Best Micromax phones in India: A buyer's guide

Which is the latest phone by Micromax?
The latest Micromax mobiles include Micromax iOne Note, available at ₹7,999, followed by Micromax iOne, available at ₹5,999 and Micromax Infinity N11, available at Rs.12,999.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Micromax is one of the well-known brands in India. The phones of this company are famous among all age groups because of the services provided by it. It is especially famous among the youth because it provides an excellent gaming experience. Everything about Micromax's phones is attractive, from quality to price range. There are keypad phones as well as touch screen phones available. The main aim of this brand is to re-establish the mobile company by introducing masterpieces in all categories of mobile. The headquarters of Micromax is in Gurugram and was established in the year 2000.
1. Micromax in 2C
Micromax in 2C is one of the most stunning phones from the house of Micromax. It is the best option available in the price range of INR 7000-8000. It has some of the best features such as connectivity, screen size etc.
Specifications
OS - Android
Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB
RAM - 3 GB
Screen Size- 6.52 inches
Camera - 8 MP Rear Camera
CPU Speed - 1.8 GHz
Battery Power- 5000 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
Screen Type- LCD
Product Dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 198 Grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing battery
|No fingerprint scanner
|Sleek design
|Average camera
|Smooth performance
2. Micromax in 1b
The Micromax in 1b is the phone built for multitasking. It has some of the latest features of a smartphone, such as a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, high speed and much more.
Specifications
OS - Android 10 Go Edition
Cellular Technology - 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G
Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB
RAM - 4 GB
Screen Size- 6.52 inches
Battery Power- 5000 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP Front Camera
CPU Speed - 2 GHz
Screen Type- LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|High-Quality sound
|No display protection
|Great display
|Unoptimized UI
|Classy design
3. Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310
Micromax Canvas 2 is a compact phone with a classy back cover. This phone is a dual sim, has a fingerprint sensor and other attractive features such as stunning performance and much more.
Specifications
OS - Android v7 Nougat
Cellular Technology - GSM, UMTS, 3G, 4G LTE
Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB
RAM - 3 GB
Screen Size- 5 inches
Battery Power- 3050 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
Screen Type- LCD
Camera - 13 MP primary camera and 5 MP front camera
CPU Speed - 1.3 GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Good speakers
|Heavy
|Multitasking performance
|Average resolution
|Comes with Gorilla glass protection
4. Micromax Infinity N11 N8216
The Micromax Infinity N11 N8216 is quite a durable phone with a sleek design and the latest Android features. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and has Android version 8.1.
Specifications
Cellular Technology - 3G, 2G
Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB
RAM - 2 GB
Screen Size- 6.19 inches
Battery Power- 4000 mAH
Warranty- warranty in case of manufacturing defects.
Screen Type- IPS LCD
CPU Speed - 2 GHz
Processor - Octa-core
|Pros
|Cons
|Good quality display
|Heating issues
|Great camera
|No turbo charging option available
|Has face unlock
5. Micromax X415
Micromax X415 is another best option if you are looking for keypad phones. This is quite a handy phone and comes in dark blue. The phone is accompanied by a charger, a battery, a handset, and a hands-free.
Specifications
OS - Nucleus
Cellular Technology - GSM
Memory Storage Capacity- Expandable memory up to 8 GB
Screen Size- 1.8 inches
Battery Power- 1000 mAH
Warranty- warranty of 1 year
Camera - 0.08 MP
Screen Type- Colour Display
|Pros
|Cons
|Storage
|Camera quality
|Budget-friendly
|Battery life
|Dual sim
6. Micromax X513+
Micromax X513+ comes in a unique colour, Mauve. This phone is durable and has options like FM radio, call recording and much more. It is quite light in weight and easy to use.
Specifications
OS - Spreadtrum
Item Dimensions - 14 x 7 x 5 cm
Cellular Technology - 2G
Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB
Screen Size- 1.77 inches
Battery Power- 1750 mAH
Warranty- warranty of 1 year
Screen Type- Colour Display
|Pros
|Cons
|Has USB
|It is not waterproof
|Dual sim
|Does not have bluetooth
|User-friendly
7. Micromax X379
The Micromax X379 phone is rated 3.5 out of 5 according to its features. This phone comes in blue and has basic features such as a torch, Bluetooth and others.
Specifications
OS - Spreadtrum
Cellular Technology - 2G
Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB
Screen Size- 1.77 inches
Battery Power- 1000 mAH
Warranty- warranty of 1 year
Screen Type- Colour Display
|Pros
|Cons
|Fits the budget
|Low storage
|Has internet facilities
|Supports 2G only
|Light in weight
8. Micromax X708
The Micromax X708 has a sleek design and comes with features such as FM Radio, Call recording, camera and much more. It is quite handy and comes with a charger and a handset.
Specifications
OS - Spreadtrum
Cellular Technology - 2G
Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB
RAM Memory Installed Size- 1 GB
Screen Size- 2.4 inches
Battery Power- 1450 mAH
Warranty- warranty of 1 year
Item Dimensions - 15 x 8 x 5 cm
Screen Type- Colour Display
|Pros
|Cons
|Has power-saving mode
|A little heavy in weight
|Auto call recording
|Heating issues
|Smooth performance
9. Micromax in 2B
Micromax in 2B happens to be another amazing product manufactured by Micromax. This phone provides quality features and amazing design in a price range of 9,000 to 10,000. The phone has a dual camera which is capable of clicking good images.
Specifications
OS - Android
Cellular Technology - GSM, LTE
Memory Storage Capacity - 64 GB
RAM - 4 GB
Screen Size - 6.52 inches
Camera - 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera
CPU Speed - 1.8 GHz
Battery Power - 5000 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
Screen Type - LED
|Pros
|Cons
|Vibrant colour and design
|Does not have better night photography
|Massive battery
|Screen brightness on the lower side
|Clean software
10. Micromax X378
If you are looking for a compact phone that is suitable for all age groups and comes at an affordable price, then Micromax X378 is the right phone. This phone is handy and has features like a torch and camera.
Specifications
OS - Spreadtrum
Cellular Technology - GSM
Memory Storage Capacity - 32 MB
Screen Size - 1.77 inches
Camera - 0.3 MP Rear
CPU- 1 MHz Processor
Battery Power - 800 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
Screen Type - TFT
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth calling
|Camera quality
|Wireless FM radio
|Non-removable battery
|Anti-theft
11. Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
Micromax launched one of the most stunning keypad phones in its Anniversary Edition. The Micromax X512 has a strong and appealing body. It has features like anti-theft, power saving, torch blink and others.
Specifications
OS - Spreadtrum
Cellular Technology - GPRS
Memory Storage Capacity - 32 MB
Screen Size - 1.7 inches
Camera - 0.3 MP Rear
CPU Speed- 0.1 GHz
Battery Power - 1750 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
Screen Type - TFT
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery
|Average camera
|Affordable
|Not waterproof
|Sleek design
12. Micromax X412
The three words that best define the Micromax X412 phone are compact, handy and affordable. The Micromax X412 is the best phone if you are looking for something strong and sustainable for years
Specifications
OS - Symbian 9.1
Cellular Technology - GSM, 2G
Memory Storage Capacity - 32 GB
Screen Size - 1.7 inches
Camera - 0.3 MP
Battery Power - 800 mAH
Warranty- 1 year
CPU Speed - 1 GHz
Screen Type - TFT
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|No flashlight
|Has digital zoom
|Battery life
|Has FM radio
Best 3 features for consumers
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Micromax in 2C
|Clean performance
|Long-lasting battery
|Decent screen size
|Micromax in 1b
|High storage
|Outstanding display
|Great sound quality
|Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310
|Great speakers
|Gorilla glass protection
|Good battery performance
|Micromax Infinity N11 N8216
|Amazing Battery
|Quality display
|Provision for face unlock
|Micromax X415
|Budget Friendly
|Dual Sim
|Light-weight
|Micromax X513+
|Dual sim
|USB facilities
|Amazing battery
|Micromax X379
|Colour display
|Lightweight
|Has internet facilities
|Micromax X708
|Provision for power-saving mode
|User friendly
|Great RAM
|Micromax in 2B
|Amazing camera
|Good battery backup
|Sleek design
|Micromax X378
|Affordable
|Compact
|Smooth performance
|Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
|Affordable
|Sleek design
|Amazing battery performance
|Micromax X412
|Multitouch Facilities
|Great design
|Smooth performance
Best value for money
The phone that stands the best for money is Micromax in 2C. This phone has some of the best features like a good quality camera, high RAM, good storage and much more. Surprisingly all of these features are available at an affordable price.
Best overall
The phone that is best overall is Micromax Infinity N11 N8216. It has the latest features of a smartphone and is quite budget Friendly. Features like face unlock, battery, and others make this phone popular among all age groups.
How to find Micromax mobiles in India?
Not all devices are the same, and not all devices are flawless; some devices have drawbacks while others don't. Understanding your expectations from the product is crucial before you can locate the ideal solution for you. Analyse the requirements first, then choose the product to make the best choice. Before making the appropriate purchase for yourself, reviewing the product's specifications, including its benefits and drawbacks, is necessary. In addition, one should read the reviews of various customers who purchased the same item. A person can find the ideal merchandise in this way.
Price of Micromax mobile phones at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Micromax in 2C
|7,490
|Micromax in 1b
|8,499
|Micromax Canvas 2 Q4310
|5,499
|Micromax Infinity N11 N8216
|12,999
|Micromax X415
|990
|Micromax X513+
|1,130
|Micromax X379
|1,119
|Micromax X708
|1,280
|Micromax in 2B
|9,350
|Micromax X378
|955
|Micromax X512 Anniversary Edition
|1,112
|Micromax X412
|955
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
The latest Micromax mobiles include Micromax iOne Note, available at ₹7,999, followed by Micromax iOne, available at ₹5,999 and Micromax Infinity N11, available at Rs.12,999.
No. With its headquarters in Gurugram, Micromax Informatics is a global Indian company that produces consumer electronics and home appliances. It began operations as an embedded devices-focused IT software startup in March 2000.
In order to increase its retail footprint across the nation, Micromax has teamed with Simtel Mobile Planet, Roshini Mobiles, and Vinod Enterprises in seven states. TechRadar reports that Micromax sells its latest smartphones offline in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, and Karnataka.
The firm Lakeland Inds, which is listed in New York, is the owner of the MICROMAX name. The Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry includes MICROMAX.
Anyone seeking a simple Android user interface, a gorgeous and colourful display, a good battery, and dependable performance for daily tasks and games may consider the Micromax IN Note 2.