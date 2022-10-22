Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Nokia Full-HD phones on the market today

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 22, 2022 13:05 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Nokia phones are the most recommended phones when it comes to buying phones from the budget smartphone category. Their sturdy phones stand the test of time and withstand hostile conditions and rough usage. However, don’t forget to upgrade your full-HD display phone with a screen protector! Get the best Nokia full-HD phones at affordable prices now! These phones are sturdy and come with the best camera features as well. Check them out today!

product info
Best Nokia Full-HD phones

Nokia is one of the most popular phone brands. Despite many issues, it has managed to sustain its competency in the market and is rolling out multiple smartphones every year. It is especially popular in India because of its durable features and robust performance. While looking for full-HD smartphones, you should also check their other features and specifications so that you can make an informed purchase.

Some of the best Nokia full-HD smartphones have been shared in this article. This article shares with you the very best full-HD phones available on the market today, along with important specifications, and the pros and cons of a particular model. Read on!

Top 7 Nokia Full-HD phones

1. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone

Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone comes with an HD+ screen that is bright and bigger. The teardrop design and sleek looks of this phone make it one of the most good-looking Nokia smartphones. It is also available at an affordable price.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 10
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio A22
  • Display: 6.2 inches HD+ in-cell display
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera
  • Battery: 4000 mAH
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
The face unlock feature is efficientInternal storage is limited
Captures great photos in portrait modeBattery could have been better 
Lightweight phone 
cellpic
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Cyan Green
31% off 7,588 10,999
Buy now

2. Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 is a compact smartphone that comes with a full HD display. It comes with features like face recognition, a Google Assistant button, and a powerful processor that offers great performance. However, it is a slightly heavy phone, and therefore, might feel a little heavy when you carry it in your pocket.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 10
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Display: 5.71 inches HD+ display
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 3000 mAH
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Compact sizeLimited storage 
Excellent features at an economical priceBattery performance could be better 
Looks premium 
cellpic
Nokia 4.2 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

3. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone

Upgraded with the latest Android 11 OS, Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone is integrated with a 6.5 inch HD display with a signature teardrop top notch. It offers great features and comes at an attractive price point.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Octa-Core SC9863A
  • Display: 6.5 inches HD+ display
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: 13MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 5050 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Integrated with face unlock and fingerprint sensorLimited storage 
Bigger HD+ screen  
Long-lasting 3-day battery life 
cellpic
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
23% off 9,999 12,999
Buy now

4. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is a quality smartphone that is packed with powerful features and a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 3 days with a single charge. It has great camera specifications, and its 6.5-inch full HD display is integrated with a 90Hz refresh rate that offers superior performance while playing high-speed mobile games.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Unisoc T606 processor
  • Display: 6.5 inches HD display
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Camera: 50MP triple lens
  • Battery: 5050 mAH
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
2 years of OS updates The bottom bezel is slightly thicker
Excellent camera quality and sufficient storage 
36 hours of battery life 
cellpic
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

5. Nokia XR20 5G

Nokia XR20 5G is built to sustain rough usage and tough conditions. It comes with a scratch-resistant full HD display that also endures water and dust. Its punch-hole display and sleek design make it one of the better-looking smartphones. It is a premium phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Display: 6.67 inches Full HD display
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Camera: 50MP triple lens
  • Battery: 4630 mAH
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Monthly security updates for 4 years Slightly heavier phone
Supports 18w fast charge 
5G phone 
cellpic
Nokia XR20 5G, IP68 & Military-Grade casing, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 6GB RAM/128GB Storage, Blue
21% off 41,998 52,999
Buy now

6. Nokia G10

Nokia G10 is a budget smartphone that is packed with a big HD+ display and a powerful 5050 mAH battery. The phone stands out with its sleek and teardrop top-notch design. The side fingerprint sensor and face unlock features work pretty well on this phone. Overall, it is a great pick if you are looking for an affordable smartphone.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11 Go Edition
  • Processor: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core
  • Display: 6.67 inches Full HD display
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: 13MP triple rear camera & 8MP front camera
  • Battery: 5050 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Processor with hyper engine technologyThe storage could have been better
Slim and sleek design 
Captures excellent photos in broad daylight 
cellpic
Nokia G10, 6.5" (16.51 cm) HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory (Dark Blue)
29% off 9,999 13,999
Buy now

7. NOKIA C30

If you need a phone with a huge display and modern features, you can check NOKIA C30. It comes at an economical price point and has a 6.82 inches HD+ display that offers clarity while watching movies and playing games. It is also great when it comes to battery life.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core
  • Display: 6.82 inches IPS in-cell display
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Camera: 13MP dual rear & 5MP front camera
  • Battery: 6000 mAH
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Fast processorA heavy phone
Large and clear screen  
Excellent battery life that lasts up to 3 days 
cellpic
Nokia C30, 6000 mAh Battery, 6.82 Inch HD+ Screen, 3 + 32GB Memory (Green)
21% off 9,899 12,499
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia 2.3 Dedicated Google Assistant Button3 years of security updates Premium design
Nokia 4.2Compact phone Great display quality Affordable price 
Nokia C21 PlusTop-quality LCD screenLightweight phonePowerful battery
Nokia G2150MP rear cameraPowerful AI imagingOZO spatial audio
Nokia XR20 5GIP68 water-resistant Sturdy phoneSupports 18W fast charging
Nokia G10Thin bezelsSolid build qualityLong Lasting battery
Nokia C30Huge IPS screenPowerful processorThe camera supports beautification and HDR mode 

Best value for money

The Nokia C30 smartphone is certainly a great pick if you want to get a feature-packed phone at an affordable price. Its huge IPS display exhibits a wide range of colours and is bright too. Moreover, its powerful processor ensures that you can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. A powerful 6000 mAH battery ensures that you don’t face any issues while watching movies and playing high-end games. Overall, it is one of the best Nokia full-HD phones when you compare price to features.

Best overall phone

Nokia G21 is the best Nokia phone that offers sufficient internal storage in its price range. Upgraded with pure Android 11 OS, this phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor that performs well. Its side fingerprint sensor works fast, and even a face unlock feature is included, which gives you multiple options to unlock the phone. The 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate is all you need to play top-notch games at a blazing speed. Moreover, it has got great camera specifications that include a 50MP primary rear camera lens. With so many alluring features offered at a budgeted price, Nokia G21 is the best overall phone in this list.

How to find the best Nokia full-HD phones?

Most smartphones come with an HD screen these days. However, when you search for full HD phones, you have got to choose those phones who have got little extra specifications when it comes to screen quality. A huge screen that offers great contrast and bright colours should be your top priority. Some people also check the camera specifications as they want to capture photos in HD quality too. Here are some ways to find the best Nokia full-HD phones:

Do your research: Before purchasing any phone, you must do your research through YouTube, sites that reveal information on digital sites, and other online sources. It will help you to determine the best smartphone that offers a full HD screen and other features that you expect in your budget range.

Don’t go for cheap models: Cheap phones may not provide a full-HD display. These phones also don’t offer the required performance and may not sustain rough handling. Therefore, if you want to enjoy a cinematic experience while watching movies, avoid cheap-quality phones.

Check online reviews: Checking online reviews is one of the best ways to buy the best full-HD phones. It is so because the people who invest in phones give honest opinions about their features. Therefore, you get a fair idea about the overall quality and performance of the smartphone.

Products price list

S.noNokia Full-HD SmartphonesPrice (Starts From)
1.Nokia 2.3 Android 10 SmartphoneRs. 7,699
2.Nokia 4.2Rs. 9,499
3.Nokia C21 Plus Android SmartphoneRs. 9,999
4.Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneRs. 13,999
5.Nokia XR20 5GRs. 41,998
6.Nokia G10Rs. 9,999
7.NOKIA C30Rs. 10,249

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Nokia 6 Inch mobile phones : Buyer's guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 41% off on eyeliners
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 68% off on jeans for women
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Pick sunglasses at up to 84% off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 51% off on body washes, lotion

Best Nokia Full-HD phones on the market today

How much does a Nokia phone cost?

Are Nokia phones worth buying?

How long do Nokia phones last?

Is Nokia a Chinese company?

Which Nokia phones are the best when it comes to camera quality?

View More
electronics FOR LESS