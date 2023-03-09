Best home cinema projectors you can buy in 2022

Best Home Cinema Projectors

After COVID-19, people have changed their habits from going out to the cinema on weekends to staying indoors watching streaming service content that is handy and cost-saving. Projectors have become very popular for indoor movie watching or gaming, so understandably, there has been a surge in demand for projectors. Also, businesses require a projector for presentations and meetings, adding to the demand. Projectors have evolved from the old films to the newest 4K models,,b with technology changing every day. They now come with different screen resolutions like HD, Full HD, 4K, etc, along with different lamp sources like LCD, LED, Laser, and more. The colour quality is the most important part of a projector. Generally, good projectors are those that come with a decent contrast ratio and brightness. Various other factors need to be checked before buying a projector, which might be tedious and time-consuming. We can save you time and effort with this article. We have composed a list of projectors that are best in the segment by comparing the display quality, resolution, brightness, product rating, and product price that might help you decide while buying a home cinema projector. 1. Epson – EpiqVision Ultra LS500 EpiqVision Ultra LS500 is one of the best laser projection systems by Epson. It uses4K PRO-UHD3LCD technology along with 4,000 lumens brightness, and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing. Specifications Projection technology:True 3-chip (3LCD) Ultra short-throw

Light source: Laser phosphor

Brightness: 4000 lm

Contrast ratio: 2,000,000:1

Screen resolution: 4K UHD (3840x2160)

Max fan noise: 36dB

Sound output: 10W x 10W stereo

Zoom ratio: 1.35x

Pros Cons 4K PRO-UHD 3LCD technology Difficult settings for image adjustments 10-bit HDR colour Processing 4,000 lumens brightness 12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing

2. Optoma UHD65 UHD65 is one of the premium projection systems of Optoma. It gives an exceptional 4K digital cinema quality with over eight million pixels using DLP 4K UHD chip and XPR technology. It has other features like ANSI Contrast, SDR to HDR conversion, UltraDetail, etc. Specifications Projection technology: DLP 4K UHD chip

Light source: Lamp

Brightness:2,200 Lumens

Contrast ratio:1,200,000:1

Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840×2160)

Max fan noise:25dB

Sound output: 2 x 4W Stereo speakers

Zoom ratio: 1.62x

Pros Cons DLP 4K UHD chipXPR technology Low Brightness (2200 lm) XPR technology Poor Contrast 4K UHD Resolution HDR support

3. Epson Home Cinema 3800 Home Cinema 3800 is a premium series projection system by Epson. It uses4K PRO-UHDtechnology along with 3,000 lumens brightness, and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing. Specifications Projection technology: Epson 3LCD technology

Light source: Lamp

Brightness: 3,000 lm

Contrast ratio: 100,000:1

Screen resolution: 4K UHD (4096 x 2160)

Max fan noise: 35dB

Sound output: Stereo 10W x 10 W speakers

Zoom ratio: 1.62x

Pros Cons 4K PRO-UHD technology Low Audio Output 10-bit HDR colour Processing Poor Frame Interpolation 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 port 12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing

4. XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Horizon Pro is one of the best projection systems by XGIMI. It provides an amazing viewing experience with a true 4K resolution and X-VUE 2.0 engine. It supports HDR 10 and MEMC for better picture quality. Specifications Projection technology:DLP

Light source: LED Lamp

Brightness: 2200 lm

Contrast ratio: Not available

Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840×2160)

Max fan noise: 30dB

Sound output: 2 x 8W

Zoom ratio: 1.2x

Pros Cons 4K UHD Resolution Poor Contrast X-VUE 2.0 engine Low Brightness (2200 lm) Sound by Harman Kardon HDR 10 support

5. Optoma UHD35 UHD35 is a feature-loaded gaming projection system of Optoma. It gives an amazing 4K digital cinema quality provided byDLP True 4K XPR Technology along with alightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It has 4000 lumens output and HDR HLG support. Specifications Projection technology:DLP true 4K XPR technology

Light source: Lamp

Brightness:4000 lm

Contrast ratio:1,200,000:1

Screen resolution: True4K UHD (3840 × 2160)

Max fan noise:26dB

Sound output: 10W

Zoom ratio: 1.1x

Pros Cons DLP True 4K XPR Technology Low Optical Zoom DLP UHD XPR Technology Low Audio Output DLP Brilliantcolour Technology 240 Hz Refresh Rate

6. ViewSonic PX748 PX748 is a true 4K projection system with an ultra-fast refresh rate by ViewSonic. It has a True 4K clarity with HDR and 4000 lumens brightness. It also has a 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate. Specifications Projection technology:

Light source: Lamp

Brightness:4000 lm

Contrast ratio:12000:1

Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840x2160)

Max fan noise:33dB

Sound output:10W

Zoom ratio: 1.3x

Pros Cons True 4K with HDR No support for voice control or built-in streaming 240Hz Refresh Rate Size can be reduced 4000 lumens Auto V Adjustment

7. BenQ TK700 TK700 is a good projection system with decent specs and 4K support by BenQ. It comes with True 4K UHD support with 8.3 million distinct pixels clear and detailed view. It also supports a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 4ms response time. Specifications Projection technology: DLP

Light source: Lamp

Brightness: 3200 lm

Contrast ratio: 10,000:1

Screen resolution:4K UHD (3840x2160)

Max fan noise: 34dB

Sound output: 5W

Zoom ratio: 1.3x

Pros Cons True 4K UHD resolution Low Sound Output 240Hz Refresh Rate Vertical Lens Shifting is not available 4ms Response Time Black Detail Enhancement

8. Epson Home Cinema 1080 Home Cinema 1080 is a sub-premium series projection system by Epson. It provides an amazing viewing experience usingFull HDtechnology along with 3,400 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology. Specifications Projection technology: Epson3LCD technology

Light source: Lamp

Brightness: 3400 lm

Contrast ratio: 16000:1

Screen resolution:1080p (1920 x 1080)

Max fan noise: 37dB

Sound output: 2W

Zoom ratio: 1.2x

Pros Cons Epson 3LCD technology No support for HDR Full HD Resolution No support for 4K 3400 lumens brightness Built-In Picture Skew Sensor

9. BenQ TH690ST TH690ST is a good projection system with decent specs by BenQ. It comes with Full HD support with HDR support and supports a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 8ms response time. Specifications Projection technology: DLP

Light source: 4LED

Brightness: 2300 lm

Contrast ratio: 500,000:1

Screen resolution:1080p (1920 x 1080)

Max fan noise: 33dB

Sound output: 5W x 5W

Zoom ratio: 1.2x

Pros Cons Full HD Resolution No Lens Shift HDR support No support for 4K 120Hz Refresh Rate Game Mode

10. Epson Home Cinema 880 Home Cinema 880 is a sub-premium series projection system by Epson. It provides an amazing viewing experience usingFull HDtechnology along with 3,300 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. Specifications Projection technology: Epson3LCD technology

Light source: Lamp

Brightness: 3300 lm

Contrast ratio: 16000:1

Screen resolution:1080p (1920 x 1080)

Max fan noise: 37dB

Sound output: 2W

Zoom ratio: 1.35x

Pros Cons 3LCD technology Low Audio Output Full HD Resolution No Lens Shift 3300 lumens brightness No support for 4K Built-In Picture Skew Sensor

Best 3 features of projectors

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 4K PRO-UHD 3LCD technology 10-bit HDR colour Processing 12-bit analogue-to-digital video processing Optoma UHD65 DLP 4K UHD chip XPR technology HDR support Epson Home Cinema 3800 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 port 10-bit HDR colour Processing 4K PRO-UHD technology XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K UHD Resolution X-VUE 2.0 engine HDR 10 support Optoma UHD65 DLP True 4K XPR Technology 240 Hz Refresh Rate DLP UHD XPR Technology ViewSonic PX748 True 4K with HDR 240Hz Refresh Rate Auto V Adjustment BenQ TK700 True 4K UHD resolution 240Hz Refresh Rate 4ms Response Time Epson Home Cinema 1080 Epson 3LCD technology Full HD Resolution 3400 lumens brightness BenQ TH690ST Full HD Resolution HDR support 120Hz Refresh Rate Epson Home Cinema 880 3LCD technology 3300 lumens brightness Full HD Resolution

Best value for money product Optoma UHD35is the best value-for-money product on this list. It has True 4K resolution achieved by DLP True 4K XPR Technology along with alightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 4000 lumens bright display along with great dynamic contrast and HDR HLG support. It also comes with a 3D display and a Game Master feature. Optoma UHD35 includes all the flagship features of premium projectors in a sub-premium price segment, making it the best value-for-money production on this list. Best overall product Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500is the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. It provides4K PRO-UHD3LCD technology along with 4,000 lumens brightness and advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for bright and accurate colours. It also has 10-bit HDRcolour Processing and dynamic contrast for true HDR results. EpiqVision Ultra LS500 uses an ultra-short-throw laser array for contrast-rich and extra-bright pictures which is unique on this list, making it the best. How to find the perfect projector? Here are a few points to check while choosing the best projector Does the product have support for 4K resolution? Does the product provide a brightness of 2000 lumens or more? Does the product have good contrast? A higher contrast ratio is better. Does the product have inbuilt stereo speakers? These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person but do make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying. Price list table

S.no Product Price 1. Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS500 ₹ 4,77,128 2. Optoma UHD65 ₹ 3,49,999 3. Epson Home Cinema 3800 ₹ 2,82,564 4. XGIMI Horizon Pro ₹ 1,79,990 5. Optoma UHD65 ₹ 1,99,999 6. ViewSonic PX748 ₹ 1,49,900 7. BenQ TK700 ₹ 1,49,900 8. Epson Home Cinema 1080 ₹ 1,28,675 9. BenQ TH690ST ₹ 1,09,990 10. Epson Home Cinema 880 ₹ 1,04,398