, fitness tracking, and heart rate monitoring, are a few examples.