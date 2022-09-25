Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Up to 70% discount on mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 25, 2022 14:55 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Need affordable and amazing quality smartphones? Looking for amazing deals on mobiles? Here's a quick look at the best features and attributes of mobiles that are available at up to 70% discount on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

product info
The best mobiles with up to 70% discount in 2022 

Smartphones are all the rage - these days you can't go anywhere without a good phone. But the bad news is that sometimes smartphones can be expensive - especially if you want the latest technology. The good news on the other hand is that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has the best smartphone deals and offers up for grabs.

Here, you can find offers and discounts on the latest mobile phones up to 70%. If you're looking for affordable mobiles with the latest technology and features, look no further. Here's a roundup of the latest mobile phones which have a discount of up to 70% on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

1. Samsung galaxy S20 FE 5G

Love a great-looking phone? Who doesn't? With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on sale, it doesn't get better! Built with a Snapdragon processor, this 5 G-ready phone has a pro-grade camera and is great for those who love taking pictures and need a great-looking phone. With the latest in-built chip, this phone has 8GB RAM and delivers high performance. If you're a gamer, this is a great phone for you. Amazing photos can be taken on the phone's night mode and you can zoom up to 30x and take amazing close-up pictures with a wide background. You can do a lot with this phone, especially since it has a beautiful AMOLED display and comes with IP68-rated protection so it can stand up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11.0
  • Colours : Cloud Navy, Cloud Green, Cloud Lavender, Green, Lavender, Navy
  • Dimensions : ‎0.84 x 7.45 x 15.98 cm
  • Weight : 190 gms
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Connectivity : ‎WiFi 5G; WLAN; Bluetooth; GPS; NFC; Radio; USB
  • Display : AMOLED
  • Camera : ‎Triple Rear Camera Setup - 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 8MP OIS Tele Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide, Triple Rear Camera (12MP + 8MP + 12MP) | 32MP Front Camera, 32MP F2.2 Front Punch Hole Camera
  • Battery : 4500 mAH
  • Accessories : ‎Handset, Non-removable Battery Included, Travel Adapter, USB Cable, User Manual
ProsCons
Amazing Camera quality Heating issues near the camera
Excellent display Not very long battery life 
Amazing Sound quality  
Supports fast charging up to 25W  

Best features:

Design: This smartphone has a very sleek design. The back of the phone is also made using polycarbonate and is very sleek and easy to hold.

Processor: The phone comes with a Snapdragon processor which is extremely fast. You can switch between apps and multitask easily.

Camera: This powerful Samsung phone has an amazing pro-grade camera. It offers night mode, single take and 30X space zoom as the top features. It has a 32MP front camera and 12 MP ultra wide back camera and wide-angle camera

cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
60% off 29,999 74,990
Buy now

2. Redmi A1

Available in a beautiful light blue colour, the Redmi A1 is an amazing mobile at an amazing price. It has a leather texture design and comes with the latest Android 12. Best part? The phone also comes with earphones. The processor is highly power efficient and the grip is sleek. The phone is very stylish with an HD+ display. Vivid and vibrant with both dark mode and night mode options, this is a great phone for personal and professional use. A great feature of this phone is the battery which comes with a 10W charger, so you needn't worry about running out of battery. The camera quality is also great with a dual front and rear camera.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm
  • OS : Android GO
  • Colours : Light Blue
  • Weight : 192 gms
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Connectivity : ‎WiFi, Bluetooth; USB
  • Processor : MediaTek Helio A22 processor; up to 2.0GHz
  • Display : 16.56cm HD+ Scratch resistant display
  • Camera : ‎8MP Dual camera | 5MP Front camera
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Accessories : ‎Power adapter, SIM eject tool, USB cable, User guide, Warranty card
ProsCons
Amazing display quality No fingerprint sensor
Great build and looks Slight lags and hanging 
Great build and looks  

Best Features:

  • Leather Design: Design wise this is a beautiful-looking phone as it comes with a leather texture. The grip is very clean and the sleek look and scratch-free ability add to the overall good user experience.
  • Amazing Display: This phone is worth your money if you're looking for a mobile at a great price point that offers an HD+ display. It brings all your entertainment to life with 400 nits brightness.
  • Amazing Battery: With a 5000 mAH battery, this phone will never run out of charge.

cellpic
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Helio A22 | 5000 mAh Battery | 8MP AI Dual Cam | Leather Texture Design | Android 12
30% off 6,299 8,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Need an excellent camera? Need an amazing display? Go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. With the fastest processor chip yet, this smartphone has been specifically created to offer high outdoor visibility and an amazing user experience. Say bye to lags and hanging and say hello to epic photos and clean glass dials.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : ‎0.8 x 7.1 x 14.6 cm
  • OS : Android 12
  • Colours : Phantom Black, Green, Phantom White
  • Weight : 167 gms
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Connectivity : ‎WiFi, Bluetooth; USB
  • Display : Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Battery : 3700 mAh
  • Accessories : ‎Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide, Data Cable
ProsCons
Best camera quality Sound issue
Innovative hardware and software Netflix not pre-installed 
Fastest chip  

Best Features:

  • Pro-Grade Camera quality: From nightography feature to an amazing auto framerate, the camera in this phone is the best thing ever. Samsung has taken huge leaps in its videography and camera clicking by offering the clearest picture-taking experience. The phone has an amazing pixel sensor which enlarges pixels and the super clear glass helps cut the flare.
  • No Glare: The mobile has a dynamic AMOLED 2x display which also has in-built vision boosting. This technology lets you take pictures and view the screen clearly during the day and night.
  • Sleek Design: Created with slim bezels, the phone has a symmetrical polished frame. The camera has a monochromatic frame and surrounds a linear camera system.
  • Super Fast Chip: With the fastest chip in the galaxy, this phone is proud of its smooth processing capabilities. Easily multitask between apps and scroll through the phone with the 4nm processor.

cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
38% off 52,999 85,999
Buy now

4. Realme narzo 50A Prime

The realme narzo 50 Prime is another great mobile if you are on a tight budget. The phone offers high definition display and is great for personal and professional use. The phone is sturdy and has a quality display and ensures high performance. With over 16.7 million screen colours and a 90.7% ratio of body to screen, the brightness is unparalleled. The camera quality is also great with a 50 MP AI triple back camera and a front camera of 8MP.

Specifications:

  • Dimensions : ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm
  • OS : Android 11.0
  • Colours : Flash Black, Flash Blue
  • Weight : 193 gms
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Processor : Unisoc T612
  • Camera : ‎‎AI Triple Camera (50MP) | 8MP Front Camera
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Accessories : ‎Handset, USB Cable, Screen Protector, Sim card tool, Warranty card Booklet & Quick guide
ProsPros
Battery backupNo adapter in the box 
Amazing display 
powerful processor  
super fast side fingerprint 

Best Features:

  • Battery:This mobile comes with an amazing battery life of 5000 mAh.
  • Design:The phone offers a sleek texture design and has a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is very sleek and can be held comfortably in a grip.

cellpic
realme narzo 50A Prime (Flash Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Full High Definition+ Display (No Charger Variant) | Flat 3000 Off
37% off 8,499 13,499
Buy now

Best value for money

Overall, as per the budget, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a great buy. It comes with amazing features and is available with the highest offered discounts on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 currently.

Best overall product

Wondering which of these phones is the best overall? Hands down the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. Available at a 38% discount on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, this mobile offers power-packed features and gives an amazing user experience. From amazing outdoor visibility to fast-acting AI, this is an amazing innovation from Samsung. The phone also comes in a range of colours so you can purchase the one you like the most.

How to find the best mobiles at 70% discount in 2022?

Wondering how to pick the right mobile this festive season? Want an upgrade with a discount? Just head over to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Once you log onto the Amazon page, go to the Festival Sale and click on the icon that says mobile phones. Here, you can filter options and click on the 25%, 50%, or 70% discount offers buttons. You can even sort by the highest discount offered. These filters will show you the best mobiles at the best prices and discounts. Don't forget to check the offers on an exchange, cashback and EMI options as well for a better bargain!

Products price list

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GRs. 29,999 (60% off)
2.Redmi A1Rs. 6,299 (30% off)
3.Samsung Galaxy S22 5GRs. 52,999 (38% off)
4.Realme narzo 50A PrimeRs. 8,499 (37% off)

 

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale On TV under 50,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on Mamaearth products: Get up to 56% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Lakme products: Get up to 43% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Grab up to 84% off on sunglasses
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get off up to 75% on women's grooming items

Best mobiles at 70% discount in 2022

1. How to choose a phone processor?

2. Does a processor affect the phone's battery life?

3. Should I go for better RAM or a better processor?

electronics FOR LESS