Apple iPhone 6 GB RAM mobile phones

Choosing the finest innovative mobile device might be challenging because there are various features and pricing points accessible. If you're uncertain about where to acquire the best Apple iPhone with 6GB RAM in India, what would you do? Take a glance at the most recent price list for Apple iPhones to compare easily. It includes information on each model's features, benefits, and drawbacks.

Apple has been recognised as becoming the most valued publicly traded corporation in the world, thanks to the success of the iPhone, one of the most popular cell phones in the world. All ages of people use the iPhone, and in addition to consumer use, businesses have started using it as well. The iPhone's multi-touch screen is the focal point of the user interface, which also features a virtual keyboard. The iPhone is Wi-Fi enabled and has cellular network connectivity. In addition to having excellent cameras, Apple products are renowned for both design and hardware. Apple works to ensure that every product has a straightforward, minimalistic, yet appealing design.

1. Apple iPhone13 Pro Max:

Among the iPhone 13 line of smartphones, which also includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most recent model and is equipped with high-end specs. The smartphone has support for 5G connectivity and is offered in graphite, silver, gold and sierra blue colour options with a starting price of ₹1,19,900.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was designed by the company using surgical-grade stainless steel. Due to its IP68 rating, the phone is resistant to dust and water. The newly released smartphone also has a 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion. The phone's screen has a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels at a pixel density of 458 PPI, providing you with an excellent viewing and gaming experience.

With the A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can access several apps, play graphically demanding games, and browse the web quickly and without interruption. You may store songs, pictures, videos, programmes, and more with maximum convenience and no capacity limitations, thanks to these incredible storage options.

Specifications:

Display : 6.7 inches (17.01 cm)

Display type : Super Retina XDR OLED

Screen resolution : 2778 x 1284 Pixels

Sim slots : Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Height : 160.8 mm

Storage capacity : 128 GB

128 GB Front camera resolution : 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle Primary Camera

Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Operating system : iOS 15

Colour : Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

Best features: