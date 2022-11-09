A guide for purchasing the best Samsung smartwatch

Best Samsung smartwatch

Technology innovation has brought in a new trend, and the world is upgrading from the traditional watch by adding additional features to smartwatches. Most top brands have entered this genre, but some of the best Samsung smartwatches are still all-time favourites. Today, smartwatches come with multiple features like activity tracking, health monitoring, heart rate monitoring, GPS, call answering, and replying to messages. Smartwatches bring the convenience of a connected world web onto your wrist and help you multitask. This article brings a curated list of the best Samsung smartwatches, their specifications, prices, etc., to help you make a choice. The best Samsung smartwatch for you 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is an improved version of its predecessors. With a more durable design and longer battery life, it is among the best Samsung smartwatches available in the market. It comes with improved sleep-tracking technology. Made with premium Sapphire crystal, the top glass is scratch resistant. With a timeless design, this smartwatch comes with a wireless charger and watch straps. Specifications Main display: 1.2 inches

Weight: 28.7 g

CPU speed: 1.18 GHz

Resolution: 396 x 396 pixels

Available memory: 7.5 GB

ROM size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Bright, durable display No heart rate variability or respiration data Digital bezel for quick scrolling Stronger, scratch-resistant screen

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 This was one of the first smartwatches to use Wear OS powered by Samsung. It is compatible with Android smartphones and uses a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor for body composition analysis. This is also one of the best Samsung smartwatches, with enhanced fitness tracking. This high-end-looking smartwatch comes with a strap and wireless charger. Specifications Main display: 1.4 inches

Weight: 30.3 g

CPU speed: 1.18 GHz

Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels

Available memory: 7.6 GB

ROM size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Slim and sleek design Battery inconsistent Body composition analysis Measures blood oxygen levels

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic The refined design of this smartwatch brings sophistication to your hand. Compatible only with Android phones, this enhanced watch allows you to track more than 90 workouts. This comes with a vivid screen and rotating bezel. Made with high-end stainless steel materials, it is durable and looks robust. With a BIA sensor, you can get measurements in 15 seconds using two fingers anytime, anywhere. Specifications Main display: 1.2 inches

Weight: 46.5 g

CPU speed: 1.18 GHz

Resolution: 396 x 396 pixels

Available memory: 7.6 GB

ROM size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Rotating bezel The battery can be inconsistent Durable and sweat-resistant band Special insights for runners and cyclists

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch is one of the best Samsung smartwatches with a faster processor and easier-to-use software. This sporty-looking smartwatch is fitness-focused.This watch, integrated with the Samsung Health app, is your personal health guru. The dozens of tools manage not just your fitness but also your well-being.This watch also allows you to send replies to messages. It comes with multiple stylish straps that are perfect for most occasions. Specifications Main display: 1.1 inches

Weight: 25 g

CPU speed: 1.15 GHz

Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels

Available memory: 4 GB

battery capacity: 230 mAh

Pros Cons Elegant software interface No LTE option Useful apps for fitness enthusiasts Manages stress levels

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Exclusively designed for adventure lovers, this smartwatch is a favourite among cyclists and hikers. This watch offers turn-by-turn navigation guided by voice or vibration. With the assistance of Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), it helps you manage the body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight. It is also designed to track your sleep and detect snoring, making it one of the best Samsung smartwatches. Specifications Main display: 1.4 inches

Weight: 46.5 g

CPU speed: 1.18 GHz

Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels

Available memory: 7.5 GB

ROM size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Auto start and pause for workouts Very bulky One of the best battery life Turn-by-turn navigation

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE This timeless beauty is designed to bring elegance to your style. The high-end fluoroelastomer material is sweat-resistant even during a heavy workout. This watch helps you to know your body inside out with measurements of body fat percentage, body water, skeletal muscle, and more. You can get your reading in just 15 seconds using just two fingers. Specifications Main display: 1.2 inches

Weight: 46.5 g

CPU speed: 1.18 GHz

Resolution: 396 x 396 pixels

Battery capacity: 247 mAh

ROM size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Tracks your routines Battery life can be better Supports more than 90 exercises Tracks interval training

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm One of the best Samsung smartwatches known for its advanced health monitor, this watch is the ideal combination of the smartphone's productivity and health technology. While maintaining its classic features, this watch manages your healthand life effortlessly. It also comes with an extra large bright display screen. Being sleek in design, it also makes the watch lighter and more comfortable. The genuine aged leather strap adds to your style statement. Specifications Main display: 1.2 inches

Weight: 48.2 g

CPU speed: 1.15 GHz

Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels

Available memory: 4.3 GB

ROM size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Precision rotating bezel for app navigation Battery life could be better Advanced health monitor More music storage

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE This smartwatch is designed to be your partner towards a healthier life. This is recommended as one of the best Samsung smartwatches, as it tracks your fitness andmeasures body water, skeletal muscle, body fat percentage, and more. With the BioActive sensor, you can track in real-time your body composition. Besides tracking your fitness progress, this smartwatch also sends reminders of your target. Specifications Main display: 1.4 inches

Weight: 30.3 g

CPU speed: 1.18 GHz

Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels

Battery capacity: 361 mAh

ROM size: 16 GB

Pros Cons Armour Aluminium metal frame Poor battery life Seamless access to apps Holistic sleep analysis

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm The sleek signature look of this watch will make a statement wherever you go. It offers the maximum number of display screens with over 40 combinations. Being one of the best Samsung smartwatches, it also records REM cycles, total sleeping time, and deep sleep. Specifications Main display: 1.4 inches

Weight: 43 g

CPU speed: 1.15 GHz

Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels

Available memory: 4.3 GB

ROM size: 8 GB

Pros Cons Bigger display Heats up while charging Precision rotating bezel for app navigation More music storage

10. Samsung Gear S2 Gear S2 provides instant access to notifications and apps and saves you the trouble of taking your phone out every time. As one of the best Samsung smartwatches, with this device, you not only track your fitness but also check restaurant reviews and sports scores. Made of durable stainless steel and scratch-resistant Gorilla glass, this watch is both durable and scratch resistant. Also, being sweat-resistant, this watch is perfect for wearing while working out. Specifications Main display: 1.2 inches

Weight: 47 g

CPU speed: 1 GHz

Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels

Available memory: 4 GB

Battery capacity: 250 mAh

Pros Cons Comes with two different-size straps Battery life is not good Rotational bezel navigation Wireless charging dock included

Three best features of the different products

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth Bluetooth Wear Os 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth Bluetooth Wear Os 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth Android 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Bluetooth Tizen Os 4.0 768 MB Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth Wear Os 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE LTE Android 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm Bluetooth Tizen 4.0 1 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE LTE Wear Os 1.5 GB Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth Tizen 1 GB Samsung Gear S2 Bluetooth Android 512 MB

est value for money Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth offers most of the smartwatch features within a budget. This simply designed smartwatch, with a streamlined metal frame and sweat-resistant surface, tracks your workouts and day-to-day tasks. The OS allows rich app selection, from music streaming apps to health and fitness apps. Best overall product Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is considered the best overall smartwatch as it offers a great battery life. This version also has a new sensor that can measure skin temperature. It also has features like an alarm clock, stress tracker, and optical heart rate sensor over and above the regular features. How to find the perfect Samsung smartwatch It could be quite an intimidating task to select the best Samsung smartwatch that fits your needs. The below features can help you understand your requirement and find the perfect product. Display: Look for a screen that offers good readability with separate indoor and outdoor display modes.

Look for a screen that offers good readability with separate indoor and outdoor display modes. Operating System (OS): Select a smartwatch that is best compatible with your phone. Even though smartwatches are small devices, they can run thousands of apps. Buy a smartwatch that supports the apps you use every day.

Select a smartwatch that is best compatible with your phone. Even though smartwatches are small devices, they can run thousands of apps. Buy a smartwatch that supports the apps you use every day. Battery life:This is one of the most important features. Devices with 5 to 7 days of battery life are the most popular. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth Rs. 30999 2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth Rs. 11112 3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Rs. 16540 4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Rs. 29144 5. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Rs. 41999 6. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE Rs. 36590 7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm Rs. 11799 8. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE Rs. 16943 9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Rs. 12849 10. Samsung Gear S2 Rs. 9400