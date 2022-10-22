Best Nokia Full-HD phones on the market today

Best Nokia Full-HD phones

Nokia is one of the most popular phone brands. Despite many issues, it has managed to sustain its competency in the market and is rolling out multiple smartphones every year. It is especially popular in India because of its durable features and robust performance. While looking for full-HD smartphones, you should also check their other features and specifications so that you can make an informed purchase. Some of the best Nokia full-HD smartphones have been shared in this article. This article shares with you the very best full-HD phones available on the market today, along with important specifications, and the pros and cons of a particular model. Read on! Top 7 Nokia Full-HD phones 1. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone comes with an HD+ screen that is bright and bigger. The teardrop design and sleek looks of this phone make it one of the most good-looking Nokia smartphones. It is also available at an affordable price. Specifications: OS: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

Display: 6.2 inches HD+ in-cell display

RAM: 4GB

Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera

Battery: 4000 mAH

Storage: 32GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons The face unlock feature is efficient Internal storage is limited Captures great photos in portrait mode Battery could have been better Lightweight phone

2. Nokia 4.2 Nokia 4.2 is a compact smartphone that comes with a full HD display. It comes with features like face recognition, a Google Assistant button, and a powerful processor that offers great performance. However, it is a slightly heavy phone, and therefore, might feel a little heavy when you carry it in your pocket. Specifications: OS: Android 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Display: 5.71 inches HD+ display

RAM: 3GB

Camera: 13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera

Battery: 3000 mAH

Storage: 32GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Compact size Limited storage Excellent features at an economical price Battery performance could be better Looks premium

3. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone Upgraded with the latest Android 11 OS, Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone is integrated with a 6.5 inch HD display with a signature teardrop top notch. It offers great features and comes at an attractive price point. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Processor: Octa-Core SC9863A

Display: 6.5 inches HD+ display

RAM: 4GB

Camera: 13MP rear camera & 5MP front camera

Battery: 5050 mAH

Storage: 64GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Integrated with face unlock and fingerprint sensor Limited storage Bigger HD+ screen Long-lasting 3-day battery life

4. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Nokia G21 Android Smartphone is a quality smartphone that is packed with powerful features and a long-lasting battery that lasts up to 3 days with a single charge. It has great camera specifications, and its 6.5-inch full HD display is integrated with a 90Hz refresh rate that offers superior performance while playing high-speed mobile games. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Processor: Unisoc T606 processor

Display: 6.5 inches HD display

RAM: 6GB

Camera: 50MP triple lens

Battery: 5050 mAH

Storage: 128GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons 2 years of OS updates The bottom bezel is slightly thicker Excellent camera quality and sufficient storage 36 hours of battery life

5. Nokia XR20 5G Nokia XR20 5G is built to sustain rough usage and tough conditions. It comes with a scratch-resistant full HD display that also endures water and dust. Its punch-hole display and sleek design make it one of the better-looking smartphones. It is a premium phone that is powered by the Snapdragon 480 processor. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Display: 6.67 inches Full HD display

RAM: 6GB

Camera: 50MP triple lens

Battery: 4630 mAH

Storage: 128GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Monthly security updates for 4 years Slightly heavier phone Supports 18w fast charge 5G phone

6. Nokia G10 Nokia G10 is a budget smartphone that is packed with a big HD+ display and a powerful 5050 mAH battery. The phone stands out with its sleek and teardrop top-notch design. The side fingerprint sensor and face unlock features work pretty well on this phone. Overall, it is a great pick if you are looking for an affordable smartphone. Specifications: OS: Android 11 Go Edition

Processor: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core

Display: 6.67 inches Full HD display

RAM: 4GB

Camera: 13MP triple rear camera & 8MP front camera

Battery: 5050 mAH

Storage: 64GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Processor with hyper engine technology The storage could have been better Slim and sleek design Captures excellent photos in broad daylight

7. NOKIA C30 If you need a phone with a huge display and modern features, you can check NOKIA C30. It comes at an economical price point and has a 6.82 inches HD+ display that offers clarity while watching movies and playing games. It is also great when it comes to battery life. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core

Display: 6.82 inches IPS in-cell display

RAM: 4GB

Camera: 13MP dual rear & 5MP front camera

Battery: 6000 mAH

Storage: 64GB

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Fast processor A heavy phone Large and clear screen Excellent battery life that lasts up to 3 days

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 2.3 Dedicated Google Assistant Button 3 years of security updates Premium design Nokia 4.2 Compact phone Great display quality Affordable price Nokia C21 Plus Top-quality LCD screen Lightweight phone Powerful battery Nokia G21 50MP rear camera Powerful AI imaging OZO spatial audio Nokia XR20 5G IP68 water-resistant Sturdy phone Supports 18W fast charging Nokia G10 Thin bezels Solid build quality Long Lasting battery Nokia C30 Huge IPS screen Powerful processor The camera supports beautification and HDR mode

Best value for money The Nokia C30 smartphone is certainly a great pick if you want to get a feature-packed phone at an affordable price. Its huge IPS display exhibits a wide range of colours and is bright too. Moreover, its powerful processor ensures that you can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. A powerful 6000 mAH battery ensures that you don’t face any issues while watching movies and playing high-end games. Overall, it is one of the best Nokia full-HD phones when you compare price to features. Best overall phone Nokia G21 is the best Nokia phone that offers sufficient internal storage in its price range. Upgraded with pure Android 11 OS, this phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor that performs well. Its side fingerprint sensor works fast, and even a face unlock feature is included, which gives you multiple options to unlock the phone. The 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate is all you need to play top-notch games at a blazing speed. Moreover, it has got great camera specifications that include a 50MP primary rear camera lens. With so many alluring features offered at a budgeted price, Nokia G21 is the best overall phone in this list. How to find the best Nokia full-HD phones? Most smartphones come with an HD screen these days. However, when you search for full HD phones, you have got to choose those phones who have got little extra specifications when it comes to screen quality. A huge screen that offers great contrast and bright colours should be your top priority. Some people also check the camera specifications as they want to capture photos in HD quality too. Here are some ways to find the best Nokia full-HD phones: Do your research: Before purchasing any phone, you must do your research through YouTube, sites that reveal information on digital sites, and other online sources. It will help you to determine the best smartphone that offers a full HD screen and other features that you expect in your budget range. Don’t go for cheap models: Cheap phones may not provide a full-HD display. These phones also don’t offer the required performance and may not sustain rough handling. Therefore, if you want to enjoy a cinematic experience while watching movies, avoid cheap-quality phones. Check online reviews: Checking online reviews is one of the best ways to buy the best full-HD phones. It is so because the people who invest in phones give honest opinions about their features. Therefore, you get a fair idea about the overall quality and performance of the smartphone. Products price list

S.no Nokia Full-HD Smartphones Price (Starts From) 1. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone Rs. 7,699 2. Nokia 4.2 Rs. 9,499 3. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone Rs. 9,999 4. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Rs. 13,999 5. Nokia XR20 5G Rs. 41,998 6. Nokia G10 Rs. 9,999 7. NOKIA C30 Rs. 10,249