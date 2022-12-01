Best iVoltaa mobile accessories to enhance your productivity

How much power does iVoltaa 2m USB-C to USB-C cable provide?
iVoltaa 2m USB-C to USB-C cable delivers up to 100W of power through this cable! It provides plenty of juice for charging even the most demanding smartphones and tablets at rapid speeds.
Summary:
iVoltaa offers a wide range of wireless charging pads, wireless chargers, wireless chargers with lightning connectors, wireless chargers with USB connectors, wireless chargers with standard USB connectors, wireless chargers with AC connectors, wireless chargers with Qi, wireless chargers with air charging, wireless chargers with Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, wireless chargers with iPhone 8, wireless chargers with iPhone 8 Plus, wireless chargers with iPhone X, and more.
The top-selling products on Amazon are designed by iVoltaa. iVoltaa offers the latest smartphone and tablet cases, chargers, cables, and more, all with an eye on aesthetics, quality, and usability. iVoltaa provides various colours and styles that will surely be a hit with your friends and family. Check out the best iVoltaa Mobile Phone accessories here.
Best iVoltaa mobile accessories
1. iVoltaa 2m USB C to USB C Cable
iVoltaa 2m USB-C to USB-C cable is ideal for charging the latest generation of smartphones, iPhones and computer tablets with a USB-C port. Use it for charging, connecting, and syncing your smartphone, tablet or laptop to an iPad, Apple Watch and more. It features Power Delivery of up to 100W, ensuring protection against power surges, overheating, overcurrent protection and short circuit protection. Rapid charging and high power output technology also enhance the speed at which devices charge – compared to a standard charger! And with a durable braided design and e-mark certification, this device ensures reliable protection from damage.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. iVoltaa 3.5mm Braided Aux (Auxiliary) Audio Cable
The voltage 3.5mm Stereo Audio Cable is the ideal choice for anyone who wants the freedom to listen to their favourite music wherever they go. This cable connects your digital devices with a standard 3.5mm jack. It is compatible with any device with a standard headphone jack, including Beats headphones, iPhone, iPod, Samsung Galaxy, laptops, tablets, MP3 players and many more devices that support this jack. 90-degree right angle, which allows you to connect to any of your digital devices with this right-angled connector and will not damage the port as it allows you to plug in more securely.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3.iVoltaa Cat7 Giga Shielded STP Flat Ethernet Networking Cord
iVoltaa Cat7 Giga Shielded STP LAN Cable is designed for use in the home, office and all of your networking needs. The pure copper wire provides better signal transfer speeds to enjoy HD video streaming, lag-free gaming and super-fast Internet speeds. The network cable features gold-plated RJ45 connectors that are more robust than regular RJ45 connectors, allowing for better shielding against signal interference. Compatible with the latest 802.3at/802.3af standard supports bandwidth up to 600MHz and 10Gbps high-speed data transmission. It is the best choice for playing games.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. iVoltaa USB Type C/USB C to Micro USB Metal Adapter Connector
iVoltaa USB Type-C/USB C to Micro-USB Adapter with Fast Charging has been designed to connect your devices. And its user recognition function means that whether you connect the adapter or your device, both will be paired with each other immediately. The slim and portable design is perfect for carrying around or attaching to your existing charging cord, key ring, or bag. Each adapter includes a 12-month, worry-free guarantee to prove the importance we set on quality. With fast charging up to 2.4A, a built-in 51k pull-up resistor and 5.1k pull-down resistor protect your devices from damage. This adapter will last for years!
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. iVoltaa 3.1A Dual Port Car Charger
iVoltaa 3.1A Dual Port Car Charger is one of our slimmest and most powerful models yet. It features two USB ports to power two devices simultaneously at 2.4A output each, so you can stay connected while on the road or charging your phone or tablet in the parking lot. With 3A output, it can charge two devices at once, but more importantly, it adjusts automatically to the voltage from your vehicle, so you don't have to fiddle around with manual settings. With a 12-month warranty, you can trust that this charger will keep working as long as you need it.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6.iVoltaa 20W USB-C PD & QC
iVoltaa Dual Port Fast Wall Charger is a dual-port wall charger that offers a maximum output power of 20W on both ports, designed to fulfil your daily charging needs and support up to 3X faster than usual chargers. With this quality charger, you can charge two devices simultaneously with its two fast charging ports, approved by BIS for protection from short-circuiting, over-voltage, over-current and overheating without any risk of overheating or damaging your devices. The compact and lightweight design lets you take your charger along anytime you travel and conveniently charge your device anywhere. The 12-month warranty from iVoltaa ensures protection from manufacturing defects.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. iVoltaa Selfie Stick Tripod
The iVoltaa Selfie Stick Tripod with Wireless Remote Control is portable, easy to carry, and very suitable for taking selfies or group photos. It is also a tripod, so you can use it as a quick and easy tripod when travelling. With 5 adjustable poles, a 7.08'' folded size & up to 27.6'' extension length, it's perfectly compatible with the most innovative phone on the market. The top of the selfie bar can rotate 360 degrees, and the vertical row satisfies you. A long press to turn it on and a short press to adjust the brightness of two gears.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. iVoltaa Airbase1 10W Charging Pad
The Airbase1 Wireless Charger has a sleek, compact and durable design that fits perfectly in any environment. It offers advanced safety features built-in to prevent overheating and short-circuiting while still supporting your Galaxy Note 9/S9/S9 Plus/Note 8/Note 5/S6 Edge Plus/S7/S7 Edge, or whichever other Samsung! It also works with Apple’s iPhone X series (Xs, Xs Max and XR) and other Qi-enabled phones. The included adapter will charge up to 7.5W on iPhone Xs Max and XR models or 5W on all other Qi-capable smartphones. Whether your phone is Qi-compatible, this charger will charge your phone quickly and efficiently.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|iVoltaa 2m USB C to USB C Cable
|USB Type C, USB
|Laptop, Tablet
|480 MBPS data transfer rate
|iVoltaa 3.5mm Braided Aux (Auxiliary) Audio Cable
|Auxiliary
|Laptop, Smartphone
|Male to Male connector gender
|iVoltaa Cat7 Giga Shielded STP Flat Ethernet Networking Cord
|RJ45
|Modem, Router, Personal Computer, Television, Laptop
|480 GBPS data transfer rate
|iVoltaa USB Type C/USB C to Micro USB Metal Adapter Connector
|USB Type C
|Tablets, Laptops
|1 port
|iVoltaa 3.1A Dual Port Car Charger
|USB
|Cellular Phones
|2 ports
|iVoltaa 20W USB-C PD & QC
|USB Type C, USB Type A
|Cellular Phones, Cameras, Tablets, Game Consoles, Headphones
|2 ports
|iVoltaa Selfie Stick Tripod
|NA
|Smartphone
|4.5 x 3.8 x 18.5 cm dimensions
|iVoltaa Airbase1 10W Charging Pad
|type C
|Cellular Phones
|4.5 x 3.8 x 18.5 cm dimensions
Best value for money
At just ₹299, buy the most premium Aux (Auxiliary) Audio Cable from iVoltaa. The iVoltaa Premium 3.5MM connects Media Players to vehicle stereos and speakers. It has a right angle, ultra-strong braided cord, and is simple to attach and keep. It is suitable with any 3.5mm jack-equipped mobile phone, MP3 player, or PDA. Based on all these features, it is one of the best iVoltaa mobile accessories available on a budget.
Best overall
The iVoltaa type C to C100W-2M/6.6 Ft is the best USB cable that you can use on a laptop and tablet. There are E-Mark chips, 6ft long and 100W PD charging, which will give you the best service. There is one year warranty on this cable and the price is Rs. 699.99. All these aspects make it one of the best iVoltaa mobile accessories.
How to find the perfect iVoltaa mobile accessories
Keep these points in mind whenever you are planning to pick the best iVoltaa mobile accessories. When you insert speakers, microphones, or headsets into a primary device, you typically connect to the auxiliary cable via an additional port, except for some types of USB configurations. The line is small, with a slim Lightning connector on one end and a standard USB-A connector on the other. Micro USB is a scaled-down version of the Universal Serial Bus (USB) interface for attaching small and portable devices, such as digital cameras, MP3 players, telephones, and GPS systems. Additionally, lightning cords can be completely reversible, so you can plug them in from any side. Based on all these aspects, the best accessory from the company is iVoltaa type C to C100W-2M/6.6 Ft.
Product price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|iVoltaa 2m USB C to USB C Cable
|Rs. 699
|2.
|iVoltaa 3.5mm Braided Aux
|Rs. 299
|3.
|iVoltaa Cat7 Giga Shielded
|Rs. 399
|4.
|iVoltaa USB Type C/USB C to Micro USB
|Rs. 364
|5.
|iVoltaa 3.1A
|Rs. 318
|6.
|iVoltaa 20W USB-C PD & QC
|Rs. 799
|7.
|iVoltaa Selfie Stick Tripod
|Rs. 499
|8,
|iVoltaa Airbase1
|Rs. 999
A single 3.5mm stereo jack may be used as a headphone connection on a small device like a mobile phone or media player. Alternatively, a 3.5mm port is being used for line-level stereo audio input/output on devices such as TVs
The flat design of this cable is best used for permanent installations and is not meant to be constantly moved around like a typical power cord or extension wire. Flat cables require excellent care when moving from place to place.
Micro USB to USB Type-C Adapter will allow Micro USB devices to connect to Type-C ports. Insert a standard Micro USB cable into the female end, and then plug in the male end of the adapter into a Type-C port.
Open the Camera app if it's on a smartphone or change settings if it's an actual camera; place it on the selfie stand; step back and pose. Push slightly on the top of the selfie stick handle, sending signals to your phone through Bluetooth and capturing an image in one click.