Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 88% on earbuds

Summary:
The Amazon sale is here, and you can opt for your favourite earbuds at the best prices delivered to your doorstep. In today's time, the popularity of wireless items has increased immensely because of Bluetooth technology.
So, if you also want to be hands-free and cord-free without hampering the sound quality, choose from any earbuds mentioned below, as they are affordable yet stylish on the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Top 10 Earbuds
1. boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless
(Rs.1299) - If you are looking for earbuds with the best sound quality that offers a non-stop playback of 3.5 with every charge, then opt for these boAt airdopes. they won't weigh much on your pocket, by weight and by budget.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra- lightweight
|Battery life is relatively less
|Microphone Feature
|Poor pairing and connectivity
|Comes with a battery indicator
2. Jabra Elite 2 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Compatible with Android only
|Offers outstanding noise isolation
|Mic capturing capacity is not that great
|Mic call technology
3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
(Rs.6790) - In the sale, you will be getting these earphones worth Rs.17,990 at just Rs.6790, which is an excellent deal if you are looking to buy earbuds. These Samsung Galaxy buds come with Intelligent Active Noise Cancelling, which helps effortlessly switch between noise cancelling and fully adjust the ambient sound.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|2-way speakers
|Compatible with Android only
|360 Audio for theatre-like multichannel sound
|Some people find them uncomfortable
|Noise-free calls
4. Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds
(Rs.1299)- Go for these fantastic earbuds if you are looking for easy-to-use earbuds with excellent battery life. It comes with one-touch controls that let the user play/pause, change the track and answer/ hang up the calls from one button.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging
|Mic quality is not that great
|30 hrs playtime
|Not good for gaming
|Touch Control
5. Oneplus Buds Pro
(Rs.8990)- These earbuds have an intelligent adaptive noise cancellation feature with automated environmental noise detection and adjustment. These earbuds are for Rs.11,990, but with the Amazon Prime Day sale, you are getting a 25% discount and can get them just for Rs. 8,990.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Worry-free battery life
|Connectivity can be an issue sometimes
|40dB smart adaptive noise cancellation
|Some people find them uncomfortable
|Water and Sweat Resistance
6. Noise Airbuds
(Rs.1799)- If you are looking for AirPods with an amazing battery life that can charge quickly, then Noise Airbuds is the end of your search. It charges in just 8 minutes, and you can use them for 80 minutes, which is incredible. Another thing worth mentioning about these earbuds is that they have an exceptional fit as they have a no-fall design, which means you can wear them even while you work out.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Insta Charge
|No active noise cancellation
|10m Bluetooth Range
|The mic quality is not that great
|IPX4 Water Resistant
7. Realme Buds Q2
(Rs.1,998)- Get a 43% discount on these earbuds and purchase them just for Rs.1,998. It has a long battery life, and the fast charging feature enables you to enjoy non-stop music and calling. It has active noise cancellation upto25 dB, which helps lessen the external noise.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Google Fast Pair
|The bass is not that great
|Dual-channel transmission
|Some people find them uncomfortable
|88ms Super Slow Latency
8. Mivi Duopods
(Rs. 899) – Opt for these earbuds and immerse yourself in the high-quality sound of these Mivi duopods. They have a studio sound quality output, making the best earbuds in this range. You can control music and calls with a tap of a finger.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Sweat, splash and sandproof
|Mic Quality is bad
|Comfortable fit
|Not good for gaming
|Soul Thumping Bass Quality
9. pTron Bassbuds Duo
(Rs.599)- These are lightweight earbuds. They have solid wireless connectivity of 10 m and come with smart touch, making it easy for you to operate them. Furthermore, it has a built-in HD Mic for clear call quality.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick pairing
|The sound quality is average
|Ergo-fit & lightweight
|Mic Quality is bad
|DualMic for stereo calls
10. WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds
(Rs.699)- These earbuds have a pretty stylish design and come in two exciting colours to choose from. They are wireless earbuds with a magnetic charging case. These earbuds provide a stable and secured connection with BT v 5.2.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra Light-weight
|The sound quality is average
|Digital battery indicator
|Mic Quality is bad
|Anti-fallout design
|Product
|Price
|boAt Airdopes 121v2
|Rs.1299
|Jabra Elite 2
|Rs. 2999
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
|Rs.6790
|Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds
|Rs.1299
|Oneplus Buds Pro
|Rs.8990
|Noise Airbuds
|Rs.1799
|Realme Buds Q2
|Rs.1998
|Mivi Duopods
|Rs.899
|pTron Bassbuds Duo
|Rs.599
|WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds
|Rs.699
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|boAt Airdopes 121v2
|Access the instant voice assistant via just a single press
|Offers powerful 8mm drivers
|Easy access multifunction button controls
|Jabra Elite 2
|Reliable Voice Pickup
|Offers powerful 6mm drivers
|One-touch Spotify playback
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
|Comes with Intelligent Active Noise Canceling
|Powerful 11mm and 6.5 mm drivers
|Touch music Control
|Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds
|Voice Assistant
|Impressive operating distance of 10m
|IP 5X Water Resistant
|Oneplus Buds Pro
|Calibrated for wind and noise reduction
|Offers powerful 11mm drivers
|Qi-certified wireless charging
|Noise Airbuds
|Seamless Connection
|Offers powerful 11mm drivers
|One Key reset and touch controls
|Realme Buds Q2
|Intelligent touch controls
|Offers powerful 10mm drivers
|Transparency Mode
|Mivi Duopods
|Voice Assistant Enables
|Bluetooth 5.0 for more robust connectivity
|Very easy to pair
|pTron Bassbuds Duo
|Passive Noise Cancellation
|Offers powerful 13mm drivers
|Music & call controls
|WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds
|AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation
|Hi-Fi stereo sound
|IPX5 Splash-proof
Best value for money
As per the list mentioned above, boAt Airdopes are an absolute value for money as they offer excellent battery life, they are lightweight, and their sound quality is amazing. This sale is the best time to purchase them as their original price is Rs.2999, and you are now getting them at just Rs.1299 after a discount, which makes them a complete value for money.
Best overall
Considering the overall features, theSamsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the best choice when it comes to naming the best earbuds. It has the best battery life, fantastic sound quality, noise cancelling features, and touch music control.
How to find the perfect earbuds?
The best way is to not the features you need for earbuds. After that, check out the stores, compare the prices online, and pick the most suitable and satisfactory.
FAQs
Q1. Is it beneficial to purchase from the sale, or there is no significant difference?
A1. You can get up to 80% off on earbuds, which can be a significant saving.
Q2. Is there any aftercare for the earbuds?
A2. Not much, so ensure to keep them in their case when you are not using them.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times contains an affiliate partnership and so we may get a part of revenue when you make a purchase.