Amazon sale: Get headphones, mouse, keyboard and more at up to 56% off

Electronic accessories like headphones, mouse, keyboard are devices without which one's everyday work can get hampered. They are devices of utility and this is the reason why one must have an extra pair with them always. If you have been wanting to replace your computer and electronic accessories for some time now, then this is the time when you should invest in them. Why, you ask? Well, Amazon is offering these accessories at slashed down prices. Imagine getting them at up to 56% off. Wonderful, isn't it?
We have shortlisted some of the items in our list below. They include a pen drive with a good memory storage, an ergonomic mouse, a keyboard with a good battery life, nice pair of headphones and a super effective cooling pad. Scroll down to take a closer look at options.
Deepcool N80 RGB Gaming Notebook/Laptop Cooler
This device is made from metal and is compatible with 17.3 inches notebooks and below. If you have a gaming laptop, then this laptop cooler will come in handy a great deal. It comes with two 140mm fans and a pure metal panel that aids in boosting cooling due to even heat distribution. You can get it at 35% off.
Transcend 64GB JetFlash 790 Super Speed USB 3.0 Pen Drive
This pen drive has a storage capacity of 64 GB. Its reading speed is 90 megabytes per second. It doesn't need a battery and is neither powered by power. One can connect it with devices by inserting it into the USB port. Available in black colour, it will help users in transferring data at a great speed. There is 28% off on it.
boAt Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones
These over the ear headphones from boAt will enhance the sound experience. It works effectively to cancel the background noise and has a good battery life. Picture this: After just 10 minutes of charge, a user can use it for a good 10 hours. It has an ergonomic design, is comfortable to wear for long hours and available at 56% off.
Perixx Wired Ergonomic Vertical USB Mouse
This mouse has an ergonomic design and comes with a trackball. It has six buttons and is recommended for use if you’re heavily into gaming. It is wireless and comes with a glossy coating. It has a unique design that offers comfortable grip over the mouse. There's 50% off on this one. It will enhance the experience of using a computer or laptop.
HP 235 Wireless Optical 1600 DPI Mouse and Keyboard Combo
This combo of mouse and keyboard from the HP brand is a must buy. You can get it at 50% off. Both devices do not require power to operate and neither come fitted with any battery. Typing on this keyboard will be possible with the least amount of noise. Besides, the battery life of both devices is very good. It is a must buy.
