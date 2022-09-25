Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On TV under 50,000

Smart Television

Top TVs under Rs. 50,000 These are the best TVs that you can buy for under Rs. 50,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: 1. Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV Integrated with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, the AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is offered at an unbelievable 51% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Built-in Fire TV, Alexa voice controls, and smart features make it one of the best picks under the Rs. 50,000 range. Specifications: Processor: 1.95GHz Quad-core

OTT App Support: Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, YouTube

Display: 55-inch A+ Grade LED Panel

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: FireOS

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty for the panel

Pros Cons Hugely discounted rate None Advance picture processing Immersive surround sound

2. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Hisense 139 cm smart TV is available at a 35% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It has a bezel-less design and ultra-bright screen that offers users a great TV-watching experience. You also get a 3-year comprehensive warranty with this TV. Specifications: Processor: Hi-view engine

OTT App Support: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now

Display: 55-inch Ultra HD Smart Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Hands-free voice control None Realistic picture quality Game and sports mode

3. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Priced just below Rs. 50,000, the MI Q1 Series smart QLED TV is known for its visual brilliance and captivating sound effects. A smart TV in the true sense, it is integrated with the quad-core processor and inbuilt WIFI and Chromecast. You can purchase it at a 17% discounted price at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Specifications: Processor: Quad Core Processor

OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Apple TV | 5000+ apps from Play Store

Display: 55-inch Quantum Dot Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel

Pros Cons 4K display that gives true colours and a fantastic viewing experience Little bit pricey Smart recommendations from curated trending lists Powerful 64-bit Quad Core Processor

4. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV Available at a breathtaking 36% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the MI 5x Series Android TV is an excellent pick for buyers. It will give you an impressive 60 Hz refresh rate which is good enough to play console games. The Dolby Atmos sound system will enrich your overall gaming and movie-watching experience. Specifications: Processor: Quad Core A55 CPU Processor

OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Apple TV | 5000+ apps from Play Store

Display: 55-inch 4K HDR Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel

Pros Cons Metallic body and superior finish The display quality could have been better at this price range Cinematic viewing experience 40W Stereo Speakers

5. Samsung 146 cm (58 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV Samsung LED TVs are recommended for an overall better viewing experience. At the Great Indian Festival 2022, you can get the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series at under Rs. 50,000. It is available at a 40% discounted rate from its original price, which makes it an excellent pick for everyone! Specifications: Processor: Crystal Processor 4K

OTT App Support: Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more

Display: 58-inch 4K LED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Tizen

Speakers: Dolby Digital Plus

Warranty: 1-year warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel

Pros Cons Mirroring songs and videos from mobile can be simply done by tapping Limited app support mobile on the TV 3-side bezel-less design Superior viewing experience

6. OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Available at a discounted rate of 30%, the Oneplus U Series 4K LED TV is all you need to watch movies comfortably. It comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 and OnePlus Connect 2.0 to provide a personalized experience to the users. Accompanied by a gamma engine, the 4K LED display will show accurate and bright colours every time. Specifications: Processor: 12th Gen i7 processor

OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display: 50-inch HDR 10+ Certified Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1-year warranty and 1-year additional warranty on panel

Pros Cons Vibrant colours The display size is a bit smaller Controllable via OnePlus watch Sleek and stylish design

7. Hyundai 140 cm (55 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Though Hyundai is not a famous brand in the TV segment, it offers a fantastic deal to the users. You can get it at a 63% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Moreover, it has all your smart TV features with top TV brands. All these reasons make it one of the best TVs under Rs. 50,000 on this list! Specifications: Processor: ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-Core Processor

OTT App Support: Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Youtube, Netflix, Prime Video

Display: 55-inch A+ Grade DLED Panel

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: WebOS

Speakers: Box Speakers

Warranty: 1-year warranty from the purchase date

Pros Cons Exceptional clarity No additional warranty for the panel Integrated graphic processor Superior sound quality

8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Vu is becoming one of the top TV brands in the market. Its latest 55-inch Premium Series QLED TV is offered at a whopping 30% discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Smart TV features like voice remote control, Google TV, Prime Video, etc. are included in this model. Specifications: Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core Processor

OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Youtube, YouTube Music, Hotstar

Display: 55-inch 4K Quantum Dot Display

HDMI Ports: 4

Operating System: WebOS

Speakers: 2 Master + 2 Tweeter Speakers

Warranty: 1-year warranty from the purchase date

Pros Cons Anti-glare screen No additional warranty for the panel Cricket Mode AI picture booster

9. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV TCL Android Smart QLED TV is now available at an unbelievable 69% discount. You will get this discount only at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. A stylish design and superior refresh rate make this TV ideal for both movies and gaming experiences. Specifications: Processor: 64-bit Quad-Core Processor

OTT App Support: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Chromecast, Google Play Store, YUPPTV

Display: 55-inch 4K QLED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Onkyo Speakers

Warranty: 2-year warranty from the purchase date

Pros Cons Hands-free voice control Limited app support MagiConnect allows you to control the TV from your phone Over 10,62000 hours of content are available

10. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV The Ultra HD TV from the OnePlus U Series can be bought at a 33% discounted price from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It is practically impossible to get a 55-inch OnePlus TV at such a discounted rate anywhere else. It also comes with all the latest smart TV features like voice control, kids' mode, game mode, and much more! Specifications: Processor: MTK 5670

OTT App Support: OnePlus Connect 2.0 | OxygenPlay 2.0 | Data Saver Plus | Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play

Display: 55-inch HDR 10+ Certified Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Audio

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty along with a 1-year additional warranty on panel

Pros Cons A great deal None HDR 10+ Certified Display 178-degree wide viewing angle

Best Three Features for You

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 AmazonBasics 139 cm 1-click warranty support Built-in Fire TV Powerful Processor Hisense 139 cm Hisense 139 cm Google TV support Game Mode Plus Mi 138.8 cm Kids mode with parental lock PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration 4K HDR HDR 10+ Certified display Mi 138.8 cm Q1 Series 6-speaker setup Inbuilt Chromecast and WIFI Vivid picture engine Samsung 146 cm Screen mirroring with a tap Motion Xcelerator 3-sided bezel-less design OnePlus 125.7 cm Sleek Design Earphone support 30W Dolby Audio Speakers with Dynaudio Hyundai 140 cm Cinematic experience Suave Voice Assistant Durable build quality Vu 139 cm Enhanced colour details 40 Watt inbuilt sound system Anti-glare screen protection TCL 138.7 cm Latest Android OS Stereo box speakers Magic Connect offers control via smartphone OnePlus 138.7 cm Curated content at one click via Oxygen Play 2.0 Stunning design Hands-free voice control

Best Value For Money The best value for money in this list of TVs under Rs. 50,000 has to be the OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart TV. It is not only offered at a discounted price of 33% but also offers an immersive video and audio experience to the users. Kids mode and game mode are integrated into this smart TV, and it also has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to provide better connectivity options. The 178-wide viewing angle and gamma engine provide a real cinematic experience to the viewers Best Overall If you have to choose the best overall TV from this list, go for the Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series. It is available at a sizable 40% discount and comes with multiple voice assistants. The Crystal 4K processor is powerful and is equipped with Motion Xcelerator and PurColor to provide a complete viewing experience. It is also possible to access your mobile, computer, and laptop screen on the TV while working. You can mirror the mobile screen by just tapping it on the TV. These and many more features make it one of the best overall smart TVs under Rs. 50,000. How to find the perfect smart TV for under Rs. 50,000? It is possible to get a smart TV for under Rs. 50,000. However, if you are looking for a large screen, the latest smart TV features, and OTT support, you might just have to spend above Rs. 50,000. However, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 allows you to get all your favourite smart TVs within Rs. 50,000. Avail of this limited offer today and bring home a great TV to surprise your family and friends. You can also do these things to get a smart TV under Rs. 50,000: Check whether an online shopping portal offers an online exchange offer. You can exchange your old TV for a new one and get an additional discount.Platforms like Amazon have paired up with ICICI credit cards and other banks to provide additional discounts to the user. Prime users also enjoy a higher discount than regular users. Products Price List

Smart TVs Price (starts from) AmazonBasics 139 cm Rs. 32,499 Hisense 139 cm Rs. 38,990 Mi 138.8 cm Q1 Series Rs. 49,999 Mi 138.8 cm 5X Series Rs. 44,990 Samsung 146 cm Rs. 48,490 OnePlus 125.7 cm Rs. 34,999 Hyundai 140 cm Rs. 35,990 Vu 139 cm Rs. 45,490 TCL 138.7 cm Rs. 39,990 OnePlus 138.7 cm Rs. 39,999