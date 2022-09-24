Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On Apple mobiles

Apple iPhones are regarded as one of the most reliable and long-lasting mobile phones among technology and phone aficionados. Apple iPhones have always been regarded as industry leaders in terms of offering cutting-edge technology and security to customers. However, selecting and purchasing an iPhone for first-time consumers may be difficult and daunting. The purpose of this post is to alleviate this difficulty by providing a comparison and extensive review of the top Apple phones available in India. Many people consider the iPhone a sign of prestige and class. Brand loyalists believe in Apple's reputation and are willing to spend a large amount of money to buy the most recent and updated version of the iPhone. However, first-time consumers should thoroughly study before deciding which iPhone model to purchase. Here is a list: 1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The cinematic option on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max provides shallow depth of field and automatically alters focus in your recordings. A professional camera system that includes new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras. Specifications: ● Display :6.7-inch ● Network service provider :Unlocked for All Carriers ● Operating system : IOS 14 ● Cellular technology : 2 G ● Water resistant : Rated IP68

Pros Cons Face ID The price does not include a charger Pro 12MP camera system Heavyweight MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers Super Retina XDR display

2. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue The Ceramic Shield on the Apple iPhone 12 is stronger than any smartphone glass. The A14 Bionic processor is the most powerful chip ever used in a smartphone. A sophisticated dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras and other capabilities such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The iPhone 12, the company's former flagship smartphone, is presently on sale at a reduced price. It comes in five different colours, so you may pick your favourite. Specifications: ● Display : 6.1-inch ● Model name : iPhone 12 64GB Blue ● Operating system : IOS 14 ● Cellular technology : 5 G ● Memory storage capacity : 64 GB

Pros Cons Incredible contrast and higher resolution Less battery life Night mode on all cameras Durable and retains value HDR video recording

3. iPhone 14 128GB starlight The A15 Bionic processor in the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6-core CPU (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores), a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. According to IEC standard 60529., it is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes). MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers are both compatible. Specifications: ● Display : 6.1-inch ● Model name : iPhone 14 64GB Blue ● Operating system : IOS ● Cellular technology : 5 G ● Capacity :128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Pros Cons Water and dust resistant The speed is quite slow. Aluminium design 12MP TrueDepth front camera Dual-camera system

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Alpine Green Create amazing depth effects and focus changes in your films automatically. Bring a new level of narrative to your situation. A more vibrant OLED display that is both more power efficient and easier to view in direct sunlight. With a long-lasting, water- and dust-resistant design. Specifications: ● Display : 6.1-inch ● Model name : iPhone 13 pro ● Operating system : IOS ● Cellular technology : 5 G ● Capacity : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB ● Display : vivid OLED

Pros Cons Durable design with ceramic Shield No hybrid sim slot Full sunlight and power efficiency A significant improvement in battery life Superfast Neural engine

5. Apple iPhone SE Advanced single-camera system featuring a 12MP wide-angle camera, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast speed MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording. Specifications: ● Display : 4.7-inch ● Model name : iPhone SE ● Operating system : IOS ● Cellular technology : 5 G ● Capacity : 128GB ● Display : Retina HD display

Pros Cons Long battery life No night mode camera Tough glass and durable design Simple and fast touch ID Water and dust resistant

6. Apple iPhone 13 Mini The Apple iPhone 13 Mini features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide sensors, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and many more features. A15 Bionic chip for super fast performance. Video playback time of up to 17 hours Specifications: ● Display : 5.4-inch ● Model name : iPhone ● Operating system : IOS 14 ● Cellular technology : 2 G ● Capacity : 64GB, 256GB, 512GB ● Display : Super Retina XDR display

Pros Cons Smart HDR 4 Repairs are exorbitantly expensive Fast-charge capable Surgical-grade stainless steel design Water and dust resistant

7. iPhone 14 Plus 256GB Midnight The iPhone 14 Plus includes advanced camera technology for taking better images in low light. Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld footage in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps Specifications: ● Display : 6.7-inch ● Model name : iPhone ● Operating system : IOS ● Cellular technology : 5 GB ● Capacity : 256GB ● Display : Super Retina XDR display

Pros Cons Crash detection Small in size Long battery life Low light shots Smoooth handled medium

8. iPhone 14 Pro 1TB Space Black Dynamic Island is a fascinating new way to engage with iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps with the 48MP main camera for up to 4x better quality. Video in action mode is smooth, steady, and handheld. Specifications ● Display : 6.1-inch ● Model name : iPhone ● Operating system : IOS ● Cellular technology : 5 GB ● Capacity : 512 GB ● Display : Retina XDR display

Pros Cons Super fast and efficient No USB-C Compatible with MagSafe accessories Just 3x optical zoom 12MP TrueDepth camera Has Fast charging cable

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max A15 Bionic chip 12MP TrueDepth front camera Super Retina XDR display Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip 12MP Ultra Wide cameras Super Retina XDR display iPhone 14 4K Dolby Vision Crash Detection calls Advanced camera system Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) A15 Bionic chip Super Retina XDR display 6x optical zoom range Apple iPhone SE A15 Bionic chip Up to 15 hours of video playback 7MP FaceTime HD camera Apple iPhone 13 Mini A15 Bionic chip Up to 17 hours of video playback Advanced dual-camera system iPhone 14 Plus Advanced camera system 4K Dolby Vision Vital safety technology iPhone 14 Pro 1TB 48MP Main camera Super Retina XDR display 4x greater resolution

Best value for money iPhone mobile The iPhone 13 Mini offers all of the same features as the iPhone 13, with the only change being the device's size. According to brand lovers, the iPhone 13 Mini is being marketed as the finest value-for-money iPhone. It is ideal for consumers searching for a compact iPhone. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide sensors, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and many more features. Best overall iPhone mobile Buyers looking for the best overall iPhone in India can consider getting the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is one of the top Apple iPhones available in India. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features an A15 bionic processor with a higher refresh rate of 120HZ. It also includes a fantastic camera that allows users to produce cinematic-style videos. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone accessible in India since it runs on iOs 15, which provides cutting-edge performance. The iPhone boasts a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, making processing quicker and better. How to choose the best Apple phone? According to the article, newbie customers should consider several factors when purchasing the iPhone because the iPhone offers different functions and facilities. Various factors one should consider while buying a new Apple phone are battery life, screen size, processor, camera, display and much more. Firstly, you should think of the features you are looking for and your budget, as it will help reduce a lot of options. Once you are aware of the features you want, compare them with the existing models and make the final decision. Product price list

Product Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max ₹ 1,09,900 Apple iPhone 12 ₹ 42,999 iPhone 14 ₹ 79,900 Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) ₹ 99,900 Apple iPhone SE ₹ 48,900 Apple iPhone 13 Mini ₹ 93,496 iPhone 14 Plus ₹ 99,900 iPhone 14 Pro 1TB ₹ 1,59,900