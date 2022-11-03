All you need to know before buying good quality modems

A high-quality modem is a must in every home and at workplace.

MODEM (Modulator Demodulator) is a device that converts analogue signals to digital data. Modulator and Demodulator are the two main functions performed by a modem. That's why their name is "modem." Technically, data transmission through the Internet is accomplished by modulation, which involves the superimposition of a digital waveform onto the radio frequency (RF) signal. The process of demodulation is performed in reverse. It separates the digital data that may be used by your home network from the RF carrier wave. A modem connects your system to the internet service provided by your ISP. On the other hand, when one modem is installed and operational, you will usually give it another thought once there's an issue. Rental modems are available from internet service providers. However, it is typically more cost-effective to purchase your high-quality modem. Product Details 1. ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 The ARRIS SB8200 is one of the best modems from the new generation. Its high-end looks and performance are also reflected in its matte white surface and considerable ventilation. It can connect to two high-speed internet connections through two GigE ports. This modem can handle more bandwidth than most Internet service provider packages offer. Product Specifications: Manufacturer: ARRIS Version: ‎SBG7400AC2 Category: Cable Modem Suitable for: 300MBPS Interfaces: Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity (not compatible with combo voice services) Channel: 24×8 DOCSIS: 3.0

Pros Cons Three years of McAfee Secure Limited connectivity Easy setup Separate router needed

2. Netgear AC1900 WiFi Cable Modem Router If you have an internet plan with a bandwidth of fewer than 400 MBPS, the Netgear AC1900 Modem is a good choice to consider as a gateway. Using the 6GHz band, the router can achieve an average speed of 370.47 Mbps when tested from a distance of 5 feet. DOCSIS 3.0 is supported by this modem's 24 x 8 channel configuration. It's safe to say that the modem can handle speeds up to 600 Mbps. The Netgear AC1900 is an excellent choice for a combination modem/router of a medium-tier price. Product Specifications: Manufacturer: Netgear Version: ‎ AC1900 Category: Cable Modem/Router Suitable for: 400MBPS Interfaces: Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox, in addition to other providers Channel: 24×8 DOCSIS: 3.0

Pros Cons Supports all major internet providers Display facing to the left Works great at speeds of up to 400Mbps

3. Tenda F303 The F300 offers a wireless networking speed of 300 Mbps, which enables users to share data securely, play online games, and stream video. Wireless encryption of the highest standard, WPA2, is used to ensure that no others can access the internet via the homeowner's network. The WISP function offers wireless Internet connection in regions without a wired ISP infrastructure; you will live a lovely wireless existence. F300 is designed to support WISP connections when configured in Client Router mode. It is compatible with many service providers, but only some; therefore, check. This model is easy to assemble. When using the F300, you may use WiFi networking speeds of up to 300Mbps for smooth file transfer, multiplayer gaming, and video streaming. F300 is designed to support WISP connections when configured in Client Router mode. Local PCs can connect to the F300 via wireless or wired connections when functioning as a WISP user device. Product Specifications: Manufacturer: Tenda Version: ‎ TE-F300 Category: Router/Modem Combo Suitable for: Up to 300MBPS Interfaces: Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox, in addition to other providers Channel: 16×4 DOCSIS: 3.0 Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Budget-Friendly Not supported by all major internet providers Fast speeds for average homeowners Some units fail within months Operates using DFS frequencies Dual Wi-Fi system

4. Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS For lightning-fast performance across the board, the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System is the top modem for online gaming. The DOCSIS 3.1 technology and WiFi 6 feature make this modem/router combo the most advanced and fastest option currently available on the market. The Orbi can maintain speeds with over forty or more connected smart devices. This modem/router combo could be ideal for you if you use the internet frequently, have a lot of smart gadgets at home, or live in a large house and need more coverage and speed. Product Specifications: Manufacturer: Netgear Version: ‎ Orbi Category: Router/Modem Combo Suitable for: Up to 2200MBPS Radio Frequency: 2.4 GHz DOCSIS: 3.0

Pros Cons Easy setup Expensive Broad coverage for large homes Expand coverage with Wi-Fi 6 system

5. Motorola MB7220 Modems like the Motorola MB7621 are suitable for use with internet connections of up to 600 Mbps speed. It is a DOCSIS 3.0 modem with 24x8 channels. Since the MB8611 is functional with most routers, it is simple to connect it with a gateway that meets the specifications of your specific usage, property size, and smart-home system. Product Specifications: Manufacturer: Motorola Version: ‎ MB7621 Category: Cable Modem Suitable for: speeds of 600 MBPS Interfaces: Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications Channel: 24×8 DOCSIS: 3.0

Pros Cons Compatibility with a diverse selection of different routers Limited ISP connectivity A port suitable for 2.5 GBPS Ethernet Protection against power surges that are built-in 4 ports to increase with faster internet packages

6. Arris SBG7400AC2 It can reach the highest speeds offered by cable ISPs, making it ideal for Gaming experience and 4K ultra-high-definition video streaming. With such a versatile setup, you may use this modem with any WiFi router, be it a gaming router, to suit your demands. The use of a Broadcom chipset offers an increased level of protection against denial-of-service attacks. Ethernet aggregation is another useful feature of the SBG7400AC2. It's a good option that works well for a fair price. Product Specifications: Manufacturer: ARRIS Solutions, Inc. Version: ‎ SBG7400AC2 Category: WiFi Modem/ router Suitable for: Up to 1000 MBPS Interfaces: Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, Sparklight, WOW, Suddenlink Channel: 32×8 DOCSIS: 3.1

Pros Cons Easy Setup No telephone jacks for the support of voice calls Connect any WiFi router you choose

Price of best modems at a glance:

Product Price ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 ₹ 21,146 Netgear AC1900 WiFi Cable Modem Router ₹ 38,266 Tenda F303 ₹ 3,299 Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS ₹ 19,848 Motorola MB7220 ₹ 11,030 Arris/Motorola SB6121 ₹ 16,977

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ARRIS SURFboard SBG7400AC2 Personal Computer 2 years Warranty 5 GHz Netgear AC1900 WiFi Cable Modem Router Personal Computer 2 years Warranty 6 GHz Tenda F303 Personal Computer 3 years replaceable Warranty 2.4 GHz Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS Laptop, Personal Computer, Tablet, Smart Television, Smartphone 3 years Warranty 2.4 GHz Motorola MB7220 Laptop, Personal Computer 2 years Warranty 1 GHz Arris/Motorola SB6121 Laptop, Personal Computer 90 Days 1 GHz

Best value for money You need a modem that is not only compatible with your ISP, but also capable of downloading and uploading at the speeds for which you are paying. While we mostly cover DOCSIS 3.0 modems, DOCSIS 3.1 modems are also becoming available and have the potential to reach speeds exceeding of 1Gbps; if you are connected to DOCSiS 3.1 service, you should look for a device with the ability to take full advantage of such speeds. The ARRIS SBG7400AC2 is the greatest cable modem due to its proven reliability, high performance, and affordable pricing. Those interested in future-proofing your modem can look into the ARRIS SBG7400AC2 as an option. ARRIS SBG7400AC2 is future-proof because it has a DOCSIS 3.1 modem. Best overall You shouldn't feel compelled to get the lowest modem available, but you should think about options that will pay for themselves in less than a year through the money you'll save on modem rental. As a bare minimum, you should expect a warranty to last for one year, and ideally, you'd have coverage for two years. Both the ARRIS SBG7400AC2 and the NETGEAR Orbi have a sleek design and offer remarkable speeds, with potential to increase as faster internet services become available. When compared to other competitors, its speed and potential capabilities far exceed those of the industry. Always ensure that it works with your ISP so you don't waste your money. If you don't require the absolute quickest speeds, though, the NETGEAR AC1900 WiFi Modem is an excellent option at a much reasonable price. How to find the best Modems When buying a modem, it is essential to ensure that it is compatible with your Internet service provider. Before making a purchase, you should ensure that your Internet service provider (ISP) supports the modem brand and model you want to buy. In most cases, this indicates that the modem has been "approved," which denotes that it has undergone testing and has been certified to function for them. Check out the hub for approved modems if you want to learn more about modems that are compatible with your Internet service provider. You should also think about whether you want a DSL modem or a cable modem. There is a fixed maximum internet speed that can be supported by a modem. The vast majority of individuals find that a DOCSIS provides them with all the performance they require. However, models with the most recent version of DOCSIS (version 3.1) need to be taken into consideration for customers who require increased download and streaming speeds for activities such as gaming. The number of download and upload channels (24 x 8 or 32 x 8) that a modem can access simultaneously is referred to as its channel capacity. The greater the number of channels that it is simultaneously able to access, the speedier the service will be. Most modems reach temperatures of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher while in use. To avoid potential heating problems, we searched for models with above-average ventilation.