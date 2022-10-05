Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best headphones under 5,000 in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 05, 2022 05:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Everyone wants to listen to music of its best quality. For enjoying music and watching movies with the best audio quality, you should choose the right headphone. This article has handpicked some of the latest and best headphones under 5,000.

product info
Headphones under 5000: These devices make listening to music as well as watching movies fun.

Due to the massive adoption of automation & technological advancement, companies are now able to produce high-quality headphones at a very affordable cost. With the increase in the headphone demand in the market, the prices are reducing dramatically. One can get audio editing or gaming headphones that render high quality sound at an affordable price. According to the research report, the growth of the headphone market will reach USD 77.76 billion by 2025.

Without further ado, let us jump into the ten best headphones under 5000.

Ten best headphones under 5000:

1. JBL Tune 710BT by Harman

This is one of the best headphones under 5000 because of its excellent JBL signature sound, deep bass, non-stop 50 hours of backup, and quick charging feature. Its foldable design and voice assistant feature also makes it an excellent choice. Its long battery backup makes this headphone perfect for binge-watch.

Specifications

Brand: JBL

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, gaming consoles & Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 50 hours playback

Weight: 220 g

ProsCons
It supports fast charging.The charger size is small.
Perfect headphones for a binge watch. 
It enables users to dual-pair up to two devices 
Its foldable design makes it easy to carry. 
It comes with a comfortable cushion. 
cellpic
JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
18% off 4,499 5,499
Buy now

2. Sony WH-CH510

Sony is known for creating music and quality sound devices. Sony WH-CH510 is one such headphone under 5000 that comes with high sound quality. This lightweight headphone comes with comfortable ear cushions, making it ideal for long usage. It allows easy hands-free calling and voice assistant support through the microphone.

Specifications

Brand: Sony

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 35 hours playback

Weight: 132 g

ProsCons
LightweightThe folding design is not that good.
Portable 
Perfect headphones for a binge watch. 
Quality comfort 
cellpic
Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
42% off 2,899 4,999
Buy now

3. Audio-Technica Ath-M20X

Audio-Technica is another company that is getting popular these days for its audio devices. This particular wired headphone, under Rs. 5000, has a very high customer rating. It is excellent for studio recording, mixing audio, hardcore gaming, and other everyday uses.

Specifications

Brand: Audio-Technica

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 190 g

ProsCons
Its quality is robust because of the aluminium finish.Flat sound signature
It delivers excellent sound quality, even in a loud environment. 
It comes with a comfortable cushion. 
Extremely durable 
cellpic
Audio-Technica Ath-M20X Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
42% off 4,499 7,788
Buy now

4. HyperX Cloud Stinger

It is a stylish, lightweight headphone under Rs. 5000 that features 90-degree rotating ear cups with 50mm directional drivers for quality audio & precision. It is an excellent choice for gaming and entertainment. It is compatible with multiple platforms and devices, making it useful for general purposes.

Specifications

Brand: HyperX

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 275 g

ProsCons
Quality soundThe quality of the volume controller is not that good.
Lightweight 
It has a noise-cancellation feature in the microphone. 
cellpic
HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Over Ear Gamming Headphones with Mic Black
46% off 2,590 4,790
Buy now

5. EKSA E900Pro Gaming

It is another pro gaming headphone under 5000 that features a noise cancellation mic with virtual 7.1 surround sound for an immersive gaming experience. It comes with a 50mm audio driver that provides powerful & precise bass for stereo surround sound.

Specifications

Brand: ESKA

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox, Xbox One S, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 300 g

ProsCons
It has a noise-cancellation mic.Slightly heavier than its competitors
Quality sound 
Detachable microphone. 
cellpic
EKSA E900Pro Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Cancelling with Mic & Led, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One
39% off 2,499 4,076
Buy now

6. Sennheiser HD 400s

Renowned Sennheiser is known for its ultra-high quality sound and audio experience. Sennheiser HD 400s is a powerful headphone under 5000 that features a foldable design with a remote button for accepting and rejecting calls or playing/pausing music.

Specifications

Brand: Sennheiser

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 217 g

ProsCons
Eliminates unwanted background noiseNo other colour variations
Excellent sound quality 
Foldable design 
cellpic
Sennheiser HD 400s Wired Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
20% off 3,990 4,990
Buy now

7. Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1

It is another stylish headphone under 5000 that features a Bauxite Aluminum frame that makes it flexible, lightweight, and durable. Its precise yet powerful sound and infused ear cushions make it an excellent choice for gaming. Its microphone has a noise cancellation feature for gaming so that your teammates will always hear you loud and clear.

Specificattions

Brand: Razer

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Gaming consoles, PS4, Smartphones, etc.

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear

Weight: 217 g

ProsCons
Eliminates unwanted background noiseNo other colour variations
Excellent sound quality 
Foldable design 
cellpic
Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic (Green)
47% off 4,210 7,999
Buy now

8. OneOdio DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50)

OneOdio is unique among all the headphones under 5000 because it supports connecting dual Aux cables (3.5mm and 6.35mm) for smartphones/PCs and other audio interfaces at an affordable price. Because of its precise sound quality, it is an excellent choice for DJs and musicians.

Specifications

Brand: Sony

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input, 6.35mm audio input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, compatible with various audio interfaces and audio devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Weight: 399 g

ProsCons
Multi-purpose useHeavier than its competitors
Stylish foldable design 
Excellent sound quality 
cellpic
OneOdio Over Ear Headphones Studio Wired Bass Headsets with 50mm Driver, Foldable Lightweight Headphones with Shareport and Mic for DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50)
13% off 3,599 4,139
Buy now

9. Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1

If you want a powerful multi-purpose headphone under 5000 with RGB LED controls and virtual surround sound. It comes with a multi-purpose in-line sound controller for easy call receiving/rejecting and play/pause of music. It is best for gaming and other multi-purpose use.

Specifications

Brand: Cosmic Byte

Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Weight: 336 g

ProsCons
Multi-purpose useSlightly heavier
Adjustable microphone 
Excellent sound quality 
Durable and comfortable ear cushion 
cellpic
Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 RGB Dual Input USB/3.5mm Gaming Headset with Detachable Microphone for PC, Laptop, Mobiles, PS4, PS5, Xbox with Carrying case and Software (Black)
48% off 2,699 5,199
Buy now

10. Fire-Boltt Blast 1400

This Fire-Boltt headphone under Rs. 5000 has a stunning hard-core design & has a high customer rating and popularity because of its excellent sound quality, foldable design, and 40mm large-aperture drivers for a captivating bass. A long press for three seconds can launch Siri voice assistant for you. Its button also allows for other multi-functional use.

Specifications

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input

Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices

Microphone: Yes

Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear

Charge holding time: 20-25 hours playback

Weight: 100 g

ProsCons
Multi-purpose use such as gaming, DJ, music editing, etc.Battery backup is slightly less
Extremely lightweightNo other colour variations
Excellent sound quality 
Support voice assistant 
cellpic
Fire-Boltt Blast 1400 Over -Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with 25H Playtime, Thumping Bass, Lightweight Foldable Compact Design with Google/Siri Voice Assistance
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Headphones under 5000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
JBL Tune 710BT by HarmanRs. 4,999
Sony WH-CH510Rs. 3,480
Audio-Technica Ath-M20XRs. 4,499
HyperX Cloud StingerRs. 3,190
EKSA E900Pro GamingRs. 2,799
Sennheiser HD 400sRs. 4,290
Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1Rs. 4,575
OneOdio DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50)Rs. 3,699
Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1Rs. 3,649
Fire-Boltt Blast 1400Rs. 4,899

Comparison table (best 3 features)

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL Tune 710BT by HarmanLong battery backupExcellent sound quality through 40mm drivers.Fast charging
Sony WH-CH510Foldable designEasy to handle calls and music.Durable and lightweight
Audio-Technica Ath-M20XStylish and comfortable design.Excellent sound quality.Durable with Aluminum finish
HyperX Cloud StingerDelivers better audio precision.Good for gaming.Noise cancellation feature
EKSA E900Pro GamingPowerful & precise bass.Detachable dual interface design.Excellent sound quality
Sennheiser HD 400sEasy-to-carry.In-line remote control buttonNoise cancellation feature
Razer Rz04-02830200-R3M1Noise cancellation featureDeep bassExcellent sound quality
OneOdio DJ Monitoring Mixing Guitar PC TV (Pro-50)Precise sound quality.Noise isolation for a better experienceIt is good for multi-purpose use.
Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1Best for GamingIn-line sound controller.Comfortable ear cushion.
Fire-Boltt Blast 1400Support Siri voice assistantVery lightweight.Multi-purpose use.

Best value for money

Cosmic Byte Equinox Phobos 7.1 is an excellent choice for a headphone under Rs. 5000 because it has a stylish RGB LED & the headphone delivers a powerful surrounding sound. Its adjustable mic and comfortable ear cushion, at this affordable price, are perfect for gaming and other entertainment purposes.

Best overall

JBL Tune 710BT by Harman is the best headphone under Rs. 5000 because it fulfills almost all the requirements. One can use these headphones (wireless) for multiple purposes. It comes with a mic, 40mm drivers deliver for immersive sound, an adjustable feature for heads of any size, fast charging, voice assistant support, exceptional battery backup, and dual wireless pairing.

How to find the best headphone under Rs. 5000 in 2022?

To grab the best headphone at an affordable price, you should determine the specifications or brand names you need. Then you can try the Amazon India app or website and search for your desired headphone under Rs. 5000. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the right product as per your requirements and expected specifications (brand, microphone sensitivity, sound quality, weight, wired/wireless, etc.). You can also visit the nearest electronics shop to look for the headphone under Rs. 5000 that suits your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Realme 5G phones: A comprehensive guide to buying the most affordable phones
Get the best Oneplus 6-inch mobile phones here!
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 57% off on men's t-shirts, shirts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab as much as 44% off on watches
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 44% off on shampoos

Headphones under 5000

What is the benefit of having a foldable design headphones?

Which headphones under 5000 have excellent sound quality?

Which of these are the latest & best headphones launched in the market?

What kinds of headphones are suitable for multi-purpose use?

What is the use of an in-line remote controller or buttons?

View More
electronics FOR LESS