Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 88% on earbuds

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 23, 2022 20:14 IST

Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Want to buy your favourite earbuds but are stopping yourself because of the budget constraint? Well, Amazon prime day sale is here, and you can get your favourite earbuds at discounted prices.

Amazon Prime Sale: These earbuds provide immersive sound experience.

The Amazon sale is here, and you can opt for your favourite earbuds at the best prices delivered to your doorstep. In today's time, the popularity of wireless items has increased immensely because of Bluetooth technology.

So, if you also want to be hands-free and cord-free without hampering the sound quality, choose from any earbuds mentioned below, as they are affordable yet stylish on the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Top 10 Earbuds

1. boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless

(Rs.1299) - If you are looking for earbuds with the best sound quality that offers a non-stop playback of 3.5 with every charge, then opt for these boAt airdopes. they won't weigh much on your pocket, by weight and by budget.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Compatible Devices: Mobile, laptop & tablet
  • Maximum Operating Distance: 10 m
  • Drivers: 8mm
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Ultra- lightweightBattery life is relatively less
Microphone FeaturePoor pairing and connectivity
Comes with a battery indicator 
boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 14 Hours Playback, 8MM Drivers, Battery Indicators, Lightweight Earbuds & Multifunction Controls(Active Black)
57% off
1,299 2,990
Buy now

2. Jabra Elite 2 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds

  1. (Rs. 2999) – Opt for these amazing earbuds that offer a unique sound experience with their excellent 6mm speakers. The best part is that it has a 7 hours battery life and an additional battery of 21 hrs with the charging case.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Compatible Devices: ‎Cellphones, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Desktops, Music Equipment
  • Drivers: 6mm
  • Battery Life: 7hrs/21hrs
  • Protected against dust & water resistant

Pros Cons
LightweightCompatible with Android only
Offers outstanding noise isolationMic capturing capacity is not that great
Mic call technology 
Jabra Elite 2 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds – with 21 Hours of Battery, 2 Built-in Microphones for Clear Calls, Rich Bass and Comfortable fit - Navy
41% off
3,553 5,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

(Rs.6790) - In the sale, you will be getting these earphones worth Rs.17,990 at just Rs.6790, which is an excellent deal if you are looking to buy earbuds. These Samsung Galaxy buds come with Intelligent Active Noise Cancelling, which helps effortlessly switch between noise cancelling and fully adjust the ambient sound.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Compatible Devices: Android
  • Drivers: 11mm and 6.5 mm
  • Protected against dust & water resistant
  • Microphones: 3 built-in microphones

ProsCons
2-way speakersCompatible with Android only
360 Audio for theatre-like multichannel soundSome people find them uncomfortable
Noise-free calls 
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 99% Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Charging, 18 Hours Playtime, Black
53% off
8,490 17,990
Buy now

4. Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds

(Rs.1299)- Go for these fantastic earbuds if you are looking for easy-to-use earbuds with excellent battery life. It comes with one-touch controls that let the user play/pause, change the track and answer/ hang up the calls from one button.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Compatible Devices: Android, Windows & iOS
  • Maximum Operating Distance: 10 m
  • Protected against dust & water resistant
  • Battery Life: 7.5hrs/30hrs
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Fast chargingMic quality is not that great
30 hrs playtimeNot good for gaming
Touch Control 
Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with 30H Playtime & Fast Charging with Type-C, Ipx7 Fully Waterproof and Voice Assistant (Grey)
84% off
1,299 7,999
Buy now

5. Oneplus Buds Pro

(Rs.8990)- These earbuds have an intelligent adaptive noise cancellation feature with automated environmental noise detection and adjustment. These earbuds are for Rs.11,990, but with the Amazon Prime Day sale, you are getting a 25% discount and can get them just for Rs. 8,990.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Compatible Devices: Android & iOS
  • Battery Life: 38 hrs of battery
  • Drivers: 11mm
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Worry-free battery lifeConnectivity can be an issue sometimes
40dB smart adaptive noise cancellationSome people find them uncomfortable
Water and Sweat Resistance 
Oneplus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic (Matte Black)
17% off
9,990 11,990
Buy now

6. Noise Airbuds

(Rs.1799)- If you are looking for AirPods with an amazing battery life that can charge quickly, then Noise Airbuds is the end of your search. It charges in just 8 minutes, and you can use them for 80 minutes, which is incredible. Another thing worth mentioning about these earbuds is that they have an exceptional fit as they have a no-fall design, which means you can wear them even while you work out.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Compatible Devices: Android & iOS
  • Battery Life: 20 hrs
  • Drivers: 11mm
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Insta ChargeNo active noise cancellation
10m Bluetooth RangeThe mic quality is not that great
IPX4 Water Resistant 
Noise Air Buds+ Truly Wireless Earbuds with Instacharge & Hypersync Technology, Silicone tip, Superb Calling & 20 Hour Playtime - Pearl White
67% off
1,999 5,999
Buy now

7. Realme Buds Q2

(Rs.1,998)- Get a 43% discount on these earbuds and purchase them just for Rs.1,998. It has a long battery life, and the fast charging feature enables you to enjoy non-stop music and calling. It has active noise cancellation upto25 dB, which helps lessen the external noise.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Battery Life: 28 hrs
  • Drivers: 10mm
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Active noise cancellation up to 25dB

ProsCons
Google Fast PairThe bass is not that great
Dual-channel transmissionSome people find them uncomfortable
88ms Super Slow Latency 
realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Active Black)
43% off
1,998 3,499
Buy now

8. Mivi Duopods

(Rs. 899) – Opt for these earbuds and immerse yourself in the high-quality sound of these Mivi duopods. They have a studio sound quality output, making the best earbuds in this range. You can control music and calls with a tap of a finger.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Battery Life: 7.5/40 hrs
  • Compatible Devices: Android
  • Protected against dust & water resistant
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Sweat, splash and sandproofMic Quality is bad
Comfortable fitNot good for gaming
Soul Thumping Bass Quality 
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds With Mic Upto 40 Hours Playtime With Ipx4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls, Type-C Charging Bluetooth Wireless Earphones (Midnight Blue)
57% off
1,299 2,999
Buy now

9. pTron Bassbuds Duo

(Rs.599)- These are lightweight earbuds. They have solid wireless connectivity of 10 m and come with smart touch, making it easy for you to operate them. Furthermore, it has a built-in HD Mic for clear call quality.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Battery Life: 32 hrs
  • Compatible Devices: Android
  • Drivers: 10mm
  • Protected against sweat & water resistant
  • Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Quick pairingThe sound quality is average
Ergo-fit & lightweightMic Quality is bad
DualMic for stereo calls 
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, Dual Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
65% off
899 2,599
Buy now

10. WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds

(Rs.699)- These earbuds have a pretty stylish design and come in two exciting colours to choose from. They are wireless earbuds with a magnetic charging case. These earbuds provide a stable and secured connection with BT v 5.2.

Product Specifications:

  • Connector Type: Wireless
  • Battery Life: 5/30 hrs
  • Compatible Devices: Laptops, Android & iPhone
  • Warranty: 1 year
  • Maximum Operating Distance: 10 m

ProsCons
Ultra Light-weightThe sound quality is average
Digital battery indicatorMic Quality is bad
Anti-fallout design 
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case, 30 Hours Playtime, IPX5, Bluetooth Earbuds with Digital Battery Indicator for Crisp Sound, True Wireless Earbuds with Clear Calling (Black and Yellow)
63% off
749 1,999
Buy now

Price of earbuds at a glance:

ProductPrice 
boAt Airdopes 121v2Rs.1299
Jabra Elite 2Rs. 2999
Samsung Galaxy Buds ProRs.6790
Boult Audio Airbass TruebudsRs.1299
Oneplus Buds ProRs.8990
Noise AirbudsRs.1799
Realme Buds Q2Rs.1998
Mivi DuopodsRs.899
pTron Bassbuds DuoRs.599
WeCool Moonwalk Mini EarbudsRs.699

Best 3 features for you

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
boAt Airdopes 121v2Access the instant voice assistant via just a single pressOffers powerful 8mm drivers Easy access multifunction button controls 
Jabra Elite 2Reliable Voice PickupOffers powerful 6mm drivers One-touch Spotify playback
Samsung Galaxy Buds ProComes with Intelligent Active Noise CancelingPowerful 11mm and 6.5 mm drivers Touch music Control
Boult Audio Airbass TruebudsVoice AssistantImpressive operating distance of 10mIP 5X Water Resistant
Oneplus Buds ProCalibrated for wind and noise reductionOffers powerful 11mm driversQi-certified wireless charging
Noise AirbudsSeamless ConnectionOffers powerful 11mm driversOne Key reset and touch controls
Realme Buds Q2Intelligent touch controlsOffers powerful 10mm driversTransparency Mode
Mivi DuopodsVoice Assistant EnablesBluetooth 5.0 for more robust connectivityVery easy to pair
pTron Bassbuds DuoPassive Noise CancellationOffers powerful 13mm driversMusic & call controls
WeCool Moonwalk Mini EarbudsAI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation Hi-Fi stereo soundIPX5 Splash-proof

Best value for money

As per the list mentioned above, boAt Airdopes are an absolute value for money as they offer excellent battery life, they are lightweight, and their sound quality is amazing. This sale is the best time to purchase them as their original price is Rs.2999, and you are now getting them at just Rs.1299 after a discount, which makes them a complete value for money.

Best overall

Considering the overall features, theSamsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the best choice when it comes to naming the best earbuds. It has the best battery life, fantastic sound quality, noise cancelling features, and touch music control.

How to find the perfect earbuds?

The best way is to not the features you need for earbuds. After that, check out the stores, compare the prices online, and pick the most suitable and satisfactory.

FAQs

Q1. Is it beneficial to purchase from the sale, or there is no significant difference?

A1. You can get up to 80% off on earbuds, which can be a significant saving.

Q2. Is there any aftercare for the earbuds?

A2. Not much, so ensure to keep them in their case when you are not using them.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay updated with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times contains an affiliate partnership and so we may get a part of revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 70% on electronic items
Amazon Prime Sale: Avail discount of up to 73% on power banks
Amazon Prime Sale: Avail discount of up to 82% on fitness bands
Amazon Prime Sale: Perfect laptops for studies and soft gaming
Amazon Prime Sale on smartphones: Get off up to 25%
electronics FOR LESS