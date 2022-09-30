Apple iPhones with 3GB RAM and Above

1. What is the dual SIM capability in an iPhone with 3GB RAM and above?
Dual-SIM support allows you to use two phone numbers at the same time. All iPhone models starting from Xs have a dual sim capability, including a Nano SIM and an eSIM.
The iPhone is a line of smartphones manufactured by Apple that combines a computer and cellular phone into one particular device with a touchscreen interface. The iPhone, coupled with a powerful processor and 3GB RAM or more, provides a seamless interface and allows you to multitask efficiently. This article will discuss the best iPhones with 3GB RAM and higher versions that you must try.
Best Apple iPhone 3GB RAM and Above Mobile Phones
1. Apple iPhone SE 2022
The Apple iPhone SE has an 11.94 cm (4.7 inches) retina HD display with 5G cellular technology capacity, an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance, and 3GB RAM. It also has a 12 MP front camera and a 7 MP selfie camera.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget Friendly
|Screen size is less
|Long-lasting battery
|The camera quality is not that good
|Compatible with fast and wireless charging
2. Apple iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display and an A14 bionic chip with a dual 12MP camera and a front camera of 12MP. It also lets you record, edit and play Dolby Vision videos.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual Camera with 12 MP resolution
|No charger or headphones in the box
|Long-lasting battery
|The low-speed refresh rate on the screen
|Compatible with fast and wireless charging
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro
It is a 6.1-inch super retina mobile phone with ProMotion technology for a faster and more responsive feel. It has a 12MP pro camera system with an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It has a stunning display resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels at 460 PPI.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple camera setup with 12 MP resolution
|Priced on the higher range
|Long-lasting battery
|Heavy to carry
|Compatible with fast and wireless charging
|Outstanding design
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with an A15 Bionic chip with 28 hours of video playback. It has a pro camera system with 12 MP camera setups and a 12 MP front camera setup.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Triple camera setup with 12 MP resolution camera
|Chipset is prone to heavy throttling
|Long-lasting battery
|The charger is not available
|Outstanding design and massive performance speeds
5. Apple iPhone 14
The newly launched iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and advanced camera system. It has Dolby Vision up to 30 FPS with vital safety technology. It includes 6GB RAM, a 5-core GPU and multi-camera updates.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb performance with a powerful processor
|Battery life could be better
|Outstanding design and attractive display
|The notch remains
|Powerful camera quality
|Supports 5G
6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch liquid retina XDR display and an A15 bionic with an advanced camera system. It has a cinematic mode of 4K with Dolby Vision up to 30 FPS and 6GB RAM.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor with multitasking capability
|It is a bit heavy
|Long-lasting battery
|Outstanding design with a large screen size
Best 3 Features For You
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Apple iPhone SE 2022
|iOS 15 with A15 Bionic Chipset
|4.7-inch Full HD Display
|12 MP along with a 7MP front camera
|Apple iPhone 12
|iOS 14.1 with A14 Bionic Chipset
|6.1-inch Full HD display
|12 MP Dual Camera along with a 12 MP front camera
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|iOS 15 with A15 Bionic Chipset
|6.1-inch Full HD Display
|12 MP Tri Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|iOS 15 with A15 Bionic Chipset
|6.7-inch Full HD Display
|12 MP Tri Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
|Apple iPhone 14
|iOS 16 with A15 Bionic Chipset
|6.1-inch Full HD Display
|12 MP Dual Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|iOS 16 with A15 Bionic Chipset
|6.7-inch Full HD Display
|12 MP Dual Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
Best Value for Money
The best value for money iPhone is the Apple iPhone SE 2022. This is because this is the cheapest iPhone that supports 5G. Moreover, it also is coupled with the A15 bionic chipset, which is now present in the new model of iPhone 14. It is a lightweight, compact, slim model and is excellent for someone who wants a smaller iPhone. It comes with a 12 MP back camera with a 7MP front camera and uses an 1821 mAH battery, which supports fast charging and has a good battery backup. As per user reviews, the camera quality is excellent, with a smooth processor.
Best Overall
The most feature-rich and luxurious iPhone with an ultra-smooth processor that steals the show is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phone looks similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but has a longer battery life, extraordinary display, and larger battery capacity.It supports a refresh rate of around 120 Hz, which, when you use it, provides a smooth display that does not drain down your battery. It comes with a 12 MP triple camera setup, a 12 MP front camera, and optical zoom on the telephoto camera of 6x. As per user reviews, the camera quality is so powerful that it supports macro photography. The new cinematic video mode is also a blessing for videographers, as it would help change focal depth and subject. This phone is a powerful combination with the A15 bionic chipset, and as per user reviews, it justifies the price.
How to Find 3GB RAM Apple iPhones and Above?
Since there is a massive variety of iPhones, it is pretty common to get confused. However, to find Apple iPhones with 3GB and above, stick to the following steps:
Once you have completed listing the requirements, try searching these options on Amazon. You might shortlist some of them. The next step is to compare their price and features. Then, when you finalise your model, check the available discounts and choose the best one that matches your requirement.
Products Price List
|S.no
|Apple iPhone 3GB RAM and Above
|Price
|1.
|Apple iPhone SE 2022
|₹48,900
|2.
|Apple iPhone 12
|₹52,999
|3.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|₹1,04,900
|4.
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|₹1,29,900
|5.
|Apple iPhone 14
|₹79,900
|6.
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|₹99,900
Apple has integrated AirDrop into both iOS and Mac devices. Through AirDrop, you can transfer documents between mobile and computers directly with the help of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. They can share files of any size without requiring messaging, external drives, and cables.
5G is becoming the new essential technology for smartphones. Starting from iPhone 12 to the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max, all iPhones support 5G networks. So, if your carrier's 5G network is available, your iPhone can connect to the internet.