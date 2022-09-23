Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On LG TV, mobiles

Amazon great Indian festival 2022

If you are looking to grab the best deal on LG TVs and phones this festive season, you are on the right page. This detailed guide will list some of the best LG products with their descriptions, specifications, and pros & cons. Teasers for the yearly Great Indian Festival will start to arrive from Amazon. The business has made it official through the app, website, and Amazon's Great Indian Festival page. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on September 23, 2022, and last for a few days. For customers to receive even bigger discounts on their purchases, Amazon typically offers incredible cashback with numerous bank cards. This time, the card discounts are valid for both SBI credit cards and SBI debit cards. Customers can immediately get a 10% discount when purchasing through their SBI credit and debit cards. Prime members receive early access to the Great Indian Festival bargain. Every Amazon deal starts one day earlier for Prime members than for everyone else. Here are some of the best deals available on the Great Indian Festival sale. 1.LG 4K ultra HD smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB If you are looking for a perfect TV for your house or wish to gift someone, the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB is the best TV you can buy on the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The larger-than-life display of 108 cm provides the best viewing experience to enjoy watching your favourite movies and shows. Specifications: Display : 108 cm or 42 inches

: 108 cm or 42 inches Discount : 37%

: 37% Features : ThinQ and WebOS 22 with User Profiles, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Unlimited OTT

: ThinQ and WebOS 22 with User Profiles, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Unlimited OTT App Support : Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5 and so much more.

Pros Cons One of the finest TV screen quality Not an OLED TV Slim design Comes with decent sound quality

2. LG 4K ultra HD smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF What if you can get the best LG HD TV at an exclusive discounted price? It will make watching your favourite movies and shows more enjoyable. The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF is the TV you are looking for. With an amazing display size and features ranging from OTT and much more, this TV is a complete package. Specifications: Display : 139 cm or 55 inches

: 139 cm or 55 inches Discount : 38%

: 38% Features : ThinQ and WebOS 22 with user profiles, Game optimizer & dashboard, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K alongside, unlimited OTT app support

Pros Cons Beautiful 4k panel, UHD content looks amazing HDR issues Colours look amazing on this TV Features decent sound quality

3. LG 4K UHD smart TV A perfect TV for a medium-sized room, this 4K flat TV by LG is available for exclusive offers on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A lightweight and elegantly designed model, the LG 4K UHD Smart TV is the perfect TV you are looking to purchase in this sale. Specifications: Display : 139 cm or 55 inches

: 139 cm or 55 inches Discount : 35%

: 35% Features : Comes with virtual surround 5.1 AI Sound, Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI brightness and 4K upscaling magic remote

Pros Cons Surround sound for an amazing movie and show-watching experience Does not come with an OLED display Sleek design

4. LG 4K ultra HD smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC One of the finest and biggest OLED TVs by LG, the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC is the best model you should buy on this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy watching your favourite movies, shows and gaming experience on this OLED TV. Specifications: Display : 139 cm or 55 inches

: 139 cm or 55 inches Discount : 32%

: 32% Features : Gen5 AI processor with 178 Degree Wide viewing angle, dynamic tone with mapping pro, Dolby vision IQ with precision detail, mesmerizing infinite contrast smart TV features with in-built Wi-Fi

Pros Cons One of the finest TVs for a smooth gaming experience A little overpriced compared to similar products 4K ultra vision and OLED display Voice search does not work efficiently

5. LG 4K ultra HD smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA A TV that comes with over 30 per cent discount, a top-notch display, premium design, and equipped with the best features, you would not want to miss. This LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA is the best TV if you want to make the best of your simple living room design and experience decent sound quality. Specifications: Display : 121 cm or 48 inches

: 121 cm or 48 inches Discount : 35%

: 35% Features : Gen 5 AI Processor 4K with 178 degrees wide viewing angle, HDR 10 pro display with Dolby vision sound and dynamic tone mapping, and noise reduction smart TV features like WebOS 22, smart screen and much more.

Pros Cons A decent buy with smart TV features and an AI processor The display gives issues after sometime

6. OPPO A74 5G This megaphone by Oppo comes with a super-duper 6 GB RAM that powers your daily work and gives you enough storage space to store your favourite movies and shows. Alongside a lovely display, the Oppo A74 is equipped with the latest 5G technology, hence paving the path for a future of robust communication. Specifications: RAM and storage : 6 GB and 126 GB

: 6 GB and 126 GB Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Camera : 48 MP rear and 8 MP front

: 48 MP rear and 8 MP front Discount : 29%

Pros Cons Wonderful phone under ₹ 15,0000 with 128 GB storage, 5G technology and more features The camera quality is not that good 5000 mAh battery Display quality average

7. Samsung galaxy M53 With the brand name of Samsung, buy this amazing Samsung Galaxy M53 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Equipped with an amazing camera giving you the best picture quality, the Samsung Galaxy M53 is up for exclusive sale. Besides this, the phone comes with expandable storage of 1 TB and many more features. Specifications: RAM and storage : 6 GB and 126 GB

: 6 GB and 126 GB Processor : MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz

: MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz Camera : 108 MP rear and 32 MP front

: 108 MP rear and 32 MP front Discount : 33%

Pros Cons Delivers strong performance with 6GB RAM and MTK processor Comes without charger 5000 mAh battery No earphone jack

8. Redmi 9 Activ The stylish phone from Redmi, Redmi 9 Activ is available in 3 different shades and is the best phone under ₹10,000 to buy from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Available in two variants, the Redmi 9 Activ is the finest mid-range budget buy to get the best all-around phone. Specifications: RAM and storage : 6 GB and 126 GB and 4 GB and 64 GB

: 6 GB and 126 GB and 4 GB and 64 GB Processor : Octa-core Helio G35

: Octa-core Helio G35 Camera : 13+2 MP rear and 5 MP front

: 13+2 MP rear and 5 MP front Discount : 26%

Pros Cons Expandable storage options Comes with rear and front cameras of only 15 MP and 5 MP 5000 mAh battery Performance is not good for heavy work

9. OnePlus 10R 5G Coming from the brand house of OnePlus, the 10R, available in an exclusive Amazon sale, is the best buy if you want a phone that delivers the best all-around performance. Get up to 20 per cent and incredible deals & offers on the OnePlus 10R during the Amazon Great Indian Festival this year. Specifications: RAM and storage : 8 GB and 128 GB

: 8 GB and 128 GB Processor : MTK D8100 Max

: MTK D8100 Max Camera : 50 MP rear and 16 MP front

: 50 MP rear and 16 MP front Discount : 15%

Pros Cons Amazing battery performance The volume output from speakers is average Brand value of OnePlus

10. Redmi narzo 50i Delivering unbeatable performance, the Redmi Narzo 50i can be bought from the Amazon Great Indian Festival with a great discount. Moreover, the users are also entitled to receive cashback on this model. Check the deal today! Specifications: RAM and storage : 4 GB and 64 GB

: 4 GB and 64 GB Processor : Octa-core Processor

: Octa-core Processor Camera : 8 MP rear and 5 MP front

: 8 MP rear and 5 MP front Discount : 15%

Pros Cons A good buy for average daily use Design of speakers not

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB 42 inches display Decent sound quality 37 per cent discount LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF Mega display of 55 inches Decent sound quality 38 per cent discount LG 4K UHD Smart TV Mammoth display of 55 inches Amazing sound quality Offering 35 per cent discount LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC A bigger-than-life display of 55 inches Top-notch sound 32 per cent discount LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA 48 inches display The sound is average compared to other TVs 35 per cent sale offer discount OPPO A74 5G Fingerprint sensor with a sleek design The camera delivers amazing pictures 29 per cent discount Samsung galaxy M53 Fingerprint season with a decent design One of the finest cameras in the latest line of mobile phones Offering 33 per cent discount Redmi 9 Activ A simple design with a fingerprint sensor Comes with decent rear and front camera 26 per cent discount OnePlus 10R Designed with the elegant OnePlus Amazing rear camera for wonderful night photos 15 per cent discount Redmi Narzo 50i Redmi’s amazing matte finish design Comes with a decent camera 15 per cent discount

Best value for money things from the Amazon Great Indian Festival If you want the best product that fits your budget, the LG 4K UHD Smart TV is the best buy to go for. You should purchase the LG 4K UHD Smart TV during this sale since it is portable and attractive. Moreover, its crystal clear 4K experience will leave you spellbound! The TV not only provides an immersive cinematic experience but gears you up for an epic gaming experience. This LG 4K flat TV, made only on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival in 2022, is the best TV for a medium-sized room. Best overall buy from the Amazon Great Indian Festival The best overall buy from this year’s Amazon Great Indian festival is the OnePlus 10R. With the best camera providing detailed and sharp photos even in low light conditions and the processor that gives the best user experience, the OnePlus 10R is the phone you must opt for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. How to find the best deal on Lg TV and mobiles during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022? Your wait is over if you've been seeking a new update for your current TV and smartphone. One of the greatest times to buy things with the best value is during the annual Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. With SBI Bank Cards, Amazon will give a further 10% discount to most of the brands during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Avail of these offers plus more other exclusive deals only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Once you have prepared your budget and shortlisted all the products you want to buy, compare their features and specifications with different products on Amazon or online platforms. This way, you can ensure that the product you wish to opt for will meet all your needs, or you might look for another better option. Updated price of list of Lg TV and mobiles (September 2022)

Product Price LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB ₹ 33,980 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF ₹ 44,980 LG 4K UHD Smart TV WebOS Active HDR ₹ 55,000 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC ₹ 1,39,990 LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA ₹ 99,990 Oppo A74 ₹ 14,990 Samsung M53 5G ₹ 21,999 Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 8,099 OnePlus 10R ₹ 32,990 Redmi Narzo 50i ₹ 13,900