Apple iPhone 6 GB RAM mobile phones

Best Apple iPhone 6GB RAM
Choosing the finest innovative mobile device might be challenging because there are various features and pricing points accessible. If you're uncertain about where to acquire the best Apple iPhone with 6GB RAM in India, what would you do? Take a glance at the most recent price list for Apple iPhones to compare easily. It includes information on each model's features, benefits, and drawbacks.
Apple has been recognised as becoming the most valued publicly traded corporation in the world, thanks to the success of the iPhone, one of the most popular cell phones in the world. All ages of people use the iPhone, and in addition to consumer use, businesses have started using it as well. The iPhone's multi-touch screen is the focal point of the user interface, which also features a virtual keyboard. The iPhone is Wi-Fi enabled and has cellular network connectivity. In addition to having excellent cameras, Apple products are renowned for both design and hardware. Apple works to ensure that every product has a straightforward, minimalistic, yet appealing design.
1. Apple iPhone13 Pro Max:
Among the iPhone 13 line of smartphones, which also includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most recent model and is equipped with high-end specs. The smartphone has support for 5G connectivity and is offered in graphite, silver, gold and sierra blue colour options with a starting price of ₹1,19,900.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max was designed by the company using surgical-grade stainless steel. Due to its IP68 rating, the phone is resistant to dust and water. The newly released smartphone also has a 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion. The phone's screen has a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels at a pixel density of 458 PPI, providing you with an excellent viewing and gaming experience.
With the A15 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can access several apps, play graphically demanding games, and browse the web quickly and without interruption. You may store songs, pictures, videos, programmes, and more with maximum convenience and no capacity limitations, thanks to these incredible storage options.
Specifications:
- Display : 6.7 inches (17.01 cm)
- Display type : Super Retina XDR OLED
- Screen resolution : 2778 x 1284 Pixels
- Sim slots : Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
- Height : 160.8 mm
- Storage capacity :128 GB
- Front camera resolution :12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle Primary Camera
- Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
- Operating system : iOS 15
- Colour : Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Best features:
- Good camera quality
- Wireless and fast charging support
- Water-resistant
- Full HD display
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Very heavy and big, not easy to handle
|Amazing video and photo quality across all four cameras.
|Doesn’t come with a charger
|Good battery life
|Lacks an on-off setting for macro photography
|Wireless charge
|
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB)
In the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 Pro is among the newest models. The smartphone starts at ₹1,04,900 and comes in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue colour options.
The recently released Apple phone is made of stainless steel and features a matt glass back with a textured ceramic shield front. It has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 2532 x 1170-pixel resolution that provides a realistic picture quality while playing games, making films, or watching videos. The phone is also resistant to dust, water, and splashes.
The iPhone 13 Pro has a triple camera arrangement on the back, allowing you to take some beautiful photos and movies. In addition, the Apple smartphone has a 12 MP main camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front for taking stunning selfies and conducting video calls. The Apple smartphone is equipped with a Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic processor that provides a lightning-fast performance and enables you to access many programmes at once, browse the web, and play demanding graphics games without any hiccups.
The powerful lithium-ion battery within the iPhone 13 Pro offers wireless charging and fast charging. As a result, you don't have to be concerned about your phone's battery running out when you make calls, play games, take online courses, record movies, and more.
Specifications:
- Display : 6.1 inches (15.4 cm)
- Display type : Super Retina XDR OLED
- Screen resolution : 2532 x 1170 Pixels
- Sim slots : Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
- Height : 146.7 mm
- Storage capacity : 128GB
- Front camera resolution : 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle Primary Camera
- Processor : Hexa Core (Dual-core + Quad core, Icestorm)
- Operating system : iOS 15
- Colour : Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Best features:
- Camera improvements
- Smaller notch
- 120Hz ProMotion displays
|Pros
|Cons
|Loud stereo speakers
|Stale looks
|Brightest and most accurate OLED screen
|The battery life is not up to the mark
|Amazing camera quality
|Refresh rate 120Hz not available in third-party apps
|Outstanding design
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Apple iPhone 13 pro-max
|Cinematic video mode
|Excellent battery life
|Best cameras in a phone
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|Gorgeous and bright 120Hz display
|Vastly improved battery life
|Spectacular cameras
Best value for money
The best value-for-money iPhone with 6GB RAM is the iphone 13 Pro. With a 6.1" screen size and 120Hz ProMotion technology for the very first time in an iPhone, this iPhone 13 Pro is Apple's more compact premium iPhone. Scrolling is quite smooth on this device. A LiDAR scanner and a more powerful triple camera arrangement with wide, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras are among the advanced features on the list.
Best overall
The iPhone 13 Pro is the best overall iPhone with 6GB RAM, in addition to the budget value. This is one powerful smartphone with a brilliant and vivid 120Hz OLED display and the A15 Bionic's crushing performance. The best part is that there is no feature difference between this version and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same telephoto zoom is available on both devices, and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation is available on all four iPhone 13 models. Selecting the less expensive, more compact iPhone 13 Pro won't cost you more and is worth buying.
How to find the perfect Apple iPhone with 6GB RAM?
Our daily lives have essentially been taken over by smartphones, which also allow us to stream music, make purchases online, pay bills, record movies, and stay in touch with friends and family. However, it could be challenging to decide which Apple iPhone 6GB RAM mobile phone delivers the best value for your money in terms of characteristics such as battery life, camera quality, processor, and many more.
- Before purchasing any Apple iPhone 6 GB RAM mobile phone, you must determine your demands. You can search on various internet merchants to learn more about the possibilities.
- Compare several model specifications, such as RAM, processor, and internal memory to get the best Apple iPhone 6 GB RAM mobile phone. Consider the camera sensor more than the number of megapixels if you wish to shoot pictures.
- You could also think about the offers and discounts. Finally, choose the approach that best meets your needs.
Products price list
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Apple Iphone 13 Pro Max
| ₹1,19,900
|2.
|Apple Iphone 13 Pro
| ₹1,04,900
