Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
8 incredible options to select the best music system for your car

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:48 IST
Summary:

Having the best music system for car is crucial to enhance the pleasure of your journeys. A great music system will allow you to listen to leading FM stations, play your favourite songs from USB or CD, or connect your smartphone to enjoy your playlist.

product info
Having the best music system for car will enhance your riding experience.

Best music system for car is no longer a luxury; it has rather become an essential part of the riding experience. Many car owners prefer to get their cars equipped with the best music system for car as soon as the car rolls out of the showroom. Then others get a suitable music system fitted after a while. Whichever category of car owners you belong to, there is no denying that having the best music system for car is crucial.

While selecting the best music system for car,there are various factors you must consider. Features like Bluetooth, hands-free operation, touch display, and USB port are some of the essentials for a music system. Then, the music system you select must fit in your budget range and should come with a comprehensive warranty. To select the best music system for car, you must compare the products from different brands. This will help you make an informed decision. Read on to learn more about the fantastic options to select the best music system for car.

Top 8 music systems for cars

1. Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth

This car music system from Sony packs several exciting features for a great music experience while driving. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to groove to your playlist and attend important calls safely wherever you go. This music system supports voice-controlled operations enhancing its utility manifolds wherein you can easily operate your phone and the music system. All these features make it the best music system for car lovers.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth : Yes, dual Bluetooth to connect two smartphones
  • DIN : Double Din
  • Voice control : Yes
  • Display : In-line high-contrast LCD screen
  • Wi-Fi : No
  • Touchscreen : No
  • USB Port : Yes
  • Controller : Android
ProsCons
Amazing sound qualityno XPLOD EQ setting
Dual Bluetooth ConnectivityNo support for Steering control
Great Display 
Competitive Price 
cellpic
Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with Bluetooth and Double Din (Black)
2% off 8,814 8,990
Buy now

2. Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System

Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System sports an impressive 9-in 1080p Full HD display. Powered by the latest Android 10 OS, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM for a lag-free user experience. The IPS capacitive touch panel comes with Gorilla Glass protection. Other features that make this a great option include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and steering wheel connectivity. Indeed, it could be regarded as the best music system for car lovers.

Specifications:

  • Display : 9-in 1080p Full HD
  • Bluetooth : Yes
  • USB Port : Yes
  • Wi-Fi : Yes
  • Power : 200W
  • GPS : Yes
  • Voice control : Yes
  • OS : Android 10
ProsCons
Excellent connectivityApps in tablet mode
Full HD 1080p screenBuggy connectivity with steering control
Economical priceSlow touch response
Powerful sound 
cellpic
Bassoholic 9 Inches (22Cm) Advanced Android 10 System with 2GB/16GB RAM & ROM, IPS Capacitive Touch Panel with Gorilla Glass/Full HD Display/WiFi/GPS/Steering Wheel Connectivity/BT
56% off 6,999 15,990
Buy now

3. Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver

DMH-220EX from Pioneer is a unique music system for your car with a huge 7-in touch display. It is an entry-level multimedia device designed for an incredible entertainment experience in your car. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, audio streaming, USB playback, and reverse camera support make it an excellent choice. You can easily connect your smartphone and enjoy hands-free connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Controller : Android
  • Bluetooth : Yes
  • Channels : 4
  • Wattage : 200 W
  • Wi-Fi : No
  • Display : 7-in or 16 cm
  • USB Port : Yes
ProsCons
Great sound qualityHigh price
Excellent connectivityConnection problems (sometimes)
Customization options 
cellpic
Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver with 6.2" WVGA Display (DMH220EX)
21% off 31,684 39,999
Buy now

4. Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver

Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT is a pocket-friendly option if you want a functional music system that offers excellent utility. Features like dual USB support, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone support make this single din music system a good option. With a maximum output of 200W and MP3 support, it delivers a cool music experience and ID3 Tag Hands free calling. Best music system for car lovers who want an economical option.

Specifications:

  • Display :8-figure WMA display
  • USB :Yes, Dual USB
  • Wattage :200W
  • Channels :2
  • Din :Single
  • Control : Remote
  • Compatibility: Smartphones
ProsCons
Economical priceLimited functions
Dual USB connectivity 
Bluetooth and hands-free operation 
Great sound 
cellpic
Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Dual USB/MP3/AUX/BT Car Digital Media Receiver (Single Din)
45% off 2,769 4,990
Buy now

5. Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W Detachable Front Panel Car Stereo

Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo could be the best music system for carif you want good features at a great price. This single-din system comes with a universal fit design and MP3 audio support. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, SD Card slot, hands-free calling, dual USB ports and AUX input make it a great music system. The 7 colours cyclic display will surely capture your attention.

Specifications:

  • Display :LCD Display, 7 Colours Cyclic Display & Buttons Backlight
  • Wattage : 220W
  • USB : Yes, Dual USB
  • Bluetooth : Yes
  • Compatibility : Tablets, Smartphones, SD Card, USB
  • Remote control : Yes
  • Warranty : Yes, 12 months
ProsCons
Economical pricingLimited features
Dual USB connectivity 
Dedicated SD card slot 
Anti-theft Detachable Panel 
cellpic
Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W Detachable Front Panel Universal Fit Single Din Mp3 Car Stereo with Dual USB Ports/Bluetooth/Hands Free Calling/FM/AUX Input/SD Card Slot & Remote Control
51% off 2,190 4,490
Buy now

6. AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Car Stereo

AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Car Stereo is powered by the latest Android 10 OS and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The 9.5-in HD screen delivers an impeccable user experience with Google Play Store & Google Offline, and Online Maps. Other features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and steering control connectivity. Front and back camera support makes this the best music system for car lovers.

Specifications:

  • Display : 9.5-in HD display
  • Wattage : 220W
  • USB : Yes, dual-USB
  • Wi-Fi : Yes
  • Steering control : Yes
  • GPS : Yes
  • System : Android
  • Support : Smartphone and tablet
ProsCons
Front and back camera supportHigh price
1024x600 HD display 
Android 10.1 system 
Great sound output 
cellpic
AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen Android Gorilla Glass IPS Display Car Stereo with 2GB RAM/16 GB ROM GPS/Wi-Fi/Navigation/Steering Wheel Controls Mirror Link Compatible with INNOVA 2005-2008
51% off 18,999 38,999
Buy now

7. JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player

JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din Player could be the best music system for carfor you if you desire great features at a cool price. This music system comes with a 1080p HD resolution and is powered by the latest Android 10.1. This device is powered by 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, making the capacitive touchscreen a pleasure to use. Some other standout features include USB 2.0 support, in-built Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a quad-core processor, and much more.

Specifications:

  • Display : 9-in 1080p HD display
  • System : Android 10.1
  • USB : Yes
  • Bluetooth : Yes
  • Gorilla glass : Yes
  • Warranty : 12 months
  • DIN : Double DIN
  • Navigation : Yes
  • Camera support : Yes

ProsCons
Latest Android 10.1 OSSlow touch response
1080p HD resolutionAverage display
Excellent connectivity 
Low Price 
cellpic
JXL 9 Inch(22cm) Car Android Double Din Player 2GB/16GB Capacitive Touch Screen Quad Core Proceessor 1080P HD Screen, Latest Android Version 10.1 BT 5.0 , Wi-Fi , GPS , USB 2.0 , Navigation 2GB/16GB
62% off 7,999 21,000
Buy now

8. Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player

Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player is a power-packed performer with some excellent features. Its 1080p touch screen comes with an ultra IPS display and delivers a great user experience. This system runs on Android 10.0 OS and is powered by 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It offers support for both iOS and Android devices. It is loaded with features like Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi support, Hi-Fi Audio, screen mirroring, quad-core processor, and rear camera compatibility.

Specifications:

  • Display : 1080p Full HD Touch Screen Display
  • Resolution : 1024 x 600 pixels
  • Bluetooth : Yes
  • Compatibility : Smartphones, Tablets, USB, Flash card
  • Wi-Fi : Yes
  • USB : Yes
  • Wattage : 200W
  • Camera support : Yes
ProsCons
Great PriceSlow response
Excellent Features 
Full HD Screen 
Bluetooth 4.1 
cellpic
Godryft 7 Inch Full HD 1080P Touch Screen Android 9.1, Ultra IPS Display, Car Multimedia Player with 1GB RAM/16GB ROM/Bluetooth/WiFi/HiFi Audio - Supports iOS and Android
56% off 6,999 15,999
Buy now

Comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with BluetoothIn-line high-contrast LCD screenDual Bluetooth220 W
Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System9-in 1080p Full HDBluetooth, Wi-Fi200 W
Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia Receiver7-in touch displayBluetooth200 W
Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver

8-figure WMA display

Bluetooth200 W
Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereo

LCD 7 Colours Cyclic Display

Bluetooth220 W
AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch Screen9.5-in HDBluetooth, Wi-Fi220 W
JXL 9 Inch(22cm) Car Android Double Din Player9-in 1080p HDBluetooth, Wi-Fi200 W
Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia Player7-in 1080p Full HDBluetooth, Wi-Fi200 W

Best value for money

If you are looking for an economical option as the best music system for car,then Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media Receiver will be a great choice for you. This music system is loaded with exciting features and is available at an economical price, making it the best value-for-money option.

Some of the popular features that this music system offers are Bluetooth connectivity, dual USB support, 200W sound output, remote control, and smartphone compatibility. But this single DIN system might not meet your requirements if you want a feature-loaded touch-screen music system. So, make your decision only after you have compared all the features.


Best overall product

If you are looking for the best music system for car,then Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System can be a great choice. This music system has been rated highly by other users who have appreciated its overall performance. This music system boasts some cool features that make it the best music system for car. Some of its popular features are IPS Capacitive Touch Panel, Gorilla Glass Protection, Full HD Display, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS support, Steering Wheel Connectivity, and Bluetooth connectivity. Compared with the features, the price of Rs. 7,499.00 appears quite reasonable. So, this is the system for you if you are looking for a well-rounded option at a great price.

How to find the perfect music system for car?

Selecting the best music system for car is a goal for all car owners. To find the best music system for car, you need to compare different options based on critical parameters. Some of the most popular parameters are Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, Touchscreen display, Steering control option, rear camera support, good sound output and several others.

Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System ticks most of the boxes when compared to all these parameters. This music system comes at a reasonable price and enjoys good customer feedback. So, if you are looking for a good option as a music system for your car, then you may select the Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System.

Price list

ProductPrice
Sony DSX-B700 Digital Media Receiver with BluetoothRs. 8,780.00
Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 SystemRs. 7,499.00
Pioneer DMH-220EX Digital Multimedia ReceiverRs. 31,684.00
Blaupunkt Colombo 130BT Car Digital Media ReceiverRs. 2,859.00
Dulcet DC-D9000X 220W detachable front panel car stereoRs. 2,190.00
AUTO SNAP Tesla 9 Inches Touch ScreenRs. 18,999.00
JXL 9 Inch (22cm) Car Android Double Din PlayerRs. 7,999.00
Godryft 7 Inch Full HD Car Multimedia PlayerRs. 6,999.00

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

1.. What are the benefits of Bluetooth connectivity in a music system?

2.. Is using a touchscreen music system a good choice?

3. What is the meaning of a DIN system?

Does Bassoholic Advanced Android 10 System have Gorilla Glass protection?

What is the sound output of the JXL 9 Inch(22cm) Car Android Double Din Player?

View More
