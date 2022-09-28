Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Apple iPhone HD mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 18:44 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A list of the top Apple iPhone HD smartphones is provided in the article. For each smartphone, you will see vital information. Next to each model, the characteristics are included, along with an Amazon link to the smartphone model. Most modern smartphones can capture videos at a resolution of up to Full HD, and most YouTube videos also cap out at this level. The optimum viewing experience is achieved while watching Full HD content on a screen with Full HD resolution.

product info
Apple iPhone

Check out the top Apple iPhone HD mobile phones in 2022:

1. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is the only iPhone you need to consider if you want to purchase the best HD iPhone available, regardless of price. This phone features the super-speedy A16 Bionic chipset, the enhanced 48MP camera, and the attractive Dynamic Island feature that takes the place of the notch, which are all significant enhancements Apple made towards its Plus lineup. In addition, a sizable 6.7-inch display and battery are included. In our test, this iPhone ran for more than 14 hours on that battery, which is the longest run an iPhone has ever achieved. The masterstrokes for the latest iPhone just keep coming. Even when both you and the subject you want to capture are moving, the newly released feature – the Action Mode – takes flawless videos.

Key Specification

Display6.7-inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with TrueDepth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA15 Bionic chip with the specification of  hexacore CPU, Penta-core GPU, and neural engine with 16 core
Water-resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures MagSafe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • . Optimal performance
  • . Top-notch camera
  • . Accute  display
  • . Expensive
cellpic
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB (Product) RED
99,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 14

Even if the iPhone 14 lacks some of the more eye-catching features that are featured in its Pro sibling, it's still a good upgrade, especially if you're upgrading from an earlier iPhone. The iPhone 14 still has the notch and, like the previous series of iPhone 13, uses the older A15 Bionic chipset rather than the newer A16. But at least the A15 in the iPhone 14 has an additional GPU core, providing it with an advantage over the previous version. The iPhone 14's camera enhancements are notable, even though the 48-megapixel primary camera on the Pro version is getting most of the attention.

Key Specifications

Display6.1 inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with TrueDepth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA15 Bionic chip with the specification of  hexacore CPU, Penta-core GPU, and Neural Engine with 16 core
Water-resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures MagSafe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • Brighter display
  • Great camera quality
  • Leading performance
  • Lacks the feature of 120Hz display
  • Slower charging at this price range
cellpic
iPhone 14 128GB Midnight
Check Price on Amazon

3. Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 strikes a good mix between a low price and some excellent features, making it the finest iPhone for most users. The iPhone 13 is a significant upgrade over earlier models. One of the finest features of this new product is its capacity; Apple has finally made 128GB of storage available with the baseline model. The iPhone 13 outperforms every Android handset, thanks to the A15 chipset, which continues to set the benchmark for mobile processors.

Key Specifications

Display6.1 inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with TrueDepth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA15 Bionic chip with the specification of  hexacore CPU, Penta-core GPU, and Neural Engine with 16 core
Water-resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures MagSafe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • Excellent camera features
  • Vibrant display
  • Action mode for video is excellent
  • Lacks the feature faster display 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight
Check Price on Amazon

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro sets the standard so high that it is difficult to identify any real flaws with it, with the possible exception of Touch ID's absence and the fact that charging speeds are still limited to 20W.

But take into account what this iPhone actually offers. This is one strong smartphone, with a brilliant and bright 120 Hz display and the A15 Bionic's rocking performance! For a smartphone with a 6.1-inch screen, this is as good as it gets if you like slim phones. The best part is that this version, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, have almost identical features.

Key Specifications

Display6.1-inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with True Depth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA15 Bionic chip with the specification of  hexacore CPU, pentacore GPU, and Neural Engine with 16 core
Water-resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures Mag Safe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • Gorgeous display
  • Amazing performance
  • Spectacular camera functionality
  • Majorly improved battery life
  • Not value for money
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
13% off 104,900 119,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Thanks to the A15 Bionic technology that powers all iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 13 Mini is one of the most powerful iPhone that Apple has ever produced. That means this 5.4-inch version, which also occurs to be the most affordable option in the 13 series, offers the best functionality in a smartphone.

Even if dynamically renewing displays aren't available on the iPhone 13 Pro variants and compact phones aren't built for everyone, this iPhone has a lot going for it. In addition, the battery life is better, and the display is brighter than that of the iPhone 12 mini's screen.

Key Specifications

Display5.4 inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with True Depth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA15 Bionic chip with the specification of  hexacore CPU, pentacore GPU, and Neural Engine with 16 core
Water resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures Mag Safe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • Improved cameras
  • Better battery life
  • Handy size
  • Limited Fast charging
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) - Pink
Check Price on Amazon

6. Apple iPhone 12

The only 2020 model of Apple's iPhones left in stock are the iPhone 12 and the iPad Pro. It costs the same as the price of the iPhone 13 Mini, but it has a larger 6.1-inch screen. Choose the iPhone 12, and you'll get a powerful A14 Bionic processor and extensive 5G connection. The iPhone 12 only has two rear cameras, but Apple improved the software to make them function better than ever. The main camera's 7-element lens and larger aperture than before result in better low-light shots and overall crisper images than Apple's previous phones.

Key Specifications

Display6.1 Inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with True Depth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Water resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures Mag Safe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • Impressive quality for a camera
  • Impressive 5G coverage
  • 64GB of storage in the base model, which is less at the price range
  • No charger is included in the box
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Purple
Check Price on Amazon

7. Apple iPhone SE

The most affordable model in the current iPhone series is the iPhone SE (2022). The most recent SE phone is a true powerhouse that easily outperforms everything else at this price point. There is nothing that performs better in this price range. The iPhone SE version 2022 can perform any work you throw at it and does it in an impressively small body, thanks to the exact A15 Bionicchipset.

Key Specifications

Display6.1 inch Super Retina
CameraDual camera system with 12MP
Front Camera12MP camera with TrueDepth feature
Face/Touch IDFace ID supported
ChipA14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Water-resistantRated IP68
ChargingFeatures MagSafe charging as well as Qi wireless charging
ProsCons
  • Impressive quality for a camera
  • Impressive 5G coverage
  • 64GB of storage in the base model, which is less at the price range
  • No charger is included in the box
cellpic
Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - (Product) RED (3rd Generation)
48,900
Buy now

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Apple iPhone 14 PlusHuge 6.7 inch Super Retina DisplayDual camera system with 12MPA15 Bionic chip
Apple iPhone 14Brighter displayGreat camera quality6.1 Inch Super Retina Display
Apple iPhone 13Excellent camera featuresVibrant display ActionMode for Video is excellent 
Apple iPhone 13 ProGorgeous displaySpectacular Camera functionalityMajorly improved battery life
Apple iPhone 13 Mini5.4 Inch Super RetinaDual camera system with 12MP12MP camera with True Depth feature
Apple iPhone 1212MP camera with True Depth featureFace ID supportedA14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Apple iPhone SEImpressive quality for a cameraImpressive 5G coverageA14 Bionic chip 

Best Value for Money

The iPhone 13, which has excellent cameras, a potent processor, and a long-lasting battery, is the best value for money iPhone Apple has ever produced. With its strong cameras and top-of-the-line A15 CPU, the iPhone 13 has now been considered the best iPhone by most users. Considering the following factors, theApple iPhone 13 seems the best choice in terms of budget and top features.

Best Overall

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus boasts a 16.95 cm (6.7-inch) display with Super Retina XDR. It has a superior camera system for all lighting conditions. Action mode for fluid, stable, handheld videos now supports 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 frames per second in cinematic mode.

How to find the perfect Apple iPhone HD budget smartphone

The price of the Apple iPhones varies based on the model and features offered in those models, from 48,000 to 1,50,000.

Keep track of the functionalities and features that are most important to you before purchasing an iPhone. Choose a larger iPhone if battery capacity is very essential to you because these models often have a longer battery life to match their larger screens.

In addition, even the older models typically have longer battery lives than normal due to the iOS's reputation for being generally energy-efficient.

Products Price List

Best Apple iPhone HD Mobile PhonesPrice
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 99,990
Apple iPhone 14 512GB 1,09,000
Apple iPhone 13 65,900
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,04,900
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 64,900
Apple iPhone 12 52,999
Apple iPhone SE 48,900

“”At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase“”

RELATED STORIES
The best Poco full-HD phones- A complete guide
Here is your ultimate buying guide for best 6-Inch Google phones
Top 10 headphones under 1,000 in 2022
GoSriKi kurtas for women stand out for their fabrics, prints and colours
Google 16MP front camera mobile phones: The best deals worth your money

Apple iPhone HD Mobile Phones

Which Apple iPhones are most popular in terms of display in India?

Which Apple iPhone has the newest CPU technology?

Which are the best Apple iPhones currently in the market in India?

Which chipset is utilised by the iPhone 14 Plus?

Which is the finest camera on an Apple iPhone?

View More
electronics FOR LESS