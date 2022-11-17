Top 7 best Bajaj toasters

The best Bajaj toasters have several cutting-edge safety features integrated to assist you to avoid disasters—real ones or even having to eat a burnt slice of toast in the morning. Pop-up toasters use internal heating coils and high temperatures that reach boiling temperatures, and Bajaj technology protects you from any potential mishaps. These safety precautions include a well-insulated body structure constructed of thermoplastic and stainless steel, extra lift-off for toast removal, cool touch body housing, etc. These toasters can reach the desired level of browning. Wide slots are built into these gadgets to hold two to four slices of bread at once. Let us take a look at the top Bajaj toasters available today. Top 7 best Bajaj toasters 1. Bajaj ATX 4 Toaster If you want to prepare sandwiches quickly and deliciously in the kitchen, the Bajaj ATX4 Toaster is what you'll need. This incredible sandwich maker is a 2-slice sandwich with variable browning settings that allows you to make homemade sandwiches quickly and easily. The working voltage is 230 volts, and the power usage is 750 watts. It enables you to assemble sandwiches rapidly, and the non-stick plates guarantee no residues and are simple to clean. This kitchen companion boasts a locking clip and a cool-touch body for enhanced functionality. The reheat option is quite helpful for swiftly reheating already-made sandwiches. Specifications: Slice: 2

Wattage: 750 Watts

Weight: 1.60 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 11.4 x 7.3 x 6.5 Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons removable crumb tray Does not toast the whole bread Adjustable browning settings Cool Touch

2. Bajaj ATX 3 Toaster Who doesn't enjoy a piece of toast with their favourite topping for breakfast every morning? One can enjoy freshly toasted bread with various toppings to fulfil morning hunger. With the Bajaj Auto Pop-up Toaster, you can start your day with a healthy meal, as the toaster produces a flawless slice of bread every time. The 700-W power rating makes the toaster suitable for everyday use. The Pop-up Toaster has six levels of browning control to accommodate your varied toasting tastes. You may stop the toasting feature by pressing a single button. The dust cover covers the toaster while not in use. This makes clean-up easier. Specifications: Slice: 2

Wattage: 700 Watts

Weight: 1.20 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH:14.8 x 26.9 x 17.4 Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Electronic auto pop up The tray seems a little loose Mid-cycle cancel function Slide out crumb tray

3. Bajaj Juvel 750 Watts Toaster The Juvel 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster is a toaster that has two slots for toasting bread. It has a 750-watt heating element and a black and silver finish. The well-designed equipment and mechanics of pop-up toasters allow you to prepare a tasty breakfast in a matter of minutes. The toaster has a pop-up feature that pops the toast up when it is done. The toaster comes with a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. The product also features 6- Step adjustable browning for the desired level and comes with a two-year warranty. The appliance is uniquely constructed to offer a modern look and appeal with rounded, smooth edges with attractive colour combinations. Specifications: Slice: 2

Wattage: 750 Watts

Weight: 1.45 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH:27.5 x 17 x 19 Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Slide out crumb tray Delicate design Extra wide slots premium aesthetics

4. Bajaj Avengers 650W Toaster The Bajaj Avengers 650W Pop-Up Toaster with Plate (Silver) is excellent for your kitchen. It has a pop-up design and comes with extra wide bread toasting slots. The product has a wattage of 650 watts. It also has a defrost function for frozen bread. The toaster has a silver finish that will match any kitchen decor. Also, the toaster offers seven-level variable browning choices. The Avengers Toaster has a cable winder for convenient storage. Don't stress about cleaning since the pull-out tray collects all crumbs. The body is a cool touch, and the product offers a two years warranty. It also offers reheating, defrosting, and mid-cycle cancel functions. Specifications: Slice: 2

Wattage: 650 Watts

Weight: 1.66 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH:30.4 x 18 x 20.5 Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Easy slide-out crumb tray Short cord length Illuminated function buttons Reheating, defrosting and mid-cycle Cancel function

5. Bajaj 2200 TMSS The Bajaj 2200 TMSS Oven Toaster Griller with Motorised Rotisserie and Stainless Steel Body is a versatile kitchen appliance used for baking, grilling, and roasting. It has a spacious 22-litre capacity that is perfect for large families or entertaining guests. The package includes seven accessories: a grill tray, a crumb tray, a baking tray, skewer rods, tongs for the baking/grill tray, and a rotisserie adapter. The 60-minute timer allows you to keep track of cooking time. This Bajaj OTG makes cooking effortless. With its element selection switch, this OTG will enable you to set the desired degree of heat for your recipes. Specifications: Wattage: 1200 Watts

Weight: 7.9 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH:50.4 x 40.4 x 34.9Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Comes with a crumb tray and baking tray May need the exact time setting to toast built-in timer Wire grill

6. Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS The Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS OTG with Stainless-Steel Body, is a versatile appliance used for baking, grilling, and toasting. The oven has a power-coated stainless steel body that is durable and easy to clean. It also has a silver finish that adds a touch of style to your kitchen. This OTG has 16-liter storage space and is compact enough to fit any place in your kitchen. The appliance's stainless steel exterior and inside chamber make it rust-resistant and long-lasting. This Bajaj OTG is equipped with 1200 watts to meet your baking needs. With a 60-minute timer, this OTG enables precise cooking control. The timer will give you an alert once the cooking is over. Specifications: Wattage: 1200 Watts

Weight: 4.9 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH: 40 x 32.5 x 26.6 Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Timer with auto shut off Cannot toast several pieces of bread together Powder coated body Crumb tray

7. Bajaj 3500 TMCSS Toaster Grill Oven Leverage the various accessories and functions with Bajaj 3500 TMCSS Toaster Grill Oven (Silver, 35 Liters). Explore many types of cooking, including baking, grilling, skewering, and barbecuing. This appliance's timed feature allows you to cook meals for 0 to 60 minutes. The temperature range of 0-250 degrees will enable you to choose the optimal temperature for your culinary needs. Different heating element options, such as off, upper heater with convection, heaters with convection, upper heating with rotisserie, and both Rotisserie and Convection, provide a unique degree of cooking versatility. This grill consumes 2000 watts of electricity along with 7 Accessories. Specifications: Wattage: 2000 Watts

Weight: 11.60 Kg

Dimensions LxWxH:59 x 42 x 43 Centimeters

Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Stainless steel inner chamber No inner light Crumb Tray and tongs Keep warm function

Best 3 features of the best Bajaj toaster

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster removable crumb tray Adjustable browning settings Cool Touch Bajaj ATX 3 700-Watt Auto Pop-up Toaster Electronic auto pop up Mid-cycle cancel function Slide out crumb tray Bajaj Juvel 2- Slice 750 Watts Pop- Up Toaster Slide out crumb tray Extra wide slots premium aesthetics Bajaj Avengers 650W Pop-Up Toaster with Plate Easy slide-out crumb tray Illuminated function buttons Reheating, defrosting and mid-cycle Cancel function Bajaj 2200 TMSS Oven Toaster Griller Comes with a crumb tray and baking tray built-in timer Wire grill Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS Timer with auto shut off Powder coated body Crumb tray Bajaj 3500 TMCSS Toaster Grill Oven Stainless steel inner chamber Crumb Tray and tongs Keep warm function

Best value for money To gift anyone a toaster is an ideal thought. Bajaj ATX 4 model is ideal for gifting purposes due to its reasonable price, in addition to keeping it for your personal use at home. It has variable browning settings thus it helps to navigate how much browning layer you want for your toasts. The outer material is plastic thus making it convenient to clean and use. Best overall Bajaj Juvel Toaster comes with a 750-watt 2-slice pop-up section. For luxury aesthetics that complement the dining table, it has a prism design body. It comes with centring guides to toast the bread accurately and uniformly. For simple crumb removal, slide out the crumb tray. there is a 6-step variable browning control knob to adjust the browning level and a button for illumination to enhance the convenience How to find the perfect Bajaj toaster If you want to prepare sandwiches quickly and deliciously in the kitchen, the Bajaj Sandwich Pop-up Toaster is what you'll need. The working voltage of 230 volts and the power usage of 750 watts is what a customer should look for primarily. Majorly, the Bajaj kitchen companion boasts a locking clip and a cool-touch body for enhanced functionality. The reheat option is quite helpful for swiftly reheating already-made sandwiches. Customers should go for such options. It should have a defrost function for frozen bread. if that is something that would be useful to you. It also should offer reheating and a mid-cycle Cancel function. Product price list of the best Bajaj toaster

S.No. Product Price 1. Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster 1475 2. Bajaj ATX 3 700-Watt Auto Pop-up Toaster 1491 3. Bajaj Juvel 2- Slice 750 Watts Pop- Up Toaster 1749 4. Bajaj Avengers 650W Pop-Up Toaster with Plate 1915 5. Bajaj 2200 TMSS Oven Toaster Griller 4840 6. Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 4199 7. Bajaj 3500 TMCSS Toaster Grill Oven 9499