8 Best Linux Smart TVs To Buy In 2022
Choosing a suitable TV is tough. Concentrating only on the visuals and audio won't land you the best product. You need to compare other features as well. There are varieties of best Linux Smart TVs that we discuss below. Many have HDR Gaming, DTS Audio, 120 Hz display, and support for the most used OTT apps. Go through the list below to choose yours.
8 Best Linux Smart TVs
1. Vu 43GA (Black)
Vu Premium Series Full HD is among the best Linux Smart TVs. This VU product produces excellent picture quality with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Moreover, Dolby Audio output will surely enhance your viewing experience.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 43 Inches
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Speaker Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS HD
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- The sound quality is terrific, given the price
- Not among the best user-friendly interface
- Outstanding picture quality
- No option to install third-party applications
- It comes with popular OTT applications installed
|
2. Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model)
The Sony Bravia Full Smart LED TV lives up to the Sony brand name. The 60 Hz display looks stunning. It even has support for HDR Gaming and Screen Mirroring. This Sony Bravia product has the best audio performance among the best Linux Smart TVs.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 43 inch
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Speaker Sound: Open Baffle Speaker, TV MusicBox, ClearAudio+ technology
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: HDMI, Wi-Fi, USB,
|Pros
|Cons
- Supports HDR and Motionflow XR 200
- The browsing experience is tedious
- X-Reality Pro enhances every pixel.
- Connecting to a new Wi-Fi connection erases the previous
|
3. Vu 32UA (Black)
With adaptive contrast and 1:1 pixels, Vu Premium Series Smart TVs provide a great visual experience. It supports Wireless IEEE 802.11: b,g,n, 2.4G Hz and has excellent wireless reception. The DTS HD sound is also great on this best Linux Smart TV.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 32 Inches
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 1366 x 720
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Speaker Sound: Dolby Audio, DTS HD
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- Colours are very accurate on the 720p display
- Sound distorts at max volume
- It doesn't have an app store
- The remote has a dedicated switch for YouTube and Amazon Prime
|
4. Hisense 55U7H (Black)
A 120 Hz display and a 10-bit panel will undoubtedly produce a praiseworthy display. Couple that with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and you get one of the best Linux Smart TVs in Hisense 4K Ultra HD QLED. It also supports ALLM VRR & FreeSync.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 55 Inches
- Display Technology : QLED
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Refresh Rate : 120 Hz
- Speaker Sound: Dolby Atmos
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- 4K/ 120 Hz VRR is fabulous compared to other TVs in this budget
- Screen Mirroring is not the smoothest and may require additional application
- QLED screen produces breath-taking Picture Quality
- It doesn't come with Hotstar
- Customizable settings and menu
|
5. Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G (Black)
The Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G is another Bravia series product packed with smart features. Apart from that, it also supports HDR, X-Protection PRO, and X-Reality Pro. USB tethering works better on this compared to other best Linux Smart TVs.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 43 Inches
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh Rate : 50 Hz
- Speaker Sound: ClearAudio+
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- User-friendly remote operation
- There is no casting option available.
- Supports HDR to produce real-life experience
- No option to install a third-party application
- Easy plug-n-play for your mobile
|
6. Westinghouse WH32SP17 (Black)
The Westinghouse Wh32SP17 is another quality product you can have at your smart home. Apart from the superb display, this product has ample connectivity options. This one is the cheapest yet most potent among the best Linux Smart TVs.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 32 Inches
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 1366 x 768
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Speaker Sound: Surround Sound
- Sound Output: 30 W
- Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- 400 nits brightness with great contrast
- Picture quality is not the best
- A wide array of connectivity options
|
7. Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
The Croma Ultra HD Smart LED TV is your best bet if you want a large display at a reasonable price. The 4K display of this best Linux Smart TV looks stunning. The 60 Hz panel is supported by DTS Audio combined to give you a great experience.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 50 Inches
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 3840×2160
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Speaker Sound: DTS Audio
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- Stylish bezel-less design
- Voice control is not up to the mark
- Excellent sound quality with the Dolby audio provided
- Picture quality is average with DTH
- The ergonomically built remote is great
|
8. Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
The Sony Bravia W61 series is probably the most affordable among the best Linux Smart TVs from Bravia. Clear Audio+ and Clear Phase provide a clear audio experience. Also, there are premium smart features that you'll fall in love with.
Specifications:
- Display Size: 50 Inches
- Display Technology : LED
- Resolution: 1366×768
- Refresh Rate : 60 Hz
- Speaker Sound: Clear Audio+, Clear Phase
- Sound Output: 20 W
- Connector Type: HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
- Crispier display with accurate colour
- Lacks Hotstar and other handy apps
- Supports multiple Indian languages
- Upscaling could have been better
|
Top 3 features of the best Linux Smart TVs
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Vu 43GA (Black)
|1920×1080
|60 Hz
|Dolby Audio, DTS HD
|Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model)
|1920×1080
|60 Hz
|Open Baffle Speaker, ClearAudio+ technology, TV MusicBox
|Vu 32UA (Black)
|1366 x 720
|60 Hz
|Dolby Audio, DTS HD
|Hisense 55U7H (Black)
|3840x2160
|120 Hz
|Dolby Atmos
|Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G (Black)
|1920×1080
|50 Hz
|ClearAudio+
|Westinghouse WH32SP17 (Black)
|1366 x 768
|60 Hz
|Surround Sound
|Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
|3840×2160
|60 Hz
|DTS Audio
|Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
|1366×768
|60 Hz
|Clear Audio+, Clear Phase
Best value for money best Linux Smart TVs
If you want an excellent return, go with the Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model). The 4K 60hz panel gives an outstanding visual experience. On top of that, you get Dolby sound that, in this price range, is hard to ignore. It also features a 50-inch screen that is sufficient for either a movie or console gaming. The Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model) also has ample connectivity options. It has 3 × HDMI ports, 2 × USB ports, 1 × AV Input Slot, and 1 × Rf slot. Overall, it is a well-balanced product and easily the most value-for-money option among the best Linux Smart TVs.
Best overall best Linux Smart TVs to buy in 2022
The Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model) is the leader among the best Linux Smart TVs currently. Packed with exceptional smart features, the Sony Bravia 43W6600 carries a Sony brand name that you can trust. This Bravia product features a 43-inch LED screen with a 1980×1080 resolution. The Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model) easily fits your living room's decor. Its sleek finish will instantly catch your eye. It also has an HDR and Motionflow XR 200 that increases the viewing experience, and with support for all the popular OTT apps, you can't ask for more.
How to find the perfect budget Best Linux Smart TVs?
There are a few things that you must check before purchasing the best Linux Smart TVs. Here are they:
- It looks for the least 1080p resolution, that way; you get crispier images.
- 60 Hz refresh rate should be a minimum to allow you to handle motion better.
- The best Linux Smart TVs should have enough connectivity ports. HDMI, Wi-Fi, and USB are the most common. Also, check for the number of ports to give you more flexibility.
- Lastly, the sound has to be in line with the visuals. Always check for DTS Audio, Dolby, and other sound technicalities before purchasing. You are now ready to discover among the best Linux Smart TVs. Check the price of them below.
Price list of the best Linux Smart TVs products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Vu 43GA (Black)
|Rs. 18,999.00/-
|2.
|Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model)
|Rs. 40,752.00/-
|3.
|Vu 32UA (Black)
| Rs.12,099.00/-
|4.
|Hisense 55U7H (Black)
|Rs. 54,990.00/-
|5.
|Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G (Black)
|Rs. 46,820.00/-
|6.
|Westinghouse WH32SP17 (Black)
|Rs.8,499.00/-
|7.
|Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
|Rs. 28,990.00/-
|8.
|Sony Bravia 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
|Rs. 24,699.00/-
