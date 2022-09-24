Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Apple mobiles

  Published on Sep 24, 2022 19:12 IST
Summary:

The luxury design components of the Apple iPhone are paired with high-quality features to produce an appealing smartphone on all levels. The Apple iPhone is well-known for its high-quality smartphones. We'll go through the top Apple iPhones that will be available for purchase at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

product info
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On Apple mobiles 

Apple iPhones are regarded as one of the most reliable and long-lasting mobile phones among technology and phone aficionados. Apple iPhones have always been regarded as industry leaders in terms of offering cutting-edge technology and security to customers. However, selecting and purchasing an iPhone for first-time consumers may be difficult and daunting.

The purpose of this post is to alleviate this difficulty by providing a comparison and extensive review of the top Apple phones available in India. Many people consider the iPhone a sign of prestige and class. Brand loyalists believe in Apple's reputation and are willing to spend a large amount of money to buy the most recent and updated version of the iPhone. However, first-time consumers should thoroughly study before deciding which iPhone model to purchase.

Here is a list:

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The cinematic option on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max provides shallow depth of field and automatically alters focus in your recordings. A professional camera system that includes new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras.

Specifications:

Display :6.7-inch

Network service provider :Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating system : IOS 14

Cellular technology : 2 G

Water resistant : Rated IP68

ProsCons
Face IDThe price does not include a charger
Pro 12MP camera systemHeavyweight
MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers 
Super Retina XDR display 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Sierra Blue
Check Price on Amazon

2. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue

The Ceramic Shield on the Apple iPhone 12 is stronger than any smartphone glass. The A14 Bionic processor is the most powerful chip ever used in a smartphone. A sophisticated dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras and other capabilities such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The iPhone 12, the company's former flagship smartphone, is presently on sale at a reduced price. It comes in five different colours, so you may pick your favourite.

Specifications:

Display : 6.1-inch

Model name : iPhone 12 64GB Blue

Operating system : IOS 14

Cellular technology : 5 G

Memory storage capacity : 64 GB

ProsCons
Incredible contrast and higher resolutionLess battery life
Night mode on all cameras 
Durable and retains value 
HDR video recording 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
29% off 46,999 65,900
Buy now

3. iPhone 14 128GB starlight

The A15 Bionic processor in the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6-core CPU (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores), a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. According to IEC standard 60529., it is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes). MagSafe accessories and Qi wireless chargers are both compatible.

Specifications:

Display : 6.1-inch

Model name : iPhone 14 64GB Blue

Operating system : IOS

Cellular technology : 5 G

Capacity :128GB, 256GB, 512GB

ProsCons
Water and dust resistantThe speed is quite slow.
Aluminium design 
12MP TrueDepth front camera 
Dual-camera system 
cellpic
iPhone 14 128GB (Product) RED
Check Price on Amazon

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Alpine Green

Create amazing depth effects and focus changes in your films automatically. Bring a new level of narrative to your situation.

A more vibrant OLED display that is both more power efficient and easier to view in direct sunlight. With a long-lasting, water- and dust-resistant design.

Specifications:

Display : 6.1-inch

Model name : iPhone 13 pro

Operating system : IOS

Cellular technology : 5 G

Capacity : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Display : vivid OLED

ProsCons
Durable design with ceramic ShieldNo hybrid sim slot
Full sunlight and power efficiency 
A significant improvement in battery life 
Superfast Neural engine 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) - Alpine Green
13% off 104,900 119,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone SE

Advanced single-camera system featuring a 12MP wide-angle camera, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast speed MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Portrait mode, and 1080p video recording.

Specifications:

Display : 4.7-inch

Model name : iPhone SE

Operating system : IOS

Cellular technology : 5 G

Capacity : 128GB

Display : Retina HD display

ProsCons
Long battery lifeNo night mode camera
Tough glass and durable design 
Simple and fast touch ID 
Water and dust resistant 
cellpic
Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - (Product) RED (3rd Generation)
48,900
Buy now

6. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide sensors, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and many more features.

A15 Bionic chip for super fast performance. Video playback time of up to 17 hours

Specifications:

Display : 5.4-inch

Model name : iPhone

Operating system : IOS 14

Cellular technology : 2 G

Capacity : 64GB, 256GB, 512GB

Display : Super Retina XDR display

ProsCons
Smart HDR 4Repairs are exorbitantly expensive
Fast-charge capable 
Surgical-grade stainless steel design 
Water and dust resistant 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512GB) - (Product) RED
Check Price on Amazon

7. iPhone 14 Plus 256GB Midnight

The iPhone 14 Plus includes advanced camera technology for taking better images in low light. Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld footage in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

Specifications:

Display : 6.7-inch

Model name : iPhone

Operating system : IOS

Cellular technology : 5 GB

Capacity : 256GB

Display : Super Retina XDR display

ProsCons
Crash detectionSmall in size
Long battery life 
Low light shots 
Smoooth handled medium 
cellpic
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB Midnight
Check Price on Amazon

8. iPhone 14 Pro 1TB Space Black

Dynamic Island is a fascinating new way to engage with iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps with the 48MP main camera for up to 4x better quality. Video in action mode is smooth, steady, and handheld.

Specifications

Display : 6.1-inch

Model name : iPhone

Operating system : IOS

Cellular technology : 5 GB

Capacity : 512 GB

Display : Retina XDR display

ProsCons
Super fast and efficientNo USB-C
Compatible with MagSafe accessoriesJust 3x optical zoom
12MP TrueDepth camera 
Has Fast charging cable 
cellpic
iPhone 14 Pro 512GB Silver
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple iPhone 13 Pro MaxA15 Bionic chip12MP TrueDepth front cameraSuper Retina XDR display
Apple iPhone 12 A14 Bionic chip12MP Ultra Wide camerasSuper Retina XDR display
iPhone 144K Dolby VisionCrash Detection callsAdvanced camera system
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB)A15 Bionic chipSuper Retina XDR display6x optical zoom range
Apple iPhone SEA15 Bionic chipUp to 15 hours of video playback7MP FaceTime HD camera
Apple iPhone 13 MiniA15 Bionic chipUp to 17 hours of video playbackAdvanced dual-camera system
iPhone 14 Plus Advanced camera system4K Dolby VisionVital safety technology
iPhone 14 Pro 1TB 48MP Main cameraSuper Retina XDR display4x greater resolution

Best value for money iPhone mobile

The iPhone 13 Mini offers all of the same features as the iPhone 13, with the only change being the device's size. According to brand lovers, the iPhone 13 Mini is being marketed as the finest value-for-money iPhone. It is ideal for consumers searching for a compact iPhone. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide sensors, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and many more features.

Best overall iPhone mobile

Buyers looking for the best overall iPhone in India can consider getting the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is one of the top Apple iPhones available in India. The iPhone 13 Pro Max features an A15 bionic processor with a higher refresh rate of 120HZ. It also includes a fantastic camera that allows users to produce cinematic-style videos. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone accessible in India since it runs on iOs 15, which provides cutting-edge performance. The iPhone boasts a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, making processing quicker and better.

How to choose the best Apple phone?

According to the article, newbie customers should consider several factors when purchasing the iPhone because the iPhone offers different functions and facilities. Various factors one should consider while buying a new Apple phone are battery life, screen size, processor, camera, display and much more.

Firstly, you should think of the features you are looking for and your budget, as it will help reduce a lot of options. Once you are aware of the features you want, compare them with the existing models and make the final decision.

Product price list

ProductPrice
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,09,900
Apple iPhone 12  42,999
iPhone 14  79,900
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB)  99,900
Apple iPhone SE 48,900
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 93,496
iPhone 14 Plus  99,900
iPhone 14 Pro 1TB  1,59,900

 

 

 

