Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Apple iPhones with 3GB RAM and Above

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:08 IST
Summary:

The iPhone runs on an iOS operating system and has one of the best camera qualities and storage. The greater the RAM, the greater the performance of the phone. The power of the iPhone processors is quite mighty, and every device comes with a powerful, high-definition camera. It is a fantastic combo of luxury, high performance and quality specifications. In this article, we will compare some iPhone models and their features so that you can find your match.

Apple iphones

The iPhone is a line of smartphones manufactured by Apple that combines a computer and cellular phone into one particular device with a touchscreen interface. The iPhone, coupled with a powerful processor and 3GB RAM or more, provides a seamless interface and allows you to multitask efficiently. This article will discuss the best iPhones with 3GB RAM and higher versions that you must try.

Best Apple iPhone 3GB RAM and Above Mobile Phones

1. Apple iPhone SE 2022

The Apple iPhone SE has an 11.94 cm (4.7 inches) retina HD display with 5G cellular technology capacity, an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance, and 3GB RAM. It also has a 12 MP front camera and a 7 MP selfie camera.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 144 grams
  • SIM: Dual SIM and Nano-eSIM
  • Resolution: 750 x 1334 pixels
  • OS: iOS 15
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
  • Camera: 12MP along with a 7MP front camera
  • Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Battery: Li-Po 1821 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 4.7 inch
  • Special Features: Fast charging and wireless charging

Budget FriendlyScreen size is less
Long-lasting batteryThe camera quality is not that good
Compatible with fast and wireless charging 
Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) - Midnight (3rd Generation)
2. Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display and an A14 bionic chip with a dual 12MP camera and a front camera of 12MP. It also lets you record, edit and play Dolby Vision videos.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 320 g
  • SIM: Dual SIM and Nano-eSIM
  • Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels
  • OS: iOS 14.1
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP dual camera along with a 12 MP front camera
  • Chipset: Apple A14 Bionic
  • Battery: Li-Po 2815 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 6.1 inch
  • Special Features: Fast charging, wireless charging, dual camera
Dual Camera with 12 MP resolutionNo charger or headphones in the box
Long-lasting batteryThe low-speed refresh rate on the screen
Compatible with fast and wireless charging 
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Black
27% off 47,999 65,900
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

It is a 6.1-inch super retina mobile phone with ProMotion technology for a faster and more responsive feel. It has a 12MP pro camera system with an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. It has a stunning display resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels at 460 PPI.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 204 grams
  • SIM: Dual SIM and Nano-eSIM
  • Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels
  • OS: iOS 15
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage:128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB
  • Camera: 12 MP triple camera setup with 12 MP front camera
  • Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Battery: Li-Po 3095 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 6.1 inch
  • Special Features: Fast charging, wireless charging, tri camera
Triple camera setup with 12 MP resolution Priced on the higher range
Long-lasting batteryHeavy to carry
Compatible with fast and wireless charging 
Outstanding design 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
13% off 104,900 119,900
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with an A15 Bionic chip with 28 hours of video playback. It has a pro camera system with 12 MP camera setups and a 12 MP front camera setup.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 240 grams
  • SIM: Dual SIM and Nano-eSIM
  • Resolution: 1284 x 2778 pixels
  • OS: iOS 15
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage:128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB
  • Camera: 12 MP triple camera setup with 12 MP front camera
  • Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Battery: Li-Po- 4352 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 6.7 inch
  • Special Features: Fast charging, wireless charging, tri-camera setup.
Triple camera setup with 12 MP resolution cameraChipset is prone to heavy throttling
Long-lasting batteryThe charger is not available 
Outstanding design and massive performance speeds 
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Graphite
8% off 119,900 129,900
5. Apple iPhone 14

The newly launched iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and advanced camera system. It has Dolby Vision up to 30 FPS with vital safety technology. It includes 6GB RAM, a 5-core GPU and multi-camera updates.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 172 grams
  • SIM: Dual SIM and Nano-eSIM
  • Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels
  • OS: iOS 16
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage:128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP dual camera setup with 12 MP front camera
  • Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Battery: Li-Po- 4352 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 6.1 inch
  • Special Features: Fast charging, wireless charging, dual SIM and camera setup with Dolby vision.
Superb performance with a powerful processorBattery life could be better
Outstanding design and attractive displayThe notch remains
Powerful camera quality 
Supports 5G  
iPhone 14 128GB Purple
6. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch liquid retina XDR display and an A15 bionic with an advanced camera system. It has a cinematic mode of 4K with Dolby Vision up to 30 FPS and 6GB RAM.

Specifications:

  • Weight: 203 grams
  • SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • Resolution: 1284 X 2778 PIXELS
  • OS: iOS 16
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP along with a 12 MP front camera
  • Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Battery: Li-Po 4323 mAh battery (fast charging)
  • Screen Size: 6.7 inch
  • Special Features: Fast charging and wireless charging, dual SIM model
Powerful processor with multitasking capabilityIt is a bit heavy
Long-lasting battery 
Outstanding design with a large screen size 
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB Purple
99,900
Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Apple iPhone SE 2022iOS 15 with A15 Bionic Chipset4.7-inch Full HD Display12 MP along with a 7MP front camera
Apple iPhone 12iOS 14.1 with A14 Bionic Chipset6.1-inch Full HD display12 MP Dual Camera along with a 12 MP front camera
Apple iPhone 13 ProiOS 15 with A15 Bionic Chipset6.1-inch Full HD Display12 MP Tri Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
Apple iPhone 13 Pro MaxiOS 15 with A15 Bionic Chipset6.7-inch Full HD Display12 MP Tri Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
Apple iPhone 14iOS 16 with A15 Bionic Chipset6.1-inch Full HD Display12 MP Dual Camera setup with 12 MP front camera
Apple iPhone 14 PlusiOS 16 with A15 Bionic Chipset6.7-inch Full HD Display12 MP Dual Camera setup with 12 MP front camera

Best Value for Money

The best value for money iPhone is the Apple iPhone SE 2022. This is because this is the cheapest iPhone that supports 5G. Moreover, it also is coupled with the A15 bionic chipset, which is now present in the new model of iPhone 14. It is a lightweight, compact, slim model and is excellent for someone who wants a smaller iPhone. It comes with a 12 MP back camera with a 7MP front camera and uses an 1821 mAH battery, which supports fast charging and has a good battery backup. As per user reviews, the camera quality is excellent, with a smooth processor.

Best Overall

The most feature-rich and luxurious iPhone with an ultra-smooth processor that steals the show is the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phone looks similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but has a longer battery life, extraordinary display, and larger battery capacity.It supports a refresh rate of around 120 Hz, which, when you use it, provides a smooth display that does not drain down your battery. It comes with a 12 MP triple camera setup, a 12 MP front camera, and optical zoom on the telephoto camera of 6x. As per user reviews, the camera quality is so powerful that it supports macro photography. The new cinematic video mode is also a blessing for videographers, as it would help change focal depth and subject. This phone is a powerful combination with the A15 bionic chipset, and as per user reviews, it justifies the price.

How to Find 3GB RAM Apple iPhones and Above?

Since there is a massive variety of iPhones, it is pretty common to get confused. However, to find Apple iPhones with 3GB and above, stick to the following steps:

  1. Try to finalise your budget. Doing this is essential, as it will help you to research based on your range.
  2. Now, try to list down the necessary features. Generally, this includes the camera's storage, processor, and capabilities.
  3. The thing that we mainly do not check is the battery requirement. It majorly depends upon your phone usage. So, make sure that you check the mAH capacity of the battery.

Once you have completed listing the requirements, try searching these options on Amazon. You might shortlist some of them. The next step is to compare their price and features. Then, when you finalise your model, check the available discounts and choose the best one that matches your requirement.

Products Price List

S.noApple iPhone 3GB RAM and AbovePrice
1.Apple iPhone SE 2022 48,900
2.Apple iPhone 12 52,999
3.Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,04,900
4.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,29,900
5.Apple iPhone 14 79,900
6.Apple iPhone 14 Plus 99,900

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Apple iPhones with 3GB RAM and Above

1. What is the dual SIM capability in an iPhone with 3GB RAM and above?

2. What is the AirDrop feature in iPhones with 3GB RAM and above?

3. Does iPhones 3GB RAM and above support 5G?

