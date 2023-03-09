Story Saved
5G Mobile phones under Rs. 20,000: Here are the best deals worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 15, 2022 17:52 IST
5G, or the fifth generation in elecommunication, is now a reality. If you want to upgrade to a 5G smartphone but are tight on budget, don’t worry. You still get many options from various brands, such as OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Samsung. All these manufacturers have launched 5G phones under 20000, keeping in mind the Indian market. Hence, this article is for you if you want a new 5G smartphone.

The best mobile deals worth your money

Let us have a look at the different options:

1.Oppo A74 5G

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands with a lineup of devices across various price segments. Starting at 14,990, Oppo A74 5G has a big screen and decent RAM. It also offers huge internal storage, making it a good competitor in this price range.

• Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ Hyper-color Screen, Punch-hole Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po Battery

• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera

• OS: Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11

• RAM: 6GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: Dual-standby (5G+5G)- n1/28A/41/77/78

Qualcomm 5G SoCLCD Panel
Powerful 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast ChargeAverage processor performance
3.5mm Audio JackNot good for gaming 
Expandable Storage 
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

2.Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Starting at 16,999 (6GB + 128GB), Samsung Galaxy M33 can be an ideal pick if you wish to upgrade to a 5G phone. The device has an immersive display, a powerful battery, and effective storage options. On top of it, the quad-camera setup rounds up the feature list.

• Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

• Battery: 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 25W Fast Charging

• Camera: Rear- Quad Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 5MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera

• OS: Android 12, One UI 4

• RAM: 6GB & 8GB Variants

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N66(AWS-3), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500)

12 Bands of 5GLCD Panel
Knox securityExynos processor performance
3.5mm Audio JackNo stereo speakers 
Expandable storage of up to 1TBLoaded with bloatware
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
32% off 16,999 24,999
Buy now

3.iQOO vivo Z5 5G

At 18,990, the iQOO vivo Z5 is a powerful 5G phone for under 20,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC under the hood, an excellent display, and a massive battery with fast charging.

• Screen: 6.66-inch FHD+ Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 44W flash charging technology

• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (64MP AF Main +8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens) | 16MP Front Camera

• OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

• RAM: 8GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n77/n78

Powerful 6nm octa-core processorLack of amoled display
120Hz Screen refresh rateNo NFC
3.5mm Audio jackSupports only two 5G bands 
Liquid cooling system 
iQOO vivo Z5 5G (Arctic Dawn, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor | 5000mAh Battery | 44W FlashCharge
37% off 18,990 29,990
Buy now

4.Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung offers another 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M13, which starts at 13,999. The best part is it comprises decent configurations and is available in two variants, 4GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB.

• Screen: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery

• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 2MP Macro) | 5MP Front Camera

• OS: Android 12

• RAM: 4GB & 6GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500)

Supports 11 5G bandsAverage display
Excellent battery lifeReports of heating problems while charging
3.5mm Audio jackAverage camera performance
2 Years of OS & 4 years of security updatesNo ultra-wide shooter
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
29% off 11,999 16,999
Buy now

5.Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G starting at 17,999, is another good 5G phone under 20k. The phone can easily carry you throughout the day and handles routine tasks seamlessly. Moreover, the internal storage is enough to have your favourite apps and store your files without a hiccup.

• Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W Pro Fast Charging

• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 8MP Ultra-wide) | 16MP Front Camera

• OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

• RAM: 6GB & 8GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78

Smooth operation with mediatek dimensity 810 processorNo amoled display
Excellent battery lifeCharges slowly compared to its rivals despite 33W fast charging support
3.5mm Audio jackAverage design
RAM BoosterAverage speakers 
Adaptive refresh rate 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
19% off 16,999 20,999
Buy now

6.iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 is another 5G phone that you can get your hands on for under 20,000. It starts at 15,499 and is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Also, the device lets you go all day long with a 5000 mAh battery and enjoy your favourite apps, games, & content on an FHD+ display.

• Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging technology

• Camera: ‎Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (50MP Eye AF Main + 2MP Bokeh +2MP Macro) | 16MP Front Camera

• OS: Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android 12

• RAM: 4GB, 6GB, & 8GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n77/n78

Powerful snapdragon 695 processorNo amoled display
Excellent battery lifeNo NFC
3.5mm Audio jackCharges slowly
Expandable storage up to 512GB 
Immersive display with 120Hz refresh rate 
iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
18% off 17,999 21,990
Buy now

7.Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a decent option if you want an economical 5G smartphone. It starts at 13,999 and comes packed with valuable specifications. If you are looking for a phone with a good processor, camera, & battery life with 5G connectivity at a low cost, you can pick this one.

• Screen: 6.58-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 18W Fast Charging

• Camera: ‎Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 2MP Depth Sensor) | 8MP AI-Selfie Camera

• OS: ‎MIUI 13 based on Android 12

• RAM: 4GB & 6GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n1/ n3/ n5/ n8/ n28/ n40/ n78

Decent MediaTek Dimensity 700- 7nm processor with Dual 5G No AMOLED Display
Excellent battery lifeNo NFC
3.5mm Audio JackCharges slowly
Expandable Storage up to 512GB 
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Thunder Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
11% off 15,999 17,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

OPPO A74 5GBattery: Powerful 5000mAh Lithium Polymer BatteryStorage: 128GB internal plus a microSD card support Connectivity: Supports five 5G bands to give you better connectivity options
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GConnectivity: Support for 12 5G bands makes it the best 5G phone under 20kStorage: On top of the internal 128GBstorage, the memory is expandable up to 1TBDisplay: The 120Hz screen refresh rate makes it smooth to operate 
iQOO vivo Z5 5GPerformance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC provides a seamless performanceBattery: 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support to maintain juice in your phoneDisplay: The vibrant display with 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GConnectivity: The phone supports 11 5G bands to offer widespread connectivityBattery: It comes with a 5000mAh Li-ion battery to last long a daySoftware Support: The phones gets 2 years of OS updates & 4 years of security updates
Redmi Note 11T 5GPerformance: Powerful MD 810 5G processor to handle your routine tasks smoothlyBattery: 5000mAh battery can take you through a day with no fussDisplay: The 6.6-inch FHD+ display offers immersive experience
iQOO Z6 5GPerformance: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC enables smooth operationBattery: It has a 5000mAh battery with fast charging supportDisplay: The display refreshes at 120Hz for smooth scrolling experience
Redmi 11 Prime 5GConnectivity: The smartphone supports seven 5G bands, which is awesomeBattery: No worries about juice on your phone with 5000mAh batteryStorage: Expandable storage up to 512GB makes it a good bet

Best value for money

Considering each smartphone's price point and feature list, it was a close fight between Redmi 11 Prime 5G & Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. However, Samsung wins the battle as it offers the best value for money. It starts at 13,999 and has a good processor, excellent battery life, expandable storage & RAM plus feature, and support for 11 5G bands. You can enjoy 5G at a low price without compromising on other features.

Best overall

Talking about the best overall pick for a 5G phone under 20,000, you can go with the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The brand name of Samsung, combined with excellent specifications, makes the Galaxy M33 5G a hot pick in this segment.

It has a 5nm Octa-core processor to offer speed and performance. On top of it, the RAM Plus feature lets you increase RAM capacity by using internal storage. The phone also has a 120Hz display to enhance your user experience at every step. And if these are still insufficient, you get a 6000mAh battery under the hood to operate your phone without worry.

So, given the number of features available, there is no match for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G under 20,000.

How to find the perfect 5G phone under 20,000?

5G is a coming-of-age technology you would not want to miss. Hence, even if you are not willing to spend much, some decent options are available in the Indian market.

To find your perfect 5G phone, follow these steps:

• Fix your budget

• Explore the smartphones under different brands

• Note- If you want to enjoy 5G connectivity, look for a phone which supports more than 5 or 6 5G bands

• Read customer reviews before picking one

Keeping in mind the basic requirements will help you decide better.

Products price list

5G Phone Under 20,000Price (Starts From)
Oppo A74 5G 14,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 18,999
iQOO vivo Z5 5G 18,990
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 13,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G 17,999 
iQOO Z6 5G 17,999
Redmi 11 Prime 5G 15,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

