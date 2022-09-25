Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On TV under 50,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 25, 2022 15:47 IST
Summary:

Buying an expensive TV might not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, it is possible to buy feature-packed TVs under Rs. 50,000 now! It is possible because of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Smart TVs provide an immersive viewing experience to the users. However, you refrain from buying expensive ones because of their exorbitant prices. There is no need to worry now as all the latest smart TVs are available at jaw-dropping discounted prices at theAmazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Visit Amazon now and explore the best smart TVs at low and discounted prices today!

product info
Smart Television

Top TVs under Rs. 50,000

These are the best TVs that you can buy for under Rs. 50,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale:

1. Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Integrated with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, the AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is offered at an unbelievable 51% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Built-in Fire TV, Alexa voice controls, and smart features make it one of the best picks under the Rs. 50,000 range.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 1.95GHz Quad-core
  • OTT App Support: Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, YouTube
  • Display: 55-inch A+ Grade LED Panel
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: FireOS
  • Speakers: Dolby Atmos
  • Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty for the panel

ProsCons
Hugely discounted rateNone
Advance picture processing 
Immersive surround sound  

2. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Hisense 139 cm smart TV is available at a 35% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It has a bezel-less design and ultra-bright screen that offers users a great TV-watching experience. You also get a 3-year comprehensive warranty with this TV.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Hi-view engine
  • OTT App Support: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now
  • Display: 55-inch Ultra HD Smart Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Android
  • Speakers: Dolby Atmos
  • Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty
ProsCons
Hands-free voice controlNone
Realistic picture quality  
Game and sports mode 

3. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Priced just below Rs. 50,000, the MI Q1 Series smart QLED TV is known for its visual brilliance and captivating sound effects. A smart TV in the true sense, it is integrated with the quad-core processor and inbuilt WIFI and Chromecast. You can purchase it at a 17% discounted price at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Quad Core Processor
  • OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Apple TV | 5000+ apps from Play Store
  • Display: 55-inch Quantum Dot Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Android
  • Speakers: Dolby Audio
  • Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel
ProsCons
4K display that gives true colours and a fantastic viewing experienceLittle bit pricey
Smart recommendations from curated trending lists 
Powerful 64-bit Quad Core Processor 

4. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

Available at a breathtaking 36% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the MI 5x Series Android TV is an excellent pick for buyers. It will give you an impressive 60 Hz refresh rate which is good enough to play console games. The Dolby Atmos sound system will enrich your overall gaming and movie-watching experience.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Quad Core A55 CPU Processor
  • OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Apple TV | 5000+ apps from Play Store
  • Display: 55-inch 4K HDR Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Android
  • Speakers: Dolby Atmos
  • Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel
ProsCons
Metallic body and superior finishThe display quality could have been better at this price range
Cinematic viewing experience 
40W Stereo Speakers  

5. Samsung 146 cm (58 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung LED TVs are recommended for an overall better viewing experience. At the Great Indian Festival 2022, you can get the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series at under Rs. 50,000. It is available at a 40% discounted rate from its original price, which makes it an excellent pick for everyone!

Specifications:

  • Processor: Crystal Processor 4K
  • OTT App Support: Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more
  • Display: 58-inch 4K LED Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Tizen
  • Speakers: Dolby Digital Plus
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel
ProsCons
Mirroring songs and videos from mobile can be simply done by tapping Limited app support
mobile on the TV 
3-side bezel-less design 
Superior viewing experience 

6. OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

Available at a discounted rate of 30%, the Oneplus U Series 4K LED TV is all you need to watch movies comfortably. It comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 and OnePlus Connect 2.0 to provide a personalized experience to the users. Accompanied by a gamma engine, the 4K LED display will show accurate and bright colours every time.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 12th Gen i7 processor
  • OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
  • Display: 50-inch HDR 10+ Certified Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Android
  • Speakers: Dolby Audio
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel
ProsCons
Vibrant colours The display size is a bit smaller
Controllable via OnePlus watch 
Sleek and stylish design  

7. Hyundai 140 cm (55 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Though Hyundai is not a famous brand in the TV segment, it offers a fantastic deal to the users. You can get it at a 63% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Moreover, it has all your smart TV features with top TV brands. All these reasons make it one of the best TVs under Rs. 50,000 on this list!

Specifications:

  • Processor: ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • OTT App Support: Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Youtube, Netflix, Prime Video
  • Display: 55-inch A+ Grade DLED Panel
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: WebOS
  • Speakers: Box Speakers
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty from the purchase date
ProsCons
Exceptional clarityNo additional warranty for the panel
Integrated graphic processor 
Superior sound quality  

8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

Vu is becoming one of the top TV brands in the market. Its latest 55-inch Premium Series QLED TV is offered at a whopping 30% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Smart TV features like voice remote control, Google TV, Prime Video, etc. are included in this model.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core Processor
  • OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Youtube, YouTube Music, Hotstar
  • Display: 55-inch 4K Quantum Dot Display
  • HDMI Ports: 4
  • Operating System: WebOS
  • Speakers: 2 Master + 2 Tweeter Speakers
  • Warranty: 1-year warranty from the purchase date

ProsCons
Anti-glare screenNo additional warranty for the panel
Cricket Mode  
AI picture booster 

9. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV

TCL Android Smart QLED TV is now available at an unbelievable 69% discount. You will get this discount only at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A stylish design and superior refresh rate make this TV ideal for both movies and gaming experiences.

Specifications:

  • Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core Processor
  • OTT App Support: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Chromecast, Google Play Store, YUPPTV
  • Display: 55-inch 4K QLED Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Android
  • Speakers: Onkyo Speakers
  • Warranty: 2-year warranty from the purchase date
ProsCons
Hands-free voice controlLimited app support 
MagiConnect allows you to control the TV from your phone 
Over 10,62000 hours of content are available 

10. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The Ultra HD TV from the OnePlus U Series can be bought at a 33% discounted price from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It is practically impossible to get a 55-inch OnePlus TV at such a discounted rate anywhere else. It also comes with all the latest smart TV features like voice control, kids' mode, game mode, and much more!

Specifications:

  • Processor: MTK 5670
  • OTT App Support: OnePlus Connect 2.0 | OxygenPlay 2.0 | Data Saver Plus | Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play
  • Display: 55-inch HDR 10+ Certified Display
  • HDMI Ports: 3
  • Operating System: Android
  • Speakers: Dolby Audio
  • Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty along with a 1-year additional warranty on panel
ProsCons
A great deal None
HDR 10+ Certified Display 
178-degree wide viewing angle 

Best Three Features for You

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
AmazonBasics 139 cm1-click warranty supportBuilt-in Fire TVPowerful Processor
Hisense 139 cmHisense 139 cmGoogle TV support Game Mode Plus
Mi 138.8 cmKids mode with parental lockPatchWall 4 with IMDb integration4K HDR HDR 10+ Certified display
Mi 138.8 cm Q1 Series6-speaker setupInbuilt Chromecast and WIFI Vivid picture engine
Samsung 146 cmScreen mirroring with a tapMotion Xcelerator3-sided bezel-less design
OnePlus 125.7 cmSleek DesignEarphone support30W Dolby Audio Speakers with Dynaudio
Hyundai 140 cmCinematic experienceSuave Voice AssistantDurable build quality
Vu 139 cmEnhanced colour details40 Watt inbuilt sound systemAnti-glare screen protection
TCL 138.7 cmLatest Android OSStereo box speakersMagic Connect offers control via smartphone 
OnePlus 138.7 cmCurated content at one click via Oxygen Play 2.0Stunning designHands-free voice control

Best Value For Money

The best value for money in this list of TVs under Rs. 50,000 has to be the OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart TV. It is not only offered at a discounted price of 33% but also offers an immersive video and audio experience to the users. Kids mode and game mode are integrated into this smart TV, and it also has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to provide better connectivity options. The 178-wide viewing angle and gamma engine provide a real cinematic experience to the viewers

Best Overall

If you have to choose the best overall TV from this list, go for the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series. It is available at a sizable 40% discount and comes with multiple voice assistants. The Crystal 4K processor is powerful and is equipped with Motion Xcelerator and PurColor to provide a complete viewing experience. It is also possible to access your mobile, computer, and laptop screen on the TV while working.

You can mirror the mobile screen by just tapping it on the TV. These and many more features make it one of the best overall smart TVs under Rs. 50,000.

How to find the perfect smart TV for under Rs. 50,000?

It is possible to get a smart TV for under Rs. 50,000. However, if you are looking for a large screen, the latest smart TV features, and OTT support, you might just have to spend above Rs. 50,000. However, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 allows you to get all your favourite smart TVs within Rs. 50,000. Avail of this limited offer today and bring home a great TV to surprise your family and friends. You can also do these things to get a smart TV under Rs. 50,000:

Check whether an online shopping portal offers an online exchange offer. You can exchange your old TV for a new one and get an additional discount.Platforms like Amazon have paired up with ICICI credit cards and other banks to provide additional discounts to the user. Prime users also enjoy a higher discount than regular users.

Products Price List

Smart TVsPrice (starts from)
AmazonBasics 139 cmRs. 32,499
Hisense 139 cmRs. 38,990
Mi 138.8 cm Q1 Series Rs. 49,999
Mi 138.8 cm 5X SeriesRs. 44,990
Samsung 146 cmRs. 48,490
OnePlus 125.7 cmRs. 34,999
Hyundai 140 cmRs. 35,990
Vu 139 cmRs. 45,490
TCL 138.7 cmRs. 39,990
OnePlus 138.7 cmRs. 39,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

