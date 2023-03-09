5G Mobile phones under Rs. 20,000: Here are the best deals worth your money

The best mobile deals worth your money
Let us have a look at the different options:
1.Oppo A74 5G
Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands with a lineup of devices across various price segments. Starting at ₹14,990, Oppo A74 5G has a big screen and decent RAM. It also offers huge internal storage, making it a good competitor in this price range.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ Hyper-color Screen, Punch-hole Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate
• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po Battery
• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera
• OS: Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11
• RAM: 6GB
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: Dual-standby (5G+5G)- n1/28A/41/77/78
|Pros
|Cons
|Qualcomm 5G SoC
|LCD Panel
|Powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge
|Average processor performance
|3.5mm Audio Jack
|Not good for gaming
|Expandable Storage
|
2.Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Starting at ₹16,999 (6GB + 128GB), Samsung Galaxy M33 can be an ideal pick if you wish to upgrade to a 5G phone. The device has an immersive display, a powerful battery, and effective storage options. On top of it, the quad-camera setup rounds up the feature list.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
• Battery: 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 25W Fast Charging
• Camera: Rear- Quad Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 5MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera
• OS: Android 12, One UI 4
• RAM: 6GB & 8GB Variants
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N66(AWS-3), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500)
|Pros
|Cons
|12 Bands of 5G
|LCD Panel
|Knox security
|Exynos processor performance
|3.5mm Audio Jack
|No stereo speakers
|Expandable storage of up to 1TB
|Loaded with bloatware
3.iQOO vivo Z5 5G
At ₹18,990, the iQOO vivo Z5 is a powerful 5G phone for under ₹20,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC under the hood, an excellent display, and a massive battery with fast charging.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.66-inch FHD+ Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate
• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 44W flash charging technology
• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (64MP AF Main +8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens) | 16MP Front Camera
• OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11
• RAM: 8GB
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: n77/n78
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful 6nm octa-core processor
|Lack of amoled display
|120Hz Screen refresh rate
|No NFC
|3.5mm Audio jack
|Supports only two 5G bands
|Liquid cooling system
|
4.Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
Samsung offers another 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M13, which starts at ₹13,999. The best part is it comprises decent configurations and is available in two variants, 4GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate
• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery
• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 2MP Macro) | 5MP Front Camera
• OS: Android 12
• RAM: 4GB & 6GB
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500)
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports 11 5G bands
|Average display
|Excellent battery life
|Reports of heating problems while charging
|3.5mm Audio jack
|Average camera performance
|2 Years of OS & 4 years of security updates
|No ultra-wide shooter
5.Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G starting at ₹17,999, is another good 5G phone under ₹20k. The phone can easily carry you throughout the day and handles routine tasks seamlessly. Moreover, the internal storage is enough to have your favourite apps and store your files without a hiccup.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate
• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W Pro Fast Charging
• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 8MP Ultra-wide) | 16MP Front Camera
• OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5
• RAM: 6GB & 8GB
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth operation with mediatek dimensity 810 processor
|No amoled display
|Excellent battery life
|Charges slowly compared to its rivals despite 33W fast charging support
|3.5mm Audio jack
|Average design
|RAM Booster
|Average speakers
|Adaptive refresh rate
|
6.iQOO Z6 5G
iQOO Z6 is another 5G phone that you can get your hands on for under ₹20,000. It starts at ₹15,499 and is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Also, the device lets you go all day long with a 5000 mAh battery and enjoy your favourite apps, games, & content on an FHD+ display.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate
• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging technology
• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (50MP Eye AF Main + 2MP Bokeh +2MP Macro) | 16MP Front Camera
• OS: Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android 12
• RAM: 4GB, 6GB, & 8GB
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: n77/n78
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful snapdragon 695 processor
|No amoled display
|Excellent battery life
|No NFC
|3.5mm Audio jack
|Charges slowly
|Expandable storage up to 512GB
|
|Immersive display with 120Hz refresh rate
|
7.Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a decent option if you want an economical 5G smartphone. It starts at ₹13,999 and comes packed with valuable specifications. If you are looking for a phone with a good processor, camera, & battery life with 5G connectivity at a low cost, you can pick this one.
Specifications
• Screen: 6.58-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate
• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 18W Fast Charging
• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 2MP Depth Sensor) | 8MP AI-Selfie Camera
• OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12
• RAM: 4GB & 6GB
• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm
• Supported 5G Bands: n1/ n3/ n5/ n8/ n28/ n40/ n78
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent MediaTek Dimensity 700- 7nm processor with Dual 5G
|No AMOLED Display
|Excellent battery life
|No NFC
|3.5mm Audio Jack
|Charges slowly
|Expandable Storage up to 512GB
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OPPO A74 5G
|Battery: Powerful 5000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
|Storage: 128GB internal plus a microSD card support
|Connectivity: Supports five 5G bands to give you better connectivity options
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|Connectivity: Support for 12 5G bands makes it the best 5G phone under ₹20k
|Storage: On top of the internal 128GBstorage, the memory is expandable up to 1TB
|Display: The 120Hz screen refresh rate makes it smooth to operate
|iQOO vivo Z5 5G
|Performance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC provides a seamless performance
|Battery: 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support to maintain juice in your phone
|Display: The vibrant display with 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
|Connectivity: The phone supports 11 5G bands to offer widespread connectivity
|Battery: It comes with a 5000mAh Li-ion battery to last long a day
|Software Support: The phones gets 2 years of OS updates & 4 years of security updates
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|Performance: Powerful MD 810 5G processor to handle your routine tasks smoothly
|Battery: 5000mAh battery can take you through a day with no fuss
|Display: The 6.6-inch FHD+ display offers immersive experience
|iQOO Z6 5G
|Performance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC enables smooth operation
|Battery: It has a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support
|Display: The display refreshes at 120Hz for smooth scrolling experience
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
|Connectivity: The smartphone supports seven 5G bands, which is awesome
|Battery: No worries about juice on your phone with 5000mAh battery
|Storage: Expandable storage up to 512GB makes it a good bet
Best value for money
Considering each smartphone's price point and feature list, it was a close fight between Redmi 11 Prime 5G & Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. However, Samsung wins the battle as it offers the best value for money. It starts at ₹13,999 and has a good processor, excellent battery life, expandable storage & RAM plus feature, and support for 11 5G bands. You can enjoy 5G at a low price without compromising on other features.
Best overall
Talking about the best overall pick for a 5G phone under ₹20,000, you can go with the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The brand name of Samsung, combined with excellent specifications, makes the Galaxy M33 5G a hot pick in this segment.
It has a 5nm Octa-core processor to offer speed and performance. On top of it, the RAM Plus feature lets you increase RAM capacity by using internal storage. The phone also has a 120Hz display to enhance your user experience at every step. And if these are still insufficient, you get a 6000mAh battery under the hood to operate your phone without worry.
So, given the number of features available, there is no match for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G under ₹20,000.
How to find the perfect 5G phone under ₹20,000?
5G is a coming-of-age technology you would not want to miss. Hence, even if you are not willing to spend much, some decent options are available in the Indian market.
To find your perfect 5G phone, follow these steps:
• Fix your budget
• Explore the smartphones under different brands
• Note- If you want to enjoy 5G connectivity, look for a phone which supports more than 5 or 6 5G bands
• Read customer reviews before picking one
Keeping in mind the basic requirements will help you decide better.
Products price list
|5G Phone Under ₹20,000
|Price (Starts From)
|Oppo A74 5G
| ₹14,990
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
| ₹18,999
|iQOO vivo Z5 5G
| ₹18,990
|Samsung Galaxy M13 5G
| ₹13,999
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
| ₹17,999
|iQOO Z6 5G
| ₹17,999
|Redmi 11 Prime 5G
| ₹15,999
