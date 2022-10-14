Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Oct 14, 2022
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 14, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are looking for Motorola mobile phones with more than 2 GB RAM, you have come to the right place. Check this list in this article to know more.

product info
Motorola phone with more than 2GB RAM offer smooth functioning and great speed.

Are you looking for a Motorola mobile phone with more than 2 GB RAM? Then you have reached the right place. This article will provide you with a comprehensive list of some of the budget and expensive Motorola mobile phones with more than 2 GB RAM and excellent performance. With higher RAM capacity, you can do more with your mobile phone, which you cannot enjoy on an old smartphone with 2 GB RAM or very little internal memory. Although these phones have higher than 2 GB RAM, they won’t burn a hole in your pocket, and you can find their objective and impartial review here, including their pros and cons. Do not forget to check the best value for money and the best overall model we have hand-picked for you.

1. Moto E 40

Mobile devices under 10,000 have always been the focus of Motorola’s E brand. After the Moto E 7 plus and Moto E 7 Power, the Moto E 40 is the most recent smartphone in this series in India. In this market area, this new smartphone offers cutting-edge hardware and functionality. It has an excellent camera combo and fantastic battery life that takes away your worry about finding a charger frequently.

Specifications

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 PPI density)

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Unisoc T700

Primary camera: Triple 48MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), PDAF; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8MP, f/2.0

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Size: 6.5 inches,

Weight: 198 g

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

ProsCons
90 Hz Refresh Rate feels smoothThe resolution could be better
The excellent camera setup on this budgetUnisoc Chipset
Great battery life 
cellpic
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
16% off 9,280 10,999
Buy now

2. Moto G 22

The Moto G 22 is a new addition to the Moto “G” series. The newly unveiled smartphone seems to have a lot going for it, including a 50-megapixel quad-camera array on the back, an excellent 16 MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 90 Hz display. It has 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage, and the latter can be expanded up to 1TB.

Specifications

Weight: 185 g

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90 Hz

Size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm)

Primary camera: Quad 50MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16MP, f/2.5

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Quad camera setup at this budgetThe camera quality could have been better
Great Battery LifeA faster charger would have been better
Decent Chipset 
cellpic
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
24% off 10,690 13,999
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA E 32s

The Moto E 32s model has been designed to bring back the vintage appeal. The Mediatek Helio G37 CPU, 5,000mAh battery, 16MP triple rear camera, and fresh design are some of the features of the Moto E 32s.

Specifications

Weight: 185 g

Display Type: IPS LCD, 90Hz

Size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37

Primary camera: Triple 16MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.0µm, PDAF; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro); 2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8MP, f/2.0, (wide)

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

ProsCons
Good battery lifeSelfie camera output could be improved
Type-C charging port 
The excellent refresh rate of the screen 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
20% off 10,400 12,999
Buy now

4. MOTOROLA G 31

You can consider Motorola G31 a dependable all-arounder. With its excellent daylight image quality, long battery life, and the welcome inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate display, it won’t disappoint you. Although the design of the G31 hasn’t changed much, there have been a few upgrades.

Specifications

Weight: 181 g

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Size: 6.4 inches

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85

Primary camera: Triple 50MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 13MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Decent camera outputAverage low-light camera performance
Great battery lifeWeak microphone
Near-stock Android software 
cellpic
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
17% off 12,500 14,999
Buy now

5. MOTOROLA G 60

Motorola has incredible offerings, including the Motorola G 60, a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera that is within reach of the average consumer. The Moto G 60, which is affordably priced, is the latest and least costly. With a triple camera, 6,000 mAh battery and 6 GB RAM, this is a mobile that can keep you going all day without any hassle.

Specifications

Weight: 225 g

Display: IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10

Size: 6.8 inches

OS: Android 11, updateable to Android 12

Chipset Config: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G

Primary camera: Triple 108MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 32MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.7µm

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

ProsCons
120 Hz display refresh rateAverage camera quality
Clean softwareBulky and unwieldy
Decent performanceRelatively slow charging
cellpic
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. MOTOROLA G 40 fusion

The phone has a 6.80-inch display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G octa-core CPU powers the Moto G 40 Fusion. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Moto G 40 Fusion runs Android 11, and you don’t have to worry about charging it frequently, even after heavy usage, thanks to its 6,000 mAh super powerful battery and quick charging feature.

Specifications

Weight: 225 g

Display: IPS LCD, 120 Hz, HDR10

Size: 6.8 inches

OS: Android 11, which can be updated to Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

Primary camera: Modules 64MP, f/1.7 (wide), 0.7µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: 16MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.0µm

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh

ProsCons
120 Hz screen refresh rateMediocre camera
Good battery lifeThe design could be better
Decent camera 
cellpic
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
20% off 15,999 19,999
Buy now

7. Motorola G 52

Although Motorola G 52 is not a 5 G smartphone, it has some excellent features like a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear camera that clicks fantastic photos, a 5,000 mAh battery so that you can use the phone without worrying about charging it and a 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage capacity that helps you use all applications and store your favourite pictures and videos without any worry.

Specifications

Weight: 169 g

Display: AMOLED, 90 Hz

Size: 6.6 inches

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

Primary camera: Triple 50MP, f/1.8 (wide), 1/2.76", 0.64µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm; 2MP, f/2.4, (macro)

SELFIE CAMERA: Single 16MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1.0µm

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rateAverage cameras
Impressive battery life with 33 W fast charging Android 12Preinstalled bloatware
Security updates up to three years 
cellpic
Motorola g52 (Metallic White, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
19,989
Buy now

8. MOTOROLA Edge 20 fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 were recently introduced in India. It features several impressive specifications, such as a 108-megapixel primary back camera and a Dimensity 800 U CPU. Moreover, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, providing you with enough room to use heavy apps and store more on your phone. It has a 32 MP selfie camera that can click vivid pictures.

Specifications

Weight: 185 g

Display: OLED, 1B colours, 90 Hz, HDR10+

Size: 6.7 inches

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U (7 nm)

Primary CAMERA: Triple 108MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.52", 0.7µm; PDAF 8MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide) 2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

SELFIE CAMERA: Single 32MP, f/2.3, (wide), 0.7µm

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Crisp 90 Hz OLED displayLow-light camera performance could be better
Promised software updates 
IP 52 rating 
cellpic
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (Electric Graphite)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Motorola Razr

Although the Motorola Razr is not a 5 G phone, its features can stun anyone. Besides its outstanding design that has enthralled Motorola fans since 2004, the phone also has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Although you may find this model a bit more costly than other models, the Razr model’s special aura makes it worth a try.

Specifications

Weight: 192 g

Display: Foldable P-OLED

Size: 6.2 inches

OS: Android 10, which can be updated to Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765 G 5 G (7 nm)

Primary camera: Single 48 MP, f/1.7, 26 mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

Selfie camera: Single 20MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm

Battery: Li-Po 2800 mAh

ProsCons
It’s a cool flip phoneInconsistent camera
Useful outside displayNot fully water or dust resistant
  
cellpic
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
67% off 49,990 149,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 Moto E40 90 Hz Refresh rate feels smooth The superb camera setup on this budget Great battery life
 Motorola Moto g22 Quad camera setup at this budget Decent chipset Great battery Life
 Motorola e32s Good battery Life Type-C charging port The excellent refresh rate of the screen
 Motorola g31 Decent camera output Near-stock Android software Great Battery life
 Motorola G60 120 Hz display refresh rate Decent performance Clean software
 Motorola G40 Fusion 120 Hz screen refresh rate Good battery life Decent camera
 Motorola G52 Crisp pOLED display, 90Hz refresh rateAndroid 12 out of the box Good battery life, 33 W fast charging
 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Crisp 90 Hz OLED display Promised software updates IP 52 rating
 Motorola Razr It’s an excellent flip phone Useful outside display Multiple use cases of form factor

Best value for money

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers various features in its price range, such as a 120Hz OLED panel, a Dimensity 500U processor, and a 5000Mah battery. All of these make it one of the best buys in its segment.

Best overall

Motorola G60 is the best Moto phone you can buy in 2022. It has all the fundamentals of a good phone, from display quality to battery life, a decent processor, and photo outputs. Also, the phone is free from loads of bloatware, improving the user experience.

How to find Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM?

When looking for Motorola phones, there are a few things you must never forget.

Good Screen Quality: If a phone’s display is of poor quality, what purpose does it serve? Customers should always look for the finest display quality on a tight budget.

Decent chipset: Make sure your phone has a capable chipset if you want to play games or perform demanding tasks on it. It’s crucial to remember that you can forgo or compromise on other features to get a premium feature on a tight budget.

Camera: Typically, it is ideal to have a camera that takes photos suitable for sharing on social media. A smartphone with a better camera might make more sense for a user who is a photographer, but it also depends on the use case.

Customer feedback: Everything else you may forget, but not this. Read the customer reviews carefully, and only once you’re satisfied should you proceed to open your wallet.

These are the pointers you should remember while looking for the best value for money phone.

Price of Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 Moto E40 9,280
 MOTOROLA Moto g22 10,665
 MOTOROLA e32s 10,649
 MOTOROLA g31 12,888
 MOTOROLA G60 17,490
 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 19,870
 Motorola G52 19,990
 MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 25,990
 Motorola Razr 49,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Motorola phones with 32 GB internal memory: A buying guide
Micromax 2 GB RAM mobile phones: Buying guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on women's Indian wear: Get up to 65% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 74% off on shirts, t-shirts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dresses, jumpsuits available at up to 75% off

Motorola phones with more than 2 GB RAM

Is 2 GB of RAM sufficient for a smartphone?

How to know if a smartphone is good?

What are the specs of Motorola G 52?

Which is the best-camera Motorola phone in the market for under 20,000?

Is Motorola a good brand?

View More
electronics FOR LESS