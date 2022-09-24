Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on mobiles under ₹ 15,000: Get up to 40% off By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Excited to upgrade your mobile phone this festive season? Have a tight budget? Get the top deals for mobiles under 15000 only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Mobile phones under ₹ 15000 come wih good battery life and display features.

These days smartphones have become extremely expensive - and you can't help but look at a good phone but wonder if you have the budget to purchase it. The good news is that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is back and has some amazing deals on mobiles under ₹15000! We've got you covered. From the best camera quality to product performance and excellent processors, here's a look at the top smartphones you can find during this Sale 2022 at highly affordable prices. If you're looking for the best deals on smartphones and want amazing features, look no further. We've rounded down the top mobiles available under 15000 with amazing features that you can take home happily. Look out for cashbacks, discounts and exchange offers too! Let's explore the range of mobiles available under ₹15000 on the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2022. Top mobiles under ₹15,000 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G The Samsung Galaxy M33 G is a 5G enabled phone with a 5nm core processor. The phone is great for personal and professional use as it has excellent voice focus and quality. The powerfully efficient processor helps this phone deliver excellent performance and speed at a low price point. Highly affordable, the phone also comes with an excellent camera resolution. Built with Knox security features, what more can one ask for! Highly intuitive, this phone offers optimum comfort and is a great pick for anyone looking at phones under 15000. Camera: Quad camera setup-50MP (F1.8)+ 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) + 2MP (F2.4/Depth) + 2MP (F2.4/Macro) QuadCamera| 8MP (F1.8) Front Camera Screen Size: 6.6-inch Display Type: LCD display Battery Power: 6000 mAh Battery Type: Lithium RAM: 6 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB Processor Type: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor OS: Android 12.0 Weight: 215 grams Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 gms Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories Accessories: Handset, Ejection Pin,Data Cable,Quick Start Guide

Pros Cons Latest software 6 GB RAM High resolution camera Travel adapter not provided Side fingerprint sensor Slightly heavier Switch between public and private mode to keep data secure Robust processor - 5G ready

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Love a classic midnight blue colour phone? Go for the Samsung Galaxy M13. With Samsung, you can be assured of the quality and post-sales service. With this phone, get upto 8 GB RAM with RAM plus. This phone is considered 'more than a monster' since it's power packed with amazing features. If you love switching between apps, you can do it seamlessly with the Samsung Galaxy M13. Love watching movies? This phone brings the screen to life with an amazing cinematic display. Built with an excellent camera, it's a real steal-deal as you can flaunt flawlessly taken photos with the 50 MP triple camera. Designed to be aesthetically powerful and in-built with Knox security, this is one phone in the mobiles under 15000 budget you can't go wrong with. Camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup- True 50MP (F1.8) main camera +5MP(F2.2)+ 2MP (F2.4) | 8MP (F2.2) front cam Screen Size: 6.6 inches Display Type: Infinity O Display, FHD + resolution Battery Power: 6000 mAH Battery Type: Lithium Ion Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB RAM: 4 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB Processor Type: Exynos 850 OS: Android 12.0 Weight: 207 grams Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories Accessories: ‎‎Handset,Sim Ejection Pin, User Guide,Adapter, Type A to C Cable

Pros Cons Extremely reasonable Doesn't work with 5.0GHz WiFi frequency Sturdy built Slightly average camera quality according to some users Knox Security Excellent battery life Dolby for sound

3. Tecno Spark 8T Built in a beautiful turquoise cyan colour, the Tecno Spark 8T is the newest smartphone in the market with a stylish metal design and attractive price range. With a 50MP AI dual rear camera and 6.6 FHD + display, this is truly a phone that can 'spark' big dreams. This phone allows you to multitask like a pro considering its extendable virtual 3GB RAM. Built to last long, the battery performance on this phone is also excellent, making it a great pick if you need an optmized life. From film albums to voice changing capabilities, the phone is also power-packed with really cool features to edit movies and photos, and even correct documents in a jiffy. Camera: 48MP OIS Triple Rear Camera, 13MP wide-angle camera supports 120° ultrawide shots (108° after distortion correction) and macro shots with the minimum focal length of 2.5 cm Screen Size: 6.6 inches Display Type: LCD Battery Power: 5000 mAH Battery Type: Lithium polymer Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, 4G, USB, Wi-Fi 2.4G & 5G RAM: 4 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB Processor Type: MediaTek Octa core Helio G35 OS: HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Weight: 192 gms‎‎ Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty starts from the date of purchase Accessories: ‎ ‎Smartphone, Power Adaptor, USB Cable, TPU Cover, SIM Ejector Tool

Pros Cons Memory fusion Very Low RAM & internal storage 50 MP Rear Camera New metal coding design RAM Expansion upto 7GB 5000 mAH battery

4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Available in an amazing phantom black colour, this Xiaomi phone promises to deliver high performance. A highly sleek phone, this smartphone is an all round delight. With a high quality camera and extendable RAM upto 2GB, the phone is an amazing budget buy with a long battery life. From taking calls to taking excellent photos, this phone can do it all. Comes with an EVOL design, this is a well-made phone that is making a huge impact in the market. The phone has dual stereo speakers and and a dual mic so you can even record voice notes on the go! With exchange, you can get more offers on this phone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Product Specifications: Camera: ‎Triple Rear Camera (64MP+8MP+5MP) | 20 MP Front camera Screen Size: 6.5 inches Display Type: ‎LCD Battery Power: 6000 mAH Battery Type: Lithium polymer Connectivity: ‎‎Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, US RAM: 4 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB Processor Type: MediaTek Helio G88 OS: ‎MIUI 12.5 Weight: 192 gms Dimensions: ‎16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase Accessories: ‎‎Power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, Warranty card, User guide, Clear soft case, Screen protector pre-applied on the phone

Pros Cons 90Hz adaptive refresh rate 4GB RAM Fast charging MIUI processor making the device lag a little Extendable RAM upto 2GB

5. Redmi 10A Sport Looking for a cost-effective and extremely functional phone? Go for the Redmi 10A Sport. With a RAM booster, this phone is great for those that require a smartphone for basic purposes. It comes with a fingerprint sensor, massive display, offers cinematic viewing and fast charging. With a two-day battery life, you can't go wrong with the Redmi, especially if uninterrupted battery usage is what you are seeking. An evolved design offers a highly aesthetic look. The phone is smudge-free and has various modes in the camera such as selfie mode, pro mode and portrait mode. Product specifications: Camera: 13MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera Screen Size: 6.53 inches Display Type: HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD display; 15.58 centimeters (6.53 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio Battery Power: 5000 mAH Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB‎ RAM: 6 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB Processor Type: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor OS: MIUI 12.5 Weight: 194 Gms Dimensions: ‎‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm Warranty Information: 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase Accessories: ‎Handset, Adapter, USB cable, SIM tray ejector

Pros Cons 13 MP main camera Camera quality 3.5 mm headphone jack Average Image colour Rubberised seals and corrosion proof ports Long battery life

Price of mobiles under ₹ 15000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 14,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 9,499 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 8,499 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 9,999 Redmi 10A Sport ₹ 9,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Latest software High resolution camera Side fingerprint sensor Samsung Galaxy M13 Sturdy built Knox Security Excellent battery life Tecno Spark 8T Memory fusion 50 MP Rear Camera New metal coding design Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 90Hz adaptive refresh rate Fast charging Extendable RAM upto 2GB Redmi 10A Sport Rubberised seals and corrosion proof ports Long battery life 13 MP main camera

Best value for money The best mobile in a budget under 15000 available on the Great Indian Amazon Festival 2022 Sale when it comes to high affordability, is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. This phone not only the latest software, but also has amazing features at this price point. Best overall When it comes to naming the best overall mobile in the 15000 bracket, you should definitely consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. This phone has all the features and looks very rich. With high resolution, good camera quality and good software, this is a bargain during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Mobiles under 15000. Want to find the best mobile within 15000? Here's how If you're wondering how to get your hands on the latest smartphones under 15000, you've come to the right place with the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale where you can find so many mobiles under 15000 to choose from. Do your own research and comparison or take inspiration from our top picks!

