Best microphones of 2022: A buying guide

Microphones elevate the sound quality experience.

Every streamer or podcaster knows that their content’s success is also directly related to their microphone’s quality. Although a good quality image and glitzy overlays are important, audio significantly impacts professional digital audio programmes. For instance, nowadays, many viewers prefer listening to streams rather than watching them. The best microphones make you sound crystal clear and are very easy to use – you won’t need a degree in audio engineering to get the most out of them. Plug in a microphone, turn it on, and you’re ready. But with tons of audio companies producing great microphones, how do you choose the best microphone that caters to your specific needs? Don’t worry! In this guide, we’ve listed each microphone’s pros, cons, and specifications to make it easy for you to choose. So, let’s get started! 1. Blue Yeti X This USB condenser microphone has all the same fantastic features as the original Yeti, in addition to a fourth condenser capsule, a Smart Knob, and an integrated vocal metre. Moreover, the new knob has options for mute, volume control, and blend, so if you’re streaming while gaming, you can ensure you’re not blowing out your team members’ ears. Specifications: Type: 4 x Blue 14mm condenser capsules Polar pattern: Stereo and cardioid Output connection: USB Sampling rate: 48kHz Dynamic range: 24-bit Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz Output signal strength: -47db

Pros Cons Excellent audio quality Chunky design Four polar patterns, including stereo and cardioid. Low mic stand LED live metering that allows you to check your volume settings quickly. Recording software included.



2. HyperX SoloCast The HyperX SoloCast is an excellent alternative for beginners. Despite not having all the glitzy features of a more expensive device, it still does the job. Solo refers to the fact that there is only one cardioid polar pattern. It offers a relatively sweet spot in a compromise between sound, on-mic functionality, and pricing. This is its unique selling proposition with specialised catering for needs. The cradle easily rotates at 45° angles and offers a total of 180° of rotations, which is quite flexible than we’d expect for the price. Specifications: Type: 1 x Condenser capsules Output connection: USB Polar pattern sensitivity: Cardioid Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz Sampling rate: 48kHz Dynamic range: 16-bit Output signal strength: -6db

Pros Cons Despite being a bite-sized mic, it delivers hardware and commendable audio quality. Due to its size limitations, the mute button is a lot more finicky. Affordable compared to other best microphones in the market. When in front of you, it’s less in the way and easier to store when not in use.



3. Rode PodMic The Rode PodMic is one of the best podcasting mics and takes pleasure in its studio credentials, down to adopting an XLR connector rather than a USB port. However, it’s not terribly challenging either; in fact, one of the best features of the PodMic is that it doesn’t require a lot of fiddling to achieve outstanding sound. The cylindrical PodMic, which comes in black with a silver grille, is 6.8 by 2.4 by 4.3 inches (HWD) and weighs around 2 pounds. The XLR connector is located at the back of the enclosure, and the front-address mic has a convenient built-in swivel mount. It generates a precise, neutral-leaning signal and adapts nicely to your EQ adjustments. Specifications: Type: Dynamic Output connection: XLR Polar pattern sensitivity: Cardioid Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz Sampling rate: 48kHz Dynamic range: 16-bit Output signal strength: -57d

Pros Cons Delivers clear and somewhat uncoloured signals. Mic stands are not included in the pack. Internal pop filters and damping tame unwanted noises. Mount hinges allow for flexible positioning.



4. Shure MV7 The Shure MV7 is a perfect example that not all microphones are designed similarly. Despite being more expensive than the other best microphones on the list, it can be worth a small investment. The mic has an unmatched design, with an incredibly reliable metal form factor featuring XLR and USB interfaces. This is the best microphone for you if you don’t have much desk space. One of the critical features of the Shure MV7 is that you don’t have to choose between XLR and USB connectivity; an XLR and micro-USB connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for monitoring, are both located at the bottom of the device. You get a better sound than other mics thanks to the high audio resolution of a 48kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth. Specifications: Type: 1 x Dynamic cartridge Output connection: XLR and USB Polar Pattern sensitivity: Cardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz Sampling rate: 48kHz Dynamic range: 24-bit Output signal strength: -55db

Pros Cons Exceptional, professional sound quality Requires several software downloads to access all functions. The hybrid design connects through XLR or USB. Expensive compared to other best microphones. Compact and reliable for simple mounting. It features a highly directional polar pattern.

5. Elgato Wave 3 Elgato’s latest microphone is designed for broadcasters who want to add high-quality audio to their streams easily. The Wave 3 is a 96kHz microphone with a ton of features. It sounds fantastic, is simple to use, and works with most desk boom arms. It strikes the perfect aesthetic balance between looking contemporary and maintaining the aesthetic of an antique microphone. It is also known as one of the best microphones because its input gain and the output gain for the headphone connection are adjustable through a multi-functional dial. Specifications: Type: 1 x 17mm Electret condenser capsule Output connection: USB Polar pattern sensitivity: Cardioid Frequency response: 70Hz-20kHz Sample rate: 48/96kHz Dynamic range: 24-bit Output signal strength: -15db

Pros Cons All stream components are managed from a single location with Wave 3’s custom software, Wave Link. Single cardioid polar pattern It’s small and solid, and the dial has a pleasant firmness. Delivers incredible audio quality Easy to use and compatible with most desk boom arms

Price of best microphones at a glance:

Product Price Blue Yeti X ₹ 16,995 HyperX SoloCast ₹ 5,790 Rode PodMic ₹ 11,499 Shure MV7 ₹ 23,125 Elgato Wave 3 ₹ 15,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blue Yeti X Audio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth. Low mic stand The design connects through only a USB HyperX SoloCast Audio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 16-bit depth. Flexible and adjustable mic stand The design connects through only a USB Rode PodMic Audio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 16-bit depth. No mic stand The design connects through only XLR Shure MV7 Audio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth. Flexible and adjustable mic stand The design connects through XLR or USB Elgato Wave 3 Audio resolution of 96kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth. Low mic stand The design connects through only a USB

Best value for money The HyperX SoloCast is one of the best microphones for beginners as well as professionals. Moreover, it is one of the most affordable microphones for audio recording and attracts many aspirational podcasters. Although it does have a few drawbacks, its overall audio quality and hardware are commendable. Plus, it is much easier to store. Best overall

The Blue Yeti X easily takes the throne of the best microphone overall in 2022. No matter what space you’re in, you’ll find Blue Yeti X being used everywhere, from podcasts, live streams, and YouTube videos to music events. The main reason for their popularity is the excellent audio quality, four-capsule array, high-res LED metre, and a built-in desktop stand, all at a very reasonable price. How to find the best microphone? Let’s get started on choosing the best microphones that suit your needs. Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new microphones. Browse through Amazon India to better understand trends, new features, availability, etc. Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you – for example, one-touch recording, adjustable headband, clip, stand, volume control, and runs on plug-in power. Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information. Check for the deals and discounts too. And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.