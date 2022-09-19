Amazon sale: Get up to 47% off on mobile phones under 30,000

Investing in a smartphone with good specifications always comes in handy. A mobile phone under ₹30,000 is always a good option, for it comes with a decent camera, a good battery life, a superior and fast processor, enough internal storage capacity and more. And when users get decent features in a mobile phone, then they are less tempted to replace it with a new one. Amazon has a surprise for you. You can now get the smartphones under ₹30,000 at discounted prices. A great opportunity that you just can't afford to miss. As much as 47% off. Stellar, right?

We have bunched together a few devices in the list below. All come at good slashed down prices and a string of good features. Check out the options below from the likes of Vivo, Oppo, Samsung and realme. Scroll down to take a closer look at all the options.



Vivo Y33T

This mobile phone from Vivo comes in Mirror Black colour. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 11). You can click stunning, Insta-worthy pictures and make videos on this device, as the camera specifications are stellar. Its battery life is also good and is 5000 mAh. You can get this device at 22% off.