Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best deals on mobiles under 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

The competition in the Indian smartphone market is fierce as major players like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc., are constantly trying to upgrade their smartphone models. With new models being launched in the market every year, you might get confused while picking the best smartphones. Moreover, many users cannot upgrade their smartphones because of the price. However, you can easily buy your favorite smartphones at discounted rates from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022! Top smartphones under Rs. 20,000 Here are the top smartphones that Amazon users can buy under Rs. 20,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Have you ever imagined that one of the flagship phones, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will be available at a 22% discount? Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available at a discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. By availing of this offer, you can get a smartphone integrated with a 108MP camera within the 20k range! Specifications: Colour: Vintage Bronze, Dark Nebula, Dark Night, Glacial Blue

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Camera: Quad rear camera setup with 108MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 5MP macro mode

Display: 6.67 AMOLED Display

Battery: 5020 mAH

Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Fast charger: 33W

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons Thin bezel design The inbuilt storage option of 256GB is not available Amazing battery backup Great camera setup

2. Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage) The popular Realme Narzo 30 is offered at a 6% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Don’t think of the low discount as you can also get this excellent phone at a no-cost EMI! Additional exchange offers are also offered in this bumper sale. Specifications: Colour: Racing Silver, Racing Blue,

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) processor

Camera: Triple rear camera setup with 48MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera

Display: 6.5 Full HD display

Battery: 5000 mAH

Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Fast charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons Super fast refresh rate of 90 Hz The camera configuration could have been better Long Lasting battery backup Lightweight design

3. Realme Narzo 50 5G Realme Narzo 50 5G can be bought at a 22% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022! This phone is packed with a powerful processor specially developed for gaming enthusiasts. Its full HD display and long-lasting battery backup will provide you with hours of satisfying gaming experience! Specifications: Colour: Racing Silver, Racing Blue,

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 powerful gaming Processor

Camera: Triple Rear camera setup with 48MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera

Display: 6.5 Full HD Display

Battery: 5000 mAH

Memory: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Fast Charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons Ultrasmooth refresh rate of 90 Hz The camera setup is ordinary Full HD+ resolution Powerful octa-core processor

4. Realme Narzo 50 5G Pro Priced just under Rs. 20,000, Realme Narzo 50 5G Pro has been upgraded with the latest Android 12 OS. A powerful gaming phone, Narzo 50 Pro is also fitted with a 48MP AI triple camera setup to capture photos in great detail. You can purchase this phone at 23% discounted rates at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Specifications: Colour: Dark Blue, Brown, Stardust Brown, Midnight Blue, Light Green

Processor: MediaTek 920

Camera: Triple camera setup (48MP+8MP+2MP)

Display: Full HD+

Battery: 5000 maH

Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128GB storage

Fast charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display The selfie camera could have been more powerful 33W Dart charge In-display fingerprint scanner

5. Samsung Galaxy M13 Get a high-quality Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone at a 22% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It comes in two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB + 128GB ROM configurations. It runs on the latest Android 12 OS and is fitted with a 6.6-inch full HD LCD. Specifications: Colour: Dark Blue, Brown, Stardust Brown, Midnight Blue, Light Green

Processor: Octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor

Camera: Triple camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP)

Display: LCD infinity O

Battery: 6000 maH

Memory: 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128GB

Fast charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Cons Pros 6000 mAH battery for long-lasting performance The front camera is just 8MP Powerful OCTA core processor High-resolution triple camera setup

6. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G The popular Samsung Galaxy M33 5G phone is available at a 42% whopping discount! Integrated with RAM plus slot, the internal memory of this device can be expanded up to 1TB. The latest One UI 4 OS is integrated into this phone to offer a seamless experience to the users. Specifications: Colour: Mystique Green and Emerald Brown

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor

Camera: Quad camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP)

Display: LCD Full HD+

Battery: 6000 mAH

Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128 GB

Fast charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons KNOX security features The front camera is just 8MP Powerful primary camera Intelligent cooling technology

7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Redmi Note 11T 5G is available at a 24% discounted price at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. This smartphone comes with a 33W pro fast charging system, and the fast charger is included in the package. The thin bezel design and powerful camera configuration make it one of the most desirable smartphones under Rs. 20,000! Specifications: Colour: Stardust White, Matte Black, Aquamarine Blue

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core

Camera: Dual camera setup (50MP+8MP)

Display: Full HD+

Battery: 5000 mAH

Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128 GB

Fast charger: Included

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons Night camera code works brilliantly None RAM booster technology with 3GB of virtual memory Large display with 90Hz refresh rate

8. Tecno POVA 5G Though not a popular smartphone brand, Tecno POVA is a feature-packed phone offered at 47% discounted rates in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. The huge 6.9-inch display, 50 MP AI trip rear camera setup, and integrated 5G connectivity support are the few noteworthy features of this phone. Specifications: Colour: Aether Black

Processor: Dimensity 900 5G processor

Camera: 50 MP primary lens

Display: Full HD+

Battery: 6000 mAH

Memory: 6GB/8GB, 128 GB

Fast charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons 120 Hz refresh rate Only one color option 50 MP ultra clear rear camera RAM expansion up to 11GB

9. Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11 is available at a 22% discounted rate during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. With full HD display, HD quality camera, and other latest features, it is surely one of the best mobiles under Rs. 20,000. It comes with inbuilt Alexa and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 2 months! Specifications: Colour: Stardust White, Horizon Blue, Space Black

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon 680-6nm

Camera: Quad core (50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP)

Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED

Battery: 5000 mAH

Memory: 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128 GB storage

Fast Charger: 33W Pro fast charger included

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Outdated processor Powerful quad camera setup Latest MIUI 13 OS

10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Samsung Galaxy M32 can be bought at a whopping 32% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A powerful battery, 64MP quad camera setup, and infinity U-cut display make this smartphone one of the best picks under Rs. 20,000. Specifications: Colour: Black, Light Blue, Prime Black

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 octa core processor

Camera: Quad core (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP)

Display: 6.4 inch super AMOLED

Battery: 6000 mAH

Memory: 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128 GB storage

Fast charger: NA

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons 64MP primary lens captures great pictures None Classy design and finish Powerful battery backup

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 108MP primary lens 120 Hz refresh rate Powerful battery backup Realme Narzo 30 Expandable memory up to 1TB Lightweight phone Built for powerful gaming performance Realme Narzo 50 Powerful gaming processor 48MP nightscape camera mode 5-core protection Realme Narzo 50 Pro Ultra HD 48 MP camera Super AMOLED display 33W Dart charge support Techno Pova 5G 120 Hz refresh rate Full HD+ Dot-in display Advanced video shoot modes like slow motion, timelapse, bokeh, etc Redmi Note 11 Built-in Alexa 33W fast charger included Long lasting battery Samsung M31 Super Amoled Full HD+ resolution One UI 4.1 OS Powerful battery backup Redmi 11T 5G RAM booster Dual split fast charge technology 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Samsung M33 Powerful processor Sufficient storage One UI 4 OS Samsung M13 Infinity O full HD+ display Latest camera features Stylish design

Best value for money In this price range, Samsung M33 offers the best value because it is integrated with the latest processor, memory, and camera features. Moreover, it is priced below Rs. 15,000 due to the massive 42% discount the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers. Protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a quad camera setup, make it a purchase-worthy phone. Best overall Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has to be one of the deserving contenders for the best overall phone in this price range. It has not only got a 108MP camera but its processor and refresh rate are also quite impressive. Moreover, its super Amoled display is built to provide a superior experience to the users. How to find the best phones under Rs. 20,000? Usually, it is hard to find premium smartphones under Rs. 20,000. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, you can get some of the best smartphone models within the Rs. 20,000 price range. However, comparing phones by price points is not the ideal way to pick smartphones. You must ensure these things to buy the best phones under Rs. 20,000: Your preference: Your preference decides the best phones under Rs. 20,000. For example, if you are looking for a camera-oriented phone, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be the best pick on this list. However, you can pick any Narzo phone if you seek a powerful gaming experience. You can choose the Samsung M33 or M32 phone for the best overall features. Online discounts: Online shopping platforms like Amazon usually provide huge discounts and deals during the offer period. You can also exchange your old phone for getting more discounts. However, your old phone should be damage-free to get the exchange offer. Products price list

Pros Cons Redmi Note 11 Rs. 13,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Rs. 17,000 Realme Narzo 30 Rs. 16,999 Realme Narzo 50 Rs. 14,499 Realme Narzo 50 Pro Rs. 19,999 Samsung M33 Rs. 14,499 Samsung M32 Rs. 11,499 Samsung M13 Rs. 13,999 Techno Pova 5G Rs. 15,299