Best budget laptops to buy in 2023: Top 10 picks

In the fast paced world, jobs are essential and a laptop plays a vital role in every job seeker and working people. By allowing everyone to work in their comfort zones, laptops may make tasks easier for all of us. Their compatibility and network-based functionality, which dominate the entire world, laptop demand continues to rise daily. People want budget laptops that are affordable and help them the best as the demand for laptops rises. Therefore, we have curated budget laptops specially by keeping following things in mind. There are several budget laptops with unique features.

Students in need of a laptop can consider buying budget laptops for students. For you to get a better idea of the type of laptop you want to buy, this article lists the top 10budget laptops that are the most popular in 2023. Without further ado, check out the list below and place your purchase for a laptop now! The Top 10 Budget friendly Laptops in 2023 Laptops became a part of every individual. From education to work and knowledge gathering to entertainment, laptops serve every function of people who require technology. Amidst its expensiveness, there are several budget laptops under $500 in the market like,refurbished budget laptop,budget laptop with SSD,budget laptop with backlit keyboard etc. to choose. Here is a list of laptops ranging from ₹23,500 to ₹35,000 respectively. This list provides you laptops which are both efficient and meet all your basic needs in a convenient manner. 1. HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education HP launched the Chromebook series as a way to start assisting students in realising their potential. The HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education, which is designed specifically for active student lifestyles, is one of the series' cost-effective and functional laptops. The AMD A4-9120C APU Dual Core Processor, which has a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz, powers this laptop. This laptop with 4GB RAM and a 32 GB SSD is better suited to keep all of your significant projects and work without causing you any storage concerns. More beneficially, it also offers backlit keyboard, Chrome OS, Integrated Microphone and a 720p HD Camera. Specifications Brand: HP

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 11.6 inches

Operating System: Chrome OS

PROS CONS Good performance Cramped Keyboard

2. ASUS Laptop L210 This ultra-thin laptop, weighing only 1.50kg, is designed to keep you productive throughout the day. One of the bestbudgetlaptops with a long batterylife is the Asus Laptop L210, which is equipped with the most recent Intel processor. This laptop delivers full compatibility and excellent performance with Windows 10 preinstalled in S mode and a year of Microsoft 365 Personal. When playing games or watching other entertainment, the Intel UHD Graphics never fails to deliver stunning visuals. Specifications Brand: ASUS

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 11.6 inches

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

PROS CONS Compact and Light No Backlit Keyboard

3. HP Chromebook 11.6 inches MediaTek The HP Chromebook MediaTek is a different HP Chromebook series with top-notch features and strong performance. It's 11.6-inch laptop's high definition and quality graphics offer comfortable visuals for work, school, socialising with others via video chats, and any entertainment you may desire. This business laptop is powered by an 8-core, 4-GB, 32GB SDRAM MediaTek processor. A long-lasting battery for hassle-free long work is provided by its 37 Watt Hours Lithium Battery Energy Content. You may watch movies, television shows, and seminars with the MediaTek Integrated Graphics card without worrying about the battery draining. Specifications Brand: HP

Colour: Indigo Blue

Screen Size: 11.6 inches

Operating System: Chrome OS

PROS CONS Light-weight No backlight in keyboard

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 14.0" Laptop The 14-inch laptop is equipped with a 64GB SSD and a 4GB RAM processor from Intel called the Celeron N4020. This laptop is incredibly economical and has a long battery life, making it perfect for surfing the web, watching your favourite shows, chatting with family, or getting work done. The IdeaPad 1 is portable, weighing only 1.4 kg, so it can travel everywhere you go. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Colour: Blue

Screen Size: 14 inches

Operating System: Windows 10 S

PROS CONS Good productivity Low Processor Count and Speed

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 This everyday laptop has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB SSD for storage, and it is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. Dolby Audio and Intel UHD Graphics 600 on this 14-inch laptop make it a terrific treat for more than 100 high-quality PC games. Also, it has Microsoft 365 and Windows 11 pre-installed, along with a limited-time Xbox Game Ultimate Pass trial. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Colour: Ice Blue

Screen Size: 14 inches

Operating System: Windows 11

PROS CONS Good battery life No backlit keyboard

6. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron This 12-inch Touchscreen laptop is one of the bestbudget laptops with touchscreen. It contains a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB SSD for storage and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The long-lasting battery and Intel UHD Graphics 600 make it ideal for a variety of entertainment and work. With this foldable touch-screen laptop in your hands, you can unleash your creativity. Specifications Brand: HP

Colour: Natural Silver

Screen Size: 12 inches

Operating System: Chrome OS

PROS CONS Good battery life No Optical Drive

7. ASUS VivoBook 14 Featuring an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, the ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop has the power to provide you an amazingly fast and smooth experience. It has a maximum clock speed of 3.5 GHz, 2 Cores, 4 Threads, and 4MB Cache. The 14-inch laptop has a 220 nit display, an LED backlit keyboard, and pre-installed Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. Specifications Brand: ASUS

Colour: Transparent Silver

Screen Size: 14 inches

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

PROS CONS Good Gaming Laptop, Fingerprint Reader Average Battery life

8. Acer Extensa 15 The Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor makes this a greatbudget laptop for students and working professionals that need to get things done swiftly and efficiently. More lightweight and slim than ever, the most recent Extensa Acer Laptop has undergone redesign. It can go anywhere with you because it is less than 20mm thin and weighs about 1.7kg. Moreover, Windows 11 Home and a 1-year International Travellerswarranty are included with this laptop. Specifications: Brand: Acer

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

PROS CONS Good Built Quality Average Battery life

9. Acer Aspire 3 The Aspire 3 A315-23, which comes with the new AMD Ryzen AMD 3020e dual core Processors, offers more possibilities than ever before in terms of performance, connectivity, and entertainment. The stunning 14" Full HD screen, 4 GB RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD in the Aspire 3 make it simple to save and share significant projects and data. This laptop has a 1-year International Travellers warranty and Windows 10 Home. Specifications: Brand: Acer

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 14 inches

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

PROS CONS Good performance Poor build quality

10. HP EliteBook 830 G5 Laptop The Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-Core with 4 cores and a sizable storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD power the Renewed HP EliteBook 830 G5, one of the bestbudgetlaptops with an i5 processor. While it has been refurbished, it still has all the functionality and compatibility of a powerful laptop, allowing you to work more efficiently overall. Also, the product comes with a 6-month seller warranty, giving you peace of mind about its exceptional quality. Specifications: Brand: HP

Colour: Silver

Screen Size: 13.3 inches

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

PROS CONS Light weight Not enough ports

Comparison Table In accordance with thebudget laptop reviews here are some three picked features of the laptops listed above, which would give you a deeper insight of your ideal laptop.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Chromebook 11A G8 Education 454g AMD Radeon R4 Anti-Glare Screen ASUS Laptop L210 1.50 kg Intel UHD Graphics Light Weight HP Chromebook 11.6 inches MediaTek 1.70 Kg MediaTek Integrated Graphics Anti reflective Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 14.0" Laptop 1.40 kg ‎Intel UHD Graphics Light Weight Lenovo IdeaPad 1 1.36 kg Intel UHD Graphics 600 Light Weight HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron 1.35 kg ‎Intel UHD Graphics 600 Touch screen ASUS Vivo Book 14 1.60 kg AMD Radeon Graphics Fingerprint Reader Acer Extensa 15 1.70 kg ‎Intel UHD Graphics Bluetooth 5.1 Acer Aspire 3 1.90 kg AMD Radeon Graphics Backlit Keyboard HP EliteBook 830 G5 Laptop 1.32 kg Intel UHD Graphics 620 Anti-Glare Screen, Webcam