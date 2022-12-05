7 Best 20000mAh power banks in India

What should you look for in a power bank?
Before selecting a power bank, consider the company's ratings, warranty, mAh power, and quality.
Having a device with a dead battery can ruin anyone's day, so a portable charger is an excellent method to avoid this. If your daily lifestyle revolves around several electronic gadgets like, laptops, mobiles etc., investing in one of the best power banks is a proven way to keep your devices charged while on the go. Having a device with a dead battery can ruin anyone's day, so a portable charger is an excellent method to avoid this. As mobile devices are now used in several ways like contactless payment instead of a card or cash, identifying the best phone power bank and purchasing it is an excellent backup in case you forget to charge your device at home or if it's been a long day of travel. Most power banks are fairly identical, so seeing different prices and features while choosing the best power bank for you can be perplexing. It is critical to understand the variations between each device, such as the cable connectors, battery capacity, and size, while also considering features such as price and design. Thankfully, well-known companies such as MI and Redmi have released power banks with several battery kinds. In addition, numerous new manufacturers, like Portronics, URBN, and others, are entering this industry. As a result, in India, power banks of various sizes, colors, and capacities are available, allowing the customer to select the finest power bank for their needs. One of the major considerations you should take into account while buying a power bank is its capacity. A power bank with a lesser capacity may be lighter to carry but will give not be enough for charging longer or for bigger devices. A power bank with a higher mAh of 20000 will be enough to support major devices and provide ample battery. When it comes to power banks, it is a well-known fact that 20000mAh lasts longer and may charge the device numerous times; so, if you are investing in a power bank, look for one with 20000mAh.
Compiled below is a list of some popular power banks in India that offer 20000mAh power banks.
1. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
Redmi is, without a doubt, one of the greatest power bank brands in India. The Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank was released in February 2020, and it has since captivated people with the features and characteristics it offeRs It is a relatively small size and may easily fit into a pocket or purse.
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|12 layers advanced circuit protection
|Bulkier in size
|Dual USB output
|Two-way fast charging
2. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh is the latest addition to the brand's 20000mAh line. The power bank has a sturdy body with a sandstone back that provides a good grip. The best feature about this power bank is that you can charge up to three devices at once, thanks to its triple port output, making it the best power bank with 20000mAh available in India.
It supports charging via Type-C and mini USB cables. Its charging power is what makes it one of the top power banks in India. It charges the phone quickly thanks to its 18W fast charging.
Priced at ₹1999, the features of his power bank are as stated below.
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
|A little bulky in size
|Triple port output
|Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C, Charging Time: 6.9 hours
|Advanced 12 Layer chip protection
3. Portronics power 45 20000mAh Power Bank
Portronics is a well-known gadget manufacturer. Its power banks function admirably, making it one of the top power bank brands in India. The Portronics power 45 20000mAh Power Bank has been one of the most popular power banks among users for being efficient as well as compact. This power bank's body has a glossy finish and an anti-skid grip, so it won't slip from your hand or the table's surface. It also has a Type-C and a micro USB input connector, allowing you to charge using any of the available cables.
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual USB ports
|None
|Lightweight inspire of 20000mah capacity
|Fast charging
4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank
Ambrane Stylo 20K brings new generation power with a robust 20000mAh battery capacity. The Stylo 20K's 20W power supply and Quick charge 3.0 reduce the charging time required by your devices. With two USBs and one Type-C port, you may charge numerous devices simultaneously. You can avail of all these features along with 12 layers of protection in this device that protects against overheating, overvoltage, and other hazards.
The most attractive features of this power bank are as listed below:
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|High-capacity power bank with dual input (micro USB or USB-C)
|Though it is a fast-charging power bank, its efficiency is average compared to other power banks in the same category
|Dual output through two USB ports
|Sleek design and sturdy form Sleek design and sturdy form
5. realme Lithium Polymer 20000mAh Power Bank
The realme 20000mAh power bank is a dependable, portable, and long-lasting device. It protects and extends the life of your devices' batteries by simply double-clicking the power button. Furthermore, you can be assured of a safe charging experience with the realme20000mAh power bank 2's14 layers of circuit protection.
Some of the more prominent features of this power bank are as follows:
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Type-C port with 2-Way Fast Charging
|Little Pricey
|Good quality and construction
|Short USB Cable
|Good Grip.
|Power Delivery Function
6. Croma 20000mAh 2-Port Power Bank
Purchase the Croma 20000mAh 2-Port Power Bank online to bring home exceptional quick performance. The large-capacity charger allows you to charge your smart electronic devices repeatedly. It is constructed using premium components. It is priced at ₹2199.
It has the following features:
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant in design but uncomplicated
|Single fast charging is not available
|Comes with 20000mAh 3.7V (74Wh)
|It includes a lithium-polymer battery
|Type C charger is included
|Available at affordable price
7. URBN 20000mAh 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank
The URBN 20000mAh power bank is simple to use and handle. It is run by a powerful lithium polymer battery that provides reliable performance charge after charge. It is priced at ₹2199.
The features of this super-fast power bank are as below:
Product Features
|Pros
|Cons
|Travel-friendly
|The performance could be enhanced
|It includes an LED indicator.
|It has a lithium battery with a capacity of 20,000mAh
|It has a 12-level protective system
Comparison table
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
|20,000
|Micro USB, USB Type C
|2-way fast charging
|Portronics Power 45 20000mAh Power Bank
|20,000
|USB Type C, USB Type A
|45W fast charge
|Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank
|20,000
|USB Type C
|45W fast charge
Best value for money
The Ambrane 20000mAh power bank with a retail price of ₹1,499 is the best value for money power bank. Additionally, it is quite practical for travel and delivers excellent value.
Best overall
With a premium matte body and 50W mobile charging capabilities, Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh is the best 20000mAh power bank in this segment. It supports both type-C charging as well as a USB. It has a sleek design, and you can charge up to 3 devices at a time. It provides you with advanced security protection, along with a power delivery system. All this comes at an affordable price that makes it a popular choice among customeRs
How to find the perfect 20,000mAh power bank?
A 20000mAh power bank is a good choice as it has a huge capacity that helps you charge devices like smartphones as well as tablets on the go. However, with so many brands offering various power banks, it can be tough to choose the best for oneself. The first consideration when selecting the best power bank for your needs should be battery capacity. Take into account how long you'll be on the road and how many gadgets you'll be using. Another aspect to consider is the size of the power bank. A bulky power bank will be cumbersome to carry around. You must also check if the output ports of the power bank are compatible with your devices for charging.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
|₹1899
|2.
|Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh
|₹1999
|3.
|Portronics 45 20000mAh Power Bank
|₹2590
|4.
|Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank
|₹1799
|5.
|realme Lithium Polymer 20000mAh Power Bank
|₹2462
|6.
|Croma 20000mAh 2-Port Power Bank
|₹2199
|7.
|URBN 20000mAh 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank
|₹2199
A power bank with a capacity of 10,000 to 20,000mAh and good reviews is preferable
A power bank can be used to charge your laptop. The power bank should have a capacity of more than 20,000mAh and a 12-volt output.
A power bank is safe if you use caution and heed the power bank's safety recommendations.