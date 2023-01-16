Story Saved
New Delhi 14oCC
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
New Delhi 14oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get smartwatches at up to 83% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 16, 2023 17:19 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: The fact that smartwatches may be used for many things is one of their best deals and features. There are many excellent selections available on Amazon, whether you're searching for a watch that may serve as a fashion item or one that can keep you connected.

product info
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Smartwatches are popular as they help manage our lives and health better.

The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings a lot of exciting offers just to get availed starting from the 15th to the 20th January. So, if you are looking for good smartwatch offers, read on till the end. With the aid of wearable devices, accessing your personal information, such as your working hours and days of the week, is simpler. Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular since they can arrange times for you to work or spend time with loved ones and track your online and offline habits. Smartwatches, the newest addition to the technological landscape, are an excellent and user-friendly way to keep your personal information safe. Every day, their popularity is rising. The top smartwatches currently are the market are listed below for your convenience!

Product list:

1. OnePlus Nord smartwatch

In October 2022, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord smartwatch. It's a beautiful, well-made watch with many significantly less expensive functions than competing smartwatches. For those who want a smartwatch but don't want to invest a lot of money, the OnePlus Nord is a fantastic choice. The OnePlus Nord is more affordable than competing smartwatches while having many features. For much less money than other smartwatches, it offers a lot of functionality, a stunning design, and a long battery life.

Specification:

Brand: OnePlus

Colour: Blue and black

OS: RTOS

Dimension: 26 x 3.7 x 1.1 cm

Battery: 230 mAh

ProsCons
AMOLED display is used.Missing Built-in GPS.
IP68 rated. 
cellpic 36% off
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78” AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]
3.9 (893)
3.9 (893)
36% off
4,499 6,999
Buy now

2. Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

The ideal accessory for active folks on the run is the Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch. Thanks to its user-friendly features, this smartwatch makes it simple to stay in touch with loved ones while on the go. Its fire-themed design is also certain to draw attention. The watch has a built-in speaker that makes it simple to hear the caller and is composed of sturdy, high-quality materials. The watch has a battery life of up to 12 hours and a vibrating alert feature that will let you know when someone is calling you. The Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is the perfect pick for anyone who wishes to make calls while driving hands-free.

Specification:

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Colour: Black

OS: 1U hardware

Dimension: 45 x 39 x 12 mm

Battery: 250 mAh

ProsCons
Over 120 sports modes.Plastic built body.
Super Light-Weight with IP68 Rating. 
cellpic 83% off
Fire-Boltt Tank 1.85" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 123 Sports Mode, 8 UI Interactions, Built in Speaker & Mic, 7 Days Battery & Fire-Boltt Health Suite
4.3 (1,059)
4.3 (1,059)
83% off
1,999 11,999
Buy now

3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

In addition to a few new functions, this new watch contains all the features of the original colorfit pro. Finding one's style is simple thanks to the watch's design, which is built of other black stainless steel. The new watch includes an always-on colour display that you can personalise to display your preferred apps, notifications, and more. The watch now contains a built-in heart rate monitor and is water resistant. It includes a built-in GPS and is water-resistant. The watch supports both Android and iOS devices.

Specification:

Brand: Noise

Colour: Black, wine, pink, brown and grey

OS: Colorfit OS

Dimension: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm

Battery: 270 mAh

ProsCons
60Hz display touch display.The build and Strap quality could be better.
Long battery life and is lightweight. 
cellpic 53% off
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, Tru Sync, 60hz Refresh Rate, instacharge, Gesture Control, Functional 360 Digital Crown (Jet Black)
3.8 (183)
3.8 (183)
53% off
3,799 7,999
Buy now

4. Apple Watch SE

Introdu4. cing Apple's newest smartwatch, the Watch SE. It is a variant of the Apple Watch that has a smaller screen and a more user-friendly interface. A heart rate monitor, audio streaming, and car navigation are just a few of the functions offered by the Apple Watch SE. For those who prefer a tiny form factor and an intuitive user interface, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic wristwatch. For enthusiastic people, it’s a great addition to their collection and is compatible with any apple device.

Specification:

Brand: Apple

Colour: Space grey, Gold and Silver

OS: Apple watches OS

Dimension: 10.4 x 34 x 38mm

Battery: 296 mAh

ProsCons
Inbuilt altimeter.No always-on display.
Accurate tracking of heart rate and steps. 
cellpic 22% off
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
4.6 (4,719)
4.6 (4,719)
22% off
26,400 33,900
Buy now

5. Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version)

For those looking for a compact, lightweight wristwatch that can compete with most of the capabilities given by more expensive watches, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini is a wonderful option. This watch comes with various capabilities, including support for iOS and Android devices, and is offered in many colours. For people who wish to use their watch without worrying about having it connected to a charger, this watch often lasts for roughly two days without needing to be charged. The Amazfit GTS2 Mini is a fantastic smartwatch all around and ideal for anyone searching for a tiny, lightweight gadget that can still offer a tonne of functionality.

Specification:

Brand: Amazfit

Colour: Black, blue and pink

OS: Manual

Dimension: 46 x 36 x 11 mm

Battery: 220 mAh

ProsCons
The user interface felt sufficiently responsive.Below average battery backup.
Excellent display and elegant design. 
cellpic 50% off
Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch with Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, SpO2, 14 Days' Battery Life, 68 Sports Modes, GPS, HR, Sleep & Stress Monitoring (Meteor Black)
4.2 (30,581)
4.2 (30,581)
50% off
3,999 7,999
Buy now

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord smartwatchRs. 4,999
Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart WatchRs. 2,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 AlphaRs. 4,499
Apple Watch SERs. 28,900
Amazfit GTS2 MiniRs. 5,799

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord smartwatch500nit brightness70.7% screen-to-body Ratio2.5D Curved Glass
Fire-Boltt Tank Bluetooth Calling Smart WatchFull Circle 3D HD bevel curved glassSpO2 MonitoringIP67 water resistant
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 AlphaSpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor60Hz Refresh RateBluetooth 5.3 for quick pairing
Apple Watch SECrash Detectionsecond-gen optical heart rate sensortemperature sensing
Amazfit GTS2 Mini68+ Sports ModesSpO2 Level MeasurementBuilt-in Amazon Alexa

Best overall product

The greatest overall smartwatch is the OnePlus Nord. The battery life is excellent, and the display is fantastic. The OnePlus Nord smartwatch is a wonderful option for anyone seeking a smartwatch because it includes several functions. The watch's ability to track your health and fitness statistics is one of its most noticeable features. This enables you to monitor your development and determine how your workouts influence your general health. The design is fantastic and looks fashionable. The best-discounted smartwatch now is the OnePlus Nord, which is unquestionably worth purchasing.

Best value for money

The Amazfit GTS2 Mini is the ideal choice if you're seeking a smartwatch that provides good value. This watch is an excellent option for individuals seeking a smartwatch that can do various jobs because it is offered in several colours and has a lot of capabilities. To begin with, the Amazfit GTS2 Mini has several sensors that enable it to monitor your daily schedule and exercise activities. The watch also has several functions that make it an excellent option for people searching for a smartwatch that can also serve as a tool to communicate.

How to find the perfect Smartwatches

It can be challenging to find the ideal smartwatch, but there are a few considerations. First, think about why you need the watch. Do you require a watch that can track your physical activity, tell time, and send notifications? Or are you seeking a watch with additional features like calendar tracking, call reminders, and music playback control? When you are clear on your requirements, it is time to consider the various models of smartwatches on the market.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Elevate your sound experience: Here is top 2 speakers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 71% off on men's sweaters, pullovers
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 74% off on jumpsuits and dresses
9 Impressive Amazon Republic Day Sale deals for dog food
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Oppo phones on Amazon’s Republic Day

Republic Day Sale on Amazon: Our top 5 smartwatches

Do the goods that were sold during the sale have flaws?

Can you send texts via a smartwatch?

Is investing in a smartwatch worthwhile?

What are some potential advantages to owning a smartwatch?

Do men's smartwatches have any extra features over unisex equivalents?

View More
electronics FOR LESS