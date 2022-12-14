Story Saved
Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 13, 2022 20:37 IST
Here is a list of the ten best mobile mounts and stands whose prices range from Rs. 100 to Rs.1000. They are suitable for everyone depending on how and where they will use the mobile holder.

10 Best Mobile Mounts And Stands in India

Mobile phones have become such an integral part of our lives that we use them in many situations where we need them hands-free. A good, stable mobile holder is useful for watching movies, checking recipes while cooking, using maps while driving, or simply as a placeholder on the desk.

However, finding the perfect mobile stand can be overwhelming since thousands of options are available on the internet. Here is a list of the ten best mobile mounts and stands that you can buy depending on how or where you need them.

10 Best mobile mounts and stands for you

1. SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree

If you enjoy taking photos with your phone, you should invest in a good tripod mount. The SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter is a versatile mobile mount cum holder that rotates 360 degrees. You can use it as a standard mobile stand or attach it to a mobile tripod to record videos while riding your bike.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones
  • Mounting type: Tripod
  • Rotatable: 360-degree
  • Maximum stretchable width: 110mm
  • Padding: Silica gel pads and a rubber grip on the edges
  • Material: Plastic
  • Colours: Black
ProsCons
  • Doubles as a tripod mount and mobile stand 
  • Screwing and unscrewing is time-consuming 
  • 360-degree rotation 
  • Less sturdy due to plastic material  
  • Supports bigger phones (up to 110mm) 
  • Little pricey 
cellpic
SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter| Tripod Mobile Holder|Tripod Phone Mount(Made in India)| Smartphone Clip Clipper 360 Degree for Taking Magic Video Shots & Pictures.
59% off 326 799
Buy now

2. SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount

We can all agree that it is a bit annoying to fix your phone to a stand and remove it every time you want to use it. The SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard and Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount can solve your problem. All you need to do is simply attach a metal plate to your phone and place it on the magnetic stand. You can use it anywhere - your home, office or even your car. The strong magnet will keep your phone from falling off while driving on bumpy roads.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphone, remote, tablets
  • Mounting type: Suction
  • Rotatable: 360-degree
  • Magnets used: Neodymium N45 Magnets
  • Material: Metal
  • Colours: Black
ProsCons
  • 6 strong magnets 
  • Sticker adhesive is not strong 
  • 2 years warranty 
  • Expensive 
  • Can place on both smooth and textured surfaces 
  • Phone-holding arms are not strong 
  • 360-degree rotation 
 
  • Supports many devices 
 
cellpic
SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount for Car or Desk-Black
27% off 1,099 1,499
Buy now

3. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder

Placing your phone on your car's windscreen can be distracting. In that case, a mobile mount that clips to your car's AC vent is more useful. WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile Holder has an anti-slip and stable support mechanism, as well as an auto-locking and unlocking feature, allowing you to place and remove it quickly.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Most smartphones
  • Mounting type: AC Vent
  • Angle adjustment: Adjustable viewing angle
  • Maximum stretchable width:
  • Padding: Anti-slip rubber pads and scratch-free grip
  • Colours: Glossy black
ProsCons
  • Auto lock feature 
  • Not rotatable 
  • Easy to install 
  • Supports only portrait orientation  
  • Strong grip  
  • It doesn't support thicker phones with cover 
  • Suitable for most AC vent shapes 
 
  • 1-year warranty 
 
cellpic
WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder , AC Vent Car Mount , Stylish Design and Compatible with All Smartphones , Car Phone Holder with Adjustable Viewing Angles , Suitable forCars AC Vent,Glossy Black
80% off 399 1,999
Buy now

4. Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount

The Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder is a small but powerful magnetic phone mount. It Os a 2.5 cm square holder that you can attach to your car with double-sided tape. It comes with two metal plates, one circular and one rectangular that you must stick to your device. Its powerful magnets keep your phone from falling or moving during bumpy rides. It comes with a 1-year warranty and can last up to 5 to 8 years. 

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones of all shapes and sizes
  • Mounting type: Dashboard
  • Magnets used: Neodymium N52 Magnets
  • Material: Full metal body with silicone rubber finish
  • Colours: Black with chrome finish
ProsCons
  • Heat resistant 
  • The sticker might come off 
  • 1-year warranty 
  • It doesn't stick to all types of surfaces 
  • It can be used in both cars and bikes 
  • Not rotatable 
  • Powerful magnets 
 
  • Small, compact size 
 
  • Long lasting up to 5-8 years 
 
cellpic
Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount - Magnetic Mobile Holder for Car ( Smallest Magnetic Mobile Holder with Super-Strong and Super-Safe Magnets )
56% off 399 899
Buy now

5. PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand

If you are looking for a portable mobile stand that you can carry while you travel, PLIXIO's Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand is the one for you. It Is a tabletop mobile stand that allows you to adjust both the angle of the holder and the height of the stand. This feature comes in handy when watching videos on your phone and tab or adjusting your view during video calls. 

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones, Tablets 4.7 to 9 inches.
  • Mounting type: Tabletop
  • Height adjustment: 13 to 17 cm
  • Angle adjustment: 135 degrees vertically
  • Material: Silicone, Aluminium base with plastic body
  • Portable/Foldable: Yes, completely foldable and portable
  • Padding: Silicone mat
  • Colours: White
ProsCons
  • Adjustable height  
  • Expensive 
  • Foldable and portable 
  • Phones sometimes fall when rotated to 90 degrees 
  • Holds smartphones and tablets 
 
  • Adjustable angle 
 
  • Sturdy and stable 
 
cellpic
PLIXIO Plastic Desktop Mobile Phone Tabletop Stand, Mobile Holder Adjustable & Foldable Mobile Stand for Mobile Phone and Tablets (up to 9 ) inches - White
40% off 785 1,299
Buy now

6. STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand

The STRIFF PS2 01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand is a good choice if you want a simple, portable mobile stand that does not require installation. It is compatible with smartphones ranging in size from 4 to 7.9 inches, mini tablets, and e-readers. You can position your device in portrait or landscape mode and adjust the viewing angle from 0 to 100 degrees. It is inexpensive, foldable, portable, and easily fits your pocket.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: All smartphones and tablets in the range of 4-7.9 inch
  • Mounting type: Tabletop
  • Angle adjustment: 0 to 100 degrees
  • Portable/Foldable: Yes
  • Material: Silicone, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Padding: Rubber pads
  • Colours: Black, White
ProsCons
  • Inexpensive 
  • Cannot place phones with back covers 
  • Small, compact and portable 
  • Not sturdy, slides easily 
  • Foldable and easily fits in your pocket 
  • Poor quality plastic 
  • Adjustable angle: 0 to 100 degree 
 
cellpic
STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand. Phone Holder for iPhone, Android, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi. Portable,Foldable Cell Phone Stand.Perfect for Bed,Office, Home,Gift and Desktop (Black)
80% off 99 499
Buy now

7. Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder

Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder is a sturdy stand that has a long-lasting metallic body that is resistant to rust and corrosion. It has a fixed viewing angle that is ideal for using your phone at your desk to respond to messages and phone calls. It supports both portrait and landscape modes, allowing you to connect your charging cable.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones and tablets up to 7-inch size
  • Mounting type: Tabletop
  • Material: Aluminum + ABS metallic body
  • Padding: Silicon pads
  • Colours: Black
ProsCons
  • Sturdy and stable 
  • Fixed viewing angle 
  • Can charge your phone when placed on the stand 
  • Not foldable 
  • Anti-slip silicon pads to hold the device  
 
  • Holds both smartphones and tablets 
 
  • Affordable 
 
cellpic
Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder (Black)
82% off 127 699
Buy now

8. ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand

ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand has a pocket-friendly dual foldable design. It supports charging in both landscape and portrait modes. Its sturdy, aluminium body firmly holds your phone in its place. You can fold it fully to fit it into your pocket while travelling. It has a 270-degree free rotation so you can adjust your viewing angle during video calls, watching movies, cooking meals, and so on. 

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones and tablets
  • Mounting type: Tabletop
  • Angle adjustment: Up to 270 degrees.
  • Material: Aluminium
  • Portable/Foldable: Yes
  • Padding: Anti-scratch rubber pads
  • Colours: Black, White
ProsCons
  • Portable and foldable 
  • Grips come out after a few months 
  • 1-year warranty 
  • Cannot hold big phones, trips down  
  • Angle adjustment up to 270-degree 
 
  • Strong, sturdy and stable 
 
cellpic
ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Tabletop Stand Dock Mount for All Smartphones, Tabs, Kindle, iPad (Black)
82% off 269 1,499
Buy now

9. Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder and Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation

Does your phone fall on your face when you are lying on your bed and using your phone? If yes, then you need to get Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder and Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation that comes with a flexible arm. It includes a clip for attaching it to a table, and you can rotate the holder as well as adjust the angle and height. It's perfect for shooting YouTube videos on your phone.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones and tablets under 10-inch
  • Mounting type: Tabletop
  • Rotatable: 360-degree
  • Angle adjustment: 360-degree
  • Maximum stretchable width: 5.47 - 8.46 inch
  • Padding: Silicone
  • Colours: White
ProsCons
  • A flexible arm that rotates 360-degree 
  • Not portable 
  • Affordable 
  • The rod is a bit tight 
  • Can adjust angle and distance 
 
  • Support both phones and tablets 
 
cellpic
Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation
55% off 589 1,299
Buy now

10. STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips

Do you frequently encounter the issue of shorter charging cables when you don't have a table nearby? The STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder includes adhesive strips for mounting on your wall as a charging dock. You can stick it on lime walls, tiles, wallpapers, glass, wooden, stainless steel and metal surfaces.

Specifications

  • Compatible devices: Smartphones and mini-tablets
  • Mounting type: Wall mount
  • Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Padding:  Non-slip pad
  • Colours: White
ProsCons
  • Can stick to any surface 
  • Not portable 
  • Compatible with most phones and tablets 
  • Not reusable 
  • Easy to install 
  • Doesn't support thicker devices 
  • Affordable - under Rs.100 
 
cellpic
STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips, Charging Holder Compatible with iPhone, Smartphone and Mini Tablet(Pack of 1)
82% off 89 499
Buy now

Best 3 features of best mobile mounts and stands

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree  Doubles as a tripod mount and mobile stand 360-degree rotation Supports bigger phones  
SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount Strong magnets 2 years warranty Can place on smooth and textured surfaces 
WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder Auto lock  Strong grip  1-year warranty 
Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount Heat resistant Can use in cars and bikes Long lasting up to 5-8 years 
PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand Foldable and portable Adjustable height 135-degree angle adjustment  
STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand Foldable and portable Very cheap Adjustable angle up to 100-degree 
Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder Can connect charging cable Anti-slip silicon pads  Supports smartphones and tablets 
ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand Angle adjustment up to 270-degree Strong, sturdy and stable Portable and foldable 
Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° RotationFlexible, 360-degree rotating arm  Supports phones and tablets Can adjust angle and distance 
STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips Sticks on any surface Under Rs.100Easy to install 

Best value for money

The ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand for Rs. 299 is totally worth the price. It's perfect for placing on your desk at your home, office, dining table, or kitchen to watch movies, recipe videos, attend video calls etc., because it comes with two-level angle adjustment for a perfect viewing angle.

Best overall product

PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand not only supports angle adjustment but also allows you to adjust the height. This comes in very handy when you are attending video calls. With a sturdy base and anti-slip pads, it supports most phones and tablets. Not only that, you can even place your book on it while reading. 

How to find the perfect mobile mount or stand?

To find the perfect mobile mount or stand, consider two important factors: where and how you will use it. Do you want to hold your phone in your car or on a table? For cars, do you prefer it on your AC vent, dashboard or windscreen? 

If you intend to use it in your home or office, consider factors like whether you want to adjust the viewing angle or height, rotate it, connect the charging cable, the weight and size of your phone, tablet size etc. Finally, consider your budget too.

Best mobile mounts and stands (Nov 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.SLOVIC® Tripod Mount Adapter 360 Degree  Rs. 292 
2.SKYVIK TRUHOLD Dashboard & Windscreen Magnetic Mobile Phone Mount Rs. 999 
3.WeCool Auto Locking Car Mobile holder Rs. 499 
4.Blackstar Nano MAG Car Mobile Holder - Car Mount Rs. 449 
5.PLIXIO Plastic Table Mount Desktop Mobile Phone Stand Rs. 767 
6.STRIFF PS2_01 Multi Angle Mobile/Tablet Stand Rs. 119 
7.Portronics MODESK POR-122 Universal Mobile Holder Rs. 159 
8.ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand Rs. 299 
9.Xtore® Universal Mobile Phone Holder & Tablet Holder with 360° Rotation Rs. 589 
10.STRIFF Wall Mount Phone Holder with Adhesive Strips Rs. 99 

