Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 6-inch Apple iPhones available

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 27, 2022 16:07 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones are among the most popular phones on the market today. Apple phones come equipped with many features that make them stand out from other phones on the market today. Stay productive and get on-the-go versatility with the best Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones.

product info
Best 6-inch Apple iPhones

The Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones have an attractive design and come in various colours and materials. They also have a large screen that makes it easy to watch videos or play games while on the go. The next thing users should know about these phone models is that they come in several different colours, including gold, silver and space grey. Apple iPhone 6 is the most advanced smartphone ever.

The retina display is more responsive than ever, the new chip is more efficient than other phones, and it's more secure than anyone else. There is a wide range of phones in the Apple iPhone range, all boasting innovative technology and stylish looks. Have a glance at the below list. Discover the features and functionality of the iPhone 6 and select the one you will love.

1. Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone comes in red and takes better photos in any light with the new iPhone XR. It features the same camera system as its predecessor, with enhanced colour accuracy, a wide-angle lens and low-light performance. Capture smooth, steady video even in low light using 4K video at 30 fps for improved cinematic effect. With two cameras, advanced lens control and a wide aperture, you can create stunning photos in the original quality of your image.

Specifications:

  • Model name: iPhone
  • Price: Rs. 79899
  • Colour: Red
  • Cellular technology: ‎5G
  • OS: IOS
  • Size name: 128 GB
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
ProsCons
Lighting portCostly
Updated camera 
Slim design 
cellpic
iPhone 14 128GB (Product) RED
Check Price on Amazon

2. Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 is designed for people on the go. With our latest super retina XDR display, you'll feel like you have an instant-on desktop whenever you pick up your device. The custom A15 Bionic chip helps power everything. At the same time, the advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras enables photos and videos with beautiful, crisp resolution at any time of day or night. iPhone also added cinematic mode to give your videos focus, depth and shading — even when filmed in low light.

Specifications:

  • Model name: iPhone
  • Price: Rs. 65900
  • Colour: Starlight
  • Cellular technology: ‎GSM
  • OS: IOS 14
  • Size name: 128 GB
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
ProsCons
Good display qualitySlow charging
Great battery lifeNo touch id
Great camera quality 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
Check Price on Amazon

3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is designed to be your most capable photo and video phone, with the power to capture your every moment. Capture more with face ID and a super retina XDR display that provides up to 28 hours of battery life per charge. When you’re not taking photos and sharing them with the world, get creative using Apple’s new cinematic mode: Depth of field, motion tracking, and blur effects will bring even ordinary moments to life for your videos.

Specifications:

  • Model name: iPhone
  • Price: Rs. 119900
  • Colour: Graphite
  • Cellular technology: ‎GSM
  • OS: IOS 14
  • Size name: 128 GB
  • Screen size: 6.7 inches
ProsCons
A15 Bionic chipNo JAVA support
Good designOne sim slot
Good battery performance 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Graphite
Check Price on Amazon

4. Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 includes advanced features like an all-new design with a glass back, water resistance up to IP68 and a powerful A14 Bionic chip. It’s even more secure with a stronger design and built-in Face ID. And with the Apple Neural Engine, new AI software enables advanced machine learning so you can enjoy even more of what the iPhone has to offer. With powerful hardware and software, it delivers a depth of performance that rivals that of professional cameras.

Specifications:

  • Model name: iPhone 12 64GB Blue
  • Price:Rs. 49900
  • Colour: Blue
  • Cellular technology: ‎5G
  • OS: IOS 14
  • Size name: 64 GB
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
ProsCons
5G speedNo touch ID
Smooth OLED display 
Great night mode 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
27% off 47,999 65,900
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 PRO: the revolutionary camera that lets you capture stunning photographic moments. The A15 Bionic chip inside brings lightning-fast performance, and the 12MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording is precise, robust and optimised for high-res detail anywhere you zoom in. With iPhone 13's Enhanced Smart HDR 4 feature and cinematic mode, you can create and share stunning videos at an unprecedented level of detail.

  • Model name: iPhone
  • Price: Rs. 103900
  • Colour: Sierra Blue
  • Cellular technology: ‎GSM
  • OS: IOS 14
  • Size name: 128 GB
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
ProsCons
Great camera qualityNo JAVA support
Great battery performanceSingle sim slot
Good design  
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
13% off 104,900 119,900
Buy now

6. Apple iPhone 11

iPhone has introduced an entirely new device that delivers powerful performance and augmented reality experiences—the iPhone 11. With a responsive Liquid Retina HD LCD, true-to-life colours and sharp details, the innovative A13 Bionic chip with 3rd generation Neural Engine powers everything from Face ID authentication to advanced AR software.

Specifications:

  • Model name: iPhone 11
  • Price: Rs. 43900
  • Colour: Green
  • Cellular technology: ‎4G
  • OS: IOS 14
  • Size name: 64 GB
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
ProsCons
Budget-friendlySlow charging
Impressive camera 
Good performance 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Green
Check Price on Amazon

7. New Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Some of the latest Apple iPhone 12 Pro features include ceramic shield; It has an A14 bionic chip and LiDAR scanner for improved AR experiences. The new iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP ultra wide and many impressive features.

Specifications:

  • Model name: iPhone 12 Pro with Airpods
  • Price: Rs. 114899
  • Colour: Silver
  • Cellular technology: ‎5G
  • OS: IOS
  • Size name: 128 GB
  • Screen size: 6.1 inches
ProsCons
Excellent A14 bionic chipBattery life could be better
Excellent camera featuresBit expensive
Fast charging 

Best value for money

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the best value-for-money phones in the best Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones category because it has so many features at a low cost. The Apple iPhone 12 offers a 5G Ready cellular connection and an OLED display. It is powered by a 64 GB storage capacity with 4 GB RAM. In addition, this phone has advanced drop protection and an A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 has all the features you need. The iPhone 12 has everything you’d expect from a modern smartphone, with new features such as strengthened glass and a more secure design that can survive even the most accident-prone individuals. The camera is also vastly improved, meaning it no longer requires the handy pocket camera for those important occasions.

Best overall

Apple iPhone 14 is one of the perfect iPhones in the Apple iPhone 6-inch Mobile Phones category. This is an iPhone for everyone. It combines the essential smartphone features with a compelling camera to take crystal-clear shots and a long-lasting built-in battery that will keep you connected all day. The iPhone XR has a beautiful LCD screen and TrueTone technology, which instantly adjusts the colour to adapt to your surroundings. That means different colours are more accurate, images more striking, and videos more captivating. Its features and Specs make it unique and durable, making it the best iPhone of all.

How to find the perfect Apple phone

The Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones are for the user who wants everything. They have features that other phones don't, and they look great. Their quality and user-friendliness make them a favourite for millions of people around the world. So if you are looking for a new mobile phone, Apple phones should be at the top of your list.

When considering a new Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phone, it's important first to create a list of your criteria. Once you've finished this step, you can begin researching various options available; Amazon offers a wide selection of brands and models.

Amazon is an excellent place to start when shopping for a phone. After determining your needs, compare prices between models and look for deals. Then, have the one that perfectly meets your wants.

Products price list

Sl. No.Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phonesPrice
1.Apple iPhone 1479899
2.Apple iPhone 1365900
3.Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 119900
4.Apple iPhone 1249900
5.Apple iPhone 13 Pro103900
6.Apple iPhone 1141990
7.Apple iPhone 12 Pro 114899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Samsung 2 GHz processor phones - Best choices for you
Apple iPhone 5G Mobile Phones: The Ultimate Buyer's Guide
Florence sarees look classy and come in fabrics like chiffon, lace, georgette
Saadhvi sarees have a refreshing feel to them and look chic
Samsung full HD phones: Here are your top picks

Best 6-inch Apple iPhones available

1. Why are Apple phones so costly?

2. Which is safer, iPhones or Android phones?

3. Does the iPhone 14 have a triple camera?

4. Does Apple plan to eliminate the charging port from its products?

5. What is the difference between iPhone 14 Vs 13?

View More
electronics FOR LESS