Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
9 best Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 03, 2023 21:00 IST
Summary:

You've found the ideal place to browse for Motorola mobile phones with 8GB of internal memory. Continue reading to discover more about the top Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones you may explore.

product info
Motorola phones have robust build, come with superior features and are cost effective.

In the telecom sector, Motorola is a well-known name and a leader in cellular technology. As a result, this brand has been present in the lives of mobile users for a while.

Motorola mobile phones are renowned for their superior features, affordable costs, and robustness. You don't need to go much farther if you're searching for a new Motorola smartphone. Explore the aspects of Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones and then make an informed choice.

Best Motorola 8GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

1. MOTOROLA Razr

The Motorola Razr works with all carriers. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The phone has a 15.75 cm (6.2 inches) display. The phone has a 16 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. The phone has a 2510 mAh battery. The phone has an SDM710 processor. The phone has an interactive quick-view display. The phone is flippable and pocket-ready.

Specifications

Brand: Motorola

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Item Weight: ‎205 g

ProsCons
It's a stylish flip phone.Inconsistent camera
Outside display is useful.Not fully water or dust resistant
cellpic
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
3.3 (66)
3.3 (66)
Get Price

2. MOTO E40

The Motorola E40 is a reliable and affordable smartphone that is perfect for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option. The phone has a water-repellent design, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1 TB. The camera is impressive for a budget phone, with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and an 8 MP front camera. The UNISOC T700 processor is fast and efficient, and the 5000 mAh battery will keep you going all day long.

Specifications

Brand: Motorola

Model Name: MOTOROLA E40

Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm

OS: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Item Weight: ‎370 g

ProsCons
On this budget, a nice camera setupThe Unisoc chipset.
Excellent battery life.The resolution may have been more effective.
The 90Hz refresh rate smoothes out activities. 
cellpic 22% off
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
4 (129)
4 (129)
22% off
9,379 11,999
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA G52

The Motorola G52 is ideal for anybody looking for a lag-free workflow and an outstanding gaming experience. This phone has a 50 MP Quad Camera configuration, as well as an 8 MP Ultra-wide Lens, Macro Vision, and Depth Sensor, allowing you to create professional-grade images with amazing visuals. This phone's efficient Snapdragon 680 CPU allows you to multitask with ease.

Specifications

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 7 1, Android

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Power Rating: ‎5000mAh

Item Weight: ‎410 g

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteries, 33W chargingAverage cameras
Three years of free security updates are included with Android 12 out of the box.Preinstalled bloatware
Superb display, 90 Hz refresh rate 
cellpic 16% off
Motorola g52 (Metallic White, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
4.2 (21)
4.2 (21)
16% off
16,800 19,999
Buy now

4. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a powerful smartphone with a large display and a high-quality camera. It has a fast processor and plenty of RAM for smooth performance, as well as a large battery for long-lasting use. It also has a high-refresh-rate display for smooth visuals and 5G connectivity for fast data speeds.

Specifications

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 5G

RAM: ‎8 GB

Item Weight: ‎185 g

ProsCons
IP52 ratingLow-light camera performance could be better
Sharp OLED display at 90 Hz 
13-band 5G 
cellpic
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite)
3.7 (78)
3.7 (78)
Get Price

5. MOTOROLA E32s

The Motorola G32s is a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn't sacrifice features. It comes with Android 12, 64GB of storage (expandable to 1TB), 4GB of RAM, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The camera array includes a 16MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera, while the front-facing camera is 8MP. It's powered by a 5000mAh battery and Mediatek Helio G37 processor.

Specifications

OS: Android 12

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Colour: Slate Gray

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

RAM: ‎4 GB

Item Weight: ‎185 g

ProsCons
Type-C connector for chargingSelfie camera output could be improved
The screen's high refresh rate 
sufficient battery life 
cellpic 30% off
MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
3.3 (90)
3.3 (90)
30% off
9,080 12,999
Buy now

6. MOTOROLA Moto G22

The Motorola G22 is a great phone for anyone who wants a good-quality device without having to spend a lot of money. It has a 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, and is expandable up to 1 TB. It also has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The battery life is also very good, with a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery.

Specifications

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎4 GB

Item Weight: ‎185 g

ProsCons
long-lasting batteryThe camera quality could have been better.
A quad camera system at a reasonable costA faster charger would have been better.
good chipset 
cellpic 24% off
Motorola Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
3.6 (67)
3.6 (67)
24% off
10,650 13,999
Buy now

7. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

The Motorola G40 is a powerful and stylish phone that is perfect for anyone who wants a great smartphone experience. The phone has a beautiful 6.8" HDR10 120 Hz2 IPS display that is perfect for watching movies and videos. The phone also has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor that is perfect for gaming and multitasking. The phone also has a powerful 6000mAh battery that will keep you going all day long.

Specifications

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11

Special features: ‎Front Camera, Fast Charging

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎6 GB

Item Weight: ‎225 g

ProsCons
decent storageMediocre camera
The screen refresh rate of 120 HzThe design could be better
adequate battery life 
cellpic
Motorola G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
3.9 (118)
3.9 (118)
Get Price

8. MOTOROLA G31

The Motorola G31 smartphone gives you a full-HD+ display so you can enjoy your favorite content in crisp, clear detail. With a 50MP rear camera, you can capture stunning photos and videos, and with a 13MP front camera, you can take great selfies. This phone is unlocked for all carriers and comes with Android 11, so you can enjoy the latest features and benefits. It also has a Mediatek Helio G85 processor and 4 GB of RAM, so you can enjoy a smooth, responsive experience.

Specifications

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 4G

Special features: ‎Front Camera, Camera, Wifi

RAM: ‎4 GB

Battery: ‎5000 mAh

Item Weight: ‎180 g

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryAverage low-light camera performance
Near Stock Android softwareWeak mic
Good camera output 
cellpic 27% off
Motorola g31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
4.3 (50)
4.3 (50)
27% off
10,990 14,999
Buy now

9. MOTOROLA G60

With 6 GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, the Motorola G60 is a capable smartphone. It runs Android 11 and boasts a huge 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor, the G60 boasts a triple rear camera configuration. The 32MP front camera may be used for both selfies and video calls. The 6000 mAh battery of the G60 enables 4G LTE connection.

Specifications

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11

Cellular Technology: 4G

RAM: ‎6 GB

Battery: 6000 mAh

Item Weight: ‎220 g

ProsCons
adequate performanceBulky and unwieldy
The display refresh rate of 120 HzAverage camera quality
super clean softwareRelatively slow charging
cellpic
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.1 (416)
4.1 (416)
Get Price

Price of Motorola phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
MOTOROLA RazrRs. 50,999
MOTO E40Rs. 9,999
MOTOROLA G52Rs. 18,990
MOTOROLA Edge 20 FusionRs. 25,990
MOTOROLA E32sRs. 10,749
MOTOROLA Moto G22Rs. 11,180
MOTOROLA G40 FusionRs. 19,870
MOTOROLA G31Rs. 11,999
MOTOROLA G60Rs. 17,490

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MOTOROLA RazrIt's a stylish flip phone.Outside display is useful.Great battery life
MOTO E40On this budget, a nice camera setupExcellent battery life.The 90Hz refresh rate smoothes out activities.
MOTOROLA G52Long-lasting batteries, 33W chargingAndroid 12 out of the box.Superb display, 90 Hz refresh rate
MOTOROLA Edge 20 FusionIP52 ratingSharp OLED display at 90 Hz13-band 5G
MOTOROLA E32sType-C connector for chargingThe screen's high refresh ratesufficient battery life
MOTOROLA Moto G22long-lasting batteryA quad camera system at a reasonable costgood chipset
MOTOROLA G40 FusionDecent storageThe screen refresh rate of 120 HzAdequate battery life
MOTOROLA G31Long-lasting batteryNear Stock Android softwareGood camera output
MOTOROLA G60Adequate performanceThe display refresh rate of 120 HzSuper clean software

Best value for money

With 8GB of internal storage, the Motorola G60 is one of the best Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones. It has every necessary smartphone component, such as a good display, a long battery life, a reasonable CPU, and camera outputs. Furthermore, the lack of bloatware on the phone improves the user experience. Its combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory allows you to run all apps swiftly and keep everything you need, which an 8GB internal memory phone cannot do.

Best overall

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a lot of features for its price, including a 120Hz OLED display, a Dimensity 500U CPU, and a 5000mAh battery. You may store all the movies and photos you want to keep for a long time on this phone's 128GB internal memory, which is an upgrade over the phone's previous 8GB internal memory. As a consequence, it is one of the best Motorola 8GB internal memory mobile phones.

How to find the perfect value-for-money phone?

A good phone does not have to be costly. In truth, there are several phones that provide excellent value without breaking the budget. Here are some pointers on how to choose the best value-for-money phone.

1. Create a budget

The first stage is to establish a financial plan. Set a limit for how much money you're prepared to spend on a phone and stick to it. This will help you limit your alternatives and pick a phone that meets your demands.

2. Consider your requirements

It is important to examine your requirements while purchasing a phone. What is the purpose of having a phone? If you use your phone often, you'll need one with long battery life and enough storage. You may be able to get away with a less powerful phone if you're a casual user.

3. Contrast characteristics

After you've determined your requirements, you can begin comparing features. Examine the specifications of several phones and compare them side by side. This will assist you in determining which phones provide the most value for money.

4. Examine reviews

It's a good idea to browse reviews once you've chosen a few phones you like. This will give you a better understanding of how the phone operates in everyday situations.

5. Make your choice

It's time to make a choice once you've evaluated all of the aforementioned criteria. Choose the phone that provides the most value for money while also meeting your demands.

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

