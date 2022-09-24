Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on mobiles under 20,000

When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 start?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will go live on 22nd September 2022 for Amazon Prime users. For non-prime users, the sale will go live on 23rd September 2022.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The competition in the Indian smartphone market is fierce as major players like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc., are constantly trying to upgrade their smartphone models. With new models being launched in the market every year, you might get confused while picking the best smartphones. Moreover, many users cannot upgrade their smartphones because of the price. However, you can easily buy your favorite smartphones at discounted rates from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!
Top smartphones under Rs. 20,000
Here are the top smartphones that Amazon users can buy under Rs. 20,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022:
1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Have you ever imagined that one of the flagship phones, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will be available at a 22% discount? Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available at a discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. By availing of this offer, you can get a smartphone integrated with a 108MP camera within the 20k range!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin bezel design
|The inbuilt storage option of 256GB is not available
|Amazing battery backup
|Great camera setup
2. Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage)
The popular Realme Narzo 30 is offered at a 6% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Don’t think of the low discount as you can also get this excellent phone at a no-cost EMI! Additional exchange offers are also offered in this bumper sale.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Super fast refresh rate of 90 Hz
|The camera configuration could have been better
|Long Lasting battery backup
|Lightweight design
3. Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G can be bought at a 22% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022! This phone is packed with a powerful processor specially developed for gaming enthusiasts. Its full HD display and long-lasting battery backup will provide you with hours of satisfying gaming experience!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultrasmooth refresh rate of 90 Hz
|The camera setup is ordinary
|Full HD+ resolution
|Powerful octa-core processor
4. Realme Narzo 50 5G Pro
Priced just under Rs. 20,000, Realme Narzo 50 5G Pro has been upgraded with the latest Android 12 OS. A powerful gaming phone, Narzo 50 Pro is also fitted with a 48MP AI triple camera setup to capture photos in great detail. You can purchase this phone at 23% discounted rates at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED display
|The selfie camera could have been more powerful
|33W Dart charge
|In-display fingerprint scanner
5. Samsung Galaxy M13
Get a high-quality Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone at a 22% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It comes in two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB + 128GB ROM configurations. It runs on the latest Android 12 OS and is fitted with a 6.6-inch full HD LCD.
Specifications:
|Cons
|Pros
|6000 mAH battery for long-lasting performance
|The front camera is just 8MP
|Powerful OCTA core processor
|High-resolution triple camera setup
6. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
The popular Samsung Galaxy M33 5G phone is available at a 42% whopping discount! Integrated with RAM plus slot, the internal memory of this device can be expanded up to 1TB. The latest One UI 4 OS is integrated into this phone to offer a seamless experience to the users.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|KNOX security features
|The front camera is just 8MP
|Powerful primary camera
|Intelligent cooling technology
7. Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at a 24% discounted price at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. This smartphone comes with a 33W pro fast charging system, and the fast charger is included in the package. The thin bezel design and powerful camera configuration make it one of the most desirable smartphones under Rs. 20,000!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Night camera code works brilliantly
|None
|RAM booster technology with 3GB of virtual memory
|Large display with 90Hz refresh rate
8. Tecno POVA 5G
Though not a popular smartphone brand, Tecno POVA is a feature-packed phone offered at 47% discounted rates in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. The huge 6.9-inch display, 50 MP AI trip rear camera setup, and integrated 5G connectivity support are the few noteworthy features of this phone.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|120 Hz refresh rate
|Only one color option
|50 MP ultra clear rear camera
|RAM expansion up to 11GB
9. Redmi Note 11
Redmi Note 11 is available at a 22% discounted rate during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. With full HD display, HD quality camera, and other latest features, it is surely one of the best mobiles under Rs. 20,000. It comes with inbuilt Alexa and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 2 months!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Super AMOLED display
|Outdated processor
|Powerful quad camera setup
|Latest MIUI 13 OS
10. Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 can be bought at a whopping 32% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A powerful battery, 64MP quad camera setup, and infinity U-cut display make this smartphone one of the best picks under Rs. 20,000.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|64MP primary lens captures great pictures
|None
|Classy design and finish
|Powerful battery backup
Best three features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|108MP primary lens
|120 Hz refresh rate
|Powerful battery backup
|Realme Narzo 30
|Expandable memory up to 1TB
|Lightweight phone
|Built for powerful gaming performance
|Realme Narzo 50
|Powerful gaming processor
|48MP nightscape camera mode
|5-core protection
|Realme Narzo 50 Pro
|Ultra HD 48 MP camera
|Super AMOLED display
|33W Dart charge support
|Techno Pova 5G
|120 Hz refresh rate
|Full HD+ Dot-in display
|Advanced video shoot modes like slow motion, timelapse, bokeh, etc
|Redmi Note 11
|Built-in Alexa
|33W fast charger included
|Long lasting battery
|Samsung M31
|Super Amoled Full HD+ resolution
|One UI 4.1 OS
|Powerful battery backup
|Redmi 11T 5G
|RAM booster
|Dual split fast charge technology
|90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate
|Samsung M33
|Powerful processor
|Sufficient storage
|One UI 4 OS
|Samsung M13
|Infinity O full HD+ display
|Latest camera features
|Stylish design
Best value for money
In this price range, Samsung M33 offers the best value because it is integrated with the latest processor, memory, and camera features. Moreover, it is priced below Rs. 15,000 due to the massive 42% discount the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers. Protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a quad camera setup, make it a purchase-worthy phone.
Best overall
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has to be one of the deserving contenders for the best overall phone in this price range. It has not only got a 108MP camera but its processor and refresh rate are also quite impressive. Moreover, its super Amoled display is built to provide a superior experience to the users.
How to find the best phones under Rs. 20,000?
Usually, it is hard to find premium smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, you can get some of the best smartphone models within the Rs. 20,000 price range. However, comparing phones by price points is not the ideal way to pick smartphones. You must ensure these things to buy the best phones under Rs. 20,000:
Your preference: Your preference decides the best phones under Rs. 20,000. For example, if you are looking for a camera-oriented phone, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be the best pick on this list. However, you can pick any Narzo phone if you seek a powerful gaming experience. You can choose the Samsung M33 or M32 phone for the best overall features.
Online discounts: Online shopping platforms like Amazon usually provide huge discounts and deals during the offer period. You can also exchange your old phone for getting more discounts. However, your old phone should be damage-free to get the exchange offer.
Products price list
|Pros
|Cons
|Redmi Note 11
|Rs. 13,999
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|Rs. 17,000
|Realme Narzo 30
|Rs. 16,999
|Realme Narzo 50
|Rs. 14,499
|Realme Narzo 50 Pro
|Rs. 19,999
|Samsung M33
|Rs. 14,499
|Samsung M32
|Rs. 11,499
|Samsung M13
|Rs. 13,999
|Techno Pova 5G
|Rs. 15,299
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will go live on 22nd September 2022 for Amazon Prime users. For non-prime users, the sale will go live on 23rd September 2022.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will offer discounts on mobile phones and accessories, laptops, smartphones, and electronic items like TV, refrigerators, and other home appliances.
Bundle your purchases and avail exchange offers to get better pricing overall.
Amazon devices like kindle ebooks, Alexa-powered speakers, fire TV stick models, etc. are also offered at discounted prices.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will end on 25th September 2022.