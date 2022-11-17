Story Saved
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Best Ambrane power banks to buy in India: Here are top picks for you

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 17, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

A power bank is necessary to carry with your gadgets. If you are willing to buy a power bank, our list of top 6 Ambrane is handy.

Ensure your phone's battery is always full by using power banks.

Power bank helps you to use your smartphone and other accessories without running out of power. Power banks help you charge your device multiple times; with some, you can even charge two devices simultaneously.

When buying a power bank, you might look for features like charging capacity, mAh battery, number of ports, fast charging support etc. Most power banks come with almost all the features. However, to help you choose the best power bank, we have compiled a list of top Ambrane power banks.

Top 6 Ambrane power banks:

1. Ambrane Stylo-10k

Ambrane Stylo 10 k is the power-packed 10000 mAh battery that allows you to charge the devices efficiently. It comes with multi-layer protection that ensures the safety of both your device and the power bank. The sturdy body design makes the power bank handy, and the LED battery indication showcases the battery level. The device also supports fast charging and has type-c input and output. Did you know? You could simultaneously charge the power bank and your device.

Product Dimensions: 14.7 x 7.4 x 1.6 cm; 230 Grams

Battery capacity: 10000 mAh

Fast Charging: 20 W fast charging

Special Features: Fast Charging

Other Display Features: Wireless

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required

Number of Ports: 2 Ports- 1 USB and 1 Type C

ProsCons
Sturdy and handy designPerformance could be better
Boosted speed 
LED battery indication 
Comes with multi-layer protection 
cellpic
Ambrane 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer Stylo-10k Power Bank with 20 Watt Fast Charging, 1 USB and Type C Port,Blue
38% off 989 1,599
Buy now

2. Ambrane Stylo 20 k

The Ambrane stylo 20 k comes with pass-through charging. That means you can always stay on the move by simultaneously charging your power bank and devices simultaneously. The fast charging type-c input and output charges your smartphone in an hour. The two lithium polymer batteries provide a safe and stable charging experience. Moreover, the LED indicator will show the battery level. It can charge three devices simultaneously with 2 USB ports and 1 type C port.

Product Dimensions: 13 x 7 x 2.8 cm; 370 Grams

Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh

Batteries: 2 lithium polymer batteries required

Number of Ports: 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C

Special Features: Fast charging

Other Display Features: Wireless

Fast Charging: 20 W Fast charging

ProsCons
High battery capacityA bit expensive
Good performance 
Comes with multi layer protection 
Simultaneously charge power bank and device 
cellpic
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery, Type C Input, Made in India, Multi-Layer Protection, Li-Polymer + Type C Cable (Stylo-20k, Black)
28% off 1,799 2,499
Buy now

3. Ambrane Stylo pro

The Ambrane Stylo Pro is rapid, robust and reliable. It comes with a 27000 mAh battery capacity that gives a stable charging experience. It comes with multilayer protection technology that provides a safe charging experience. It has an LED indicator that showcases the battery level of the power bank. It has two-way 20W fast charging that can charge three devices at the same time.

Product Dimensions: 16.1 x 7.5 x 2.7 cm; 612 Grams

Battery capacity: 27000 mAh

Batteries: 2 lithium polymer battery

Fast Charging Output: 20 W Fast charging

Number of Ports: 3 Ports - 2 USB and 1 Type C

Special Features: Fast Charging

Display Features: Wireless

ProsCons
High battery capacityA bit pricey
Sturdy and durable design 
LED battery indicator 
Good performance 
cellpic
Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo Pro, Green)
23% off 2,299 2,999
Buy now

4. Ambrane PowerLit XL

The Ambrane PowerLit XL is a power bank compatible with many devices. It comes with quick charge 3.0 and 22.5W fast charging capacity. The power bank ensures that the lithium polymer battery charges your device securely. The portable design makes the power bank handy and easy to carry. It also has low charging adaptability, which means it charges low-powered devices that need less power input.

Product Dimensions: 10.8 x 6.9 x 2.6 cm; 350 Grams

Batteries: 2 lithium polymer batteries

Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh

Special Features: Fast Charging

Display Features: Wireless

Fast Charging Output: 22.5 W fast charging

Number of Ports: 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C

ProsCons
Quick Charge 3.0 Performance could be better
BIS certified 
Compatible with wide range of devices 
It has compact and sturdy design 
cellpic
Ambrane 20000 mAh Power Bank with 22.5W Fast Charging, Compact Size, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Li-Polymer, Metallic Body, Made in India + Type C Cable (Powerlit XL, Green)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Ambrane Stylo Max

The Ambrane Stylo max is a gigantic 50000 mAh battery power bank. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously with quick charge 3.0 and 20W fast charging. Plus, it has lithium polymer batteries that give multi-layer protection. The high battery capacity ensures that you never run out of power. It has pass-through charging and ensures that you charge three devices at the same time.

Product Dimensions: 15.6 x 7.9 x 5.1 cm; 970 Grams

Batteries: 5 lithium polymer batteries required

Battery Capacity: 50000 mAh

Special Features: Fast Charging

Number of Ports: 3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C

Fast Charging Output: 20 W fast charging

Power Source: Battery Powered

ProsCons
High battery capacityBulky to hold
Sturdy and durable design 
Charges multiple devices at same time 
Ensures you never run out of battery 
cellpic
Ambrane 50000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Metallic Body, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo Max, Black)
43% off 3,999 6,999
Buy now

6. Ambrane Neos 20

The Ambrane Neos 20 is a 20000 mAh battery power bank compatible with USB devices. It comes with a smart LED indicator that showcases the power bank's battery capacity. It can charge two devices simultaneously as it comes with a dual output. Plus, it has dual input ports- Micro USB and Type C. It has a 10.5W fast charging capacity that charges your phone quickly.

Product Dimensions: 7x 2 x 7 cm; 470 Grams

Batteries: 2 lithium polymer battery

Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh

Special Features: Fast charging

Number of Ports: 2 USB ports

Fast Charging Output: 10.5 W fast charging

Power Source: Battery Powered

ProsCons
Compact and sleek designPerformance could be better
Smart LED indicators 
Decent battery capacity 
Compatible with USB enabled devices 
cellpic
Ambrane 20000mAh Powerbank with Dual USB Output, Made in India, Multi-Layer Protection, Li-Polymer Battery (Neos 20, Black)
52% off 1,299 2,699
Buy now

Price of Ambrane power bank at a glance:

ProductPrice
Ambrane Stylo 10kRs. 989
Ambrane Stylo 20kRs. 1799
Ambrane Stylo ProRs. 2299
Ambrane Power Lit XLRs. 1999
Ambrane Stylo MaxRs. 3999
Ambrane Neos 20Rs. 1299

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Ambrane Stylo 10k10000 mAh20 W2 Ports- 1 USB and 1 Type C
Ambrane Stylo 20k20000 mAh20 W3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C
Ambrane Stylo Pro27000 mAh20 W3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C
Ambrane Power Lit XL20000 mAh22.5 W3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C
Ambrane Stylo Max50000 mAh20 W3 Ports- 2 USB and 1 Type C
Ambrane Neos 2020000 mAh10.5 W2 USB Ports

Best overall

Ambrane Stylo Pro is the robust 27000 mAh battery-powered power bank that is the best overall power bank by Ambrane. The power bank is widely compatible with all devices and comes with Type C and USB permitted. The compact and stylish design makes it handy to carry. Moreover, it has a 20W fast charging output that lets you charge three devices at the same time. It provides a safe charging experience as it has multilayer charging protection technology.

Best value for money

The Ambrane Stylo 20 k is the best value for a money power bank. It boosts your charging game with a 20000 mAh lithium battery. It also has a 20W fast charging output that helps quickly charge your smartphone. The power bank comes with three ports - two USB and 1 type C port. That means you could easily charge three devices at the same time. Moreover, the power bank has 360-degree protection that gives safety to your device.

How to find the perfect Ambrane power bank for you?

If you are looking for a power bank with high battery capacity, then Ambrane stylo max is the right choice for you. The power bank comes with a 50000 mAh battery that allows you to charge your device multiple times. Moreover, it comes with 20W power delivery output that charges your smartphone within minutes.

The power bank ensures you can charge three devices simultaneously as it comes with three ports- 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port. The quick charge 3.0 ensures you stay forever charged. Plus, the power bank is universally compatible, so Android and iOS devices can charge.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

Best Ambrane power bank

Is Ambrane Power Bank worth buying?

How to pick a power bank for yourself?

How long does the 20000 mAh power bank last?

Is using a power bank safe for the phone battery?

How many mAh is a good power bank?

