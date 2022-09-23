Amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale on cameras & photography

Sony cameras

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is always exciting, especially when it comes to buying gadgets, home appliances, accessories, or any other device/product. It's also a great time to stock up on other products you have been eyeing for a while but didn't want to spend on. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on cameras and photography is starting with a fantastic opportunity to grab the best deals online. Many camera types and brands can be found at a discount with incredible discounts. 1. DC02 Dash Cam The DC-CAM is a dual dash cam with front and rear cameras that can display and record consistently. The dash cam has two versions: 1080P FHD (front camera) and 720P (rear camera). With a super night/day vision camera, the DC02 dash cam is advanced enough for any safety you might need. It will monitor the roads in super clear definition, capturing license plates, road signs, and more. It also has loop recording to maintain a permanent record of events. Specifications: ● Brand - Camark ● Video resolution - 1080p and 720p ● Display - LCD ● Display resolution - 1080p ● Display size - 7.62 cms ● Weight - 300 grams

Pros Cons Dual dash camera Mediocre build quality Loop recording Decent front camera

2. Imou Security Camera With a full HD 1080p video feed, a strong Wi-Fi connection, and audio and sound detection, the Imou Security Camera have everything you need for home security. Wirelessly stream video onto your mobile devices with built-in 2-way audio and motion detection alerts. Mount this camera directly onto the metal surface by a magnetic bracket. This is an ideal home security camera for your kids and family. A built-in wide-angle lens and powerful infrared LEDs provide crystal clear videos so that you can enjoy peace of mind all day long. Specifications: ● Brand - Imou ● Connector type - Wireless ● Power source - Corded electric ● Mounting type - Magnetic ● Usage - Indoor ● Connectivity protocol - HomePlug ● Controller type - Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons Decent quality No local download option in its app Easily accessible via phone Amazing motion detection

3. PROCUS Rush 2.0 If you're looking for a durable action camera with outstanding features, RUSH 2.0 is the camera you can opt for. It is a device that facilitates taking videos and pictures even for beginners. The integrated Wi-Fi allows you to connect your smartphone or tablet for live viewing and take photos and videos seamlessly. You can also control all functions of the camera with their app. The RUSH 2.0 is a compact, lightweight, durable action sports camera designed with waterproof materials to capture your adventures. It's also equipped with EIS (Video Stabilisation), which allows you to capture high-quality videos and images without shaking. Its external mic helps capture sound from all directions with crisp details. Specifications: ● Brand - PROCUS ● Colour - Black ● Connector type - Wi-Fi ● Optical zoom - 4x ● Flash memory type - Micro SD ● Size - 2-inches ● Camcorder type - Action camera

Pros Cons Good battery backup Basic image stabilisation Waterproof Slow motion feature

4. Procus Ambassador Dash Cam The Procus dash cam is a surveillance camera with both front and backup cameras. With the dashboard in your car, you can have a 24/7 dash cam recording everything. The wide dynamic range provides extensive road coverage and frontal and rearward facing views, so you can get the best recording angles. Its real 1080p front, cabin cameras, and wide dynamic range can capture high-quality videos. It also features a parking monitor feature that lets you track activity while your car is parked away. The motion detection feature ensures that the dash cam records any movement, even in standby mode. Specifications: ● Brand - PROCUS ● Connector type - Wi-Fi ● Video Capture Resolution - 1080p ● Control method - App ● Mounting type - Suction Mount

Pros Cons Easy to install Small screen Good video quality Nice build quality

5. Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 The Panasonic Lumix G85 is the most versatile camera you can own during the sale. With a focal range that covers full-frame to super-telephoto, this compact mirrorless camera shoots top-quality 4K Ultra HD video and still images with a high level of creative control. The gadget is complemented by Dual I.S.2, which helps minimize blurring caused by hand motion during shooting with high-resolution 4K video. The G85 has a 4K photo mode that lets you shoot high-resolution images at 16MP with impeccable details. With 4K video capture, the G85 can capture the most beautiful moments in life. Moreover, with powerful focus modes, this camera can capture photos with a sharp focus. Specifications: ● Brand - Panasonic ● Form factor - Mirrorless ● Special feature - Live view ● Digital zoom - 4x ● Display type - LCD ● Video capture resolution - 2160p ● Connector type - HDMI and Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Suitable for beginners Dull pics in low light conditions Great image stabilisation 4k video recording

6. CP Plus IP Camera The CP Plus IP Camera is perfect for your home or office surveillance. The 2-megapixel camera has wide-angle vision and provides 360° coverage of your house or office at night. With good-quality video streaming and cloud video storage, the camera can work like an efficient security guard 24/7. This smart CCTV camera has two-way talk and an intelligent motion sensor to quickly react to any unusual activity in your neighborhood. This smart security camera is also equipped with infrared LEDs for enhanced night vision, making recording easier in low-light conditions. Specifications: ● Brand - CP PLUS ● Usage - Indoor ● Power source - Corded Electric ● Connector type - Wireless ● Connectivity - Wi-Fi ● Controller Type - Amazon Alexa ● Compatible Devices - Laptop

Pros Cons Easy to install Average mic quality Good picture quality Wifi connectivity

7. Imou 360° Security Camera The Imou 360° Security Camera is a sleek, stylish security camera with a modern design. Its 1080p Full HD video resolution offers crystal clear videos and recordings. It features built-in night vision up to 10 meters, so you can see at night. The camera is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With two-way audio, the camera automatically detects alarming noises or events and alerts you quickly, keeping you safe at home. Specifications: ● Brand - Imou ● Connector type - Wi-Fi ● Usage - Indoor ● Connectivity protocol - Homeplug ● Mounting type - Table, Wall, or Ceiling ● Power source - Corded Electric

Pros Cons Two-way talk Mediocre night vision Alarm notification Accurate AI human detection

Pros Cons Great build quality The tilt vertically features are missing Compact design Super Capacitor Tech

8. NEXDIGITRON A3 Car Dash Camera The NEXDIGITRON A3 boasts a minimalist design that will catch the eyes of passersby. The durable non-intrusive design ensures its OEM-like fitment, and the dashcam is fully detachable from its mount. In addition, this dashcam is supplied by a supercapacitor, which enables it to resist the intense heat and cold of India's climate. Specifications: ● Brand - NEXDIGITRON ● Mounting type - Adhesive mount ● Video capture resolution - 1080p ● View - 140 degrees ● Control method - App ● Weight - 410 grams

Pros Cons Great build quality The tilt vertically features are missing Compact design Super Capacitor Tech

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DC02 Dash Cam Dual dash camera Loop Recording Decent front camera Imou Security Camera Decent quality Easily accessible via phone Amazing motion detection PROCUS Rush 2.0 Good battery backup Waterproof Slow Motion feature Procus Ambassador Dash Cam Easy to install Good video quality Nice build quality Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Suitable for beginners Great image stabilisation 4k video recording CP Plus IP Camera Easy to install Good picture quality Wifi connectivity Imou 360° Security Camera Two-way talk Alarm notification AI human detection NEXDIGITRON A3 Car Dash Camera Great build quality Compact design Super Capacitor Tech

Best Value for Money If you're looking for a camera in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale that offers the best value for money, look no further than the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85. This superzoom camera is one of the best options available on Amazon currently. The Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 is an advanced compact camera ready for any situation, from the beach to the mountains. It's equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor that captures detailed photos and videos. In addition to providing a range of fantastic features, it is also extremely rugged and waterproof. It will survive virtually any situation imaginable. Best Overall The NEXDIGITRON A3 Car Dash Camera is among the best dashboard cam in the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. It offers powerful features with crystal-clear videos. Moreover, the gadget features the best quality pictures and videos that help you get a wide view while you are driving or sitting in the car. This product will let you capture moments instantaneously and also comes with a big memory card that allows you to store a lot of data in one go. How to Find the Perfect Camera in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale? If you're looking to buy a good quality digital camera for capturing memorable moments or a security camera for your home, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the best. You get many new options with the available discounts. Picking the best one can be challenging, but filters on Amazon India allow you to narrow your search results and find the right products quickly. You could get the best camera that suits your budget, needs, and preferences by browsing through the product list, searching for deals, and checking out all available options with great deals on Amazon. Products Price List

S.No. Product Price 1. DC02 Dash Cam ₹ 3,790 2. Imou Security Camera ₹ 2,299 3. PROCUS Rush 2.0 ₹ 5,999 ₹ 5,999 4. Procus Ambassador Dash Cam ₹ 8,899 5. Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 ₹ 54,250 6. CP Plus IP Camera ₹ 1,999 7. Imou 360° Security Camera ₹ 2,299 8. NEXDIGITRON A3 Car Dash Camera ₹ 4,299