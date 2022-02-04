boAt airdopes offer wireless and immersive sound experience. Check top picks

Are you looking for an immersive and enriching sound experience? Then boAt airdopes are the one for you. They provide you with truly wireless experience and great sound quality. Packed with a slew of interesting features like built-in mic, noise cancelling feature and IPX4 rating, which means they are water- and sweat-resistant, these products make for a perfect pick. You can enjoy uninterrupted playtime after just a few minutes of charge. They are comfortable to wear and also provide hassle-free experience.





Prices of boAt airdopes at a glance:

Product Price in India boAt Airdopes 141 TWS Earbuds ₹ 1,598.00 boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1,999.00 boAt Airdopes 111 TWS Earbuds ₹ 1,299.00 boAt Airdopes 121v2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds ₹ 1,499.00

We have rounded up a few options listed on Amazon. They are all lightweight and ergonomic in design, and some of them are available in nice colour variants. All the options listed below are in-ear wireless bluetooth airdopes from boAt. They are durable and some of them come with a warranty period too. Keen to check out our list? Then scroll down and take a look at the features of earbuds.



1. boAt Airdopes 141 TWS Earbuds

B09N3XMZ5F

This pair of wireless and in-ear earphones is available in many interesting colours. You can get 75 minutes of playback time after just five minutes of charge. It comes with built-in mic and environmental noise cancellation technology that ensures uninterrupted sound experience during voice calls. It also comes with IPX4 rating that ensures it is sweat and water resistant.







2. boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

B086WM3RB8

This pair of wireless and in-ear earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth v5.0. It provides immersive sound experience and a standby time of 70 hours. It takes a charging time of 1.5 hours and has Insta Wake N’ Pair (IWP) technology that switch on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. It is also an IPX7 rated product that it ensures it is resistant to water and sweat. The 6mm drivers allow for immersive and enjoyable sound experience.



3. boAt Airdopes 111 TWS Earbuds

B09MW3DP92

This pair of earbuds come with 12 mm audio drivers which allow for truly immersive sound experience. It offers a total playtime of up to 28 hours, including up to 7 hours of playtime per earbud. After just five minutes of charge it can provide a playtime of 45 minutes. Lightweight and ergonomic in design, these earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth v5.1 technology. It also comes with one-year warranty from the date of purchase.



4. boAt Airdopes 121v2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

B08JQM8SMH

This earphone has a charging time of two hours and standby time of 100 hours. It is lightweight and ergonomic in design and comes with 8 mm drivers that provide for immersive auditory experience all-day long. It comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 with which you can connect these earphones with any device.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON