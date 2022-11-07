Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best microphones of 2022: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 07, 2022 20:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

All content creators know the importance of having a good-quality microphone. Don’t worry about selecting the best one. We have listed the best microphones available on Amazon here for you. Check them out.

product info
Microphones elevate the sound quality experience.

Every streamer or podcaster knows that their content’s success is also directly related to their microphone’s quality. Although a good quality image and glitzy overlays are important, audio significantly impacts professional digital audio programmes. For instance, nowadays, many viewers prefer listening to streams rather than watching them. The best microphones make you sound crystal clear and are very easy to use – you won’t need a degree in audio engineering to get the most out of them. Plug in a microphone, turn it on, and you’re ready.

But with tons of audio companies producing great microphones, how do you choose the best microphone that caters to your specific needs? Don’t worry! In this guide, we’ve listed each microphone’s pros, cons, and specifications to make it easy for you to choose. So, let’s get started!

1. Blue Yeti X

This USB condenser microphone has all the same fantastic features as the original Yeti, in addition to a fourth condenser capsule, a Smart Knob, and an integrated vocal metre. Moreover, the new knob has options for mute, volume control, and blend, so if you’re streaming while gaming, you can ensure you’re not blowing out your team members’ ears.

Specifications:

Type: 4 x Blue 14mm condenser capsules

Polar pattern: Stereo and cardioid

Output connection: USB

Sampling rate: 48kHz

Dynamic range: 24-bit

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Output signal strength: -47db

ProsCons
Excellent audio qualityChunky design
Four polar patterns, including stereo and cardioid.Low mic stand
LED live metering that allows you to check your volume settings quickly. 
Recording software included. 
cellpic
Blue Yeti X Professional Condenser USB Microphone for Recording, Streaming, Gaming, Podcasting on PC and Mac, Desktop Mic with High-Res Metering, LED Lighting, Blue VO!CE Effects
3% off 16,995 17,495
Buy now


2. HyperX SoloCast

The HyperX SoloCast is an excellent alternative for beginners. Despite not having all the glitzy features of a more expensive device, it still does the job. Solo refers to the fact that there is only one cardioid polar pattern. It offers a relatively sweet spot in a compromise between sound, on-mic functionality, and pricing. This is its unique selling proposition with specialised catering for needs. The cradle easily rotates at 45° angles and offers a total of 180° of rotations, which is quite flexible than we’d expect for the price.

Specifications:

Type: 1 x Condenser capsules

Output connection: USB

Polar pattern sensitivity: Cardioid

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sampling rate: 48kHz

Dynamic range: 16-bit

Output signal strength: -6db

ProsCons
Despite being a bite-sized mic, it delivers hardware and commendable audio quality.Due to its size limitations, the mute button is a lot more finicky.
Affordable compared to other best microphones in the market. 
When in front of you, it’s less in the way and easier to store when not in use. 
cellpic
HyperX SoloCast- 24 Bit Upgrate - USB Condenser Gaming Microphone, for PC, PS4, and Mac, Tap-to-Mute Sensor, Cardioid Polar Pattern, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, YouTube, Discord (519T2AA)
23% off 5,790 7,527
Buy now


3. Rode PodMic

The Rode PodMic is one of the best podcasting mics and takes pleasure in its studio credentials, down to adopting an XLR connector rather than a USB port. However, it’s not terribly challenging either; in fact, one of the best features of the PodMic is that it doesn’t require a lot of fiddling to achieve outstanding sound. The cylindrical PodMic, which comes in black with a silver grille, is 6.8 by 2.4 by 4.3 inches (HWD) and weighs around 2 pounds. The XLR connector is located at the back of the enclosure, and the front-address mic has a convenient built-in swivel mount. It generates a precise, neutral-leaning signal and adapts nicely to your EQ adjustments.

Specifications:

Type: Dynamic

Output connection: XLR

Polar pattern sensitivity: Cardioid

Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sampling rate: 48kHz

Dynamic range: 16-bit

Output signal strength: -57d

ProsCons
Delivers clear and somewhat uncoloured signals.Mic stands are not included in the pack.
Internal pop filters and damping tame unwanted noises. 
Mount hinges allow for flexible positioning. 
cellpic
Rode PodMic Dynamic Podcasting Microphone
8% off 11,499 12,500
Buy now


4. Shure MV7

The Shure MV7 is a perfect example that not all microphones are designed similarly. Despite being more expensive than the other best microphones on the list, it can be worth a small investment. The mic has an unmatched design, with an incredibly reliable metal form factor featuring XLR and USB interfaces. This is the best microphone for you if you don’t have much desk space. One of the critical features of the Shure MV7 is that you don’t have to choose between XLR and USB connectivity; an XLR and micro-USB connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for monitoring, are both located at the bottom of the device. You get a better sound than other mics thanks to the high audio resolution of a 48kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth.

Specifications:

Type: 1 x Dynamic cartridge

Output connection: XLR and USB

Polar Pattern sensitivity: Cardioid

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Sampling rate: 48kHz

Dynamic range: 24-bit

Output signal strength: -55db

ProsCons
Exceptional, professional sound qualityRequires several software downloads to access all functions.
The hybrid design connects through XLR or USB.Expensive compared to other best microphones.
Compact and reliable for simple mounting. 
It features a highly directional polar pattern. 
cellpic
Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone for Podcasting, Recording, Live Streaming & Gaming, Built-In Headphone Output, All Metal USB/XLR Dynamic Mic, Voice-Isolating Technology, TeamSpeak Certified - Black
37% off 23,125.641 37,000
Buy now

5. Elgato Wave 3

Elgato’s latest microphone is designed for broadcasters who want to add high-quality audio to their streams easily. The Wave 3 is a 96kHz microphone with a ton of features. It sounds fantastic, is simple to use, and works with most desk boom arms. It strikes the perfect aesthetic balance between looking contemporary and maintaining the aesthetic of an antique microphone. It is also known as one of the best microphones because its input gain and the output gain for the headphone connection are adjustable through a multi-functional dial.

Specifications:

Type: 1 x 17mm Electret condenser capsule

Output connection: USB

Polar pattern sensitivity: Cardioid

Frequency response: 70Hz-20kHz

Sample rate: 48/96kHz

Dynamic range: 24-bit

Output signal strength: -15db

ProsCons
All stream components are managed from a single location with Wave 3’s custom software, Wave Link.Single cardioid polar pattern
It’s small and solid, and the dial has a pleasant firmness. 
Delivers incredible audio quality 
Easy to use and compatible with most desk boom arms 
cellpic
Elgato Wave:3 Premium USB Condenser Unidirectional Microphone and Digital Mixing Solution, Anti-Clipping Technology, Capacitive Mute, Streaming and Podcasting, (10MAB9901, Black)
25% off 15,999 21,200
Buy now

Price of best microphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blue Yeti X 16,995
HyperX SoloCast 5,790
Rode PodMic 11,499
Shure MV7 23,125
Elgato Wave 3 15,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Blue Yeti XAudio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth.Low mic standThe design connects through only a USB
HyperX SoloCastAudio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 16-bit depth.Flexible and adjustable mic standThe design connects through only a USB
Rode PodMicAudio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 16-bit depth. No mic standThe design connects through only XLR
Shure MV7Audio resolution of 48kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth.Flexible and adjustable mic standThe design connects through XLR or USB
Elgato Wave 3Audio resolution of 96kHz sampling rate and a 24-bit depth.Low mic standThe design connects through only a USB

Best value for money

The HyperX SoloCast is one of the best microphones for beginners as well as professionals. Moreover, it is one of the most affordable microphones for audio recording and attracts many aspirational podcasters. Although it does have a few drawbacks, its overall audio quality and hardware are commendable. Plus, it is much easier to store.

Best overall
The Blue Yeti X easily takes the throne of the best microphone overall in 2022. No matter what space you’re in, you’ll find Blue Yeti X being used everywhere, from podcasts, live streams, and YouTube videos to music events. The main reason for their popularity is the excellent audio quality, four-capsule array, high-res LED metre, and a built-in desktop stand, all at a very reasonable price.

How to find the best microphone?

Let’s get started on choosing the best microphones that suit your needs.

Start with creating a list of all the specifications you need for your new microphones.

Browse through Amazon India to better understand trends, new features, availability, etc.

Insert your option in the search bar and choose filters to find the right product for you – for example, one-touch recording, adjustable headband, clip, stand, volume control, and runs on plug-in power.

Compare prices and features from brand to brand from the official websites with accurate information.

Check for the deals and discounts too.

And choose the one which is satisfactory and perfectly caters to your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon sale: Lip gloss available at up to 40% off
Best Havells heaters this winter on Amazon
Sweaters for women are smart and classy while being warm and snug
7 Best set top boxes and their subscriptions in 2022
Blazers for men: Great option to amp up style in an instant

Best microphones

What is the top-quality microphone?

Which microphone makes you sound better?

Which is the world’s most popular microphone?

How much does a microphone cost?

Which microphone is suitable for podcasts?

View More
electronics FOR LESS