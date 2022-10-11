Best Micromax phones in India: A buyer's guide

Micromax mobile phones come at attractive prices and offer great features

Micromax is one of the well-known brands in India. The phones of this company are famous among all age groups because of the services provided by it. It is especially famous among the youth because it provides an excellent gaming experience. Everything about Micromax's phones is attractive, from quality to price range. There are keypad phones as well as touch screen phones available. The main aim of this brand is to re-establish the mobile company by introducing masterpieces in all categories of mobile. The headquarters of Micromax is in Gurugram and was established in the year 2000. 1. Micromax in 2C Micromax in 2C is one of the most stunning phones from the house of Micromax. It is the best option available in the price range of INR 7000-8000. It has some of the best features such as connectivity, screen size etc. Specifications OS - Android Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB RAM - 3 GB Screen Size- 6.52 inches Camera - 8 MP Rear Camera CPU Speed - 1.8 GHz Battery Power- 5000 mAH Warranty- 1 year Screen Type- LCD Product Dimensions - ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams

Pros Cons Amazing battery No fingerprint scanner Sleek design Average camera Smooth performance

2. Micromax in 1b The Micromax in 1b is the phone built for multitasking. It has some of the latest features of a smartphone, such as a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, high speed and much more. Specifications OS - Android 10 Go Edition Cellular Technology - 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 4 GB Screen Size- 6.52 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Warranty- 1 year Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP Front Camera CPU Speed - 2 GHz Screen Type- LCD

Pros Cons High-Quality sound No display protection Great display Unoptimized UI Classy design

3. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 Micromax Canvas 2 is a compact phone with a classy back cover. This phone is a dual sim, has a fingerprint sensor and other attractive features such as stunning performance and much more. Specifications OS - Android v7 Nougat Cellular Technology - GSM, UMTS, 3G, 4G LTE Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB RAM - 3 GB Screen Size- 5 inches Battery Power- 3050 mAH Warranty- 1 year Screen Type- LCD Camera - 13 MP primary camera and 5 MP front camera CPU Speed - 1.3 GHz

Pros Cons Good speakers Heavy Multitasking performance Average resolution Comes with Gorilla glass protection

4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 The Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 is quite a durable phone with a sleek design and the latest Android features. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and has Android version 8.1. Specifications Cellular Technology - 3G, 2G Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB RAM - 2 GB Screen Size- 6.19 inches Battery Power- 4000 mAH Warranty- warranty in case of manufacturing defects. Screen Type- IPS LCD CPU Speed - 2 GHz Processor - Octa-core

Pros Cons Good quality display Heating issues Great camera No turbo charging option available Has face unlock

5. Micromax X415 Micromax X415 is another best option if you are looking for keypad phones. This is quite a handy phone and comes in dark blue. The phone is accompanied by a charger, a battery, a handset, and a hands-free. Specifications OS - Nucleus Cellular Technology - GSM Memory Storage Capacity- Expandable memory up to 8 GB Screen Size- 1.8 inches Battery Power- 1000 mAH Warranty- warranty of 1 year Camera - 0.08 MP Screen Type- Colour Display

Pros Cons Storage Camera quality Budget-friendly Battery life Dual sim

6. Micromax X513+ Micromax X513+ comes in a unique colour, Mauve. This phone is durable and has options like FM radio, call recording and much more. It is quite light in weight and easy to use. Specifications OS - Spreadtrum Item Dimensions - 14 x 7 x 5 cm Cellular Technology - 2G Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB Screen Size- 1.77 inches Battery Power- 1750 mAH Warranty- warranty of 1 year Screen Type- Colour Display

Pros Cons Has USB It is not waterproof Dual sim Does not have bluetooth User-friendly

7. Micromax X379 The Micromax X379 phone is rated 3.5 out of 5 according to its features. This phone comes in blue and has basic features such as a torch, Bluetooth and others. Specifications OS - Spreadtrum Cellular Technology - 2G Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB Screen Size- 1.77 inches Battery Power- 1000 mAH Warranty- warranty of 1 year Screen Type- Colour Display

Pros Cons Fits the budget Low storage Has internet facilities Supports 2G only Light in weight

8. Micromax X708 The Micromax X708 has a sleek design and comes with features such as FM Radio, Call recording, camera and much more. It is quite handy and comes with a charger and a handset. Specifications OS - Spreadtrum Cellular Technology - 2G Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB RAM Memory Installed Size- 1 GB Screen Size- 2.4 inches Battery Power- 1450 mAH Warranty- warranty of 1 year Item Dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm Screen Type- Colour Display

Pros Cons Has power-saving mode A little heavy in weight Auto call recording Heating issues Smooth performance

9. Micromax in 2B Micromax in 2B happens to be another amazing product manufactured by Micromax. This phone provides quality features and amazing design in a price range of 9,000 to 10,000. The phone has a dual camera which is capable of clicking good images. Specifications OS - Android Cellular Technology - GSM, LTE Memory Storage Capacity - 64 GB RAM - 4 GB Screen Size - 6.52 inches Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera CPU Speed - 1.8 GHz Battery Power - 5000 mAH Warranty- 1 year Screen Type - LED

Pros Cons Vibrant colour and design Does not have better night photography Massive battery Screen brightness on the lower side Clean software

10. Micromax X378 If you are looking for a compact phone that is suitable for all age groups and comes at an affordable price, then Micromax X378 is the right phone. This phone is handy and has features like a torch and camera. Specifications OS - Spreadtrum Cellular Technology - GSM Memory Storage Capacity - 32 MB Screen Size - 1.77 inches Camera - 0.3 MP Rear CPU- 1 MHz Processor Battery Power - 800 mAH Warranty- 1 year Screen Type - TFT

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling Camera quality Wireless FM radio Non-removable battery Anti-theft

11. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Micromax launched one of the most stunning keypad phones in its Anniversary Edition. The Micromax X512 has a strong and appealing body. It has features like anti-theft, power saving, torch blink and others. Specifications OS - Spreadtrum Cellular Technology - GPRS Memory Storage Capacity - 32 MB Screen Size - 1.7 inches Camera - 0.3 MP Rear CPU Speed- 0.1 GHz Battery Power - 1750 mAH Warranty- 1 year Screen Type - TFT

Pros Cons Good battery Average camera Affordable Not waterproof Sleek design

12. Micromax X412 The three words that best define the Micromax X412 phone are compact, handy and affordable. The Micromax X412 is the best phone if you are looking for something strong and sustainable for years Specifications OS - Symbian 9.1 Cellular Technology - GSM, 2G Memory Storage Capacity - 32 GB Screen Size - 1.7 inches Camera - 0.3 MP Battery Power - 800 mAH Warranty- 1 year CPU Speed - 1 GHz Screen Type - TFT

Pros Cons Affordable No flashlight Has digital zoom Battery life Has FM radio

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Micromax in 2C Clean performance Long-lasting battery Decent screen size Micromax in 1b High storage Outstanding display Great sound quality Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 Great speakers Gorilla glass protection Good battery performance Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 Amazing Battery Quality display Provision for face unlock Micromax X415 Budget Friendly Dual Sim Light-weight Micromax X513+ Dual sim USB facilities Amazing battery Micromax X379 Colour display Lightweight Has internet facilities Micromax X708 Provision for power-saving mode User friendly Great RAM Micromax in 2B Amazing camera Good battery backup Sleek design Micromax X378 Affordable Compact Smooth performance Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Affordable Sleek design Amazing battery performance Micromax X412 Multitouch Facilities Great design Smooth performance

Best value for money The phone that stands the best for money is Micromax in 2C. This phone has some of the best features like a good quality camera, high RAM, good storage and much more. Surprisingly all of these features are available at an affordable price. Best overall The phone that is best overall is Micromax Infinity N11 N8216. It has the latest features of a smartphone and is quite budget Friendly. Features like face unlock, battery, and others make this phone popular among all age groups. How to find Micromax mobiles in India? Not all devices are the same, and not all devices are flawless; some devices have drawbacks while others don't. Understanding your expectations from the product is crucial before you can locate the ideal solution for you. Analyse the requirements first, then choose the product to make the best choice. Before making the appropriate purchase for yourself, reviewing the product's specifications, including its benefits and drawbacks, is necessary. In addition, one should read the reviews of various customers who purchased the same item. A person can find the ideal merchandise in this way. Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Micromax in 2C 7,490 Micromax in 1b 8,499 Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 5,499 Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 12,999 Micromax X415 990 Micromax X513+ 1,130 Micromax X379 1,119 Micromax X708 1,280 Micromax in 2B 9,350 Micromax X378 955 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1,112 Micromax X412 955