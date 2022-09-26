Story Saved
New Delhi 31oCC
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Sep 26, 2022
New Delhi 31oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 12 MP front camera phones in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 26, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Nowadays, smartphones with high-resolution front cameras are becoming more popular. We have put together the best nine phones to take the ultimate self-portrait. Discover our top picks below.

product info
A mobile phone with 12 MP front camera is a good option for selfie enthusiasts.

The quality of your camera will allow you to capture memories that you will treasure forever. Many smartphones have high-definition cameras on their front screens. However, it is not all about the megapixels. There are many factors to consider when selecting a smartphone with the best front camera, including the size of the sensor, optical image stabilisation, dynamic range and autofocus.

If you are looking for the best 12 MP front camera smartphone with fast processing, great display quality, multiple rear cameras and decent gaming capabilities, you've come to the right place. Listed below are the best 12 MP front camera phones available in the Indian market.

Best 12 MP Front Camera Mobile Phone in India

1. Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a stylish design and flagship specifications, including an Apple A15 Bionic chip. Moreover, it has a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR 4 as well as an advanced 12 + 12 MP dual rear camera setup and 12 MP front camera with night mode and Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that supports video playback for up to 19 hours with 20W charging. The 256 GB variant of this phone is available for 75,999.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB/256GB/512GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532)

OS: iOS 15

Battery: 3265 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful displayOn the expensive side
Premium designNo 120 Hz display
Reliable performanceBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Loud stereo speakersFast charging isn't that fast
Good battery backupA minor upgrade over iPhone 12
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - Midnight
Check Price on Amazon

2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

This flagship smartphone is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It features an excellent triple-camera setup of 12 + 12 + 12 MP at the back, a 12 MP front camera with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The battery supports up to 20W charging. The 128 GB variant starts at 1,07,900.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532)

OS: iOS 15

Battery: 3095 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful display with 120 Hz refresh rateAbove-average battery backup
Premium yet compact designOn the expensive side
Reliable performanceBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Loud stereo speakersFast charging isn't that fast
Great camera outputBit heavy
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
13% off 104,900 119,900
Buy now

3. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Apple iPhone 13 Mini features a compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Smart HDR 4 and Dolby Vision. It also has excellent 12 + 12 + 12 MP triple rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With a capacity of 2438 mAh, the battery can be charged at a speed of 20W. The 128 GB variant is available for 69,900.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128/256/512 GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340)

OS: iOS 15

Battery: 2438 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful displayNo 120 Hz display
Premium compact designOn the expensive side
Reliable performanceBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Loud stereo speakersA minor upgrade over iPhone 12 Mini
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) - Pink
Check Price on Amazon

4. Apple iPhone 12 Pro

This Qualcomm Apple A14 Bionic-powered flagship smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It has an excellent triple camera setup of 12 + 12 + 12 MP at the back, along with a 12 MP camera at the front with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With a capacity of 2815 mAh, this battery supports up to 20W charging. The 128 GB variant is available for 1,02,900.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128/256/512 GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532)

OS: iOS 14.1

Battery: 2815 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful display OLED displayNo 120 Hz display
Premium yet compact designAbove-average battery backup
Reliable performanceOn the expensive side
Loud stereo speakersBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Great camera output 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) - Silver
15% off 102,030 119,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. This flagship phone has excellent 12 + 12 + 12 MP triple rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera with night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With a capacity of 4352 mAh, the battery supports charging of up to 20W. The 128 GB storage variant is available for 1,18,900.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778)

OS: iOS 15

Battery: 4352 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful display with 120 Hz refresh rateBit heavy
Premium designOn the expensive side
Reliable performanceBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Loud stereo speakersFast charging isn't that fast
Brilliant cameras 
Great battery backup 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Sierra Blue
Check Price on Amazon

6. Apple iPhone 12

This A14 Bionic chip-powered smartphone has 12 + 12 MP dual rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 20W charging and has a capacity of 2815 mAh. Apple iPhone 12 with 128 GB is available from 58,999.

Specifications

Processor: A14 Bionic chip

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64/128/256 GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

OS: iOS 14.1

Battery: 2815 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful OLED displayNo 120Hz display
Great camera outputBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Premium designAbove-average battery backup
Reliable performance 
Loud stereo speakers 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Green
25% off 52,999 70,900
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It has 12 + 12 + 12 MP triple rear cameras and a 12 MP front camera. The battery supports up to 20W charging and has a capacity of 3687 mAh. The 256 GB storage variant is available for 1,29,900.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128/256/512 GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778)

OS: iOS 14.1

Battery: 3687 mAh

ProsCons
Premium designNo 120 Hz display
Beautiful OLED displayBit heavy
Loud stereo speakersBig and wide notch
Brilliant cameras 
Great battery backup 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) - Gold
Check Price on Amazon

8. Apple iPhone 11

This Apple A13 Bionic-powered smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB of storage options. The phone has dual rear cameras of 12 + 12 MP, along with a 12 MP front camera. With a capacity of 3110 mAh, the battery supports charging up to 18W.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64/128/256 GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD (828 x 1792)

OS: iOS 13

Battery: 3110 mAh

ProsCons
Beautiful displayBig and wide notch
Good camera performancePricey
Great performance64 GB base variant
Loud stereo speakers 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Yellow
Check Price on Amazon

9. Apple iPhone 12 Mini

This phone has a compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Smart HDR 3 and Dolby Vision. iPhone 12 Mini with 128 GB variant has a 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP quad rear camera along with a 12 MP front camera. It has a 2227 mAh battery that supports 20W charging.

Specifications

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64/128/256 GB

Rear Camera: 12 + 12 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

Display: 5.4 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340)

OS: iOS 14.1

Battery: 2227 mAh

ProsCons
Premium compact designNo 120 Hz display
Beautiful displayOn the expensive side
Reliable performanceBigger and wide notch than other flagships
Loud stereo speakers 
Good battery backup 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - Black
Check Price on Amazon

Price of 12 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Apple iPhone 13 75,999
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1,07,900
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 64,999
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 1,02,900
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,18,900
Apple iPhone 12 58,999
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 1,29,900
Apple iPhone 11 46,999
Apple iPhone 12 Mini 59,999

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple iPhone 13Apple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm)6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532)12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 13 ProApple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm)6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532)12 + 12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 13 MiniApple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm)5.4-inchs Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340)12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 12 ProApple A14 Bionic chip (5 nm)6.1 inches Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532)12 + 12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 13 Pro MaxApple A15 Bionic chip (5 nm)6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778)12 + 12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 12A14 Bionic chip (5 nm)6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 12 Pro MaxA14 Bionic chip (5 nm)6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1284 x 2778)12 + 12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 11A143Bionic chip (5 nm)6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD (828 x 1792)12 + 12 MP
Apple iPhone 12 MiniA14 Bionic chip (5 nm)5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340)12 + 12 MP

Best value for money

The Apple iPhone 12 offers the best value among smartphones with 12 MP front cameras, thanks to its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and its powerful A14 Bionic chip.

This Apple flagship smartphone features a stellar dual rear camera of 12 + 12 MP and a front 12 MP camera with night mode and Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Best overall

For those seeking the best 12 MP front camera mobile phone with top-of-the-line specifications, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a perfect choice. Priced at 1,18,900, this smartphone boasts a beautiful display, a powerful 5nm Apple A15 Bionic and a brilliant triple camera setup, making it one of the best flagship smartphones.

How to find the perfect mobile phone with a 12 MP front camera?

Choosing a smartphone with a 12 MP front camera is as simple as selecting an iPhone because there isn't any good Android phone with a 12 MP front camera.

When it comes to purchasing a smartphone, it is important to determine what features are most relevant to you. This can be photography, browsing, content creation or even a simple activity you do every day.

As an example, you might want to consider the iPhone 13 or 12's mini variant if you need a compact device that is easy to handle with one hand. Or you may want to consider the iPhone 13 Pro Max if you require a larger screen and an additional telephoto camera sensor.

As most of these devices have similar pros and cons, you may only have to consider storage options, screen size and an additional telephoto camera sensor.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 8 earphones under 2000 in India: A buyer's guide
Invest in an ultimate 42-inch TV today and bring happiness home
Herbalife nutritional products for weight loss: Boost energy levels, digestion
Home theatre under 8,000: Our top picks
GoSriKi sarees come in attractive prints in silk and georgette fabrics

Best 12 MP front camera phones in India

Are 12 MP front cameras capable of producing good-quality images?

How does the iPhone 13 differ from the iPhone 13 Pro?

How much storage does the iPhone 13 Pro Max offer?

What is the price of the iPhone 12?

What is the purpose of the telephoto camera sensor?

View More
electronics FOR LESS