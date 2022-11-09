Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
A guide for purchasing the best Samsung smartwatch

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:53 IST
Summary:

Be it for fitness tracking or as an extension of your smartphone, here is your complete guide with the ten best Samsung Smartwatch choices. Here is a list of the ten best Samsung smartwatches with their technical specifications, comparison, and prices for you to choose from.

Best Samsung smartwatch

Technology innovation has brought in a new trend, and the world is upgrading from the traditional watch by adding additional features to smartwatches. Most top brands have entered this genre, but some of the best Samsung smartwatches are still all-time favourites.

Today, smartwatches come with multiple features like activity tracking, health monitoring, heart rate monitoring, GPS, call answering, and replying to messages. Smartwatches bring the convenience of a connected world web onto your wrist and help you multitask. This article brings a curated list of the best Samsung smartwatches, their specifications, prices, etc., to help you make a choice.

The best Samsung smartwatch for you

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is an improved version of its predecessors. With a more durable design and longer battery life, it is among the best Samsung smartwatches available in the market. It comes with improved sleep-tracking technology. Made with premium Sapphire crystal, the top glass is scratch resistant. With a timeless design, this smartwatch comes with a wireless charger and watch straps.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.2 inches
  • Weight: 28.7 g
  • CPU speed: 1.18 GHz
  • Resolution: 396 x 396 pixels
  • Available memory: 7.5 GB
  • ROM size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Bright, durable displayNo heart rate variability or respiration data
Digital bezel for quick scrolling 
Stronger, scratch-resistant screen 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Bluetooth (44 mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only)
9% off 30,999 33,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4

This was one of the first smartwatches to use Wear OS powered by Samsung. It is compatible with Android smartphones and uses a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor for body composition analysis. This is also one of the best Samsung smartwatches, with enhanced fitness tracking. This high-end-looking smartwatch comes with a strap and wireless charger.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.4 inches
  • Weight: 30.3 g
  • CPU speed: 1.18 GHz
  • Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels
  • Available memory: 7.6 GB
  • ROM size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Slim and sleek designBattery inconsistent
Body composition analysis 
Measures blood oxygen levels 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.4 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only)
62% off 11,295 29,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The refined design of this smartwatch brings sophistication to your hand. Compatible only with Android phones, this enhanced watch allows you to track more than 90 workouts. This comes with a vivid screen and rotating bezel. Made with high-end stainless steel materials, it is durable and looks robust. With a BIA sensor, you can get measurements in 15 seconds using two fingers anytime, anywhere.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.2 inches
  • Weight: 46.5 g
  • CPU speed: 1.18 GHz
  • Resolution: 396 x 396 pixels
  • Available memory: 7.6 GB
  • ROM size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Rotating bezelThe battery can be inconsistent
Durable and sweat-resistant band 
Special insights for runners and cyclists 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth(4.2 cm, Silver, Compatible with Android Only)
59% off 15,750 38,000
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch is one of the best Samsung smartwatches with a faster processor and easier-to-use software. This sporty-looking smartwatch is fitness-focused.This watch, integrated with the Samsung Health app, is your personal health guru. The dozens of tools manage not just your fitness but also your well-being.This watch also allows you to send replies to messages. It comes with multiple stylish straps that are perfect for most occasions.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.1 inches
  • Weight: 25 g
  • CPU speed: 1.15 GHz
  • Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels
  • Available memory: 4 GB
  • battery capacity: 230 mAh
ProsCons
Elegant software interfaceNo LTE option
Useful apps for fitness enthusiasts 
Manages stress levels 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wifi), Black - US Version with Warranty
5% off 72,459 76,459
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Exclusively designed for adventure lovers, this smartwatch is a favourite among cyclists and hikers. This watch offers turn-by-turn navigation guided by voice or vibration. With the assistance of Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), it helps you manage the body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight. It is also designed to track your sleep and detect snoring, making it one of the best Samsung smartwatches.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.4 inches
  • Weight: 46.5 g
  • CPU speed: 1.18 GHz
  • Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels
  • Available memory: 7.5 GB
  • ROM size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Auto start and pause for workoutsVery bulky
One of the best battery life 
Turn-by-turn navigation 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth (45 mm, Black Titanium, Compatible with Android only)
14% off 41,999 48,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

This timeless beauty is designed to bring elegance to your style. The high-end fluoroelastomer material is sweat-resistant even during a heavy workout. This watch helps you to know your body inside out with measurements of body fat percentage, body water, skeletal muscle, and more. You can get your reading in just 15 seconds using just two fingers.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.2 inches
  • Weight: 46.5 g
  • CPU speed: 1.18 GHz
  • Resolution: 396 x 396 pixels
  • Battery capacity: 247 mAh
  • ROM size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Tracks your routinesBattery life can be better
Supports more than 90 exercises 
Tracks interval training 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE (4.2 cm, Silver, Compatible with Android Only)
9% off 36,590 39,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm

One of the best Samsung smartwatches known for its advanced health monitor, this watch is the ideal combination of the smartphone's productivity and health technology. While maintaining its classic features, this watch manages your healthand life effortlessly. It also comes with an extra large bright display screen. Being sleek in design, it also makes the watch lighter and more comfortable. The genuine aged leather strap adds to your style statement.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.2 inches
  • Weight: 48.2 g
  • CPU speed: 1.15 GHz
  • Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels
  • Available memory: 4.3 GB
  • ROM size: 8 GB
ProsCons
Precision rotating bezel for app navigationBattery life could be better
Advanced health monitor 
More music storage 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm Smartwatch (Mystic Silver) SM-850NZSAINU
62% off 11,700 30,990
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE

This smartwatch is designed to be your partner towards a healthier life. This is recommended as one of the best Samsung smartwatches, as it tracks your fitness andmeasures body water, skeletal muscle, body fat percentage, and more. With the BioActive sensor, you can track in real-time your body composition. Besides tracking your fitness progress, this smartwatch also sends reminders of your target.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.4 inches
  • Weight: 30.3 g
  • CPU speed: 1.18 GHz
  • Resolution: 450 x 450 pixels
  • Battery capacity: 361 mAh
  • ROM size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Armour Aluminium metal framePoor battery life
Seamless access to apps 
Holistic sleep analysis 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE (4.4 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only)
53% off 16,500 34,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm

The sleek signature look of this watch will make a statement wherever you go. It offers the maximum number of display screens with over 40 combinations. Being one of the best Samsung smartwatches, it also records REM cycles, total sleeping time, and deep sleep.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.4 inches
  • Weight: 43 g
  • CPU speed: 1.15 GHz
  • Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels
  • Available memory: 4.3 GB
  • ROM size: 8 GB
ProsCons
Bigger displayHeats up while charging
Precision rotating bezel for app navigation 
More music storage 
  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth (Mystic Black),SM-R840NZKAINS
59% off 12,250 29,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Gear S2

Gear S2 provides instant access to notifications and apps and saves you the trouble of taking your phone out every time. As one of the best Samsung smartwatches, with this device, you not only track your fitness but also check restaurant reviews and sports scores. Made of durable stainless steel and scratch-resistant Gorilla glass, this watch is both durable and scratch resistant. Also, being sweat-resistant, this watch is perfect for wearing while working out.

Specifications

  • Main display: 1.2 inches
  • Weight: 47 g
  • CPU speed: 1 GHz
  • Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels
  • Available memory: 4 GB
  • Battery capacity: 250 mAh
ProsCons
Comes with two different-size straps Battery life is not good
Rotational bezel navigation 
Wireless charging dock included 
cellpic
Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch for Most Android Phones - Dark Gray
57% off 9,400 21,999
Buy now

Three best features of the different products

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 BluetoothBluetoothWear Os1.5 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BluetoothBluetoothWear Os1.5 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 ClassicBluetoothAndroid1.5 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch ActiveBluetoothTizen Os 4.0768 MB
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 ProBluetoothWear Os1.5 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTELTEAndroid1.5 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mmBluetoothTizen 4.01 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE LTEWear Os1.5 GB
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mmBluetoothTizen 1 GB
Samsung Gear S2 BluetoothAndroid512 MB

est value for money

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth offers most of the smartwatch features within a budget. This simply designed smartwatch, with a streamlined metal frame and sweat-resistant surface, tracks your workouts and day-to-day tasks. The OS allows rich app selection, from music streaming apps to health and fitness apps.

Best overall product

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is considered the best overall smartwatch as it offers a great battery life. This version also has a new sensor that can measure skin temperature. It also has features like an alarm clock, stress tracker, and optical heart rate sensor over and above the regular features.

How to find the perfect Samsung smartwatch

It could be quite an intimidating task to select the best Samsung smartwatch that fits your needs. The below features can help you understand your requirement and find the perfect product.

  • Display: Look for a screen that offers good readability with separate indoor and outdoor display modes.
  • Operating System (OS): Select a smartwatch that is best compatible with your phone. Even though smartwatches are small devices, they can run thousands of apps. Buy a smartwatch that supports the apps you use every day.
  • Battery life:This is one of the most important features. Devices with 5 to 7 days of battery life are the most popular.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy Watch5 BluetoothRs. 30999
2.Samsung Galaxy Watch4 BluetoothRs. 11112
3.Samsung Galaxy Watch4 ClassicRs. 16540
4.Samsung Galaxy Watch ActiveRs. 29144
5.Samsung Galaxy Watch5 ProRs. 41999
6.Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTERs. 36590
7.Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41 mmRs. 11799
8.Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE Rs. 16943
9.Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mmRs. 12849
10.Samsung Gear S2 Rs. 9400

A guide for purchasing the best Samsung smartwatch

Why do you need to use a smartwatch?

Do smartwatches need a data plan?

Do smartwatches collect data?

What can smartwatches do?

Do smartwatches work without a phone?

