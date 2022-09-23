Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on laptops under 30,000

  Published on Sep 23, 2022 19:48 IST
Summary:

Best laptops under 30,000: Choose from our selection of the best laptops under 30,000. The sale features laptops with long-term performance, the newest 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and high battery life.

best laptops under 30,000

Purchasing a laptop has never been simple. Even though there are so many options in the market, people conduct extensive research before deciding on the best laptop for them. The price is certainly the first consideration, followed by the CPU, and the third consideration may be what you need the laptop for, i.e., your purpose.

So, if your budget is less than 30,000, here is a handpicked list of the best laptops available on Amazon for less than 30,000. Laptops under 30,000 are best suitable for students or if you only require a laptop for casual surfing and leisure.

However, if you want to play intensive games or do coding on a laptop, you will need to spend a bit more money. Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and more brands sell laptops for less than 30,000. So, if your budget is less than 30,000, this is what you should choose.

1. ASUS VivoBook 15 Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop

The ASUS VivoBook 15 sports a dual-storage architecture that provides speedy data throughput and a high storage capacity. Install apps on the SSD for faster response and download speed, and use the HDD for large files such as movies, music libraries, and photo albums.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

Hard Disk Size: 256 GB

CPU Model: Celeron N4020

RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Fast and efficientNot for gaming
NanoEdge bezels 
Chiclet keyboard 
Up to 6 hours of battery life 
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W
24% off 25,990 33,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 flawlessly blends laptop performance with tablet independence. It has mobile processing that is feature-rich but compact. It includes two cameras, an all-day battery, and several connectors.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 10.1 inches

Hard Disk Size: 128 GB

CPU Model: Celeron N4020

RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Lifetime ValidityLess battery life
Elegant design 
Lightweight 
Integrated graphics 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 10.1" (25cm)HD IPS Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB/128GB eMMC/Windows 10/1 Yr Warranty/Mineral Grey/1.1Kg), 82H0001YIN
44% off 17,990 32,090
Buy now

3. AVITA STATUS ULTIMUS S111 Laptop

Pre-installed with the most recent version of Windows 11 Home, web, and mobile-friendly. Its redesigned user interface is straightforward and allows exact control, enabling you to work more effectively.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 14.1 inches

Hard Disk Size: 128 GB

CPU Model: Celeron N4020

RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Mesmerising FHD displayLess sound quality
Captivating multimedia experience 
Lightning fast SSD 
All-day battery life 
cellpic
AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 NU14A1INC43PN-CS 14.1 FHD (35.81cms) Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB SSD/FHD Display/Windows 11 Home/ Intel UHD Graphics), Cloud Silver
40% off 17,990 29,990
Buy now

4. ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022)

This next-level laptop makes your work and studies easy with an N4500 Celeron processor. It has a high performance with great durability. This laptop offers an easier grip with higher battery backup.

Specifications:

Screen size: 11.6 inches

Hard Disk size: 128GB

CPU Model: Celeron N4500

RAM Memory Installed Size: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Long battery life 
In-built noise cancelling technology 
Fast graphic performance 
Great durability 
cellpic
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022), 11.6-inch HD, Intel Celeron N4500, (4GB RAM/128GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe®/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Star Grey/1.26 Kg), BR1100CKA-GJ0722W
39% off 18,990 30,990
Buy now

5. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop

The lower bezel on this laptop's stunningly bright HD display means you see more action and less distraction. Reduce the amounts of blue light using Acer BlueLightShield to decrease the detrimental effects of blue light exposure.

Specifications:

Screen size: 14 inches

Hard Disk size: 2 TB

CPU Model: A Series

RAM Memory Installed Size: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Practical and portableDisappointing image quality
Long-lasting battery 
Colour rich display 
Plenty of Ports 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD 3020e Dual-Core Processor/Win11 Home/4 GB/256GB SSD/1.9kgs 35.56 cm (14-inches) HD Display, A314-22, Windows 11 Home
34% off 22,990 34,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Thin and Light Laptop

This laptop is a multi-tasker with high storage. It comes with an anti-glare screen and gives a seamless typing experience. The best part is that it offers a lot of connectivity options.

Specifications:

Screen size: 39.62 centimeters

Hard disk size: 256 GB

CPU Model: Core i3

RAM Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
10 hr battery backupDisplay contrast is not good
Multi-touch trackpad 
High storage 
Anti-glare screen 
cellpic
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/Windows 11 Home/15.6 Inches (39.62 Cms) Fhd Anti Glare/Ms Office/Charcoal Gray/1.8 Kg Thin and Light Laptop
44% off 28,990 51,999
Buy now

7. HP Chromebook 11a Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop

The HP Chromebook 11a is powered by the Chrome OS and has automatic software upgrades to ensure you always have the most up-to-date virus protection. It boots up in under 10 seconds, remains quick throughout the day, and will not slow down with time.

Specifications:

Screen size: 11.6 inches

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

CPU Model: MediaTek MT8183

RAM Installed Size: 4 GB

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

ProsCons
Voice-enabled Google Assistant built-inSome apks are not supported
Boots in seconds 
MediaTek Integrated Graphics 
Stays fast throughout the day 
cellpic
HP Chromebook 11a, MediaTek MT8183 Processor 11.6 inch(29.5 cm) Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop (4 GB RAM/64 GB eMMC/ Chrome OS /Fast Charge/Google Assistant/Indigo Blue/1.07Kg), na0002MU, 1.07Kg
33% off 16,990 25,451
Buy now

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop

If you are usually on the go and seeking a laptop to fulfill your demands, the Ideapad Slim 1 is available for you. It weighs 1.2 kg and has a 17.7 mm thick shell. This laptop's up to 8-hour battery life allows you to discover and engage in what you love without interruption.

Specifications:

Screen size: 11.6 inches

Hard disk size: 256 GB

CPU Model: Celeron N4020

RAM Installed Size: 4 GB

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
LightweightOnly for basic work
2-sided narrow bezel 
8-hour battery life 
Highly reliable 
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT009UIN
43% off 19,990 34,890
Buy now

9. Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop

The Acer Extensa 15 Laptop has been engineered to be compact and lighter than ever before. It is less than 20mm thin and weighs only 1.7 kg, so you can carry it without any worries, be it while traveling or from office to home and vice versa. Furthermore, the Acer Extensa 15 will enhance your overall video conferencing experience.

Specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 inches

Processor Speed: ‎4.1 GHz

CPU Model: Core i3

RAM Installed: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
High-speed storageLess performance
Enhanced video conferencing 
Color-rich display 
Impeccable security 
cellpic
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor with 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Display- (4 GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics /1.7Kg/Black) EX215-54
49% off 27,990 55,000
Buy now

10. Acer One 14 Business Laptop

The Acer One 14 Business Laptop has a sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed standard Notebook keyboard, so you can work on it for long periods without getting tired. Also, there is no chance that the battery will get too hot or swell up.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB SSD

CPU Model: SSDAMD Ryzen 3 3250U

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB DDR4

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

ProsCons
Best for gamingKeyboard backlight is not available
Good for programmers 
Light weight 
Two memory DIMM slots for expandability 
cellpic
Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0") HD Display (Rose Gold)
40% off 28,990 47,999
Buy now

Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ASUS VivoBook 15 Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light LaptopIntel Celeron N4020 Processor1.1 GHz base speedLED-Backlit LCD
Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop4GB RAM DDR4-2133Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 60039Wh Battery
AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 Laptop14.1-inch screenIntel Celeron N4020 processorIntel-integrated UHD Graphics
ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022)Intel Celeron N45004GB DDR4 RAMIntegrated Intel UHD Graphics
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop256GB M.2 PCIe SDDAMD 3020e dual-core ProcessorUpgradeable DDR4 memory
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Thin and Light Laptop11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processorHD display256GB SATA SSD
HP Chromebook 11a Thin and Light Touchscreen LaptopVoice-Enabled Google Assistant4 GB LPDDR4x-3200 MHz RAMMediaTek Integrated Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad LaptopIntel Celeron N40204GB RAM DDR4256GB SSD
Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor20mm thinBattery life up to 8 hours
Acer One 14 Business LaptopAMD Ryzen 3 3250U ProcessorFast connectivity14" HD 1366 x 768 resolution

Best Value for Money

Chromebooks are a popular option that comes to mind whenever we think of low-cost laptops with great quality and features. HP sells the finest in the sector, with all the required qualities. Amazon has the HP Chromebook 11a for sale. The laptop has an 11.6-inch screen and is thin and light, with a touch screen display. The laptop is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 500 CPU and features 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

Best Overall

One of the best laptops for the office, home, and school is the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 detachable 2-in-1 laptop. It includes a stunning full HD screen, a powerful processor, dedicated graphics, and many other excellent features. You may watch movies, browse the web, save huge files, and conduct video chats without pauses when using the Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron laptop. This is an excellent choice if you're looking for the finest laptop under 30,000 in India.

How to Find the Perfect Laptop Under 30,000?

When browsing for laptops, you will come across various operating systems. Before purchasing a laptop, consider its benefits and drawbacks. When choosing a laptop, keep your basic requirements in mind.

Consider lightweight laptops if you are looking for a portable laptop. Furthermore, when buying gaming laptops, think about which one has the best graphics quality and performance. Because high-end computers are in demand these days, the price should be at most 30,000. The laptops featured above are the best inexpensive laptops on the market right now.

Products Price List

S.NoProductPrice
1.ASUS VivoBook 15 Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop 25,990
2.Lenovo IdeaPad D330 Intel Celeron N4020 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop 17,990
3.AVITA SATUS ULTIMUS S111 Laptop 17,990
4.ASUS BR1100 Notebook 12 (2022) 18,990
5.Acer Aspire 3 Laptop 22,900 
6.Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 Thin and Light Laptop 28,990 
7.HP Chromebook 11a Thin and Light Touchscreen Laptop 16,990
8.Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop 19,990
9.Acer Extensa 15 Lightweight Laptop 27,990
10.Acer One 14 Business Laptop 28,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

