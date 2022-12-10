8 Best Linux Smart TVs

Vu Premium Series Full HD is among the best Linux Smart TVs. This VU product produces excellent picture quality with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Moreover, Dolby Audio output will surely enhance your viewing experience.

Choosing a suitable TV is tough. Concentrating only on the visuals and audio won't land you the best product. You need to compare other features as well. There are varieties of best Linux Smart TVs that we discuss below. Many have HDR Gaming, DTS Audio, 120 Hz display, and support for the most used OTT apps. Go through the list below to choose yours.

The Sony Bravia Full Smart LED TV lives up to the Sony brand name. The 60 Hz display looks stunning. It even has support for HDR Gaming and Screen Mirroring. This Sony Bravia product has the best audio performance among the best Linux Smart TVs.

With adaptive contrast and 1:1 pixels, Vu Premium Series Smart TVs provide a great visual experience. It supports Wireless IEEE 802.11: b,g,n, 2.4G Hz and has excellent wireless reception. The DTS HD sound is also great on this best Linux Smart TV.

A 120 Hz display and a 10-bit panel will undoubtedly produce a praiseworthy display. Couple that with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and you get one of the best Linux Smart TVs in Hisense 4K Ultra HD QLED. It also supports ALLM VRR & FreeSync.

The Sony Bravia KLV-43W672G is another Bravia series product packed with smart features. Apart from that, it also supports HDR, X-Protection PRO, and X-Reality Pro. USB tethering works better on this compared to other best Linux Smart TVs.

The Westinghouse Wh32SP17 is another quality product you can have at your smart home. Apart from the superb display, this product has ample connectivity options. This one is the cheapest yet most potent among the best Linux Smart TVs.

The Croma Ultra HD Smart LED TV is your best bet if you want a large display at a reasonable price. The 4K display of this best Linux Smart TV looks stunning. The 60 Hz panel is supported by DTS Audio combined to give you a great experience.

The Sony Bravia W61 series is probably the most affordable among the best Linux Smart TVs from Bravia. Clear Audio+ and Clear Phase provide a clear audio experience. Also, there are premium smart features that you'll fall in love with.

Best value for money best Linux Smart TVs

If you want an excellent return, go with the Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model). The 4K 60hz panel gives an outstanding visual experience. On top of that, you get Dolby sound that, in this price range, is hard to ignore. It also features a 50-inch screen that is sufficient for either a movie or console gaming. The Croma CREL050USA024601 (Black) (2022 Model) also has ample connectivity options. It has 3 × HDMI ports, 2 × USB ports, 1 × AV Input Slot, and 1 × Rf slot. Overall, it is a well-balanced product and easily the most value-for-money option among the best Linux Smart TVs.

Best overall best Linux Smart TVs to buy in 2022

The Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model) is the leader among the best Linux Smart TVs currently. Packed with exceptional smart features, the Sony Bravia 43W6600 carries a Sony brand name that you can trust. This Bravia product features a 43-inch LED screen with a 1980×1080 resolution. The Sony Bravia 43W6600 (Black) (2020 Model) easily fits your living room's decor. Its sleek finish will instantly catch your eye. It also has an HDR and Motionflow XR 200 that increases the viewing experience, and with support for all the popular OTT apps, you can't ask for more.

How to find the perfect budget Best Linux Smart TVs?

There are a few things that you must check before purchasing the best Linux Smart TVs. Here are they:

It looks for the least 1080p resolution, that way; you get crispier images.

60 Hz refresh rate should be a minimum to allow you to handle motion better.

The best Linux Smart TVs should have enough connectivity ports. HDMI, Wi-Fi, and USB are the most common. Also, check for the number of ports to give you more flexibility.

Lastly, the sound has to be in line with the visuals. Always check for DTS Audio, Dolby, and other sound technicalities before purchasing. You are now ready to discover among the best Linux Smart TVs. Check the price of them below.

Price list of the best Linux Smart TVs products