Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best home-office setup upgrades, up to 72% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: 10 best work-from-home upgrades with irresistible discounts.

The Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon is here, and shoppers are excited for it. Every year, a variety of products, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, earphones, headphones, and earbuds, are offered at insane price discounts during Amazon's Republic Day sale. This year’s Amazon Great Republic Sale is currently on and will run until January 20. Professionals working from home, need a few essential items for them like Laptop tables or office chairs. If you are looking for an essential work from home upgrade, this is a perfect time. Mentioned in this blog are some of the essential work-from-home chairs that are available at great offer prices in this sale. Product List 1. SAVYA Home® Apollo HIGH Back Office and Home chair This chair has a fashionable look and is built of strong plastic armrests, chrome-plated metal base, and made of co-polymer with a curved mesh back. In addition, this chair offers a supportive neck rest and a wide backrest for comfortable long-term usage. It also has a 2-inch-thick cushioned seat and height adjustability for all-day comfort. Specifications: Adjustable Headrest present Co-polymer Mesh build Metal base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 150kgs

Pros Cons The build quality is excellent and sturdy. The build is mostly plastic except for the base.

2. Wakefit Office Chair for Work from Home This classy chair has a Tough Co-Polymer structure and imported mesh material on its back to promote airflow and reduce sweat. Additionally, it includes Heavy Duty Nylon Chair Base and Strong Padded Armrests that are Adjustable. This chair offers a supportive neck rest and a cosy backrest for prolonged usage. It also has a thickly cushioned seat and height adjustability for all-day comfort. Specifications: Adjustable Headrest Co-polymer Build Heavy-duty Nylon base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 115kgs

Pros Cons Adjustable armrests The base is polymer built instead of metal.

3. Green Soul® Jupiter Go Home Office work Desk Chair This is one of the current best-selling chairs on Amazon. It has a high back and a premium-quality mesh backrest to offer a timeless design that works in almost any room. If you wish to vary the height, the chair's height is adjustable and will accommodate your various demands. The backrest may be tilted up to 135 degrees and fixed at any position between 90 and 135 degrees for your comfort. In addition, you can move the armrest forward, backwards, and up and down to customize it to your comfort. Specifications: Adjustable Headrest Co-polymer Build Heavy-duty Nylon base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 125kgs

Pros Cons Adjustable armrests and headrests The base is polymer at this price

4. SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office Chair It is over 50% heavier than typical plastic and steel bases and has a superior metal-built bottom. Its smooth rolling nylon wheels and the base match each other well, allowing for smooth rolling and rotation movements. It offers a height-adjustable function for both the chair and the armrest. Additionally, the lumbar support is adjustable. No matter if you use it for a home office, a study space, a business office, or entertainment. It simply fits everywhere. Specifications: Adjustable Headrest Co-polymer Build Heavy-duty metal base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 150kgs

Pros Cons Metal base with adjustable headrest and height back mesh quality is not up to the mark

5. Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Office Chair This office and study chair has a deep, cushioned seat and a breathable mesh back, offering excellent support and preventing heat and moisture build-up, keeping your entire body cool and cosy. Fixed arms provide all-day support for the shoulders and upper body. The headrest is adjustable, and the height can be adjusted by moving up or down. With a class 4 gas lift, the rocking mode allows for more comfort; It is simpler to rock back into your seat thanks to a tilt-tension knob beneath the seat. The red and black colour scheme on this chair is also attractive! Specifications: Adjustable Headrest Wood, metal, and polymer Build Heavy-duty metal base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 150kgs

Pros Cons Metal base with comfortable padded seat Hand support is too low

6. Green Soul Seoul Home Desk Chair for Office This chair can act as an office chair as well as a study chair. It includes a breathable mesh back to reduce heat build-up and sweat, and the thick, curved foam seat with woven fabric provides exceptional comfort for extended use. Durability and stability are ensured with a heavy-duty metal base. Co-polymer armrests completely support good posture and let your arms relax. The rocking motion provides additional relaxation. Draw the lever out to recline the chair up to 135 degrees. Pulling it inward can also be fixed at a 90-degree angle. Specifications: Wood, metal, and polymer Build Non-adjustable hand rest Heavy-duty metal base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 100kgs

Pros Cons Premium looks with a Metal base It has a Non-adjustable handrest

7. SIHOO® M18 High Back Comfortable Home and Office Chair The SIHOO ergonomic office chair is specifically designed for usage at home and in the office, to innovate and give users a more pleasant sitting experience. This popular chair from Amazon has breathable back support. The base's high-strength aluminium alloy metal construction makes it sturdy. The rotating chair's heavy-duty metal base can support a weight of up to 150 kg. It looks lovely due to its grey and black colour scheme. Specifications: Metal and polymer Build Non-adjustable hand rest Heavy duty metal base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 100kgs

Pros Cons Premium looks with a Metal base The headrest is average and not value for the money

8. Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme Home & Office Ergonomic Chair This chair by Casa Copenhagen offers a very comfortable cushioned seat and a ventilated lumbar support system that can be adjusted to meet your needs. This chair includes a supporting neck rest and a soft backrest for comfortable, extended use. To make it lighter, the base is composed of sturdy nylon. The hand rests and the chair's height can be both adjusted. The highest weight allowed is 100 kg. Adjustable Headrest and Hand rest Co-polymer Build Heavy duty Nylon base Height adjustment Max weight capacity 100kgs

Pros Cons Comfortable and adjustable headrest The chair is not value for the money

9. Da URBAN® Tulip Mid-Back Revolving Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office This chair is designed for use in an office or study environment. It includes a deep, cushioned seat for all-day comfort and a breathable back that not only provides good support and makes your entire body comfortable and cool. Fixed arms support the shoulders and upper body all day. It also has height and headrest adjustability. Specifications: No Headrest Co-polymer Build Heavy duty Nylon base Height adjustment Fixed Hand rest Max weight capacity 125kgs

Pros Cons Comfortable curved backrest No headrest is available

10. INNOWIN Jazz High Back Home and Office Work Chair The INNOWIN Jazz High Back Chair is everything you are looking for. Whether you are searching for a comfy office chair that will help you stay productive during long hours at work or a gaming chair that provides the ideal amount of comfort and support. Along with lumbar support, this chic chair has mesh fabric upholstery to keep you cool on warm summer days. Additionally, it tilts from 90 to 135 degrees and includes rock. The adjustable headrest, hand rest, and height Specifications: Nylon Office chair Comfortable Mesh fabric for cooling

Pros Cons Comfortable seat and headrest Some chairs are available at lower prices.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SAVYA Home® Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office chair Metallic alloy base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available Wakefit Office Chair for Work from Home Heavy duty nylon base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available Green Soul® Jupiter Go Home Office Work Desk Chair Heavy duty nylon base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office Chair Metallic alloy base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available Da URBAN® Prisma High Back Office Chair Metallic alloy base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available Green Soul Seoul Home Desk Chair for Office Metallic alloy base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available SIHOO® M18 High Back Comfortable Home and Office Chair Metallic alloy base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available Casa Copenhagen EC Extreme Home & Office Ergonomic Chair Heavy duty nylon base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available Da URBAN® Tulip Mid-Back Revolving Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Home & Office Metallic alloy base Non adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available INNOWIN Jazz High Back Home and Office Work Chair Heavy duty nylon base Adjustable hand rest Backrest tilt available

Best value for money All these chairs are very popular and have great reviews on amazon but the most value for money of them would be SAVYA HOME Beatle High Back Work Office Chair priced at ₹4959. All the features are available in this chair at this price range, such as reclined and comfortable seats, fully adjustable headrest and height adjustability making this chair the perfect example of value for money. Best overall product According to our pick, the best overall product would be the SAVYA Home® Apollo Chrome Base HIGH Back Office chair. At a price of ₹5098, this chair provides great comfort as well as good comfort. It also has a metallic base and lots of adjustable features such as a headrest, handrest and height. It has also great ratings on Amazon. How to find the perfect chair? To find the perfect chair, you need to know about the following factors: - Headrest helps you relax very well and having it is always an advantage. - Having a metal base makes your chair sturdy and strong, so you should choose one with a metal base. - Adjustability is always a plus point on the chair's height, handrest and headrest. - Lumbar support is also a very essential add-on for your chair. With these factors, you can easily choose your ideal chair. Prices of work-from-home setup options at a glance: