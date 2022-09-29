Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Best earphones under 500: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 29, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Earphones are handy for listening to music without disturbing others. Today, many companies such as boAt, Philips, JBL etc., provide earphones under 500 in India. Here is a list of the ten best earphones under 500 available in the market today.

product info
Earphones under 500 are budget-friendly.

Earphones allow you to enjoy your music privately, at whatever volume you prefer. For a music lover, earphones are an essential accessory. They help you enjoy music without disturbing anyone around you. Various brands offer great earphones at affordable prices. Whether your priority is a louder, clearer listening experience or better bass, plenty of options are available in the market today.

1. boAt bass heads 100

BoAt bass heads 100 in-ear wired earphones with mic are stylish, comfortable and feature-loaded earphones that offer flawless performance at an affordable price. Giving you the best experience in its category, these earphones are designed to provide you with incredible sound quality with an ergonomically-designed noise-cancelling 10 mm dynamic driver unit.

Specifications

Brand: boAt

Price: 375

Connector type: wired

Special feature: android phone control

Colour: black

ProsCons
lightweightmic issues
tangle-free cord 
good sound quality 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)
70% off 299 999
Buy now

2. Philips audio SHE 1505

You can use Philips SHE 1505 earphones for hands-free voice calls, listening to music and more. The sound quality is superb, with a 3.5 mm plug that fits most devices, while the integrated microphone and call button make chatting simple. The three interchangeable rubber caps create an optimal seal in all ears to block out external noise, while the 10 mm speaker driver delivers deep bass sounds you can feel.

Specifications

Brand: philips audio

Price: Rs. 299

Connector type: wired

Special feature: noise cancelling

Colour: black

ProsCons
 clear sound the microphone could be better
 good performance 
 budget-friendly 
cellpic
Philips Audio SHE1505 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
25% off 299 399
Buy now

3. JBL C 50 HI

The JBL C 50 HI has a lightweight, comfortable design that allows you to wear it for more extended listening periods. This earphone has the signature sound that JBL is known for: rich details and deep bass, making it perfect for everyday listening at home or on the go. These premium on-ear headphones feature acoustically tuned drivers with three sizes of ear tips that fit your ears perfectly for added comfort and less noise leak.

Specifications

Brand: JBL

Price: Rs. 499

Connector type: wired

Special feature: multiple function remote by one button

Colour: black

ProsCons
good sound qualitymic issues
good performance 
remote multiple functions by one button 
cellpic
JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Lightweight & Comfortable fit (Black)
60% off 399 999
Buy now

4. Zebronics zeb-bro

Zebronics - zeb-bro is a set of earphones you can use to enjoy music. It has good sound quality and a snug fit making it fit well in your ears. The colour and design of these earphones also differ from what you may have seen before. This product is designed with a 3.5 mm jack, allowing you to connect with almost any phone or music player. In addition, its high impedance gives you an accurate representation of the sound at any volume level.

Specifications

Brand: zebronics

Price: 159

Connector type: wired

Special feature: microphone included

Colour: green

ProsCons
good sound qualitycould have more colour options
fits easily in the ear 
budget-friendly 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 3.5mm Audio Jack, 10mm Drivers, Phone/Tablet Compatible(Green)
60% off 158 399
Buy now

5. pTron tangent

The pTron tangent duo wireless earbuds combine performance and good looks with the convenience of wireless technology. Its ergonomic design, snug fit, and IPX4 water-resistant features make it a perfect companion for all your outdoor activities, such as running, cycling, hiking, etc.

Specifications

Brand: PTron

Price: Rs. 549

Connector type: wireless

Special feature: 24 hours playback time

Colour: black and blue

ProsCons
noise cancellationbattery life can be better
good sound qualitylow call quality
  
cellpic
pTron Tangent Duo Made in India Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless in-Ear Earphones with Mic, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Drivers, Punchy Bass, Fast Charging, Voice Assistant, IPX4 & in-line Controls (Black & Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Realme buds 2 neo

Experience high fidelity music with rich, deep, powerful and accurate bass response. The large 11.2 mm bass boost driver made of a multi-layer composite diaphragm makes a lively sound that fits the latest tracks perfectly. In addition, the built-in single remote offers easy control for music and calls while being comfortable in your sports earphones.

Specifications

Brand: realme

Price: Rs. 499

Connector type: wired

Special feature: in-ear

Colour: black

ProsCons
good bass qualitybuild quality can be improve
rubber coating wire 
perfect fit in the ear 
cellpic
realme Buds 2 Neo Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
17% off 499 599
Buy now

7. Ambrane stringz 38

The ambrane stringz-38 is a plug-and-play type of earphone with a built-in microphone. It is compatible with almost all 3.5 mm enabled devices. The single-button operations make it easy to use and control the device. In addition, the high bass offers you an excellent audio experience.

Specifications

Brand: ambrane

Price: 299

Connector type: wired

Special feature: with microphone

Colour: green

ProsCons
good build qualitylooks can be better
good sound quality 
budget-friendly 
cellpic
Ambrane Stringz 38 Wired Earphones with Mic, Powerful HD Sound with High Bass, Tangle Free Cable, Comfort in-Ear Fit, 3.5mm Jack (Green), Normal
60% off 179 449
Buy now

8. Realme buds classic

The realme buds classic offers the perfect blend of high-fidelity music and durability. This headphone features a large 14.2 mm driver that produces clear highs, mid-range and excellent bass to enjoy the power of music. The sweat-proof TPU material offers quality, which is for long-term use. There will be no discomfort or worry about damage due to sweat while working out in the gym.

Specifications

Brand: realme

Price: 399

Connector type: wired

Special feature: in-ear

Colour: black

ProsCons
good bass qualitydesign can be better
comfortable 
lightweight 
cellpic
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
43% off 399 699
Buy now

9. Xiaomi Mi earphone basic

These lightweight and ergonomically angled earphones perfectly fit into your ear canal for a secure and tight fit. The 10 mm drivers, super extra bass and aluminium sound chamber, deliver the best music and clear sound experience for listening to music and talking on calls. The earphones have a 1.25 m long cable L-shaped 3.5 mm jack connector.

Specifications

Brand: xiaomi

Price: Rs. 429

Connector type: wired

Special feature: in-line microphone

Colour: blue

ProsCons
HD- clear soundaverage mike quality
good bass quality 
good for long-term use 
cellpic
Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra Deep Bass & Aluminum Alloy Sound Chamber Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue)
999
Buy now

10. BoAt bass heads 152

The boAt bass heads 152 isolating earphones are designed to provide you with high-end sound quality anywhere you go. This stylish pair of headphones come with soft tip silicone earbuds that follow the contour of your ears for a comfortable fit and also help reduce outside noise for an enhanced listening experience.

Specifications

Brand: BoAt

Price: 499

Connector type: wired

Special feature: iOS phone control

Colour: vibrant green

ProsCons
good noise cancellationlow bass
good bass quality 
foldable and comfortable 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 152: Made in India in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic (Vibrant Green)
73% off 349 1,299
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 boAt Bass heads 100 android phone control lightweight iOS phone control
 Philips Audio SHE1505 noise cancelling budget-friendly clear sound
 JBL C50HI L- shaped 3.5 mm jack good sound quality can do multitasking with one button
 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro microphone includedlightweight budget-friendly
 pron Tangent noise cancellation good sound quality 24 hrs playback time
 realme Buds 2 good bass quality rubber coating wire good performance
 Ambrane Stringz 38 good sound quality budget-friendly tangle free earphone
 realme Buds Classic good bass quality comfortable lightweight
 Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic  HD- clear sound good bass quality in-line microphone
 boAt Bass heads 152foldable and comfortable IOS phone control microphone feature

Best value for money

The boAt bass heads 152 is the best value for money earphones under 500. Its 10 mm drivers provide an exceptional experience for music lovers who want to listen to their favourite beats. Using these earphones, you will get to hear vibrant, crystal clear sound that creates the perfect mood for your workout and drives you to achieve your fitness goals. Crafted to produce the best audio experience possible, the bass heads 152 helps you get the most out of your music. Its high-quality features make it a must-have for anyone who loves music.

Best overall

The JBL C50HI is one of the best earphones under 500. The JBL C50HI in-ear headphones deliver signature sound, design, and feel. The JBL C50HI In-Ear Headphones are for audiophiles who prefer ultimate clarity, top-notch bass response, and a comfortable fit at an affordable price.

How to find the perfect earphones under 500?

Earphones may vary in size, frequency and loudness. When buying earphones, do not just look at the pictures on the box but read their specifications as well. There are many factors to consider when purchasing earphones under 500. The following information will help you as you make your decision.When purchasing a new pair of earphones under 500, consider the following factors: whether you want noise-cancelling or noise-isolating earphones, how much you are willing to spend, how long you will be using them each day (and thus how long they will need to last), and whether you prefer over-the-ear or in-ear models.When selecting a new earphone, it's crucial first to write down all the desired features. Once you've created a list, choose the three most important features for you and move to the next section. You can learn more about the various options available by visiting Amazon.com; the site has listings for almost every brand and model of cell phone out there. Amazon is an ideal place to research and purchase electronics. Once you find an item that fits your needs, compare prices and discounts between different models. Then, finally, pick the one that best meets your requirements the most.

Price of the best earphones under 500 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 boAt Bass heads 100 379
 Philips Audio SHE1505 279
 JBL C50HI 499
 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro 159
 pTron Tangent 499
 realme Buds 2 499
 Ambrane Stringz 38 299
 realme Buds Classic 499
 Xiaomi Mi Earphone Basic 429
 boAt Bass heads 152 299

Best earphones under 500

electronics FOR LESS