Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Amazon sale: Get up to 47% off on mobile phones under 30,000

  By Shreya Garg
  Published on Sep 19, 2022 13:50 IST
Summary:

Mobile phones under 30,000 can now be bought at slashed down prices. Read on to see which options are available in the category.

Mobile phones under 30,000 come with stellar specifications.

Investing in a smartphone with good specifications always comes in handy. A mobile phone under 30,000 is always a good option, for it comes with a decent camera, a good battery life, a superior and fast processor, enough internal storage capacity and more. And when users get decent features in a mobile phone, then they are less tempted to replace it with a new one. Amazon has a surprise for you. You can now get the smartphones under 30,000 at discounted prices. A great opportunity that you just can't afford to miss. As much as 47% off. Stellar, right?

We have bunched together a few devices in the list below. All come at good slashed down prices and a string of good features. Check out the options below from the likes of Vivo, Oppo, Samsung and realme. Scroll down to take a closer look at all the options.

Vivo Y33T
This mobile phone from Vivo comes in Mirror Black colour. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 11). You can click stunning, Insta-worthy pictures and make videos on this device, as the camera specifications are stellar. Its battery life is also good and is 5000 mAh. You can get this device at 22% off.

Vivo Y33T (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 17,990 22,990
OPPO A74 5G
This 5G smartphone from OPPO has a display screen of size 6.49 inches and is available at 29% off. It comes with a good processor with a decent speed and decent 5000 mAh battery. Saving huge chunks of data is possible on this device, thanks to its 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. Besides, this device runs on Color OS 11.1 based on Android v11.0 operating system.

OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
This Samsung 5G smartphone runs on Android 12.0 operating system. It has a display screen of 6.6 inches and good camera quality too. The massive battery of 6000 mAh ensures you can work uninterruptedly on your phone for long hours. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage capacity. You can get this one at 38% off.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
38% off 15,999 25,999
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
This Realme 5G smartphone runs on Android 12. It comes equipped with a powerful gaming processor and has a decent battery of 5000 mAh. You can be on top of your selfie game, thanks to its 16 MP front camera and also capture decent photos from its rear camera. The internal storage capacity is also pretty decent and is 128 GB which is further expandable up to 256 GB. Get 23% off on it.

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |48MP Ultra HD Camera, Medium
23% off 19,999 25,999
Tecno POVA 5G
This 5G Tecno smartphone has an ultra-efficient processor that promises great performance. It has 11 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB. The display screen is of size 6.9 inches and it comes with 180 Hz touch sampling rate for smoother touch response. It has a 6000 mAh battery and decent camera specifications. Get it at 47% off.

Tecno POVA 5G (8GB+128GB) |3GB Extended Virtual RAM |Dimensity 900 5G Processor | 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6.9"(17.5cm) FHD+ | 6000mAh | 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera, Aether Black
47% off 15,299 28,999
Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Mobile phonesPrice
Vivo Y33T 22,990.00
OPPO A74 5G 20,990.00
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 25,999.00
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 25,999.00
Tecno POVA 5G 28,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

