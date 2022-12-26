Best Nokia 128 GB internal memory mobile phones in 2022: Buying guide

Nokia is a trusted brand when it comes to smartphones.

If you want to buy a Nokia 128GB mobile phone, it could be challenging to meet the right requirements, as most Nokia mobiles have up to 64GB internal memory. We have listed down Nokia mobile phones for you with features like great display, good battery life, satisfactory performance etc. And the best part is you don’t have to spend much to buy a Nokia smartphone. You will find handpicked phones with decent performance and good battery backup in this list. You will also know their specifications and pros and cons, which have been curated using user reviews on Amazon. So let us explore the best Nokia smartphones on the market now. 1. Nokia G21 The Nokia G21 Android smartphone is beautifully designed and has a 6.5-inch display. This Nokia smartphone has 128GB internal memory, where you can store a lot of data, especially your favourite photos and videos. Also, you could click beautiful pictures on its triple rear camera with advanced AI imaging. This 4G phone also has 6GB RAM for efficient performance, and its 5050 mAh battery runs for three days on a single charge when you use it optimally. This is excellent if you want a Nokia 128GB internal memory phone. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11 64 bits Internal storage: 128GB RAM: 6GB Display: 6.5 Inches | TFT Processor: Unisoc T606 processor Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear | 8MP front Battery: 5050 mAh

Pros Cons This phone has 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory The front camera could be better. The display size is good. Decent performance. Battery life is excellent.

2. Nokia C21 Plus Although the Nokia C21 Plus has only 64GB internal memory, it has a battery that lasts days after a single charge. However, you can expand the internal memory to 256GB using a microSD card, allowing double storage capacity. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch screen that has an HD+ display. With the big screen, you could always enjoy binge-watching your favourite shows. Also, the phone has a dual camera with HDR technology. The camera of this phone has portrait and panorama modes that help you click astonishing pictures. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11.0 RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm Weight: 191g Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with 5MP front camera Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863 Battery: 5050 mAh battery Display: 6.5-inch HD+ V-notch screen

Pros Cosn Dual camera for capturing beautiful photos. The camera quality could be better. Decent display size. Battery lasts days after a single charge. Internal memory is expandable to 256 GB.

3. Nokia G20 The Nokia G20 is a smartphone that has the best of all worlds. The phone comes with good camera performance, battery life and processor. It comes with a 6.5-inch display screen that lets you see clearly. The phone is also equipped with a side fingerprint sensor to face unlock feature that helps secure your data. Do you know the best part? The Nokia G20 can function for three days after a single charge. Although the Nokia G20 has only 64GB of internal memory, its other features far outweigh this constraint. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11 RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Weight: 196g Battery: 5050 mAh Battery with 5V2A Charging Camera: 48MP quad camera with powerful AI imaging modes Display: 6.5 HD+ screen Processor: MediaTek G35 processor

Pros Cons 48 MP camera quality helps in capturing beautiful pictures. The display resolution could have been better. The display size is big. Battery lasts for three days after a single charge.

4. Nokia G10 The Nokia G10 is a phone you would love, trust, and keep! Although the Nokia G10 has only 64GB of internal memory, you can expand that to 512GB using a microSD card. Isn't that incredible to have four times the storage space vis-a-vis a 128GB internal memory phone? The Nokia G10 has a 6.5-inch display, and you can engage in your favourite movies and shows. The big screen comes with a brightness boost. The phone also has a triple rear camera that lets you capture fantastic moments of life. The security updates allow you to keep your phone’s data safe. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition) RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Weight: 195g Battery: 5050 mAh battery Display: 6.5" (16.51 cm) HD+ screen Processor: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core 8x A53 2.0GHz with HyperEngine Technology Camera: 13MP triple rear camera and 8MP front camera

Pros Cons Capture memorable moments with the triple camera AI mode. The phone is a bit pricey. You can expand the internal storage to 512GB using a microSD card. Dive into the bright and big screen to watch videos and shows. Unlock the phone using face recognition or a fingerprint sensor.

5. Nokia C30 With the Nokia C30 mobile phone, you could do more and see more. The phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery that lasts longer with a single charge. Also, you would enjoy watching movies or your favourite shows on a 6.82-inch HD+ display. Moreover, capture your favourite moments using the 13MP dual rear camera. The best part is the mobile phone comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. To compensate for the 64GB internal memory, you can use a microSD card to expand the storage capacity to 256GB! Specifications: Operating system: Android R RAM: 4GB Product dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm Weight: 237g Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash Battery: 6000 mAh battery Display: 6.82” (17.32 cm) HD+ screen Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A

Pros Cons This phone comes with a 6.82-inch display. The camera quality could have been better. The 6000 mAh battery goes longer with a single charge. It is a bit bulky. The camera supports portrait, HDR, and beautification modes. Internal storage is expandable up to 256 GB.

6. Nokia XR20 The Nokia XR20 is an incredible 5G smartphone with a durable and military-grade casing. The display is 6.69 inches and lets you enjoy watching your favourite shows and movies. The phone also has a dual camera that lets you capture beautiful pictures. Moreover, the Nokia XR20 has 128GB internal storage for you to store all your important files. The phone also has 6GB RAM, making it easier for you to run heavy apps and play your favourite games without lagging. Specifications: Operating system: Android 11 One RAM: 6GB Product dimensions: 17.2 x 8.2 x 1.1 cm Weight: 247g Battery: 4630 mAh battery with 18W fast charge and 15W wireless charging Camera: 48MP with AF + 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Display: 6.67” FHD+ 20:9 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and support for wet hand and glove operation

Pros Cons Camera quality is excellent, and you can capture great photos with a 48MP rear camera. The phone is a bit pricey. Comes with a military-grade casing. The phone is heavier than others. It has 5G connectivity. Internal storage is expandable up to 512GB.

Price of Nokia mobile phones with 128GB internal memory at a glance:

Product Price Nokia G21 ₹ 14,499 Nokia C21 Plus ₹ 9,999 Nokia G20 ₹ 11,500 Nokia G10 ₹ 11,498 Nokia C30 ₹ 10,990 Nokia XR20 ₹ 41,999 Nokia 5.4 ₹ 16,799

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Camera Display Battery Nokia G21 50MP + 2MP + 2MP rear | 8MP front 6.5 Inches | TFT 5050 mAh battery Nokia C21 Plus 13MP dual rear camera with 5MP front camera 6.5-inch HD+ V-notch screen 5050 mAh battery Nokia G20 48MP quad camera with powerful AI imaging modes 6.5 HD+ screen 5050 mAh battery with 5V2A charging Nokia G10 13MP triple rear camera and 8MP front camera 6.5" (16.51 cm) HD+ screen 5050 mAh battery Nokia C30 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash 6.82” (17.32 cm) HD+ screen 6000 mAh battery Nokia XR20 48MP with AF + 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP rear camera 6.67” FHD+Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 4630 mAh Battery

Best value for money The best value for money Nokia 128GB mobile phone is Nokia G21. If you want to buy a mobile phone that helps you capture great photography, then this is your phone. The Nokia G21 is a fully-featured mobile phone at a reasonable price! The 50MP lens camera comes with advanced AI imaging. Moreover, the big screen size lets you enjoy your favourite shows. The best thing about this phone is that the battery lasts for up to three days after a single charge. Best overall The Nokia XR20 5G is this category's best overall mobile phone. The smartphone gives you the best of both worlds. This phone has 128GB internal storage and is 5G ready, which means you can connect faster to the internet using this phone. Moreover, the military-grade casing makes this phone highly sturdy and durable. This phone's 6.67-inch FHD+ 20:9 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus allows you to operate it with a wet hand or when wearing gloves. The 48MP + 13MP rear dual camera is Zeiss-certified and gives stunning results. How to find the perfect Nokia 128GB mobile phone? The Nokia 128GB internal memory phones are rare. However, before you search and finalise one on Amazon, it would greatly benefit you if you could follow these steps: Look for RAM and other features: Check whether the phone has adequate RAM and processing power to enjoy a hassle-free, smooth operation. Check the battery backup: Most phones in this category have 5050 mAh batteries, which last up to three days on a single full charge. Ensure you get the best battery backup before buying. Check for the display and camera features: A smartphone must have decent cameras and an immersive viewing experience. Ensure your Nokia 128GB mobile phone has these features so that you can enjoy shooting photos and videos and watch your favourite videos. Customer reviews: Finally, before buying a shortlisted product, check its user reviews on Amazon. It will give you a better understanding of the Nokia phone and how it performs in real life.