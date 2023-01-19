Story Saved
New Delhi 16oCC
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
New Delhi 16oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best home-office setup upgrades, up to 72% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 18, 2023 18:37 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale is ready to give you some of the best offers on work-from-home essentials. Looking for a set-up upgrade or set-up stands for your work? This is the best time to get your stuff!

product info
Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best work-from-home upgrades with irresistible discounts.

The Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon is here, and shoppers are excited for it. Every year, a variety of products, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, earphones, headphones, and earbuds, are offered at insane price discounts during Amazon's Republic Day sale. This year’s Amazon Great Republic Sale is currently on and will run until January 20.

Professionals working from home, need a few essential items for them like Laptop tables or office chairs. If you are looking for an essential work from home upgrade, this is a perfect time. Mentioned in this blog are some of the essential work-from-home chairs that are available at great offer prices in this sale.

Product List

1. SAVYA Home® Apollo HIGH Back Office and Home chair

This chair has a fashionable look and is built of strong plastic armrests, chrome-plated metal base, and made of co-polymer with a curved mesh back.

In addition, this chair offers a supportive neck rest and a wide backrest for comfortable long-term usage. It also has a 2-inch-thick cushioned seat and height adjustability for all-day comfort.

Specifications:

Adjustable Headrest present

Co-polymer Mesh build

Metal base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 150kgs

ProsCons
The build quality is excellent and sturdy.The build is mostly plastic except for the base.
cellpic
Savya Home® APEX Chairs™ Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office CHAIR2
3.9 (10,665)
3.9 (10,665)
Get Price

2. Wakefit Office Chair for Work from Home

This classy chair has a Tough Co-Polymer structure and imported mesh material on its back to promote airflow and reduce sweat. Additionally, it includes Heavy Duty Nylon Chair Base and Strong Padded Armrests that are Adjustable.

This chair offers a supportive neck rest and a cosy backrest for prolonged usage. It also has a thickly cushioned seat and height adjustability for all-day comfort.

Specifications:

Adjustable Headrest

Co-polymer Build

Heavy-duty Nylon base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 115kgs

ProsCons
Adjustable armrestsThe base is polymer built instead of metal.
cellpic 51% off
Wakefit Office Chair | 3-Years Warranty | Chair for Office Work at Home, Study Chair, Ergonomic High Back Chair, Adjustable Height Chair, Nylon Base, Single Lock Mechanism, Black & Grey (1 Piece)
4.4 (2,910)
4.4 (2,910)
51% off
6,499 13,299
Buy now

3. Green Soul® Jupiter Go Home Office work Desk Chair

This is one of the current best-selling chairs on Amazon. It has a high back and a premium-quality mesh backrest to offer a timeless design that works in almost any room. If you wish to vary the height, the chair's height is adjustable and will accommodate your various demands.

The backrest may be tilted up to 135 degrees and fixed at any position between 90 and 135 degrees for your comfort. In addition, you can move the armrest forward, backwards, and up and down to customize it to your comfort.

Specifications:

Adjustable Headrest

Co-polymer Build

Heavy-duty Nylon base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 125kgs

ProsCons
Adjustable armrests and headrestsThe base is polymer at this price
cellpic
Green Soul® Jupiter Go Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Height Adjustable Armrests, 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support, Smart Synchro Multi-Tilt Lock Mechanism & Nylon Base
4.5 (1,512)
4.5 (1,512)
Get Price

4. SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office Chair

It is over 50% heavier than typical plastic and steel bases and has a superior metal-built bottom. Its smooth rolling nylon wheels and the base match each other well, allowing for smooth rolling and rotation movements.

It offers a height-adjustable function for both the chair and the armrest. Additionally, the lumbar support is adjustable. No matter if you use it for a home office, a study space, a business office, or entertainment. It simply fits everywhere.

Specifications:

Adjustable Headrest

Co-polymer Build

Heavy-duty metal base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 150kgs

ProsCons
Metal base with adjustable headrest and heightback mesh quality is not up to the mark
cellpic
SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms and 2D Lumbar Support (Ergonomic Meshback) (Black)
3.7 (5,884)
3.7 (5,884)
Get Price

5. Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Office Chair

This office and study chair has a deep, cushioned seat and a breathable mesh back, offering excellent support and preventing heat and moisture build-up, keeping your entire body cool and cosy. Fixed arms provide all-day support for the shoulders and upper body.

The headrest is adjustable, and the height can be adjusted by moving up or down. With a class 4 gas lift, the rocking mode allows for more comfort; It is simpler to rock back into your seat thanks to a tilt-tension knob beneath the seat. The red and black colour scheme on this chair is also attractive!

Specifications:

Adjustable Headrest

Wood, metal, and polymer Build

Heavy-duty metal base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 150kgs

ProsCons
Metal base with comfortable padded seatHand support is too low 
cellpic 69% off
Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Revolving Mesh Office Executive Ergonomic Chair with Adjustable Headrest and Tilt Lock, Long Day Comfort, (Red)
3.4 (109)
3.4 (109)
69% off
4,912 15,999
Buy now

6. Green Soul Seoul Home Desk Chair for Office

This chair can act as an office chair as well as a study chair. It includes a breathable mesh back to reduce heat build-up and sweat, and the thick, curved foam seat with woven fabric provides exceptional comfort for extended use. Durability and stability are ensured with a heavy-duty metal base.

Co-polymer armrests completely support good posture and let your arms relax. The rocking motion provides additional relaxation. Draw the lever out to recline the chair up to 135 degrees. Pulling it inward can also be fixed at a 90-degree angle.

Specifications:

Wood, metal, and polymer Build

Non-adjustable hand rest

Heavy-duty metal base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 100kgs

ProsCons
Premium looks with a Metal baseIt has a Non-adjustable handrest 
cellpic
Green Soul Seoul Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with Comfortable & Spacious Seat, Rocking-tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Smart Black)
4.2 (10,888)
4.2 (10,888)
Get Price

7. SIHOO® M18 High Back Comfortable Home and Office Chair

The SIHOO ergonomic office chair is specifically designed for usage at home and in the office, to innovate and give users a more pleasant sitting experience. This popular chair from Amazon has breathable back support.

The base's high-strength aluminium alloy metal construction makes it sturdy. The rotating chair's heavy-duty metal base can support a weight of up to 150 kg. It looks lovely due to its grey and black colour scheme.

Specifications:

Metal and polymer Build

Non-adjustable hand rest

Heavy duty metal base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 100kgs

ProsCons
Premium looks with a Metal baseThe headrest is average and not value for the money
cellpic
SIHOO® M18 High Back Office Chair, Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home with Adjustable Lumbar Support & Headrest, Study Chair with Adjustment Armrest & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Gray)
4.2 (10,199)
4.2 (10,199)
Get Price

8. Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme Home & Office Ergonomic Chair

This chair by Casa Copenhagen offers a very comfortable cushioned seat and a ventilated lumbar support system that can be adjusted to meet your needs. This chair includes a supporting neck rest and a soft backrest for comfortable, extended use. To make it lighter, the base is composed of sturdy nylon. The hand rests and the chair's height can be both adjusted. The highest weight allowed is 100 kg.

Adjustable Headrest and Hand rest

Co-polymer Build

Heavy duty Nylon base

Height adjustment

Max weight capacity 100kgs

ProsCons
Comfortable and adjustable headrestThe chair is not value for the money
cellpic 69% off
Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme,Designed in Denmark,High-Back Mesh Home & Office Ergonomic Chair with Advanced Mechanism, 4D Adjustable Headrest,2D Adjustable Arm-Rest with Lumbar Support - Black Label
4.6 (199)
4.6 (199)
69% off
6,199 19,999
Buy now

9. Da URBAN® Tulip Mid-Back Revolving Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office

This chair is designed for use in an office or study environment. It includes a deep, cushioned seat for all-day comfort and a breathable back that not only provides good support and makes your entire body comfortable and cool.

Fixed arms support the shoulders and upper body all day. It also has height and headrest adjustability.

Specifications:

No Headrest

Co-polymer Build

Heavy duty Nylon base

Height adjustment

Fixed Hand rest

Max weight capacity 125kgs

ProsCons
Comfortable curved backrestNo headrest is available
cellpic 34% off
STMMZ Leather Executive Chair Ergonomic Leatherette Office & Work from Home Chair with Strong Metal Base & High Comfort Seating
2.8 (7)
2.8 (7)
34% off
5,259 8,000
Buy now

10. INNOWIN Jazz High Back Home and Office Work Chair

The INNOWIN Jazz High Back Chair is everything you are looking for. Whether you are searching for a comfy office chair that will help you stay productive during long hours at work or a gaming chair that provides the ideal amount of comfort and support.

Along with lumbar support, this chic chair has mesh fabric upholstery to keep you cool on warm summer days. Additionally, it tilts from 90 to 135 degrees and includes rock. The adjustable headrest, hand rest, and height

Specifications:

Nylon

Office chair

Comfortable

Mesh fabric for cooling

ProsCons
Comfortable seat and headrestSome chairs are available at lower prices.
cellpic 50% off
INNOWIN Jazz High Back Office Chair Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Work from Home & Office Chair with Multi-Tilt Lock Mechanism, 2-Dimensional Lumbar Support & Strong Nylon Base with High Comfort Seating (Black)
4.3 (9,230)
4.3 (9,230)
50% off
8,800 17,600
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SAVYA Home® Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office chairMetallic alloy baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
Wakefit Office Chair for Work from HomeHeavy duty nylon baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
Green Soul® Jupiter Go Home Office Work Desk ChairHeavy duty nylon baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office ChairMetallic alloy baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Office ChairMetallic alloy baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
Green Soul Seoul Home Desk Chair for OfficeMetallic alloy baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
SIHOO® M18 High Back Comfortable Home and Office ChairMetallic alloy baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme Home & Office Ergonomic ChairHeavy duty nylon baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
Da URBAN® Tulip Mid-Back Revolving Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Home & OfficeMetallic alloy baseNon adjustable hand restBackrest tilt available
INNOWIN Jazz High Back Home and Office Work ChairHeavy duty nylon baseAdjustable hand restBackrest tilt available

Best value for money

All these chairs are very popular and have great reviews on amazon but the most value for money of them would be SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office Chair priced at 4959. All the features are available in this chair at this price range, such as reclined and comfortable seats, fully adjustable headrest and height adjustability making this chair the perfect example of value for money.

Best overall product

According to our pick, the best overall product would be the SAVYA Home® Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office chair. At a price of 5098, this chair provides great comfort as well as good comfort. It also has a metallic base and lots of adjustable features such as a headrest, handrest and height. It has also great ratings on Amazon.

How to find the perfect chair?

To find the perfect chair, you need to know about the following factors:

- Headrest helps you relax very well and having it is always an advantage.

- Having a metal base makes your chair sturdy and strong, so you should choose one with a metal base.

- Adjustability is always a plus point on the chair's height, handrest and headrest.

- Lumbar support is also a very essential add-on for your chair.

With these factors, you can easily choose your ideal chair.

Prices of work-from-home setup options at a glance:

ProductPrice
SAVYA Home® Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office chair 5098
Wakefit Office Chair for Work from Home 6499
Green Soul® Jupiter Go Home Office Work Desk Chair 7730
SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office Chair 4940
Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Office Chair 4912
Green Soul Seoul Home Desk Chair for Office 3885
SIHOO® M18 High Back Comfortable Home and Office Chair 8099
Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme Home & Office Ergonomic Chair 6199
Da URBAN® Tulip Mid-Back Revolving Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office 4749
INNOWIN Jazz High Back Home and Office Work Chair 7,939
RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale : 9 best samsung mobile phones
Best deals on electronics: top 10 products to buy during amazon's republic day
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 2 must-have computer accessories to buy
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 77% off on men's sweatshirts
Fetch these 3 deals from URBN during Amazon’s Republic Day sale

FAQs

What are the seats for offices?

In an office chair, how should you sit?

Can one use these seats for studying?

How can I tell whether a chair for the office is ergonomic?

View More
electronics FOR LESS