Story Saved
New Delhi 16oCC
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
New Delhi 16oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 44% off on fire TV sticks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 18, 2023 13:27 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The first big sale of the year - Amazon Republic Day Sale - is live. Get attractive discounts on top 5 fire TV sticks for your smart TV. Grab the best deals now!

product info
Amazon Republic Day Sale: There are attractive discount on fire TV sticks.

Amazon Republic Day Sale is now live with exclusive offers on various finance cards. This is considered the first big sale of 2023 that Amazon is having on its web site and every eye of market is on it. This sale will end by January 20, so if you are looking for latest fire TV stick or other devices like Echo earbuds, speakers, smart clock, etc; then here’s a compiled list of best deals you can look available at good discounts.

Now is the time to buy the best fire TV stick for home to make the best out the ongoing sale.

Product list

1. Fire TV Stick Lite

The product is designed with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite along with no TV controls, HD streaming device and is now with App controls. This item gives access to various apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery+, etc where subscription fees might apply.

Specifications

Processor- Quad-core 1.7 GHz

Storage- 8 GB internal

Ports- HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

ProsCons
Plenty of apps and servicesInterface is sometimes not up to mark
Amazon Alexa control with voice remoteRemote doesn't have TV controls
cellpic 43% off
Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls
4.3 (4,875)
4.3 (4,875)
43% off
2,299 3,999
Buy now

2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

The product includes TV and app controls along with HD streaming device. You can use YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, YuppTV, etc. for free. The item also gives access to optimize your data usage by setting up video quality and monitor your data usage.

Specifications

Processor- Quad-core 1.7 GHz

Storage- 8 GB internal

Ports- HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

Resolution- 1080p

HDR- HDR10

ProsCons
Fast performanceMissing some notable streaming services
Voice search and Amazon Alexa are very useful 

3. All-New Fire TV Cube

The product was released in 2022 designed as hands-free streaming device with Alexa, along with Wi-Fi 6, 4K Ultra HD.

Specifications

Processor- Octa-core 4x 2.2GHz 4x 2.0GHz

Storage- 16 GB internal

Ports- HDMI 2.1 Input, HDMI 2.1 Output, IR Extender, Power, USB-A 2.0, Ethernet port 10/100Mbps

Resolution- 4K

HDR- Dolby Vision, HDR10

ProsCons
Fast performanceExpensive
Wi-Fi 6E SupportWi-Fi 6E might not necessarily offer video benefits
HDMI pass-through with Alexa overlay 
cellpic 21% off
All-new Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6, 4K Ultra HD | 2022 release
3.9 (17)
3.9 (17)
21% off
10,999 13,999
Buy now

4. Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max product is designed as an excellent media streamer that adds Wi-Fi 6 compatibility more than the standard model and supports Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls).

Specifications

Processor- Quad-core 1.8GHz MT8696

Storage- 8 GB

Ports- HDMI ARC output, micro-USB for power only

Resolution- 4K

HDR- HDR10, Dolby Vision

ProsCons
Majority of apps and services4K HDR media streaming is unable to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6
Amazon Alexa voice controlNo Apple AirPlay / Google Cast
cellpic 28% off
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
4.4 (3,935)
4.4 (3,935)
28% off
4,699 6,499
Buy now

5. Fire TV Stick 4K

The product is designed with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) along with Dolby Vision. Fire TV Stick 4K is available with 4K HDR, Amazon Alexa, giving peppy performance seems to be the best media streamer.

Specifications

Processor- Quad-core 1.7 GHz

Storage- 8 GB

Ports- HDMI output, micro-USB for power only

Resolution- 4K

HDR- Dolby Vision, HDR10

ProsCons
Supports 4K along with HDR10 and Dolby VisionEthernet adapter is not included
Amazon Alexa 
cellpic 38% off
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls), Dolby Vision
4.3 (4,603)
4.3 (4,603)
38% off
3,699 5,999
Buy now

Price of fire TV sticks at a glance:

ProductPrice
Fire TV Stick LiteRs. 2,999
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice RemoteRs. 3,999
All-new Fire TV CubeRs. 13,999
Fire TV Stick 4K MaxRs. 4,699
Fire TV Stick 4KRs. 3,699

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Fire TV Stick LiteInexpensive with HDR supportAmple of apps and servicesAmazon Alexa control with voice remote
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice RemoteImproved voice remote to control your TVSpeedy performanceVoice search along with Amazon Alexa are quite useful
All-new Fire TV CubeSupports Wi-Fi 6EHands-free Alexa voice assistanceHDMI pass-through supporting Alexa overlay
Fire TV Stick 4K MaxAmazon Alexa voice controlWi-Fi 6 support with plenty of apps and servicesFast performance
Fire TV Stick 4KSupports 4K along with HDR10 and Dolby VisionFast Wi-Fi streaming and menu navigationAffordable

Best overall product

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote seems the most recommended product. It is a non-4K field designed item, so if do not want 4K media streamer; the Fire TV Stick is easy and the best for usage.

Quite a powerful little device that features most reliable and robust Fire TV platform along with Alexa voice assistant. Just for information, the remote is developed with a built-in microphone that controls the stick and hence synchronizes with Alexa voice commands.

This product was upgraded to access the direct control of your TV's power and volume settings. After some omissions in streaming applications, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote item easily provides enough in the way of features, specifications and value to make it a perfect Editors' Choice in terms of budget media streamers and best Fire tv stick on sale.

Best value for money

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is considered must Fire tv stick and the most powerful streaming stick displayed on Amazon Republic Day Sale. Due to its faster apps and better navigation the product is now used majority on sets. The item also offers 4K ultra-HD cinematic visual experience that is also supported by Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Now, you can enjoy the thrill and drama having a theatre-like theme right at your home only with the simple installation. Moreover, the device seems easy, great at streaming shows from the well-known apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

According to the pricing and value for money device, Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a perfect fit with Alexa support, where voice controls can really transform the control game. The sale price for this device is also super appealing, so grab it right away during the sale and turn your monotonous TV experience into a highly defined view.

How to find the perfect fire TV sticks?

You can buy a reliable and latest Fire TV Stick Device from online stores and Amazon Republic Day Sale is the best chance for you. The entertaining deals, offers and rewards are waiting for you, so grab before the sale ends.

Before buying, you need to do your own research on the best product to choose and how can you do this. Review product on various retail and online websites and check the most needed specifications, features, benefits and exceptional functionality of particular device.

After going through the product review and details, read out the customer reviews and the opinions about the particular product. If any doubts, you can go for watching related videos, captions and post your queries on official webpage to clarify the needs and buy once decided.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale : 9 best samsung mobile phones
Best deals on electronics: top 10 products to buy during amazon's republic day
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 2 must-have computer accessories to buy
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get as much as 77% off on men's sweatshirts
Fetch these 3 deals from URBN during Amazon’s Republic Day sale

TV smart with these 5 fire TV sticks: Amazon Republic day Sale

Can Fire TV Stick work without Internet Connection?

What speed is required for Fire TV Stick?

Is there any monthly fee for a Fire Stick?

Which Fire Stick has best Internet Connection?

What is the newest Fire Stick Named?

View More
electronics FOR LESS