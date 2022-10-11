Story Saved
Best Micromax phones in India: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 11, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

If you are planning on buying a smartphone or a keypad phone, Micromax is the best option. The company offers some of the best features, and that too in an affordable price range.

product info
Micromax mobile phones come at attractive prices and offer great features

Micromax is one of the well-known brands in India. The phones of this company are famous among all age groups because of the services provided by it. It is especially famous among the youth because it provides an excellent gaming experience. Everything about Micromax's phones is attractive, from quality to price range. There are keypad phones as well as touch screen phones available. The main aim of this brand is to re-establish the mobile company by introducing masterpieces in all categories of mobile. The headquarters of Micromax is in Gurugram and was established in the year 2000.

1. Micromax in 2C

Micromax in 2C is one of the most stunning phones from the house of Micromax. It is the best option available in the price range of INR 7000-8000. It has some of the best features such as connectivity, screen size etc.

Specifications

OS - Android

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB

RAM - 3 GB

Screen Size- 6.52 inches

Camera - 8 MP Rear Camera

CPU Speed - 1.8 GHz

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

Screen Type- LCD

Product Dimensions - ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams

ProsCons
Amazing batteryNo fingerprint scanner
Sleek designAverage camera
Smooth performance 

2. Micromax in 1b

The Micromax in 1b is the phone built for multitasking. It has some of the latest features of a smartphone, such as a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, high speed and much more.

Specifications

OS - Android 10 Go Edition

Cellular Technology - 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G

Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB

RAM - 4 GB

Screen Size- 6.52 inches

Battery Power- 5000 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP Front Camera

CPU Speed - 2 GHz

Screen Type- LCD

ProsCons
High-Quality soundNo display protection
Great displayUnoptimized UI
Classy design 

3. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310

Micromax Canvas 2 is a compact phone with a classy back cover. This phone is a dual sim, has a fingerprint sensor and other attractive features such as stunning performance and much more.

Specifications

OS - Android v7 Nougat

Cellular Technology - GSM, UMTS, 3G, 4G LTE

Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB

RAM - 3 GB

Screen Size- 5 inches

Battery Power- 3050 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

Screen Type- LCD

Camera - 13 MP primary camera and 5 MP front camera

CPU Speed - 1.3 GHz

ProsCons
Good speakersHeavy
Multitasking performanceAverage resolution
Comes with Gorilla glass protection 

4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216

The Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 is quite a durable phone with a sleek design and the latest Android features. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and has Android version 8.1.

Specifications

Cellular Technology - 3G, 2G

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB

RAM - 2 GB

Screen Size- 6.19 inches

Battery Power- 4000 mAH

Warranty- warranty in case of manufacturing defects.

Screen Type- IPS LCD

CPU Speed - 2 GHz

Processor - Octa-core

ProsCons
Good quality displayHeating issues
Great cameraNo turbo charging option available
Has face unlock 

5. Micromax X415

Micromax X415 is another best option if you are looking for keypad phones. This is quite a handy phone and comes in dark blue. The phone is accompanied by a charger, a battery, a handset, and a hands-free.

Specifications

OS - Nucleus

Cellular Technology - GSM

Memory Storage Capacity- Expandable memory up to 8 GB

Screen Size- 1.8 inches

Battery Power- 1000 mAH

Warranty- warranty of 1 year

Camera - 0.08 MP

Screen Type- Colour Display

ProsCons
StorageCamera quality
Budget-friendlyBattery life
Dual sim 

6. Micromax X513+

Micromax X513+ comes in a unique colour, Mauve. This phone is durable and has options like FM radio, call recording and much more. It is quite light in weight and easy to use.

Specifications

OS - Spreadtrum

Item Dimensions - 14 x 7 x 5 cm

Cellular Technology - 2G

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB

Screen Size- 1.77 inches

Battery Power- 1750 mAH

Warranty- warranty of 1 year

Screen Type- Colour Display

ProsCons
Has USBIt is not waterproof
Dual simDoes not have bluetooth
User-friendly 

7. Micromax X379

The Micromax X379 phone is rated 3.5 out of 5 according to its features. This phone comes in blue and has basic features such as a torch, Bluetooth and others.

Specifications

OS - Spreadtrum

Cellular Technology - 2G

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB

Screen Size- 1.77 inches

Battery Power- 1000 mAH

Warranty- warranty of 1 year

Screen Type- Colour Display

ProsCons
Fits the budgetLow storage
Has internet facilitiesSupports 2G only
Light in weight 

8. Micromax X708

The Micromax X708 has a sleek design and comes with features such as FM Radio, Call recording, camera and much more. It is quite handy and comes with a charger and a handset.

Specifications

OS - Spreadtrum

Cellular Technology - 2G

Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB

RAM Memory Installed Size- 1 GB

Screen Size- 2.4 inches

Battery Power- 1450 mAH

Warranty- warranty of 1 year

Item Dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm

Screen Type- Colour Display

ProsCons
Has power-saving modeA little heavy in weight
Auto call recordingHeating issues
Smooth performance 

9. Micromax in 2B

Micromax in 2B happens to be another amazing product manufactured by Micromax. This phone provides quality features and amazing design in a price range of 9,000 to 10,000. The phone has a dual camera which is capable of clicking good images.

Specifications

OS - Android

Cellular Technology - GSM, LTE

Memory Storage Capacity - 64 GB

RAM - 4 GB

Screen Size - 6.52 inches

Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera

CPU Speed - 1.8 GHz

Battery Power - 5000 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

Screen Type - LED

ProsCons
Vibrant colour and designDoes not have better night photography
Massive batteryScreen brightness on the lower side
Clean software 

10. Micromax X378

If you are looking for a compact phone that is suitable for all age groups and comes at an affordable price, then Micromax X378 is the right phone. This phone is handy and has features like a torch and camera.

Specifications

OS - Spreadtrum

Cellular Technology - GSM

Memory Storage Capacity - 32 MB

Screen Size - 1.77 inches

Camera - 0.3 MP Rear

CPU- 1 MHz Processor

Battery Power - 800 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

Screen Type - TFT

ProsCons
Bluetooth callingCamera quality
Wireless FM radioNon-removable battery
Anti-theft 

11. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition

Micromax launched one of the most stunning keypad phones in its Anniversary Edition. The Micromax X512 has a strong and appealing body. It has features like anti-theft, power saving, torch blink and others.

Specifications

OS - Spreadtrum

Cellular Technology - GPRS

Memory Storage Capacity - 32 MB

Screen Size - 1.7 inches

Camera - 0.3 MP Rear

CPU Speed- 0.1 GHz

Battery Power - 1750 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

Screen Type - TFT

ProsCons
Good batteryAverage camera
AffordableNot waterproof
Sleek design 

12. Micromax X412

The three words that best define the Micromax X412 phone are compact, handy and affordable. The Micromax X412 is the best phone if you are looking for something strong and sustainable for years

Specifications

OS - Symbian 9.1

Cellular Technology - GSM, 2G

Memory Storage Capacity - 32 GB

Screen Size - 1.7 inches

Camera - 0.3 MP

Battery Power - 800 mAH

Warranty- 1 year

CPU Speed - 1 GHz

Screen Type - TFT

ProsCons
AffordableNo flashlight
Has digital zoomBattery life
Has FM radio 

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 Micromax in 2C Clean performance Long-lasting battery Decent screen size
 Micromax in 1bHigh storage Outstanding display Great sound quality
 Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 Great speakers Gorilla glass protection Good battery performance
 Micromax Infinity N11 N8216Amazing Battery Quality display Provision for face unlock
 Micromax X415 Budget Friendly Dual Sim Light-weight
 Micromax X513+ Dual sim USB facilities Amazing battery
 Micromax X379 Colour display Lightweight Has internet facilities
 Micromax X708 Provision for power-saving mode User friendly Great RAM
 Micromax in 2B Amazing camera Good battery backup Sleek design
 Micromax X378 Affordable CompactSmooth performance
 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition Affordable Sleek design Amazing battery performance
 Micromax X412 Multitouch Facilities Great design Smooth performance

Best value for money

The phone that stands the best for money is Micromax in 2C. This phone has some of the best features like a good quality camera, high RAM, good storage and much more. Surprisingly all of these features are available at an affordable price.

Best overall

The phone that is best overall is Micromax Infinity N11 N8216. It has the latest features of a smartphone and is quite budget Friendly. Features like face unlock, battery, and others make this phone popular among all age groups.

How to find Micromax mobiles in India?

Not all devices are the same, and not all devices are flawless; some devices have drawbacks while others don't. Understanding your expectations from the product is crucial before you can locate the ideal solution for you. Analyse the requirements first, then choose the product to make the best choice. Before making the appropriate purchase for yourself, reviewing the product's specifications, including its benefits and drawbacks, is necessary. In addition, one should read the reviews of various customers who purchased the same item. A person can find the ideal merchandise in this way.

Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 Micromax in 2C 7,490
 Micromax in 1b 8,499
 Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310 5,499
 Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 12,999
 Micromax X415 990
 Micromax X513+ 1,130
 Micromax X379 1,119
 Micromax X708 1,280
 Micromax in 2B 9,350
 Micromax X378 955
 Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition 1,112
 Micromax X412 955

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

