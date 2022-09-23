Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Sale on Sony TV and Mobiles

laptop

The "Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022," Amazon's largest yearly sale, is almost around the corner. Customers may obtain fantastic discounts on the most extensive range of TVs, Mobiles, and various other products from renowned manufacturers starting from September 23rd for Non-Prime members. These products vary from smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more items More than 2,000 new product launches from leading manufacturers, including Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Eureka Forbes, Ajanta, Wipro, Bosch, and Black+Decker, would be featured at the Great Indian Festival for tech enthusiasts. These top-notch brands offer their products during this festive season. The Great Indian Festival Sale hosted by Amazon offers customers massive discounts and deals on different products. In addition, Amazon sellers participate in sales and promotions, providing quality and authentic products at affordable prices. Amazon provides a wide range of products during their Great Indian Festival Sale. These products also include TV sets and Smart TV from various top-notch brands. Check out these amazing deals from SONY you can avail of during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. 1. Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K The Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV offers a 43 inches LED screen display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Furthermore, it provides a wide range of features, including voice search, Apple HomeKit, Google Play, and Alexa, to enhance the user experience. Specifications: Smart TV : Google TV

: Google TV Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Connector Type : USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet

: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet Sound : 20W Stereo Speaker

: 20W Stereo Speaker Refresh Rate : 60Hz

: 60Hz Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons Dolby audio support USB Drive not visible X1 4K processor Complete parental control

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV The Sony Bravia Ultra HD Google TV offers a 55-inches LED screen display with a 4k resolution. It has efficient features such as Motion Flow tech, increasing frame rate, and upgrading video quality. Specifications: Smart TV Features : Google TV

: Google TV Resolution : 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)

: 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Connector Type : USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet

: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet Sound : 20W Output

: 20W Output Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons 4K HDR display Does not support multi-point connection Supports Bluetooth Only supports HDMI 2.0

3. Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K The Sony Bravia 164cm Smart Google TV offers a variety of features to its users. It offers a screen display of 65 inches, providing a 4K Ultra smart LED screen resolution. Furthermore, it also offers motion flow XR 100, providing high-quality viewing. Specifications: Smart TV Features : Google TV

: Google TV Resolution : 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)

: 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Connector Type : USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet

: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Ethernet Sound : 20W Output

: 20W Output Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons 4K HDR display Does not support multi-point connection 65-inches Smart LED screen display Limited HDMI support

4. Sony Bravia 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32W6100 The Sony Bravia HD LED TV is bundled with spectacular features and proves to be one of the best-value-for-money Sony TVs. It provides a 720p screen resolution, with a sound of 20W. Furthermore, it offers customers access to Netflix, Amazon prime, and many more streaming apps. Specifications: Smart TV Feature : LINUX-based OS (Smart TV)

: LINUX-based OS (Smart TV) Resolution : 720p

: 720p Connector Type : USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI,

: USB, Wi-Fi, HDMI, Sound : 20W Output

: 20W Output Refresh Rate :60Hz

:60Hz Graphics Coprocessor: X-Reality Pro

Pros Cons Motionflow XR 100Hz Does not support Android Comes with X Protection Pro Does not have in-built Bluetooth support A refresh rate of 60Hz Does not support Alexa

5. Sony Bravia 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K The all-new Sony Bravia 126cm Google LED TV is the dream TV for many customers. It offers 4K resolution, with a viewing angle of about 178 degrees. Moreover, it offers open baffle speakers and Bluetooth connectivity for the convenience of users. Specifications: Smart TV Features : Google TV

: Google TV Resolution : 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD)

: 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) Connector Type : Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, HDMI

: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, HDMI Sound : 20W Output

: 20W Output Refresh Rate :60Hz

:60Hz Graphics Coprocessor: X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons Offers 4k resolution, providing high-quality picture and video frames Easy customization not provided in UI Comes with a 20W speaker output Thick bezzle Motionflow XR 200

6. Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G The Sony Xperia 1 III is an efficient 5G smartphone that offers a high-quality 108MM camera set-up. Furthermore, it also offers a variety of features, including a 6.5-inch super OLED display, 256 GB internal storage, and wireless display features that will leave you spellbound. Specifications: Operating System: Android 12.0

Android 12.0 Cellular Technology: 5G

5G Colour: Frosted Gray

Frosted Gray Display: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Memory Storage: 256GB

Pros Cons Offers OLED+ 120Hz display Poor user experience Provides 21:9 CineWide Display Inefficient Internet stability 12GB RAM with 256 GB Expandable memory

7. Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD screen display, providing a dynamic refresh rate. Furthermore, it provides a 23MP primary focus camera that lets you capture every moment that matters. Specifications: Operating System: Android 5.1

Android 5.1 Cellular Technology: 2G

2G Colour: Chrome

Chrome Display: 5.5 inches

5.5 inches RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Memory Storage: 32GB

Pros Cons Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor Does not have a noise cancellation feature 1-year manufacturer warranty Not waterproof Expandable memory up to 200GB Does not provide a removable battery

8. Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72 5G The Sony Xperia 10 is an efficient and high-quality smartphone provided by Sony. It offers a variety of features, especially the resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a full HD display. Furthermore, it comes with a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED screen display, featuring a high screen resolution for its users. Specifications: Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G, LTE

5G, 4G, LTE Colour: Lavender

Lavender Display: 6.6 inches Full HD display

6.6 inches Full HD display RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Memory Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons 120Hz 10-but AMOLED display Not entirely waterproof 60Hz Refresh rate Poor sound quality Tripe Quad camera

9. Sony Xperia M5 Dual 16 GB The Sony Xperia M5 is a fast and efficient smartphone offered by Sony. This particular smartphone in the Xperia series offers its users a 21.5MP Rear camera. It features a display screen of 5 inches, with MediaTek Helio X 10 64-bit octa-core processor. Grab this efficient, high-quality smartphone during the Great Indian festival sale and get a flat 10% off on SBI cards. Specifications: Operating System: Android

Android Cellular Technology: 3G, 2G

3G, 2G Colour: Gold

Gold Display: 5 inches Fluid OLED display

5 inches Fluid OLED display RAM: 3GB

3GB Memory Storage: 128G

Pros Cons Offers 13MP Front camera Not waterproof Lithium batteries included Does not provide IR Blasters MediaTek Helio X10 64-bit octa-core processor Does not support NFC

10. Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 The Sony Xperia C4t offers users a wide range of features, such as 8GB RAM with expandable memory of up to 128 GB, and the 6.43-inch AMOLED screen display provides a practical and high-quality resolution. Specifications: Operating System: Android

Android Cellular Technology: 2G

2G Colour: Black

Black Display: 5.5 inches HD display

5.5 inches HD display RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Memory Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons Voice-guided selfie sensor Does not support E-Sim 2600mAH battery 5G is not supported Up to 128GB RAM expansion Not Water-proof

Best Three Features of Sony Television

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 108 cm, 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K Dolby Audio Support X1 4K Processor Complete parental control Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Google TV 3840 x 2160 20W Output Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Google TV 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) 20W Output Sony Bravia 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32W6100 Motionflow XR 100Hz Comes with X Protection Pro A refresh rate of 60Hz Sony Bravia 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K Offers 4k resolution, providing high-quality picture and video frames Comes with a 20W speaker output Motionflow XR 200

Best Three Features of Sony Mobile Phones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G Offers OLED+ 120Hz display Provides 21:9 Cine Wide display 12GB RAM with 256 GB expandable memory Sony Xperia Z5 Premium Dual Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor 1-year manufacturer warranty Expandable memory up to 200GB Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72 5G 120Hz 10-but AMOLED display 60Hz refresh rate Tripe Quad camera Sony Xperia M5 Dual 16GB Offers a 13MP front camera Lithium batteries included MediaTek Helio X10 64-bit octa-core processor Sony Xperia C4 Dual E5363 Voice-guided selfie sensor 2600mAH battery Up to 128GB RAM expansion

Price List For Sony Television and Mobile Phones

Product Price Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV ₹ 45,990 Sony Bravia 139 cm 4K Ultra HD ₹ 65,990 Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD ₹ 86,990 Sony Bravia 80cm HD LED TV ₹ 26,250 Sony Bravia 126 cm 4K Ultra HD ₹ 57,940 Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G ₹ 84,990 Sony Xperia Z5 Premium ₹ 57,500 Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72 ₹ 47,999 Sony Xperia M5 Dual ₹ 27,590 Sony Xperia C4 Dual ₹ 23,499

Best Value for Money When purchasing a TV, the Sony Bravia 126cm 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is the best value for money. It is one of the most affordable and efficient smart TVs on the list. This smart TV has a variety of features, such as 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI ports to connect the set up box, 4 K processor, and Motion Flow XR 200 that ensures the viewers enjoy a seamless watching experience Best Over all Product Amazon offers exciting deals and a wide range of products during the Great Indian Festival Sale. However, the best overall product for Sony TV sets is the Sony Bravia 164cm Ultra HD Google TV. The TV set costs ₹86,990, offering a wide range of Smart TV features and 4K screen resolution. Moreover, with its X1 4X processor, this smart TV operates smoothly and has an in-built Google Playstore that allows you to download and supports applications. On the other hand, the best overall product when it comes to Sony Mobile phones during the Great Indian festival sale is the Sony Xperia 10 IV XQ-CC72. The smartphone costs ₹42,999 and offers quality features and a fast processor. It offers a 6.7-inch full AMOLED screen display, thereby offering higher resolutions regarding picture and video quality. How to Find the Best Electronics During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale When finding the best electronics during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, check out the different offers the Amazon sellers provide. Before choosing your electronic device, compare your shortlisted products with the other items available during the sale. Furthermore, ensure that your chosen product consists of all the features and meets your requirements.