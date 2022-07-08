Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

8 MP front camera phones: Now capture the great moments of your life

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 10, 2022 16:56 IST

Summary:

Phones with 8MP front cameras are excellent for taking quality selfies since the number of pixels does not affect the quality of an image.

These phones help one take good quality selfies.

In this generation, most people who are 18-40 years love to take selfies. The 8MP front camera has created a path of good-quality selfies. Day by day, manufacturers modify smartphones to make them better and more efficient for the users. Some improvements we have observed are the smile detectors and autofocusing features you see when taking selfies.

Today, we will look at some 8MP front camera phones and discuss their outstanding features.

Here are some best smartphones with 8MP front cameras:

1. Tecno Spark 6 Go

The Tecno spark 6 Go is a fast and intelligent phone with 4G internet speed. It has a 48-hour battery life which can sustain you for your daily activities. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera which you can use to capture the great moments of your life.

Specification

  • Android 10 Operating system
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • ROM of 64 GB
  • Its RAM of 4 GB
  • It has a primary camera of 13 MP
  • Its front camera is 8MP
  • Battery life of 6000mAh

ProsCons
Affordable priceHas no near-field communication (NFC)
Offers 4g connectivity
High battery capacity

Tecno Spark 6 Go Ice Jadeite, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
14% off
8,599 9,999
Buy now

2. The Renewed Nokia 6.2

The renewed Nokia comes with a ceramic black colour which matches its design. The camera that comes with it is just perfect for capturing life experiences on the go.

Specification

  • 6.3" High definition display
  • Android 9.0 Operating System
  • 64 GB ROM
  • 4GB RAM
  • Its primary camera is 16+5+8 MP
  • It has 8MPfront camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core processor

ProsCons
Fast processorNon-removable battery
Triple rear camera with depth sensorCannot play native HDR content
High resolution 1080 by 2340

3. Vivo Y15c

It has an impressive rear camera that is impressive for photography. It displays lovely selfies with its 8MP camera. With the Vivo Y15c, you will get fast charging capabilities for your long-life battery of 5000mAh.

Specification

  • Fun touch 12.0 Operating System.
  • Internal memory 32 GB
  • Its RAM is 3GB
  • Its primary camera is 13 MP + 2MP
  • It has an 8MP front camera
  • Its life battery is 5000mAh
  • 6.51” high definition LCD

ProsCons
The latest FuntouchOSLacks near-field communication
High-definition LCDThe Android system is not upgradable
It has enabled fast charging of up to 10 watts.

Vivo 15C (Mystice Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off
9,499 14,490
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M12

This Samsung Galaxy M12 has an incredible primary camera for taking high-quality videos and photos. The device has an internal memory of 64GB which you can expand to 1TB worth of storage space. You can store plenty of data before filling up your internal storage. The 6000mAh battery with this phone can serve you for up to three days under light use.

Specification

  • 6.5” High definition display
  • Android 11 operating system version 11.0
  • The internal memory is 64 GB, expandable to 1 terabyte
  • The random-access memory (RAM) is 4GB
  • 48+5+2+2 MP rear quad camera
  • It has an 8MP front camera
  • Uses 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
It has a long-lasting batteryLacks near-field communication
Incredible primary quad-camera setupSome of the users have experienced issues with lagging
Dual nano sim both 4G enabled

5. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The Samsung galaxy nine-plus has an 8MP front camera which you can use to capture your best moments with amazing selfies. It is sleek and has a trendy body which distinguishes it from the crowd. Moreover, it enables a dual sim with 4G internet speed. With the device, you will get an excellent high-resolution AMOLED display suitable for gaming.

Specification

  • 6.2” screen Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2960 by 1440
  • Android operating system Oreo 8.0 version
  • The internal memory of 64GB expandable to 256 GB
  • The random-access memory (RAM) of 6 GB
  • 12 + 12MP dual primary camera
  • It has an 8MP front camera
  • Its battery life is 3500mAh
  • Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor

ProsCons
Wireless and fast charging enabledIt is not waterproof for a phone this expensive.
Dual simIt cannot display dark areas of a video well when it is at low brightness.
It has a corning Gorilla Glass 5

6. Tecno Spark Go

The Tecno spark is a fantastic device with a high battery capacity to support your daily activities. The phone offers you a wide high definition display of 6.5". Its screen offers 120-hertz touch sampling, allowing you to have a faster and more responsive screen while playing games.

Specification

  • RAM of 2GB
  • 32GB ROM
  • 13 MP primary camera
  • 5000mAh lithium-ion battery
  • 8MP front camera
  • 6.52” High definition display
  • Anti-oil fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Anti-oil fingerprint sensorYou cannot update it to 5G
Offer 120 Hertz touch sampling rateLacks gorilla glass protection
Offers customizable ringtone without the need for an internet connectionInsufficient ROM

Tecno Spark Go 2022 (Turquoise Cyan, 2/32GB) | 5000mAh Battery| 6.52" HD+ Display | 13MP Dual Rear Camera| Front Flash| Stylish Design
25% off
7,499 9,990
Buy now

7. Oppo A 57

The Oppo A57 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera which is excellent for photography. The 5000mAh battery can sustain you a whole day of work activity and some long hours of gaming before you charge it again.

Specification

  • 5000mAh lithium-ion battery
  • 64GB RAM expandable to 1 Terabyte
  • 4GB RAM
  • 13MP+2MP dual rear camera that has night filters
  • Dual sim slots
  • Mediatek Helio G35 processor with a glowing design
  • It has an ultra-linear stereo speaker
  • 6.5" water drop colour display

ProsCons
Relatively fast processorIt does not enable 4K recording
Dual sim slotsIt does not have Wi-Fi direct
Fast charging battery technology

8. Oppo K10 5G

The Oppo K10 5G is a fascinating device for photography work. It comes with a 48+2 megapixel for taking quality photos. It offers you a 5000mAh battery which can serve you for a whole day and allows you to game for long hours. It also has a 6.56" high-definition display.

Specification

  • 8GB RAM
  • 128 GB ROM expandable to 1TB
  • The lithium-ion battery of 5000mAh
  • Mediatek 810 Processor
  • 48MP + 2MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 33W SUPERVOOC charging
  • Android 12 Operating System.

ProsCons
Fast chargingIt does not support 5G
Mediatek Dimensity 810 processorIt is not waterproof.
90 Hertz touch sampling rate

OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
29% off
18,340 25,999
Buy now

9. Tecno spark 8C Turquoise Cyan

For photography, Tecno spark 8C Turquoise Cyan has a 13 MP dual rear camera with a dual flashlight to increase the quality of photographs you take. The device also gives you fun editing, such as slow-motion building up a fantastic user experience for you. It uses a 5000mAh battery, and it has fast charging technology. The device offers a 90hertz refresh rate to give you that lag-free visual experience you desire.

Specification

  • Fast Octa-core processor
  • 6GB RAM
  • 180 touch sampling rate
  • 64GB ROM
  • 6.6” high definition display
  • HIOS 7.6 Android 11 Operating system
  • DTS-powered speakers offer a melodious sound
  • Fingerprint sensor

ProsCons
Has a fingerprint sensorsIt does not provide near-field communication
Long battery lifeIt has a non-removable battery
High-definition LCD technologiesIt lacks infrared connectivity

Tecno Pop 5 LTE(Ice Blue 2G+32GB)| 6.52" HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh | 8MP Dual Camera | Front Flash| IPX2 Splash Resistant
23% off
6,899 8,999
Buy now

10. Tecno pop 5 LTE

The pop 2F also comes with a dual sim card, and you can have two sim cards operating on the same phone. The smartphone uses the Android 5.1 Oreo Go edition. It has a quad-core processor that operates at a speed of 1.3GHz. Its rear camera of 5MP comes with autofocus. The device can take videos of up to 1080 pixels at 30fps.

Specs

  • 8MP front camera.
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB ROM
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • Dual sim
  • 6.52” Display

ProsCons
A wide display of 6.52”Has no fingerprint sensor
Dual sim
Dual LED flashlights

Tecno Pop 5 LTE(Ice Blue 2G+32GB)| 6.52" HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh | 8MP Dual Camera | Front Flash| IPX2 Splash Resistant
23% off
6,899 8,999
Buy now

Best features for each product:

Tecno Spark 6 GoThe Renewed Nokia 6.2Vivo Y15Samsung Galaxy M12Samsung Galaxy S9 PlusTecno Spark GoOppo A 57Oppo k10 5GTecno Spark 8C Turquoise CyanTecno Pop 5 LTE
Face unlockRelatively Fast ProcessorNew fun touch OSFast chargingFast chargingAnti-oil fingerprint sensorFingerprint sensorHigh quality rear cameraHas a fingerprint sensor with a 0.19 second fast unlockExcellent 8MP front camera
6,000 mAhLED flash and a depth sensorFast charging capabilitiesDual sim - both nano and 4GWireless charging enabledThe rear camera is excellent for photography33w SUPER VOOC charging with optimized night chargingFast charging 33-watt SUPER VOOC5G internet connection5,000mAh battery
Fast 4g internet speedFingerprint sensorDual simFantastic rear cameraHas new corning gorilla glass five, which is impressiveAutomated boost features to prevent the device from laggingDual sim device90 Hertz touch sampling rate for a quicker responseFast charging capabilitiesTrendy and stylish design

8 MP front camera with the best value for money

The best value for money is the Samsung Galaxy S9 plus. The device comes with a fantastic design and offers a fast 4G network to browse easily on the internet.

The 12+12 megapixel rear camera is perfect for capturing lovely moments with a fantastic photo or video.

The device also has a fast processor to offer you a lag-free smooth operation of your device.

The best overall 8MP front camera phones

The best overall product is the Oppo K10 5G. This product has outstanding features that stand out from other phones in that price bracket.

One thing you enjoy in this phone is the internal storage, which is 128 GB and is expandable to an impressive one terabyte.

The device has fast charging capabilities, and the battery takes a long time to discharge. Even if you are a gaming enthusiast, you will enjoy long hours of gaming with charging the device.

The device uses MediaTek 810 processor, which is extremely fast and ensures lag-free operations. The device has an impressive 50MP camera for amazing photoshoots.

How to find the perfect 8MP front camera phone

If you are looking for the perfect 8Mp camera, then the first feature you should look for is if the camera is 8MP. Other things you could look for to find your phone is:

  • It will help if you are looking for a phone with a fast processor that will give you a lag-free experience when doing stuff like gaming.
  • Look for one with an impressive rear camera; as much as you are looking for a phone with an 8MP camera, a powerful rear camera might come in handy sometimes.
  • Look for a phone with good battery life; phones with batteries that deplete fast are very annoying. Having one with a 3500mAh and above will be highly reliable for use.

Price of 8MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Tecno Spark 6 Go 9,950
The renewed Nokia 6.2 (save 4,199.01) 9,7999.99
Vivo Y15c (save 4,991) 9,499
Samsung Galaxy M12 (save 2,500) 10,499
Samsung Galaxy S9 PLUS (15,001) 54,999
Tecno spark go ( Save 1,500) 7,499
Oppo A57 (Save 5,999) 13,999
Oppo K10 5G 18,480
Tecno Spark 8c Turquoise Cyan 8,499
Tecno pop 5 LTE 6,899

FAQs

1. How good is the 8 MP front camera?

8mp front camera phones are fantastic when one wants to take selfies using their phones. Currently, in this generation, most people love to take selfies using their gadgets; those are the phones, the best type of front camera I can advise for them is the eight mp front camera.

2. How many MP is suitable for a front camera phone?

Six megapixels is good enough for a front camera phone. But we consider that the higher the megapixel, the better the photos or selfies. Therefore making one pick eight mp compared to 6 mp Front camera phones.

3. Between 8 mp and 12MP, which is better?

The answer is eight mp front camera phones because they produce good quality selfies compared to 12 megapixels. The eight-megapixel camera Can capture light, making it look lovely. So if you are a selfie enthusiast, an 8MP camera is the right one.

4. Does Higher MP mean a better photo?

No. Higher MP does not necessarily mean a better photo. Even a camera with over 1200 megapixels can still produce low-quality images. What happens is that with higher MP, the camera can collect more details about a photo but not increase the quality.

5. What makes good quality photos?

The quality of the sensor determines the quality of photos. Large sensors are more likely to produce high-quality photographs besides from than the quality of the lens. A good lens should be sharp and should not include any chromatic aberration.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Charcoal powder for teeth: Remove stubborn cigarette marks, get sparkling teeth
Cucumber for face: Toners, face washes to packs help skin retain its vitality   
Collagen tablets for skin can be a gamechanger
Best 3.5-inch mobile phones under 5,000 in India: Top 10 options you should check out
Frocks for women speak of sartorial elegance, make punishing heat bearable
electronics FOR LESS