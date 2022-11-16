8 incredible options to select the best music system for your car

Having the best music system for car will enhance your riding experience.
Best music system for car is no longer a luxury; it has rather become an essential part of the riding experience. Many car owners prefer to get their cars equipped with the best music system for car as soon as the car rolls out of the showroom. Then others get a suitable music system fitted after a while. Whichever category of car owners you belong to, there is no denying that having the best music system for car is crucial.
While selecting the best music system for car,there are various factors you must consider. Features like Bluetooth, hands-free operation, touch display, and USB port are some of the essentials for a music system. Then, the music system you select must fit in your budget range and should come with a comprehensive warranty. To select the best music system for car, you must compare the products from different brands. This will help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn more about the fantastic options to select the best music system for car.
Top 8 music systems for cars
1. Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth
This car music system from Sony packs several exciting features for a great music experience while driving. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to groove to your playlist and attend important calls safely wherever you go. This music system supports voice-controlled operations enhancing its utility manifolds wherein you can easily operate your phone and the music system. All these features make it the best music system for car lovers.
Specifications:
- Bluetooth : Yes, dual Bluetooth to connect two smartphones
- DIN : Double Din
- Voice control : Yes
- Display : In-line high-contrast LCD screen
- Wi-Fi : No
- Touchscreen : No
- USB Port : Yes
- Controller : Android
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing sound quality
|no XPLOD EQ setting
|Dual Bluetooth Connectivity
|No support for Steering control
|Great Display
|
|Competitive Price
|
2. Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System
Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System sports an impressive 9-in 1080p Full HD display. Powered by the latest Android 10 OS, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM for a lag-free user experience. The IPS capacitive touch panel comes with Gorilla Glass protection. Other features that make this a great option include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and steering wheel connectivity. Indeed, it could be regarded as the best music system for car lovers.
Specifications:
- Display : 9-in 1080p Full HD
- Bluetooth : Yes
- USB Port : Yes
- Wi-Fi : Yes
- Power : 200W
- GPS : Yes
- Voice control : Yes
- OS : Android 10
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent connectivity
|Apps in tablet mode
|Full HD 1080p screen
|Buggy connectivity with steering control
|Economical price
|Slow touch response
|Powerful sound
|
3. Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver
DMH-220EX from Pioneer is a unique music system for your car with a huge 7-in touch display. It is an entry-level multimedia device designed for an incredible entertainment experience in your car. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, audio streaming, USB playback, and reverse camera support make it an excellent choice. You can easily connect your smartphone and enjoy hands-free connectivity.
Specifications:
- Controller : Android
- Bluetooth : Yes
- Channels : 4
- Wattage : 200 W
- Wi-Fi : No
- Display : 7-in or 16 cm
- USB Port : Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality
|High price
|Excellent connectivity
|Connection problems (sometimes)
|Customization options
|
4. Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver
Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT is a pocket-friendly option if you want a functional music system that offers excellent utility. Features like dual USB support, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone support make this single din music system a good option. With a maximum output of 200W and MP3 support, it delivers a cool music experience and ID3 Tag Hands free calling. Best music system for car lovers who want an economical option.
Specifications:
- Display :8-figure WMA display
- USB :Yes, Dual USB
- Wattage :200W
- Channels :2
- Din :Single
- Control : Remote
- Compatibility: Smartphones
|Pros
|Cons
|Economical price
|Limited functions
|Dual USB connectivity
|
|Bluetooth and hands-free operation
|
|Great sound
|
5. Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W Detachable Front Panel Car Stereo
Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo could be the best music system for carif you want good features at a great price. This single-din system comes with a universal fit design and MP3 audio support. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, SD Card slot, hands-free calling, dual USB ports and AUX input make it a great music system. The 7 colours cyclic display will surely capture your attention.
Specifications:
- Display :LCD Display, 7 Colours Cyclic Display & Buttons Backlight
- Wattage : 220W
- USB : Yes, Dual USB
- Bluetooth : Yes
- Compatibility : Tablets, Smartphones, SD Card, USB
- Remote control : Yes
- Warranty : Yes, 12 months
|Pros
|Cons
|Economical pricing
|Limited features
|Dual USB connectivity
|
|Dedicated SD card slot
|
|Anti-theft Detachable Panel
|
6. AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Car Stereo
AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Car Stereo is powered by the latest Android 10 OS and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The 9.5-in HD screen delivers an impeccable user experience with Google Play Store & Google Offline, and Online Maps. Other features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and steering control connectivity. Front and back camera support makes this the best music system for car lovers.
Specifications:
- Display : 9.5-in HD display
- Wattage : 220W
- USB : Yes, dual-USB
- Wi-Fi : Yes
- Steering control : Yes
- GPS : Yes
- System : Android
- Support : Smartphone and tablet
|Pros
|Cons
|Front and back camera support
|High price
|1024x600 HD display
|
|Android 10.1 system
|
|Great sound output
|
7. JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player
JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player could be the best music system for carfor you if you desire great features at a cool price. This music system comes with a 1080p HD resolution and is powered by the latest Android 10.1. This device is powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, making the capacitive touchscreen a pleasure to use. Some other standout features include USB 2.0 support, in-built Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a quad-core processor, and much more.
Specifications:
- Display : 9-in 1080p HD display
- System : Android 10.1
- USB : Yes
- Bluetooth : Yes
- Gorilla glass : Yes
- Warranty : 12 months
- DIN : Double DIN
- Navigation : Yes
- Camera support : Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Latest Android 10.1 OS
|Slow touch response
|1080p HD resolution
|Average display
|Excellent connectivity
|
|Low Price
|
8. Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player
Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player is a power-packed performer with some excellent features. Its 1080p touch screen comes with an ultra IPS display and delivers a great user experience. This system runs on Android 10.0 OS and is powered by 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It offers support for both iOS and Android devices. It is loaded with features like Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi support, Hi-Fi Audio, screen mirroring, quad-core processor, and rear camera compatibility.
Specifications:
- Display : 1080p Full HD Touch Screen Display
- Resolution : 1024 x 600 pixels
- Bluetooth : Yes
- Compatibility : Smartphones, Tablets, USB, Flash card
- Wi-Fi : Yes
- USB : Yes
- Wattage : 200W
- Camera support : Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Price
|Slow response
|Excellent Features
|
|Full HD Screen
|
|Bluetooth 4.1
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth
|In-line high-contrast LCD screen
|Dual Bluetooth
|220 W
|Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System
|9-in 1080p Full HD
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|200 W
|Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver
|7-in touch display
|Bluetooth
|200 W
|Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver
8-figure WMA display
|Bluetooth
|200 W
|Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo
LCD 7 Colours Cyclic Display
|Bluetooth
|220 W
|AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen
|9.5-in HD
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|220 W
|JXL 9 Inch(22cm) Car Android Double Din Player
|9-in 1080p HD
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|200 W
|Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player
|7-in 1080p Full HD
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|200 W
Best value for money
If you are looking for an economical option as the best music system for car,then Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver will be a great choice for you. This music system is loaded with exciting features and is available at an economical price, making it the best value-for-money option.
Some of the popular features that this music system offers are Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB support, 200W sound output, remote control, and smartphone compatibility. But this single DIN system might not meet your requirements if you want a feature-loaded touch-screen music system. So, make your decision only after you have compared all the features.
Best overall product
If you are looking for the best music system for car,then Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System can be a great choice. This music system has been rated highly by other users who have appreciated its overall performance. This music system boasts some cool features that make it the best music system for car. Some of its popular features are IPS Capacitive Touch Panel, Gorilla Glass Protection, Full HD Display, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS support, Steering Wheel Connectivity, and Bluetooth connectivity. Compared with the features, the price of Rs. 7,499.00 appears quite reasonable. So, this is the system for you if you are looking for a well-rounded option at a great price.
How to find the perfect music system for car?
Selecting the best music system for car is a goal for all car owners. To find the best music system for car, you need to compare different options based on critical parameters. Some of the most popular parameters are Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, Touchscreen display, Steering control option, rear camera support, good sound output and several others.
Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System ticks most of the boxes when compared to all these parameters. This music system comes at a reasonable price and enjoys good customer feedback. So, if you are looking for a good option as a music system for your car, then you may select the Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System.
Price list
|Product
|Price
|Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth
|Rs. 8,780.00
|Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System
|Rs. 7,499.00
|Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver
|Rs. 31,684.00
|Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver
|Rs. 2,859.00
|Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo
|Rs. 2,190.00
|AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen
|Rs. 18,999.00
|JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player
|Rs. 7,999.00
|Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player
|Rs. 6,999.00
