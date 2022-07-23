Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 88% on earbuds By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 23, 2022 20:14 IST





Summary: Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Want to buy your favourite earbuds but are stopping yourself because of the budget constraint? Well, Amazon prime day sale is here, and you can get your favourite earbuds at discounted prices.

Amazon Prime Sale: These earbuds provide immersive sound experience.

The Amazon sale is here, and you can opt for your favourite earbuds at the best prices delivered to your doorstep. In today's time, the popularity of wireless items has increased immensely because of Bluetooth technology. So, if you also want to be hands-free and cord-free without hampering the sound quality, choose from any earbuds mentioned below, as they are affordable yet stylish on the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Top 10 Earbuds 1. boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless (Rs.1299) - If you are looking for earbuds with the best sound quality that offers a non-stop playback of 3.5 with every charge, then opt for these boAt airdopes. they won't weigh much on your pocket, by weight and by budget. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Mobile, laptop & tablet

Maximum Operating Distance: 10 m

Drivers: 8mm

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Ultra- lightweight Battery life is relatively less Microphone Feature Poor pairing and connectivity Comes with a battery indicator

2. Jabra Elite 2 in Ear True Wireless Earbuds (Rs. 2999) – Opt for these amazing earbuds that offer a unique sound experience with their excellent 6mm speakers. The best part is that it has a 7 hours battery life and an additional battery of 21 hrs with the charging case. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: ‎Cellphones, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Desktops, Music Equipment

Drivers: 6mm

Battery Life: 7hrs/21hrs

Protected against dust & water resistant

Pros Cons Lightweight Compatible with Android only Offers outstanding noise isolation Mic capturing capacity is not that great Mic call technology

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs.6790) - In the sale, you will be getting these earphones worth Rs.17,990 at just Rs.6790, which is an excellent deal if you are looking to buy earbuds. These Samsung Galaxy buds come with Intelligent Active Noise Cancelling, which helps effortlessly switch between noise cancelling and fully adjust the ambient sound. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Android

Drivers: 11mm and 6.5 mm

Protected against dust & water resistant

Microphones: 3 built-in microphones

Pros Cons 2-way speakers Compatible with Android only 360 Audio for theatre-like multichannel sound Some people find them uncomfortable Noise-free calls

4. Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds (Rs.1299)- Go for these fantastic earbuds if you are looking for easy-to-use earbuds with excellent battery life. It comes with one-touch controls that let the user play/pause, change the track and answer/ hang up the calls from one button. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Android, Windows & iOS

Maximum Operating Distance: 10 m

Protected against dust & water resistant

Battery Life: 7.5hrs/30hrs

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Fast charging Mic quality is not that great 30 hrs playtime Not good for gaming Touch Control

5. Oneplus Buds Pro (Rs.8990)- These earbuds have an intelligent adaptive noise cancellation feature with automated environmental noise detection and adjustment. These earbuds are for Rs.11,990, but with the Amazon Prime Day sale, you are getting a 25% discount and can get them just for Rs. 8,990. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Android & iOS

Battery Life: 38 hrs of battery

Drivers: 11mm

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Worry-free battery life Connectivity can be an issue sometimes 40dB smart adaptive noise cancellation Some people find them uncomfortable Water and Sweat Resistance

6. Noise Airbuds (Rs.1799)- If you are looking for AirPods with an amazing battery life that can charge quickly, then Noise Airbuds is the end of your search. It charges in just 8 minutes, and you can use them for 80 minutes, which is incredible. Another thing worth mentioning about these earbuds is that they have an exceptional fit as they have a no-fall design, which means you can wear them even while you work out. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Android & iOS

Battery Life: 20 hrs

Drivers: 11mm

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Insta Charge No active noise cancellation 10m Bluetooth Range The mic quality is not that great IPX4 Water Resistant

7. Realme Buds Q2 (Rs.1,998)- Get a 43% discount on these earbuds and purchase them just for Rs.1,998. It has a long battery life, and the fast charging feature enables you to enjoy non-stop music and calling. It has active noise cancellation upto25 dB, which helps lessen the external noise. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Battery Life: 28 hrs

Drivers: 10mm

Warranty: 1 year

Active noise cancellation up to 25dB

Pros Cons Google Fast Pair The bass is not that great Dual-channel transmission Some people find them uncomfortable 88ms Super Slow Latency

8. Mivi Duopods (Rs. 899) – Opt for these earbuds and immerse yourself in the high-quality sound of these Mivi duopods. They have a studio sound quality output, making the best earbuds in this range. You can control music and calls with a tap of a finger. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Battery Life: 7.5/40 hrs

Compatible Devices: Android

Protected against dust & water resistant

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Sweat, splash and sandproof Mic Quality is bad Comfortable fit Not good for gaming Soul Thumping Bass Quality

9. pTron Bassbuds Duo (Rs.599)- These are lightweight earbuds. They have solid wireless connectivity of 10 m and come with smart touch, making it easy for you to operate them. Furthermore, it has a built-in HD Mic for clear call quality. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Battery Life: 32 hrs

Compatible Devices: Android

Drivers: 10mm

Protected against sweat & water resistant

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Quick pairing The sound quality is average Ergo-fit & lightweight Mic Quality is bad DualMic for stereo calls

10. WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds (Rs.699)- These earbuds have a pretty stylish design and come in two exciting colours to choose from. They are wireless earbuds with a magnetic charging case. These earbuds provide a stable and secured connection with BT v 5.2. Product Specifications: Connector Type: Wireless

Battery Life: 5/30 hrs

Compatible Devices: Laptops, Android & iPhone

Warranty: 1 year

Maximum Operating Distance: 10 m

Pros Cons Ultra Light-weight The sound quality is average Digital battery indicator Mic Quality is bad Anti-fallout design

Price of earbuds at a glance:

Product Price boAt Airdopes 121v2 Rs.1299 Jabra Elite 2 Rs. 2999 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Rs.6790 Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Rs.1299 Oneplus Buds Pro Rs.8990 Noise Airbuds Rs.1799 Realme Buds Q2 Rs.1998 Mivi Duopods Rs.899 pTron Bassbuds Duo Rs.599 WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds Rs.699

Best 3 features for you

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 boAt Airdopes 121v2 Access the instant voice assistant via just a single press Offers powerful 8mm drivers Easy access multifunction button controls Jabra Elite 2 Reliable Voice Pickup Offers powerful 6mm drivers One-touch Spotify playback Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Comes with Intelligent Active Noise Canceling Powerful 11mm and 6.5 mm drivers Touch music Control Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Voice Assistant Impressive operating distance of 10m IP 5X Water Resistant Oneplus Buds Pro Calibrated for wind and noise reduction Offers powerful 11mm drivers Qi-certified wireless charging Noise Airbuds Seamless Connection Offers powerful 11mm drivers One Key reset and touch controls Realme Buds Q2 Intelligent touch controls Offers powerful 10mm drivers Transparency Mode Mivi Duopods Voice Assistant Enables Bluetooth 5.0 for more robust connectivity Very easy to pair pTron Bassbuds Duo Passive Noise Cancellation Offers powerful 13mm drivers Music & call controls WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation Hi-Fi stereo sound IPX5 Splash-proof