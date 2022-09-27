Best 6-inch Apple iPhones available

Best 6-inch Apple iPhones

The Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones have an attractive design and come in various colours and materials. They also have a large screen that makes it easy to watch videos or play games while on the go. The next thing users should know about these phone models is that they come in several different colours, including gold, silver and space grey. Apple iPhone 6 is the most advanced smartphone ever. The retina display is more responsive than ever, the new chip is more efficient than other phones, and it's more secure than anyone else. There is a wide range of phones in the Apple iPhone range, all boasting innovative technology and stylish looks. Have a glance at the below list. Discover the features and functionality of the iPhone 6 and select the one you will love. 1. Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone comes in red and takes better photos in any light with the new iPhone XR. It features the same camera system as its predecessor, with enhanced colour accuracy, a wide-angle lens and low-light performance. Capture smooth, steady video even in low light using 4K video at 30 fps for improved cinematic effect. With two cameras, advanced lens control and a wide aperture, you can create stunning photos in the original quality of your image. Specifications: Model name: iPhone

iPhone Price: Rs. 79899

Rs. 79899 Colour: Red

Red Cellular technology: ‎5G

‎5G OS: IOS

IOS Size name: 128 GB

128 GB Screen size: 6.1 inches

Pros Cons Lighting port Costly Updated camera Slim design

2. Apple iPhone 13 iPhone 13 is designed for people on the go. With our latest super retina XDR display, you'll feel like you have an instant-on desktop whenever you pick up your device. The custom A15 Bionic chip helps power everything. At the same time, the advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras enables photos and videos with beautiful, crisp resolution at any time of day or night. iPhone also added cinematic mode to give your videos focus, depth and shading — even when filmed in low light. Specifications: Model name: iPhone

iPhone Price: Rs. 65900

Rs. 65900 Colour: Starlight

Starlight Cellular technology: ‎GSM

‎GSM OS: IOS 14

IOS 14 Size name: 128 GB

128 GB Screen size: 6.1 inches

Pros Cons Good display quality Slow charging Great battery life No touch id Great camera quality

3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The iPhone 13 Pro Max is designed to be your most capable photo and video phone, with the power to capture your every moment. Capture more with face ID and a super retina XDR display that provides up to 28 hours of battery life per charge. When you’re not taking photos and sharing them with the world, get creative using Apple’s new cinematic mode: Depth of field, motion tracking, and blur effects will bring even ordinary moments to life for your videos. Specifications: Model name: iPhone

iPhone Price: Rs. 119900

Rs. 119900 Colour: Graphite

Graphite Cellular technology: ‎ GSM

GSM OS: IOS 14

IOS 14 Size name: 128 GB

128 GB Screen size: 6.7 inches

Pros Cons A15 Bionic chip No JAVA support Good design One sim slot Good battery performance

4. Apple iPhone 12 The Apple iPhone 12 includes advanced features like an all-new design with a glass back, water resistance up to IP68 and a powerful A14 Bionic chip. It’s even more secure with a stronger design and built-in Face ID. And with the Apple Neural Engine, new AI software enables advanced machine learning so you can enjoy even more of what the iPhone has to offer. With powerful hardware and software, it delivers a depth of performance that rivals that of professional cameras. Specifications: Model name: iPhone 12 64GB Blue

iPhone 12 64GB Blue Price: Rs. 49900

Rs. 49900 Colour: Blue

Blue Cellular technology: ‎ 5G

5G OS: IOS 14

IOS 14 Size name: 64 GB

64 GB Screen size: 6.1 inches

Pros Cons 5G speed No touch ID Smooth OLED display Great night mode

5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 PRO: the revolutionary camera that lets you capture stunning photographic moments. The A15 Bionic chip inside brings lightning-fast performance, and the 12MP TrueDepth camera with 4K video recording is precise, robust and optimised for high-res detail anywhere you zoom in. With iPhone 13's Enhanced Smart HDR 4 feature and cinematic mode, you can create and share stunning videos at an unprecedented level of detail. Model name: iPhone

iPhone Price: Rs. 103900

Rs. 103900 Colour: Sierra Blue

Sierra Blue Cellular technology: ‎ GSM

GSM OS: IOS 14

IOS 14 Size name: 128 GB

128 GB Screen size: 6.1 inches

Pros Cons Great camera quality No JAVA support Great battery performance Single sim slot Good design

6. Apple iPhone 11 iPhone has introduced an entirely new device that delivers powerful performance and augmented reality experiences—the iPhone 11. With a responsive Liquid Retina HD LCD, true-to-life colours and sharp details, the innovative A13 Bionic chip with 3rd generation Neural Engine powers everything from Face ID authentication to advanced AR software. Specifications: Model name: iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Price: Rs. 43900

Rs. 43900 Colour: Green

Green Cellular technology: ‎ 4G

4G OS: IOS 14

IOS 14 Size name: 64 GB

64 GB Screen size: 6.1 inches

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Slow charging Impressive camera Good performance

7. New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Some of the latest Apple iPhone 12 Pro features include ceramic shield; It has an A14 bionic chip and LiDAR scanner for improved AR experiences. The new iPhone 12 Pro has 12MP ultra wide and many impressive features. Specifications: Model name: iPhone 12 Pro with Airpods

iPhone 12 Pro with Airpods Price: Rs. 114899

Rs. 114899 Colour: Silver

Silver Cellular technology: ‎ 5G

5G OS: IOS

IOS Size name: 128 GB

128 GB Screen size: 6.1 inches

Pros Cons Excellent A14 bionic chip Battery life could be better Excellent camera features Bit expensive Fast charging

Best value for money Apple iPhone 12 is one of the best value-for-money phones in the best Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones category because it has so many features at a low cost. The Apple iPhone 12 offers a 5G Ready cellular connection and an OLED display. It is powered by a 64 GB storage capacity with 4 GB RAM. In addition, this phone has advanced drop protection and an A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 has all the features you need. The iPhone 12 has everything you’d expect from a modern smartphone, with new features such as strengthened glass and a more secure design that can survive even the most accident-prone individuals. The camera is also vastly improved, meaning it no longer requires the handy pocket camera for those important occasions. Best overall Apple iPhone 14 is one of the perfect iPhones in the Apple iPhone 6-inch Mobile Phones category. This is an iPhone for everyone. It combines the essential smartphone features with a compelling camera to take crystal-clear shots and a long-lasting built-in battery that will keep you connected all day. The iPhone XR has a beautiful LCD screen and TrueTone technology, which instantly adjusts the colour to adapt to your surroundings. That means different colours are more accurate, images more striking, and videos more captivating. Its features and Specs make it unique and durable, making it the best iPhone of all. How to find the perfect Apple phone The Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones are for the user who wants everything. They have features that other phones don't, and they look great. Their quality and user-friendliness make them a favourite for millions of people around the world. So if you are looking for a new mobile phone, Apple phones should be at the top of your list. When considering a new Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phone, it's important first to create a list of your criteria. Once you've finished this step, you can begin researching various options available; Amazon offers a wide selection of brands and models. Amazon is an excellent place to start when shopping for a phone. After determining your needs, compare prices between models and look for deals. Then, have the one that perfectly meets your wants. Products price list

Sl. No. Apple iPhone 6-inch mobile phones Price 1. Apple iPhone 14 79899 2. Apple iPhone 13 65900 3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 119900 4. Apple iPhone 12 49900 5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro 103900 6. Apple iPhone 11 41990 7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro 114899