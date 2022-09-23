Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 34% off on OnePlus mobiles

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is offering OnePlus smartphones at slashed down prices. Read on to know which ones are on sale.

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get your hands on one of these OnePlus smartphones that come with exciting features.

The most awaited annual sale has started. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on OnePlus Mobiles is the right time to grab spectacular exchange deals, fetch massive discounts and ensure ample savings while purchasing a new phone. OnePlus phones have always been a hot pick during every festive season.

Are you also eyeing a new smartphone for yourself? Get it during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and save more! Not only do you get a standard sale discount on this product, but also an additional 10% discount on SBI cards.

Let the search begin for finding the most efficient and discounted OnePlus mobile during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022:

1. OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10 R 5G is a flagship phone of the leading Chinese brand, OnePlus. This model allows you to experience a new language based on textured visuals that are easy to comprehend. With UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Video Nightscape, Tilt-shift Mode, Video HDR, Timelapse, and Hyperlapse mode, this phone lets you click detailed and sharp pictures that capture a beautiful memory. The phone has excellent display competency that makes it comforting for the eyes, as it features Reading Mode, Hyper Touch Mode, and Auto-Brightness. The OnePlus 10R also comes with the Alexa Built-In functionality, so the device will exactly do what you command!

Specifications:

Display - 6.7-inches

Storage - 256 GB

Rear camera - 50 + 32 MP

OS - OxygenOS 12

Front camera - 16 MP

ProsCons
Robust performanceNo SD Card slot
Premium design 
cellpic
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
14% off 36,999 42,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2

This 5G-enabled OnePlus phone is a perfect buy this festive season. The hot-selling model of the OnePlus features an Octa Core monster chipset that boosts this model's power over the older ones. Its support for Wi-Fi 6, dragon slaying power efficiency, and thermal control set this model apart from its competitors. Moreover, its display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Specifications:

Display - 6.43-inches

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 64 MP

OS - OxygenOS 11

Front camera - 16 MP

ProsCons
Fast charging at 65WAndroid 12 is not available
Sleek and elegant design 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23,998
Buy now

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

There are many reasons to opt for this phone. Its display features dark mode, and the camera includes Dual-View Video, AI Scene Enhancement, and HDR Night Portrait that help you click stunning pictures.

Specifications:

Display - 6.59 Inches

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 64+2+2 MP

OS - OxygenOS 12

Front camera - 16 MP

ProsCons
Powerful battery backupDoes not provide dual stereo speakers
Fast processor as compared to price range 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off 18,999 19,999
Buy now

4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Buying this model of OnePlus will ensure every shot you click is a masterpiece. Its efficient camera clicks the pictures with calibrated styles and adds the most iconic colours to give the clicked image an impeccable effect. Furthermore, its flagship performance with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures a seamless performance.

Specifications:

Display - 6.7 inch

Storage - 256 GB

Rear camera - 48 + 50 + 8 MP

OS - Oxygen OS 12

Front camera - 32 MP

ProsCons
Fast processorFingerprint sensor may not work properly sometimes
Impressive cameraCostly
cellpic
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
7% off 66,999 71,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G-enabled phone that is unlocked for all carriers. Its processor Mediatek Dimensity 1300 and OS 12.0 adds to its value. In addition, the phone's display features AI Color Enhancement, Dark Mode, HDR Nightscape, Dual View, Retouching & Exciting Filters that enhance the customer experience while watching a movie or playing a game. You can download the Alexa app to use Alexa's hands-free feature on this phone.

Specifications:

Display - 6.43-inches

Storage - 256 GB

Rear camera - 50+8+2 MP

OS - OxygenOS 12

Front camera - 32 MP

Processor - Mediatek Dimensity 1300

ProsCons
Supports fast 80W chargingDoes not provide an expandable memory option
Sharp display 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
28,999
Buy now

6. OnePlus Nord N20 SE

Crafted with elegance, OnePlus Nord N20 SE is the best phone that will not even hurt your pocket but offer you useful features in this price range. The phone is dual SIM and features a 720 x 1612 pixel high-resolution display. The N20 SE also supports extendable memory of up to 1 TB and weighs only 350 grams.

Specifications:

Display - 6.56 inch

Storage - 64GB

Rear camera - 50 + 2 MP

OS - Android 12

Front camera - 8 MP

ProsCons
Various colours availablePhone may sometimes hang due to lower RAM storage
Decent battery 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord N20 SE (Celestial Black, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

7. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor with Adreno 660 GPU and Fluid AMOLED display, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the best bet you can play this Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. With Latest LTPO Technology, 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging capability, this phone is best-known for providing seamless performance and looks great while carrying it.

Specifications:

Display - 6.7 inches

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 48 + 50 + 8 + 2 MP

OS - OxygenOS 11

Front camera - 16 MP

ProsCons
Incredible cameraAverage battery
Light-fastening performance 
cellpic
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
23% off 49,999 64,999
Buy now

8. OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T is another flagship phone of this brand that you can buy this festive season. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset ensures customers get an immersive and spectacular user experience. The phone is bundled with all the perks that you can expect. It has a Fluid AMOLED display, robust battery of 4800 mAh, and an Image Sharpner Video Color Enhancer, making this phone a must-buy during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Specifications:

Display - 6.7 inches

Storage - 128 GB

Rear camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP

OS - OxygenOS 12

Front camera - 16 MP

ProsCons
Robust battery backupExpensive
Excellent cameraDoes not offer an SD card slot
cellpic
OnePlus 10T 5G (Jade Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
49,999
Buy now

Price of OnePlus mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus 10R 5GRs. 36,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2Rs. 23,998
OnePlus Nord CE 2 LiteRs. 18,999
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GRs. 66,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GRs. 28,999
OnePlus Nord N20 SERs. 16,499
OnePlus 9 Pro 5GRs. 49,999
OnePlus 10T 5GRs. 49,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus 10R 5GBattery - 5000 mAhRAM - 12GBRefresh rate - 120Hz
OnePlus Nord CE 2Battery - 4500 mAhRAM - 8GBRefresh rate - 90Hz
OnePlus Nord CE 2 LiteBattery - 5000 mAhRAM - 6GBRefresh rate - 120Hz
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GBattery - 5000 mAhRAM - 12GBRefresh rate - 120Hz
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GBattery - 4500 mAhRAM - 12GBRefresh rate - 90Hz
OnePlus Nord N20 SEBattery - 5000 mAhRAM - 4GBRefresh rate - 60Hz
OnePlus 9 Pro 5GBattery - 4500 mAhRAM - 8GBRefresh rate - 120Hz
OnePlus 10T 5GBattery - 4800 mAhRAM - 8GBRefresh rate - 120Hz

Best value for money

OnePlus Nord CE2 is the best value for money that stands out from the above list. The phone lets you click the images in sharp and crisp detail with more vibrant colours when HDR is activated. This model will only cost you Rs. 23,998 and offers you ample features, including an ultra-wide-angle sensor and an AI-infused triple camera system.

Best overall

Considering all aspects, the OnePlus 10T 5G is the best overall model to buy this year in the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The phone is neither as expensive as the OnePlus 10 Pro and offers almost equivalent features to that phone. It is a complete package costing you Rs. 49,999. The phone has an excellent camera that provides you with Nightscape Mode, Ultra HDR, Retouch, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Long Exposure, Smart Screen Recognition, Tilt-Shift Mode, and Timelapse. Besides the camera, this model also has a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, enhancing its performance.

How to find the perfect OnePlus mobile

Amazon features smartphones of every brand, so picking an ideal one suited to your needs might be hard. Many users face the challenge of picking a phone as per their usage and preferences. The sole reason is that they are unaware of the specifications and features they are looking for. Once they know that, they can effortlessly make a decision and buy the right phone. When upgrading or purchasing smartphones, you must consider factors including RAM, Screen Size & Resolution, Storage, Processor, OS, Camera, Battery, and Design. Compare the phones based on these factors on different platforms to find the phone that best suits your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi mobiles: Get up to 33% off
Upgrade to a OnePlus 5G mobile phone with amazing deals on Amazon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops under 30,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Get up to 48% off on laptops under 50,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops under 60,000: Get off up to 51%

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on OnePlus mobiles

When will the Great Indian Festival Sale start?

 Is there any benefit to being a Prime member while the Great Indian Festival Sale is ongoing?

When will the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 end?

How can I browse products and find the best deal during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale?

Which OnePlus phone has the maximum discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale?

View More
electronics FOR LESS