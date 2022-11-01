Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Motorola 6-inch mobile phones you can buy this season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 01, 2022 20:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article lists the latest Motorola smartphones with 6-inch displays and their unique features and specifications.

product info
Motorola phones with 6-inch display screen offer great viewing experience.

Smartphones offer users so much more than basic functions like making and receiving calls and text messages. Manufacturers are constantly enhancing the screens of phones to give customers a better experience and achieve a greater practical viewing area without impeding one-handed usage.

Nowadays, a smartphone is used for almost every digital activity. Smartphones have brought everything from social media to online banking into our hands. If you are an avid gamer or you like to binge-watch on your smartphone, a phone with a larger display is always a good choice for carrying out all these activities.

Motorola consistently offers outstanding value, focuses highly on its integrated design philosophy, and uses Android as its operating system. Any Motorola smartphone is a dependable top choice for people looking for a fantastic 6-inch display smartphone.

Here is a list of the best Motorola 6-inch smartphones.

1. MOTOROLA Moto g22

The Moto G22, including its feature-rich design, is sure to amuse you with its front camera. You can take captivating photos with beautiful visuals thanks to its Quad Camera configuration, combined with an Ultra-wide Lens, Macro Vision, and Depth Sensor. This smartphone also features good internal storage and adequate RAM, which could both be increased to 1 TB using a microSD card.

Key specifications

Display: IPS LCD, 90 Hz, 268 PPI

Screen length: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches)

Weight: 485 g

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 64 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G37

Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer)

CPU speed: Octa Core(4*2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4*1.8GHz Cortex-A53)

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP Front camera

Resolution: 1600 x 700 Pixels

Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

ProsCons
Sufficient battery performanceLow-light pictures are not good
90Hz display at this cost is a great dealEfficiency of the device could be better
Camera works efficiently during the daytime 
Good software interface 
cellpic
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Cosmic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
18% off 11,500 13,999
Buy now

2. Motorola G31

Motorola G31 smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch (16.4 cm) AMOLED screen. A MediaTek Helio G85 Processor powers this device. This device has a storage capacity of 64 GB which can be extended up to 1 TB, and RAM of 4 GB. It has ThinkShield security, which protects the data in the phone from threats like malware and phishing.

Key specifications

Display: AMOLED 411 PPI

Screen length: 16.26 cm (6.4 inches)

Weight: 181 g

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 64 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer)

CPU speed: Octa-core(22.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6*1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP Front camera

Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels

Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

ProsCons
Android software is stockThe additional sensors fall short
50 MP camera does an excellent job in favourable conditionsThe refresh rate is only 60Hz
5000 mAh longer battery life with 20W charger 
AMOLED display with Full HD 
cellpic
MOTOROLA g31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
21% off 11,790 14,999
Buy now

3. Motorola G51 5G

Motorola G51 5G smartphone comes with a 6.8 inch (17.5 cm) Full HD screen. This device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Processor.ThinkShield security protects your phone's data from malware and phishing. This phone also supports a 5G network which enables high-speed internet connectivity.

Key specifications

Display: IPS LCD 387 PPI

Screen length: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches)

Weight: 208 g

RAM: 4 GB/6 GB/8 GB

ROM: 64 GB/ 128 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer)

CPU speed: Octa Core(22.2 GHz Kryo 460 & 61.8 GHz Kryo 460)

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP Front camera

Resolution: 2400 x 1080

Network type: 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

ProsCons
5000 mAh good battery lifeCharging speed slow
stock androidEven at 120Hz screen is stressed
Snapdragon 480 performs wellEfficiency in dim lighting is not great
5G connectivity is enabled 
cellpic
Motorola Moto g51 5G (RAM-4GB,Internal Memory-64GB, Color-Indigo Blue)
17% off 14,949 17,999
Buy now

4. Motorola E7 Power

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch HD display. It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 5MP front camera and a 13MP + 2MP rear camera for taking captivating photos and videos. The MediaTek Helio G25 Processor powers the smartphone.

Key specifications

Display: IPS LCD 269 PPI

Screen length: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches)

Weight: 200 g

RAM: 2 GB/ 4 GB

ROM: 32 GB/ 64 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer)

CPU speed: Octa Core(4*2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4*1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP | 16 MP Front camera

Resolution: 1600 x 720

Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

ProsCons
5000 mAh battery gives a long battery lifeTurbocharging is not supported
Good cameraSlow processing
Fingerprint sensorStorage is a constraint in the base variant
Screen Brightness is superior 
cellpic
Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
32% off 7,499 10,999
Buy now

5. Motorola G10 Power

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch HD touchscreen display, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage. For capturing videos and photos, the device has an 8MP front camera and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, making it perfect for clicking pictures on the go.

Key specifications

Display: IPS LCD 270 PPI

Screen length: 16.55 cm (6.5 inches)

Weight: 200 g

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 64 GB/128 GB

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Battery: 6000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer)

CPU speed: Octa-core(4*1.8 GHz Kyro 240 & 41.8 GHz Kyro 240))

Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2MP | 16 MP Front camera

Resolution: 720 x 1600

Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

ProsCons
6000 mAh battery gives massive screen timeLow screen resolution
InexpensiveBelow par macro sensor
Good primary cameraSnapdragon 460 works slow
Good User Interface 
cellpic
MOTOROLA G10 Power (64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (Breeze Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Motorola e32s

This Motorola phone features a 16.51 cm (6.5) display with a brilliant 90 Hz refresh rate, giving customers a pleasant user experience. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a cross-section of 8.49 mm. This gadget has a powerful Octa-core processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and enormous internal memory of 32 GB that can be expanded to 1 TB.

Key specifications

Display: IPS LCD 270 PPI

Screen length: 16.55 cm (6.5 inches)

Weight: 185 g

RAM: 3 GB/ 4 GB

ROM: 32 GB/64 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio G37

Battery: 5000 mAh (Lithium-ion Polymer)

CPU speed: Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 8 MP Front camera

Resolution: 720 x 1600

Network type: 4G, 3G, 2G

ProsCons
Affordable pricingStorage and RAM are low
Liquid resistant designAverage camera
5000 mAh battery powerAverage Helio G37 performance
Lightweight and slim 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 3GB RAM 32GB Storage)
26% off 8,170 10,999
Buy now

Price of Motorola 6-inch mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
MOTOROLA Moto g22 10,490
Motorola G31 11,790
Motorola G51 5G 14,990
Motorola E7 Power 8,299
Motorola G10 Power 11,999
Motorola e32s 8,200

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Moto G22Competitive PriceSuperior Camera setup1 TB SD card support
Moto G31Battery Life and Camera Quality Efficiency enhancement by AI441 PPI(Pixel Per Inch), AMOLED displaySplashproof IPX2
Moto G51 5GPowerful Snapdragon 480 Plus processorAdreno 619 GPU for Graphic needs8 GB RAM
Moto E75000 mAh Battery6.5 Inch IPS LCD Display1 TB SD Card support
Moto G106000 mAh powerful batterySnapdragon 460Splashproof IP52
Moto e32s5000 mAh Battery6.5-inch screen8.49 mm slim body

Best value for money

The Moto G51 5G is a fantastic value-for-money option in Motorola 6-inch mobile phones. Users may benefit from a steady performance thanks to the high-end features included. One can also rely on its intelligent sensor capabilities to take comprehensive photographs. Additionally, the side fingerprint reader improves user ease.

Best overall

The Moto G10, with a 6.51-inch display, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 internal storage capacity, is the best overall Motorola 6-inch mobile phone. The device also has an 8MP selfie camera and a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera. A 6000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers this smartphone. The Snapdragon 460 chipset powers the phone's processing capabilities.

How to find the perfect Motorola 6-inch smartphone?

Make a note of every requirement you have for your new smartphone.

To learn more about your options, browse several e-commerce sites.

Use filters, such as RAM, processor, and internal memory, to select your ideal product.

Check prices and features between brands from the official sites with correct information.

Evaluate the deals and offers as well.

Choose the option that best suits & satisfies you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon beauty sale: Get up to 31% off on de-tan packs, serums and eye creams
Razors for women: Opt for these fuss-free tools to get rid off unwanted hair
Must-have Air Fryer accessories to cook healthy food
Best U.S. Polo Assn. kids wear: Rank high on durability and style
Best Western digital hard drives: A buying guide

Best Motorola 6-inch mobile phones

What does a Motorola mobile box have?

Do the Motorola full-HD smartphones support single SIM or dual SIMs?

Which Motorola 6-inch screen phone provides the possibility of an expandable memory?

How long is the Motorola smartphone warranty?

Do all of Motorola's devices support the 5G network?

View More
electronics FOR LESS