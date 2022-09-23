Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On LG TV, mobiles

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 20:38 IST
Summary:

The annual Great Indian Festival will begin receiving teasers from Amazon. Through the app, website, and Amazon's Great Indian Festival page, the firm has officially announced it. Shop from thousands of products for the best TVs and mobile phones of your choice.

product info
Amazon great Indian festival 2022 

If you are looking to grab the best deal on LG TVs and phones this festive season, you are on the right page. This detailed guide will list some of the best LG products with their descriptions, specifications, and pros & cons.

Teasers for the yearly Great Indian Festival will start to arrive from Amazon. The business has made it official through the app, website, and Amazon's Great Indian Festival page. The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on September 23, 2022, and last for a few days.

For customers to receive even bigger discounts on their purchases, Amazon typically offers incredible cashback with numerous bank cards. This time, the card discounts are valid for both SBI credit cards and SBI debit cards. Customers can immediately get a 10% discount when purchasing through their SBI credit and debit cards.

Prime members receive early access to the Great Indian Festival bargain. Every Amazon deal starts one day earlier for Prime members than for everyone else.

Here are some of the best deals available on the Great Indian Festival sale.

1.LG 4K ultra HD smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB

If you are looking for a perfect TV for your house or wish to gift someone, the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB is the best TV you can buy on the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The larger-than-life display of 108 cm provides the best viewing experience to enjoy watching your favourite movies and shows.

Specifications:

  • Display : 108 cm or 42 inches
  • Discount : 37%
  • Features : ThinQ and WebOS 22 with User Profiles, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Unlimited OTT
  • App Support : Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5 and so much more.
ProsCons
One of the finest TV screen qualityNot an OLED TV
Slim designComes with decent sound quality
cellpic
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB (Dark Iron Gray)
Check Price on Amazon

2. LG 4K ultra HD smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF

What if you can get the best LG HD TV at an exclusive discounted price? It will make watching your favourite movies and shows more enjoyable.

The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF is the TV you are looking for. With an amazing display size and features ranging from OTT and much more, this TV is a complete package.

Specifications:

  • Display : 139 cm or 55 inches
  • Discount : 38%
  • Features : ThinQ and WebOS 22 with user profiles, Game optimizer & dashboard, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K alongside, unlimited OTT app support
ProsCons
Beautiful 4k panel, UHD content looks amazingHDR issues
Colours look amazing on this TVFeatures decent sound quality
cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. LG 4K UHD smart TV

A perfect TV for a medium-sized room, this 4K flat TV by LG is available for exclusive offers on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A lightweight and elegantly designed model, the LG 4K UHD Smart TV is the perfect TV you are looking to purchase in this sale.

Specifications:

  • Display : 139 cm or 55 inches
  • Discount : 35%
  • Features : Comes with virtual surround 5.1 AI Sound, Gen5 AI Processor 4K with AI brightness and 4K upscaling magic remote

ProsCons
Surround sound for an amazing movie and show-watching experienceDoes not come with an OLED display
Sleek design 
cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 inch) 4K UHD Smart TV WebOS Active HDR (55UQ8040PSB_Grey)
34% off 55,890 84,900
Buy now

4. LG 4K ultra HD smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC

One of the finest and biggest OLED TVs by LG, the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC is the best model you should buy on this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Enjoy watching your favourite movies, shows and gaming experience on this OLED TV.

Specifications:

  • Display : 139 cm or 55 inches
  • Discount : 32%
  • Features : Gen5 AI processor with 178 Degree Wide viewing angle, dynamic tone with mapping pro, Dolby vision IQ with precision detail, mesmerizing infinite contrast smart TV features with in-built Wi-Fi
ProsCons
One of the finest TVs for a smooth gaming experienceA little overpriced compared to similar products
4K ultra vision and OLED displayVoice search does not work efficiently
cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC (Black) (2022 Model)
32% off 148,990 219,900
Buy now

5. LG 4K ultra HD smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA

A TV that comes with over 30 per cent discount, a top-notch display, premium design, and equipped with the best features, you would not want to miss.

This LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA is the best TV if you want to make the best of your simple living room design and experience decent sound quality.

Specifications:

  • Display : 121 cm or 48 inches
  • Discount : 35%
  • Features : Gen 5 AI Processor 4K with 178 degrees wide viewing angle, HDR 10 pro display with Dolby vision sound and dynamic tone mapping, and noise reduction smart TV features like WebOS 22, smart screen and much more.

ProsCons
A decent buy with smart TV features and an AI processorThe display gives issues after sometime
cellpic
LG 121 cm (48 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
32% off 104,990 154,990
Buy now

6. OPPO A74 5G

This megaphone by Oppo comes with a super-duper 6 GB RAM that powers your daily work and gives you enough storage space to store your favourite movies and shows.

Alongside a lovely display, the Oppo A74 is equipped with the latest 5G technology, hence paving the path for a future of robust communication.

Specifications:

  • RAM and storage : 6 GB and 126 GB
  • Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Camera : 48 MP rear and 8 MP front
  • Discount : 29%
ProsCons
Wonderful phone under 15,0000 with 128 GB storage, 5G technology and more featuresThe camera quality is not that good
5000 mAh batteryDisplay quality average
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

7. Samsung galaxy M53

With the brand name of Samsung, buy this amazing Samsung Galaxy M53 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Equipped with an amazing camera giving you the best picture quality, the Samsung Galaxy M53 is up for exclusive sale.

Besides this, the phone comes with expandable storage of 1 TB and many more features.

Specifications:

  • RAM and storage : 6 GB and 126 GB
  • Processor : MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz
  • Camera : 108 MP rear and 32 MP front
  • Discount : 33%
ProsCons
Delivers strong performance with 6GB RAM and MTK processorComes without charger
5000 mAh batteryNo earphone jack
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
33% off 21,999 32,999
Buy now

8. Redmi 9 Activ

The stylish phone from Redmi, Redmi 9 Activ is available in 3 different shades and is the best phone under 10,000 to buy from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Available in two variants, the Redmi 9 Activ is the finest mid-range budget buy to get the best all-around phone.

Specifications:

  • RAM and storage : 6 GB and 126 GB and 4 GB and 64 GB
  • Processor : Octa-core Helio G35
  • Camera : 13+2 MP rear and 5 MP front
  • Discount : 26%
ProsCons
Expandable storage optionsComes with rear and front cameras of only 15 MP and 5 MP
5000 mAh batteryPerformance is not good for heavy work
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery
26% off 8,099 10,999
Buy now

9. OnePlus 10R 5G

Coming from the brand house of OnePlus, the 10R, available in an exclusive Amazon sale, is the best buy if you want a phone that delivers the best all-around performance.

Get up to 20 per cent and incredible deals & offers on the OnePlus 10R during the Amazon Great Indian Festival this year.

Specifications:

  • RAM and storage : 8 GB and 128 GB
  • Processor : MTK D8100 Max
  • Camera : 50 MP rear and 16 MP front
  • Discount : 15%

ProsCons
Amazing battery performanceThe volume output from speakers is average
Brand value of OnePlus 
cellpic
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Redmi narzo 50i

Delivering unbeatable performance, the Redmi Narzo 50i can be bought from the Amazon Great Indian Festival with a great discount. Moreover, the users are also entitled to receive cashback on this model. Check the deal today!

Specifications:

  • RAM and storage : 4 GB and 64 GB
  • Processor : Octa-core Processor
  • Camera : 8 MP rear and 5 MP front
  • Discount : 15%
ProsCons
A good buy for average daily useDesign of speakers not
cellpic
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Black, 4GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
26% off 13,999 18,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB42 inches displayDecent sound quality37 per cent discount
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSFMega display of 55 inchesDecent sound quality38 per cent discount
LG 4K UHD Smart TVMammoth display of 55 inchesAmazing sound qualityOffering 35 per cent discount
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSCA bigger-than-life display of 55 inchesTop-notch sound32 per cent discount
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA48 inches displayThe sound is average compared to other TVs35 per cent sale offer discount
OPPO A74 5GFingerprint sensor with a sleek designThe camera delivers amazing pictures29 per cent discount
Samsung galaxy M53Fingerprint season with a decent designOne of the finest cameras in the latest line of mobile phonesOffering 33 per cent discount
Redmi 9 ActivA simple design with a fingerprint sensorComes with decent rear and front camera26 per cent discount
OnePlus 10RDesigned with the elegant OnePlusAmazing rear camera for wonderful night photos15 per cent discount
Redmi Narzo 50iRedmi’s amazing matte finish designComes with a decent camera15 per cent discount

Best value for money things from the Amazon Great Indian Festival

If you want the best product that fits your budget, the LG 4K UHD Smart TV is the best buy to go for.

You should purchase the LG 4K UHD Smart TV during this sale since it is portable and attractive. Moreover, its crystal clear 4K experience will leave you spellbound! The TV not only provides an immersive cinematic experience but gears you up for an epic gaming experience.

This LG 4K flat TV, made only on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival in 2022, is the best TV for a medium-sized room.

Best overall buy from the Amazon Great Indian Festival

The best overall buy from this year’s Amazon Great Indian festival is the OnePlus 10R.

With the best camera providing detailed and sharp photos even in low light conditions and the processor that gives the best user experience, the OnePlus 10R is the phone you must opt for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

How to find the best deal on Lg TV and mobiles during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022?

Your wait is over if you've been seeking a new update for your current TV and smartphone. One of the greatest times to buy things with the best value is during the annual Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

With SBI Bank Cards, Amazon will give a further 10% discount to most of the brands during the Great Indian Festival Sale. Avail of these offers plus more other exclusive deals only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Once you have prepared your budget and shortlisted all the products you want to buy, compare their features and specifications with different products on Amazon or online platforms. This way, you can ensure that the product you wish to opt for will meet all your needs, or you might look for another better option.

Updated price of list of Lg TV and mobiles (September 2022)

ProductPrice
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ8020PSB 33,980
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF 44,980
LG 4K UHD Smart TV WebOS Active HDR 55,000
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC 1,39,990
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED48C2PSA 99,990
Oppo A74 14,990
Samsung M53 5G 21,999
Redmi 9 Activ 8,099
OnePlus 10R 32,990
Redmi Narzo 50i 13,900

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best deals on LG TV, mobile and more

