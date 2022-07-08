8 MP front camera phones: Now capture the great moments of your life By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Summary: Phones with 8MP front cameras are excellent for taking quality selfies since the number of pixels does not affect the quality of an image.

These phones help one take good quality selfies.

In this generation, most people who are 18-40 years love to take selfies. The 8MP front camera has created a path of good-quality selfies. Day by day, manufacturers modify smartphones to make them better and more efficient for the users. Some improvements we have observed are the smile detectors and autofocusing features you see when taking selfies. Today, we will look at some 8MP front camera phones and discuss their outstanding features. Here are some best smartphones with 8MP front cameras: 1. Tecno Spark 6 Go The Tecno spark 6 Go is a fast and intelligent phone with 4G internet speed. It has a 48-hour battery life which can sustain you for your daily activities. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera which you can use to capture the great moments of your life. Specification Android 10 Operating system

Fingerprint scanner

ROM of 64 GB

Its RAM of 4 GB

It has a primary camera of 13 MP

Its front camera is 8MP

Battery life of 6000mAh

Pros Cons Affordable price Has no near-field communication (NFC) Offers 4g connectivity High battery capacity

2. The Renewed Nokia 6.2 The renewed Nokia comes with a ceramic black colour which matches its design. The camera that comes with it is just perfect for capturing life experiences on the go. Specification 6.3" High definition display

Android 9.0 Operating System

64 GB ROM

4GB RAM

Its primary camera is 16+5+8 MP

It has 8MPfront camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core processor

Pros Cons Fast processor Non-removable battery Triple rear camera with depth sensor Cannot play native HDR content High resolution 1080 by 2340

3. Vivo Y15c It has an impressive rear camera that is impressive for photography. It displays lovely selfies with its 8MP camera. With the Vivo Y15c, you will get fast charging capabilities for your long-life battery of 5000mAh. Specification Fun touch 12.0 Operating System.

Internal memory 32 GB

Its RAM is 3GB

Its primary camera is 13 MP + 2MP

It has an 8MP front camera

Its life battery is 5000mAh

6.51” high definition LCD

Pros Cons The latest FuntouchOS Lacks near-field communication High-definition LCD The Android system is not upgradable It has enabled fast charging of up to 10 watts.

4. Samsung Galaxy M12 This Samsung Galaxy M12 has an incredible primary camera for taking high-quality videos and photos. The device has an internal memory of 64GB which you can expand to 1TB worth of storage space. You can store plenty of data before filling up your internal storage. The 6000mAh battery with this phone can serve you for up to three days under light use. Specification 6.5” High definition display

Android 11 operating system version 11.0

The internal memory is 64 GB, expandable to 1 terabyte

The random-access memory (RAM) is 4GB

48+5+2+2 MP rear quad camera

It has an 8MP front camera

Uses 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons It has a long-lasting battery Lacks near-field communication Incredible primary quad-camera setup Some of the users have experienced issues with lagging Dual nano sim both 4G enabled

5. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus The Samsung galaxy nine-plus has an 8MP front camera which you can use to capture your best moments with amazing selfies. It is sleek and has a trendy body which distinguishes it from the crowd. Moreover, it enables a dual sim with 4G internet speed. With the device, you will get an excellent high-resolution AMOLED display suitable for gaming. Specification 6.2” screen Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2960 by 1440

Android operating system Oreo 8.0 version

The internal memory of 64GB expandable to 256 GB

The random-access memory (RAM) of 6 GB

12 + 12MP dual primary camera

It has an 8MP front camera

Its battery life is 3500mAh

Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor

Pros Cons Wireless and fast charging enabled It is not waterproof for a phone this expensive. Dual sim It cannot display dark areas of a video well when it is at low brightness. It has a corning Gorilla Glass 5

6. Tecno Spark Go The Tecno spark is a fantastic device with a high battery capacity to support your daily activities. The phone offers you a wide high definition display of 6.5". Its screen offers 120-hertz touch sampling, allowing you to have a faster and more responsive screen while playing games. Specification RAM of 2GB

32GB ROM

13 MP primary camera

5000mAh lithium-ion battery

8MP front camera

6.52” High definition display

Anti-oil fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Anti-oil fingerprint sensor You cannot update it to 5G Offer 120 Hertz touch sampling rate Lacks gorilla glass protection Offers customizable ringtone without the need for an internet connection Insufficient ROM

7. Oppo A 57 The Oppo A57 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera which is excellent for photography. The 5000mAh battery can sustain you a whole day of work activity and some long hours of gaming before you charge it again. Specification 5000mAh lithium-ion battery

64GB RAM expandable to 1 Terabyte

4GB RAM

13MP+2MP dual rear camera that has night filters

Dual sim slots

Mediatek Helio G35 processor with a glowing design

It has an ultra-linear stereo speaker

6.5" water drop colour display

Pros Cons Relatively fast processor It does not enable 4K recording Dual sim slots It does not have Wi-Fi direct Fast charging battery technology

8. Oppo K10 5G The Oppo K10 5G is a fascinating device for photography work. It comes with a 48+2 megapixel for taking quality photos. It offers you a 5000mAh battery which can serve you for a whole day and allows you to game for long hours. It also has a 6.56" high-definition display. Specification 8GB RAM

128 GB ROM expandable to 1TB

The lithium-ion battery of 5000mAh

Mediatek 810 Processor

48MP + 2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

33W SUPERVOOC charging

Android 12 Operating System.

Pros Cons Fast charging It does not support 5G Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor It is not waterproof. 90 Hertz touch sampling rate

9. Tecno spark 8C Turquoise Cyan For photography, Tecno spark 8C Turquoise Cyan has a 13 MP dual rear camera with a dual flashlight to increase the quality of photographs you take. The device also gives you fun editing, such as slow-motion building up a fantastic user experience for you. It uses a 5000mAh battery, and it has fast charging technology. The device offers a 90hertz refresh rate to give you that lag-free visual experience you desire. Specification Fast Octa-core processor

6GB RAM

180 touch sampling rate

64GB ROM

6.6” high definition display

HIOS 7.6 Android 11 Operating system

DTS-powered speakers offer a melodious sound

Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Has a fingerprint sensors It does not provide near-field communication Long battery life It has a non-removable battery High-definition LCD technologies It lacks infrared connectivity

10. Tecno pop 5 LTE The pop 2F also comes with a dual sim card, and you can have two sim cards operating on the same phone. The smartphone uses the Android 5.1 Oreo Go edition. It has a quad-core processor that operates at a speed of 1.3GHz. Its rear camera of 5MP comes with autofocus. The device can take videos of up to 1080 pixels at 30fps. Specs 8MP front camera.

2GB RAM

32GB ROM

Fingerprint sensor

5,000mAh battery

Dual sim

6.52” Display

Pros Cons A wide display of 6.52” Has no fingerprint sensor Dual sim Dual LED flashlights

Best features for each product:

Tecno Spark 6 Go The Renewed Nokia 6.2 Vivo Y15 Samsung Galaxy M12 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Tecno Spark Go Oppo A 57 Oppo k10 5G Tecno Spark 8C Turquoise Cyan Tecno Pop 5 LTE Face unlock Relatively Fast Processor New fun touch OS Fast charging Fast charging Anti-oil fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor High quality rear camera Has a fingerprint sensor with a 0.19 second fast unlock Excellent 8MP front camera 6,000 mAh LED flash and a depth sensor Fast charging capabilities Dual sim - both nano and 4G Wireless charging enabled The rear camera is excellent for photography 33w SUPER VOOC charging with optimized night charging Fast charging 33-watt SUPER VOOC 5G internet connection 5,000mAh battery Fast 4g internet speed Fingerprint sensor Dual sim Fantastic rear camera Has new corning gorilla glass five, which is impressive Automated boost features to prevent the device from lagging Dual sim device 90 Hertz touch sampling rate for a quicker response Fast charging capabilities Trendy and stylish design

8 MP front camera with the best value for money The best value for money is the Samsung Galaxy S9 plus. The device comes with a fantastic design and offers a fast 4G network to browse easily on the internet. The 12+12 megapixel rear camera is perfect for capturing lovely moments with a fantastic photo or video. The device also has a fast processor to offer you a lag-free smooth operation of your device. The best overall 8MP front camera phones The best overall product is the Oppo K10 5G. This product has outstanding features that stand out from other phones in that price bracket. One thing you enjoy in this phone is the internal storage, which is 128 GB and is expandable to an impressive one terabyte. The device has fast charging capabilities, and the battery takes a long time to discharge. Even if you are a gaming enthusiast, you will enjoy long hours of gaming with charging the device. The device uses MediaTek 810 processor, which is extremely fast and ensures lag-free operations. The device has an impressive 50MP camera for amazing photoshoots. How to find the perfect 8MP front camera phone If you are looking for the perfect 8Mp camera, then the first feature you should look for is if the camera is 8MP. Other things you could look for to find your phone is: It will help if you are looking for a phone with a fast processor that will give you a lag-free experience when doing stuff like gaming.

Look for one with an impressive rear camera; as much as you are looking for a phone with an 8MP camera, a powerful rear camera might come in handy sometimes.

Look for a phone with good battery life; phones with batteries that deplete fast are very annoying. Having one with a 3500mAh and above will be highly reliable for use. Price of 8MP front camera phones at a glance: