Best 8 Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy in 2022

Motorola 4GB RAM mobile phones provide a smooth user experience.

If you are looking for a good, affordable android smartphone that costs around Rs. 15,000, you can consider buying any one of the below 8 best Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones. Motorola provides good features like a triple or quad camera, selfie camera, stereo speaker, full HD+ display, and good battery backup with fast charging at affordable prices. We have curated this list based on the internal memory with other specifications, pros and cons so that you can pick the right one for you. Planning to buy a Motorola phone? Here are the best 8 Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy in India in 2022. 1. MOTOROLA e32s 4GB RAM 64 GB Storage With a glossy acrylic panel on the back, the Moto e32s comes with a stylish design. It’s a good budget device in the ₹10,000 range that comes with dust and water resistance. Its SIM tray has 2 nano-SIM slots plus a dedicated micro SD card slot with a capacity of 1 TB. It supports Bluetooth 5, dual-band WiFi and 4 G VoLTE. Specifications OS: Android 12 with 2 years of security updates Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB Display: 6.5 inches with HD+ Front Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Battery: 5000mAh Lithium Processor: Mediatek Helio G 37 Octa-core processor Colours: Misty Silver, Slate Gray

Pros Cons Extendable storage Screen responds slowly Dual SIM both Nano Average display & lacks vibrancy Fingerprint sensor Average speaker No bloatware

2. MOTOROLA e40 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Featuring a bezel-less IPS LCD display, the Moto e40 comes with a selfie-shooting 8MP camera making it the perfect phone for selfie-takers. Its 48 MP rear primary camera is no less and boasts features like LED Flash, autofocus, exposure, ISO control, HDR mode, and continuous shooting helping you capture beautiful images. Specifications OS: Android 11 Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB Display: 6.5 inches with HD+ Front Camera: 8 MP Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Processor: UNISOC T700 Octa-core processor Colours: Carbon Gray, Pink Clay

Pros Cons Dedicated Google Assistant Key Android 11 OS Fingerprint sensor in the rear No fast charging Bigger display No FHD+ display Longer battery life No 5 G support Splashproof

3. MOTOROLA g31 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Motorola g31 is another mobile phone with a selfie-shooting lens but accompanied by a better rear camera. With a great display and long-lasting battery life, it’s the right pick for movie lovers and gamers. The triple camera setup on the rear helps you take great pictures irrespective of lighting conditions. It also has a 6 GB variant with 124 GB storage for a little higher price. Specifications OS: Android 11 Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB Display: 6.47 inches with Full HD+ AMOLED Front Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-Polymer Processor: Mediatek Helio G 85 Octa-core processor Colours: Baby Blue, Meteorite Grey

Pros Cons Great camera performance Android 11 13 MP selfie-shooting lens A slower refresh rate of 60 Hz AMOLED Display Single speaker Stock Android All-rounder

4. MOTOROLA g22 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage With a quad camera setup on the rear and a 16 MP front camera, the Moto g22 flaunts a 6.5 inches LCD display with thin bezels on the side. You can take great pictures with its setup of a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle camera, and 2 MP depth and macro cameras each. It supports both face unlock and fingerprint unlock with the latter’s sensors on the side. Specifications OS: Android 12 + three years of security updates Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expandable up to 1 TB Display: 6.5 inches with HD+ Front Camera: 16 MP Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 Octa-core processor Colours: Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, Mint Green

Pros Cons 20 W Fast charging Bloatware Quad camera No IP rating Android 12 Soft edges Dual SIM + micro SD slots

5. MOTOROLA G 40 Fusion 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Moto G 40 Fusion stays true to its name with a fusion of amazing features. It has an incredibly stylish design with 6.8 inches Max Vision display to watch movies and play games. It has a long-lasting battery life of 54 hours on a single full charge. It comes with a triple camera setup in the rear accompanied by an auto flash, zoom, face detection and touch-to-focus. Specifications OS: Android 11 Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 1 TB Display: 6.78 inches with Full HD+ Front Camera: 16 MP Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MBattery: 6000 mAh Lithium Ion Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G Octa-core processor Colours: Frosted Champagne, Dynamic Gray

Pros Cons 120 Hz Refresh Rate Android 11 Stock Android No dedicated micro SD slot Longer Battery Life of 54 hours Bit heavy: 225 gms Fast Charging Max Vision Display

6. MOTO g51 5 G 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage If you are looking for a 5 G smartphone with a superfast processor, the Moto g51 5 G is the one for you. You can multitask and run many apps in the background thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor. You can take perfect shots in any light setting with its 50 MP triple camera setup. You can watch movies, and videos and play games with its ultra wide-immersive screen and full HD+ display. Specifications OS: Android 11 but upgradable Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 512 GB Display: 6.8 inches with Full HD+ Front Camera: 13 MP Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Processor: Snapdragon 480 Plus Octa-core processor Colours: Indigo Blue, Bright Silver

Pros Cons 5 G Weighs 420 gms Superfast processor No dedicated micro SD slot Ultra wide-immersive screen Android 11 120 Hz refresh rate

7. MOTOROLA g52 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Moto g52 has the thinnest bezels for a maximum viewing area with a pOLED display for a more immersive experience. Weighing just 169 grams, it’s the lightest phone in the 4 GB RAM segment. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for better audio clarity even with high volumes. It’s designed for music lovers who can immerse themselves in the multidimensional sound as they enjoy their favourite music. Specifications OS: Android 12 Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 1 TB Display: 6.6 inches with Full HD+ Front Camera: 16 MP Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery: 5000mAh Lithium Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor Colours: Charcoal Grey, Metallic White

Pros Cons Lightweight - 169 gms No dedicated micro SD slot 30 W Fast charging Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos 90 Hz pOLED display Slimmest phone

8. MOTOROLA g42 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Moto g42 makes up for its small screen size of 6.47 inches with a stunning bezel-less AMOLED display. You can take great pictures with its 50 MP main camera and 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera. It has a stylish design with a stunning look that comes in two unique colours - metallic rose and atlantic green. Specifications OS: Android 12 Storage: 64 GB ROM + Expendable up to 1 TB Display: 6.47 inches with Full HD+ AMOLED Front Camera: 16 MP Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery: 5000mAh Lithium Polymer Processor: Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor Colours: Metallic Rose, Atlantic Green

Pros Cons Lightweight - 175 g No dedicated micro SD slot Fast charging No 5 G AMOLED Display low refresh rate of 60 Hz Stereo Speakers

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 MOTOROLA e32s 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage No bloatware Affordable price Stylish back panel OTOROLA e40 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Good display Stock Android Long-lasting battery MOTOROLA g31 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage All-rounder Great display Great camera setup MOTOROLA g22 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Quad camera 20 W Fast charging Android 12 + three years of security updates MOTOROLA G 40 Fusion 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 54 hours long battery life Max Vision display 120 Hz refresh rate MOTO g51 5 G 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage Snapdragon 480 Pro Octa-core processor 5 G Ultra wide-immersive screen MOTOROLA g52 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage pOLED 90 Hz FHD+ display 30 W Fast charging Stereo speakers MOTOROLA g42 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage AMOLED Display Stereo speakers Acrylic glass finish

Best value for money The Moto g22 is the one Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phone that provides value for money. You get the latest Android OS version with 3 years of security updates, fast charging, a 50 MP quad camera and a 16 MP selfie camera - all for approximately Rs. 10,000. The official price is Rs. 13,999, but you can grab it for around 10 K during the festive seasons. Best overall The Moto G 40 Fusion is the best overall product among the above list of Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones. It has a long-lasting battery life, a superfast processor, a max vision display and great front and back cameras. Although the official price is Rs. 16,999, you can get it easily for Rs. 15,000 during Amazon sales. How to find Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones? Choosing the right smartphone can be daunting with so many options out there. Name your budget and you will find at least a hundred options.Apart from your budget, you need to consider your use cases too. What do you do most with your phone? Do you watch a lot of movies, take pictures, listen to music, play games, use a bunch of apps, store documents, use 2 SIMs, etc? Consider these factors and you will get an idea of the specifications that you require. Before buying, check out the reviews, compare the pros and cons, and choose the one that most suits your needs and is within your budget. Price of Motorola 4 GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs MOTOROLA e32s 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 9,999 MOTOROLA e40 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 10,050 MOTOROLA g31 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 13,349 MOTOROLA g22 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 10,640 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 13,990 MOTO g51 5G 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 14,890 MOTOROLA g52 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 15,790 MOTOROLA g42 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 14,790