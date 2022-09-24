Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on mobiles under 10,000

Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a lightweight smartphone with an AMOLED display. Its 6.5"H x 2.8"D body is crafted from metal and ceramic and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 6GB of storage.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is Amazon's blessing for tech Lovers. This annual festival of deals is expected to launch on 23 September and will continue for a month. This sale offers you the best deals on mobiles under ₹10,000! There's no need to think about how you'll pay for it. This annual sale is going to be memorable for anyone who likes to save money. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale on mobile phones under 10,000 will be spectacular!

This phone is built with the help of Artificial Intelligence technology, which will equip you with better and more accurate insights about the world around you. This AI-driven phone boasts a 50MP triple rear camera and an F1.6 large aperture feature. It also has an 8MP front camera with a dual front flash and a fingerprint sensor.

The latest Redmi 9 Activ smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Helio G35 processor and ​offers 4 GB of RAM. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution in a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB through the microSD card slot. The smartphone is equipped with a 13+2 MP dual rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. It runs on Android MIUI 12 operating system and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with a 10W charger.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a smartphone with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, 12GB RAM with RAM Plus 64GB, 50MP triple camera set up, and more. It has a big screen which is 6.6 inches. You can buy this phone for a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festivals sale

OPPO A15s is a smartphone tailored toward high-speed performance and exciting features. With a 6.52 inches HD+ display, high-resolution cameras, Dual Nano SIM Dual Standby, Fingerprint Sensor + AI Face Unlock and two dedicated selfie cameras, it is everything you expect from a phone. It’s intelligent technology assisted by artificial intelligence – making it easier than ever to upload selfies, play games and enjoy your favourite music tracks.

Tecno Spark 8T is a unique phone that combines the flagship performance of its Helio G35 processor and innovative design with a 50MP camera. The Spark 8T has a 6.6" FHD+ segment-leading display with a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio and a powerful 5000mAh battery that lasts for up to 21 days!

Mi Redmi 10A is a lightweight, power-packed smartphone that will meet your daily needs easily. It has a large 5000mAh battery, which gives you enough juice to last an entire day. The powerful processor and 4GB RAM let you multitask effortlessly, whether on the go or sitting at home.

The Realme NARZO 50i is a great smartphone for all your daily tasks, such as music and videos, phone calls etc. Its HD+ display ensures you get a high clarity output even under harsh sunlight. The 8MP primary camera is able to capture high-quality images, while the 5MP front camera enables you to take amazing selfies or groupies with family and friends. This smartphone comes with two storage variants – 32 GB Internal storage expandable up to 256 GB via a microSD card slot.

Best Value for Money

Tecno Spark 9T is the best value for money phone in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Mobiles under 10,000. Tecno Spark 9T is a smartphone for those who love gaming and multimedia. It has a large 5000 mAH battery that lasts up to 18 hours of HD video playback on one charge. Tecno Spark 9T is an excellent handset with a great camera. It's fast and long-lasting, with excellent front and back cameras, as well as a fingerprint scanner for extra security. With this phone, you'll be able to enjoy all entertainment at your convenience - anywhere and anytime.

Best Overall

Redmi 10 Prime won the crown of best phone overall in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Mobiles under 10,000. It combines a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 90Hz high refresh rate, tailoring its performance to the needs of your most intense gaming sessions or watching the most breathless action movies. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G88 processor and up to 2.0GHz clock speed, this device is designed for people who need a powerful phone but don't want to compromise on user experience due to lack of RAM or processor power. The battery is able to deliver up to 9W fast charging support, so you don't have to worry about running out of power mid-day.

How to Find the Perfect Mobile Phone under ₹ 10,000

The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Mobiles under 10,000 will begin on 23 September, so it is a good time to buy your favourite mobile phone.

If you're looking to buy a new mobile phone, there are many models to choose from with different features and prices. Before buying, consider what features and specifications are preferable to you and how much you're willing to pay.

When you are choosing a new mobile phone, it is essential to have a clear idea of what you want. Once you have completed this step, you can begin researching the various options available from Amazon.

When shopping for a new cell phone, start withAmazon.com. Compare prices among models and look for deals. Pick the one that is best compatible with your needs.

Products Price List