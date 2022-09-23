Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 34% off on OnePlus mobiles

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get your hands on one of these OnePlus smartphones that come with exciting features.

The most awaited annual sale has started. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on OnePlus Mobiles is the right time to grab spectacular exchange deals, fetch massive discounts and ensure ample savings while purchasing a new phone. OnePlus phones have always been a hot pick during every festive season. Are you also eyeing a new smartphone for yourself? Get it during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and save more! Not only do you get a standard sale discount on this product, but also an additional 10% discount on SBI cards. Let the search begin for finding the most efficient and discounted OnePlus mobile during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: 1. OnePlus 10R 5G OnePlus 10 R 5G is a flagship phone of the leading Chinese brand, OnePlus. This model allows you to experience a new language based on textured visuals that are easy to comprehend. With UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Video Nightscape, Tilt-shift Mode, Video HDR, Timelapse, and Hyperlapse mode, this phone lets you click detailed and sharp pictures that capture a beautiful memory. The phone has excellent display competency that makes it comforting for the eyes, as it features Reading Mode, Hyper Touch Mode, and Auto-Brightness. The OnePlus 10R also comes with the Alexa Built-In functionality, so the device will exactly do what you command! Specifications: Display - 6.7-inches Storage - 256 GB Rear camera - 50 + 32 MP OS - OxygenOS 12 Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Robust performance No SD Card slot Premium design

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 This 5G-enabled OnePlus phone is a perfect buy this festive season. The hot-selling model of the OnePlus features an Octa Core monster chipset that boosts this model's power over the older ones. Its support for Wi-Fi 6, dragon slaying power efficiency, and thermal control set this model apart from its competitors. Moreover, its display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Specifications: Display - 6.43-inches Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 64 MP OS - OxygenOS 11 Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Fast charging at 65W Android 12 is not available Sleek and elegant design

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite There are many reasons to opt for this phone. Its display features dark mode, and the camera includes Dual-View Video, AI Scene Enhancement, and HDR Night Portrait that help you click stunning pictures. Specifications: Display - 6.59 Inches Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 64+2+2 MP OS - OxygenOS 12 Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Powerful battery backup Does not provide dual stereo speakers Fast processor as compared to price range

4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Buying this model of OnePlus will ensure every shot you click is a masterpiece. Its efficient camera clicks the pictures with calibrated styles and adds the most iconic colours to give the clicked image an impeccable effect. Furthermore, its flagship performance with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures a seamless performance. Specifications: Display - 6.7 inch Storage - 256 GB Rear camera - 48 + 50 + 8 MP OS - Oxygen OS 12 Front camera - 32 MP

Pros Cons Fast processor Fingerprint sensor may not work properly sometimes Impressive camera Costly

5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G-enabled phone that is unlocked for all carriers. Its processor Mediatek Dimensity 1300 and OS 12.0 adds to its value. In addition, the phone's display features AI Color Enhancement, Dark Mode, HDR Nightscape, Dual View, Retouching & Exciting Filters that enhance the customer experience while watching a movie or playing a game. You can download the Alexa app to use Alexa's hands-free feature on this phone. Specifications: Display - 6.43-inches Storage - 256 GB Rear camera - 50+8+2 MP OS - OxygenOS 12 Front camera - 32 MP Processor - Mediatek Dimensity 1300

Pros Cons Supports fast 80W charging Does not provide an expandable memory option Sharp display

6. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Crafted with elegance, OnePlus Nord N20 SE is the best phone that will not even hurt your pocket but offer you useful features in this price range. The phone is dual SIM and features a 720 x 1612 pixel high-resolution display. The N20 SE also supports extendable memory of up to 1 TB and weighs only 350 grams. Specifications: Display - 6.56 inch Storage - 64GB Rear camera - 50 + 2 MP OS - Android 12 Front camera - 8 MP

Pros Cons Various colours available Phone may sometimes hang due to lower RAM storage Decent battery

7. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor with Adreno 660 GPU and Fluid AMOLED display, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the best bet you can play this Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. With Latest LTPO Technology, 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging capability, this phone is best-known for providing seamless performance and looks great while carrying it. Specifications: Display - 6.7 inches Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 48 + 50 + 8 + 2 MP OS - OxygenOS 11 Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Incredible camera Average battery Light-fastening performance

8. OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10T is another flagship phone of this brand that you can buy this festive season. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset ensures customers get an immersive and spectacular user experience. The phone is bundled with all the perks that you can expect. It has a Fluid AMOLED display, robust battery of 4800 mAh, and an Image Sharpner Video Color Enhancer, making this phone a must-buy during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Specifications: Display - 6.7 inches Storage - 128 GB Rear camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP OS - OxygenOS 12 Front camera - 16 MP

Pros Cons Robust battery backup Expensive Excellent camera Does not offer an SD card slot

Price of OnePlus mobiles at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus 10R 5G Rs. 36,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Rs. 23,998 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Rs. 18,999 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Rs. 66,999 OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Rs. 28,999 OnePlus Nord N20 SE Rs. 16,499 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Rs. 49,999 OnePlus 10T 5G Rs. 49,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 10R 5G Battery - 5000 mAh RAM - 12GB Refresh rate - 120Hz OnePlus Nord CE 2 Battery - 4500 mAh RAM - 8GB Refresh rate - 90Hz OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Battery - 5000 mAh RAM - 6GB Refresh rate - 120Hz OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Battery - 5000 mAh RAM - 12GB Refresh rate - 120Hz OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Battery - 4500 mAh RAM - 12GB Refresh rate - 90Hz OnePlus Nord N20 SE Battery - 5000 mAh RAM - 4GB Refresh rate - 60Hz OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Battery - 4500 mAh RAM - 8GB Refresh rate - 120Hz OnePlus 10T 5G Battery - 4800 mAh RAM - 8GB Refresh rate - 120Hz

Best value for money OnePlus Nord CE2 is the best value for money that stands out from the above list. The phone lets you click the images in sharp and crisp detail with more vibrant colours when HDR is activated. This model will only cost you Rs. 23,998 and offers you ample features, including an ultra-wide-angle sensor and an AI-infused triple camera system. Best overall Considering all aspects, the OnePlus 10T 5G is the best overall model to buy this year in the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The phone is neither as expensive as the OnePlus 10 Pro and offers almost equivalent features to that phone. It is a complete package costing you Rs. 49,999. The phone has an excellent camera that provides you with Nightscape Mode, Ultra HDR, Retouch, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Long Exposure, Smart Screen Recognition, Tilt-Shift Mode, and Timelapse. Besides the camera, this model also has a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, enhancing its performance. How to find the perfect OnePlus mobile Amazon features smartphones of every brand, so picking an ideal one suited to your needs might be hard. Many users face the challenge of picking a phone as per their usage and preferences. The sole reason is that they are unaware of the specifications and features they are looking for. Once they know that, they can effortlessly make a decision and buy the right phone. When upgrading or purchasing smartphones, you must consider factors including RAM, Screen Size & Resolution, Storage, Processor, OS, Camera, Battery, and Design. Compare the phones based on these factors on different platforms to find the phone that best suits your needs.