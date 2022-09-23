Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 34% off on OnePlus mobiles

When will the Great Indian Festival Sale start?
The Great Indian Festival Sale will start on September 23, 2022, for all customers on Amazon.
The most awaited annual sale has started. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on OnePlus Mobiles is the right time to grab spectacular exchange deals, fetch massive discounts and ensure ample savings while purchasing a new phone. OnePlus phones have always been a hot pick during every festive season.
Are you also eyeing a new smartphone for yourself? Get it during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and save more! Not only do you get a standard sale discount on this product, but also an additional 10% discount on SBI cards.
Let the search begin for finding the most efficient and discounted OnePlus mobile during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022:
1. OnePlus 10R 5G
OnePlus 10 R 5G is a flagship phone of the leading Chinese brand, OnePlus. This model allows you to experience a new language based on textured visuals that are easy to comprehend. With UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Video Nightscape, Tilt-shift Mode, Video HDR, Timelapse, and Hyperlapse mode, this phone lets you click detailed and sharp pictures that capture a beautiful memory. The phone has excellent display competency that makes it comforting for the eyes, as it features Reading Mode, Hyper Touch Mode, and Auto-Brightness. The OnePlus 10R also comes with the Alexa Built-In functionality, so the device will exactly do what you command!
Specifications:
Display - 6.7-inches
Storage - 256 GB
Rear camera - 50 + 32 MP
OS - OxygenOS 12
Front camera - 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust performance
|No SD Card slot
|Premium design
2. OnePlus Nord CE 2
This 5G-enabled OnePlus phone is a perfect buy this festive season. The hot-selling model of the OnePlus features an Octa Core monster chipset that boosts this model's power over the older ones. Its support for Wi-Fi 6, dragon slaying power efficiency, and thermal control set this model apart from its competitors. Moreover, its display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
Specifications:
Display - 6.43-inches
Storage - 128 GB
Rear camera - 64 MP
OS - OxygenOS 11
Front camera - 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging at 65W
|Android 12 is not available
|Sleek and elegant design
3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
There are many reasons to opt for this phone. Its display features dark mode, and the camera includes Dual-View Video, AI Scene Enhancement, and HDR Night Portrait that help you click stunning pictures.
Specifications:
Display - 6.59 Inches
Storage - 128 GB
Rear camera - 64+2+2 MP
OS - OxygenOS 12
Front camera - 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful battery backup
|Does not provide dual stereo speakers
|Fast processor as compared to price range
4. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
Buying this model of OnePlus will ensure every shot you click is a masterpiece. Its efficient camera clicks the pictures with calibrated styles and adds the most iconic colours to give the clicked image an impeccable effect. Furthermore, its flagship performance with the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures a seamless performance.
Specifications:
Display - 6.7 inch
Storage - 256 GB
Rear camera - 48 + 50 + 8 MP
OS - Oxygen OS 12
Front camera - 32 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast processor
|Fingerprint sensor may not work properly sometimes
|Impressive camera
|Costly
5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T is a 5G-enabled phone that is unlocked for all carriers. Its processor Mediatek Dimensity 1300 and OS 12.0 adds to its value. In addition, the phone's display features AI Color Enhancement, Dark Mode, HDR Nightscape, Dual View, Retouching & Exciting Filters that enhance the customer experience while watching a movie or playing a game. You can download the Alexa app to use Alexa's hands-free feature on this phone.
Specifications:
Display - 6.43-inches
Storage - 256 GB
Rear camera - 50+8+2 MP
OS - OxygenOS 12
Front camera - 32 MP
Processor - Mediatek Dimensity 1300
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports fast 80W charging
|Does not provide an expandable memory option
|Sharp display
6. OnePlus Nord N20 SE
Crafted with elegance, OnePlus Nord N20 SE is the best phone that will not even hurt your pocket but offer you useful features in this price range. The phone is dual SIM and features a 720 x 1612 pixel high-resolution display. The N20 SE also supports extendable memory of up to 1 TB and weighs only 350 grams.
Specifications:
Display - 6.56 inch
Storage - 64GB
Rear camera - 50 + 2 MP
OS - Android 12
Front camera - 8 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Various colours available
|Phone may sometimes hang due to lower RAM storage
|Decent battery
7. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor with Adreno 660 GPU and Fluid AMOLED display, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the best bet you can play this Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. With Latest LTPO Technology, 65W Wired Charging and 50W Wireless Charging capability, this phone is best-known for providing seamless performance and looks great while carrying it.
Specifications:
Display - 6.7 inches
Storage - 128 GB
Rear camera - 48 + 50 + 8 + 2 MP
OS - OxygenOS 11
Front camera - 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible camera
|Average battery
|Light-fastening performance
8. OnePlus 10T 5G
OnePlus 10T is another flagship phone of this brand that you can buy this festive season. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset ensures customers get an immersive and spectacular user experience. The phone is bundled with all the perks that you can expect. It has a Fluid AMOLED display, robust battery of 4800 mAh, and an Image Sharpner Video Color Enhancer, making this phone a must-buy during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
Specifications:
Display - 6.7 inches
Storage - 128 GB
Rear camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP
OS - OxygenOS 12
Front camera - 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust battery backup
|Expensive
|Excellent camera
|Does not offer an SD card slot
|Product
|Price
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|Rs. 36,999
|OnePlus Nord CE 2
|Rs. 23,998
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
|Rs. 18,999
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|Rs. 66,999
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Rs. 28,999
|OnePlus Nord N20 SE
|Rs. 16,499
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
|Rs. 49,999
|OnePlus 10T 5G
|Rs. 49,999
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus 10R 5G
|Battery - 5000 mAh
|RAM - 12GB
|Refresh rate - 120Hz
|OnePlus Nord CE 2
|Battery - 4500 mAh
|RAM - 8GB
|Refresh rate - 90Hz
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
|Battery - 5000 mAh
|RAM - 6GB
|Refresh rate - 120Hz
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|Battery - 5000 mAh
|RAM - 12GB
|Refresh rate - 120Hz
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Battery - 4500 mAh
|RAM - 12GB
|Refresh rate - 90Hz
|OnePlus Nord N20 SE
|Battery - 5000 mAh
|RAM - 4GB
|Refresh rate - 60Hz
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
|Battery - 4500 mAh
|RAM - 8GB
|Refresh rate - 120Hz
|OnePlus 10T 5G
|Battery - 4800 mAh
|RAM - 8GB
|Refresh rate - 120Hz
Best value for money
OnePlus Nord CE2 is the best value for money that stands out from the above list. The phone lets you click the images in sharp and crisp detail with more vibrant colours when HDR is activated. This model will only cost you Rs. 23,998 and offers you ample features, including an ultra-wide-angle sensor and an AI-infused triple camera system.
Best overall
Considering all aspects, the OnePlus 10T 5G is the best overall model to buy this year in the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The phone is neither as expensive as the OnePlus 10 Pro and offers almost equivalent features to that phone. It is a complete package costing you Rs. 49,999. The phone has an excellent camera that provides you with Nightscape Mode, Ultra HDR, Retouch, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Long Exposure, Smart Screen Recognition, Tilt-Shift Mode, and Timelapse. Besides the camera, this model also has a fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, enhancing its performance.
How to find the perfect OnePlus mobile
Amazon features smartphones of every brand, so picking an ideal one suited to your needs might be hard. Many users face the challenge of picking a phone as per their usage and preferences. The sole reason is that they are unaware of the specifications and features they are looking for. Once they know that, they can effortlessly make a decision and buy the right phone. When upgrading or purchasing smartphones, you must consider factors including RAM, Screen Size & Resolution, Storage, Processor, OS, Camera, Battery, and Design. Compare the phones based on these factors on different platforms to find the phone that best suits your needs.
Yes, Prime members can access incredible discounts on all the products 1 day prior compared to Non-prime members. It implies the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 for Prime members will start on September 22nd, 2022.
The Great Indian Festival Sale will last eight days for Prime members. However, for non-prime members, it will last for seven days and will continue till September 30, 2022.
Amazon is an integrated e-commerce platform that includes specific pages for each category with budget tabs. This way, you can easily shop on this e-commerce store and find the perfect deal this festive season.
Amazon offers an incredible discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The regular selling price for this phone is Rs. 66,999. However, one can get this phone for Rs. 60,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.